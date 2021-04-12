High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 12, 2021
By:
Monday, April 12, 2021 | 11:34 PM
Baseball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 19, Allderdice 2
Butler at Central Catholic, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 6, Upper St. Clair 4
Baldwin at Hempfield, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 14, Latrobe 1
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
McKeesport at Kiski Area, ppd.
Section 2
Fox Chapel 2, Penn Hills 1
Plum 5, Mars 4
Armstrong at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Section 3
Moon at Shaler, ppd.
Chartiers Valley at North Hills, ppd.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, ppd.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Bethel Park, ppd.
Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Trinity at Connellsville, susp.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 15, Burrell 0
Indiana 10, Highlands 5
Freeport at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.
Montour at New Castle, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, susp.
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at West Mifflin, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Hopewell, ppd.
Freedom at Ellwood City, ppd.
Mohawk at New Brighton, ppd.
Section 2
Avonworth 12, Steel Valley 2
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
East Allegheny at Valley, ppd.
Section 4
Waynesburg 8, Charleroi 5
Brownsville at Southmoreland, ppd.
McGuffey at Yough, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at California, ppd.
Beth-Center at Frazier, ppd.
Carmichaels at Washington, ppd.
Section 2
Laurel 6, South Side 1
Aliquippa at Riverside, ppd.
Beaver at Neshannock, ppd.
Section 3
Jeannette 24, Sto-Rox 0
Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Section 4
Brentwood 13, Carlynton 3
Clairton at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at Cornell, ppd.
Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Union at Rochester, ppd.
Section 2
West Greene 13, Bishop Canevin 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Monessen 1
Section 3
Eden Christian at Riverview, ppd.
Leechburg at Springdale, ppd.
St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Nonsection
Beaver at Neshannock, ppd.
District 8
City League
Obama Academy 10, Brashear 4
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.
Norwin at. Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Plum, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Armstrong, ppd.
Section 3
North Hills at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Shaler at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Connellsville at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Burrell, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Freeport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
New Castle at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 4 p.m.
Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
California at Bentworth, 4:15 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avella, 4 p.m.
Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Nonconference
Beaver at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Semifinals
Class AAA
Monday’s results
North Allegheny 4, Peters Township 3 (OT)
Mt. Lebanon 3, Pine-Richland 2
Finals
April 19 schedule
North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
Baldwin (18-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 9 p.m.
Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1) vs. Montour (12-5-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Wednesday’s schedule
Indiana (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 6:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (15-3-1-0) at RMU, 8:30 p.m.
Class B
Thursday’s schedule
Ringgold (17-0-0-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-5-0-2) at RMU, 7:05 p.m.
Neshannock (14-3-0-2) vs. Wilmington (13-6) at RMU, 9:05 p.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 17, Allderdice 1
Class AA
Section 1
Aquinas Academy 18, Ellis School 12
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Greensburg Salem 11
Hampton 15, Franklin Regional 3
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 10, South Fayette 9 (OT)
Blackhawk 15, North Catholic 6
Mars 11, Chartiers Valley 8
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 15, Plum 5
Softball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 12, Peters Township 4
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Section 2
Hempfield at Butler, ppd.
Norwin at North Allegheny, ppd.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Plum at Kiski Area, ppd.
Section 2
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, ppd.
Section 3
Fox Chapel 3, North Hills 1
Mars 16, Oakland Catholic 1
Shaler at Hampton, ppd.
Section 4
South Fayette at Moon, ppd.
Trinity at Western Beaver, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Burrell, ppd.
Highlands at Knoch, ppd.
McKeesport at Freeport, ppd.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 11, Laurel Highlands 0
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, ppd.
Yough at Ringgold, ppd.
Section 3
Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.
Hopewell at New Castle, ppd.
Montour at Beaver, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic at East Allegheny, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Valley at Derry, ppd.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, ppd.
Section 3
McGuffey at Brownsville, ppd.
South Allegheny at Southmoreland, ppd.
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Carlynton at Burgettstown, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Section 2
Jeannette at Brentwood, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Section 3
California 4, Bentworth 3
Carmichaels 12, Charleroi 2
Beth-Center at Washington, ppd.
Section 4
Laurel at Freedom, ppd.
Riverside at Mohawk, ppd.
Shenango at New Brighton, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Union, ppd.
Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
South Side at Cornell, ppd.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
St. Joseph 13, Northgate 3
Riverview at Ellis School, ppd.
Springdale at Leechburg, ppd.
Nonsection
Central Martinsburg at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Neshannock at Central Valley, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
West Greene at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Butler, 4 p.m.
Norwin at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Burrell, 4:30 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Yough at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
South Park at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Nonconference
Charleroi at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Union, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Class AA
Section 1
South Park 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, (n)
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0
Nonsection
Seton LaSalle 3, Butler 0
Mars 3, Armstrong 1
Seneca Valley 3, Norwin 0
North Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Latrobe at Deer Lakes, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Hempfield at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
