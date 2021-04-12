High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 12, 2021

Monday, April 12, 2021 | 11:34 PM

Baseball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 19, Allderdice 2

Butler at Central Catholic, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 6, Upper St. Clair 4

Baldwin at Hempfield, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 14, Latrobe 1

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

McKeesport at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 2

Fox Chapel 2, Penn Hills 1

Plum 5, Mars 4

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Section 3

Moon at Shaler, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at North Hills, ppd.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Bethel Park, ppd.

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Trinity at Connellsville, susp.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 15, Burrell 0

Indiana 10, Highlands 5

Freeport at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.

Montour at New Castle, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, susp.

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at West Mifflin, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, ppd.

Freedom at Ellwood City, ppd.

Mohawk at New Brighton, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth 12, Steel Valley 2

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

East Allegheny at Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Waynesburg 8, Charleroi 5

Brownsville at Southmoreland, ppd.

McGuffey at Yough, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at California, ppd.

Beth-Center at Frazier, ppd.

Carmichaels at Washington, ppd.

Section 2

Laurel 6, South Side 1

Aliquippa at Riverside, ppd.

Beaver at Neshannock, ppd.

Section 3

Jeannette 24, Sto-Rox 0

Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Section 4

Brentwood 13, Carlynton 3

Clairton at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver at Cornell, ppd.

Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Union at Rochester, ppd.

Section 2

West Greene 13, Bishop Canevin 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Monessen 1

Section 3

Eden Christian at Riverview, ppd.

Leechburg at Springdale, ppd.

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Nonsection

Beaver at Neshannock, ppd.

District 8

City League

Obama Academy 10, Brashear 4

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.

Norwin at. Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Plum, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 3

North Hills at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Shaler at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Connellsville at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Burrell, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 4 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Bentworth, 4:15 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avella, 4 p.m.

Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Semifinals

Class AAA

Monday’s results

North Allegheny 4, Peters Township 3 (OT)

Mt. Lebanon 3, Pine-Richland 2

Finals

April 19 schedule

North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.

Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

Thursday’s schedule

Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.

Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 17, Allderdice 1

Class AA

Section 1

Aquinas Academy 18, Ellis School 12

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Greensburg Salem 11

Hampton 15, Franklin Regional 3

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 10, South Fayette 9 (OT)

Blackhawk 15, North Catholic 6

Mars 11, Chartiers Valley 8

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 15, Plum 5

Softball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 12, Peters Township 4

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Section 2

Hempfield at Butler, ppd.

Norwin at North Allegheny, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Plum at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 2

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 3, North Hills 1

Mars 16, Oakland Catholic 1

Shaler at Hampton, ppd.

Section 4

South Fayette at Moon, ppd.

Trinity at Western Beaver, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Burrell, ppd.

Highlands at Knoch, ppd.

McKeesport at Freeport, ppd.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 11, Laurel Highlands 0

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, ppd.

Yough at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 3

Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.

Hopewell at New Castle, ppd.

Montour at Beaver, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic at East Allegheny, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Valley at Derry, ppd.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, ppd.

Section 3

McGuffey at Brownsville, ppd.

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, ppd.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Carlynton at Burgettstown, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Section 2

Jeannette at Brentwood, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Section 3

California 4, Bentworth 3

Carmichaels 12, Charleroi 2

Beth-Center at Washington, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel at Freedom, ppd.

Riverside at Mohawk, ppd.

Shenango at New Brighton, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Union, ppd.

Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

South Side at Cornell, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

St. Joseph 13, Northgate 3

Riverview at Ellis School, ppd.

Springdale at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonsection

Central Martinsburg at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Neshannock at Central Valley, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

West Greene at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Butler, 4 p.m.

Norwin at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Burrell, 4:30 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Yough at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

South Park at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Nonconference

Charleroi at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Union, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Class AA

Section 1

South Park 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, (n)

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 3, Butler 0

Mars 3, Armstrong 1

Seneca Valley 3, Norwin 0

North Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Latrobe at Deer Lakes, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Hempfield at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

