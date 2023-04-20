High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 19, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 12:01 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 4, Allderdice 0
Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 0
Section 2
Hempfield 11, Canon-McMillan 1
Central Catholic 8, Baldwin 0
Norwin 10, Mt. Lebanon 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 7, Fox Chapel 3
Plum 12, Penn Hills 1
Section 2
Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 2
Upper St. Clair 4, Trinity 3
Section 3
Mars 10, New Castle 1
Moon 4, North Hills 1
West Allegheny 4, Shaler 3
Class 4A
Section 1
Section 2
Laurel Highlands 9, Belle Vernon 7
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 6, McKeesport 0
Section 4
Kiski Area 11, Highlands 5
Knoch 3, North Catholic 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 7, Ellwood City 6
Shenango 4, Quaker Valley 0
Section 2
South Allegheny 6, Avonworth 3
South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 0
Section 3
East Allegheny 6, Burrell 3
Derry 11, Deer Lakes 6
Freeport 2, Valley 0
Section 4
Yough 22, Southmoreland 5
Class 2A
Section 1
Charleroi 6, Washington 0
Section 2
New Brighton 21, Northgate 6
Seton LaSalle at Laurel, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, South Side 0
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Brentwood 1
Class A
Section 1
Fort Cherry 16, Avella 12
California 5, Carmichaels 4
West Greene 6, Jefferson-Morgan 3
Section 2
Rochester 18, Springdale 3
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 11, Cornell 0
Nonsection
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Central Catholic at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
McKeesport at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Highlands at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Western Beaver at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 4:30 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Bentworth at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Brentwood at Northgate, 4 p.m.
California at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.
Carrick at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Knoch at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Shenango, 4:15 p.m.
Monessen at Washington, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Plum, 4 p.m.
Union at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Central Catholic 13, Norwin 6
Class 2A
Section 1
Seton LaSalle 22, Gateway 1
Section 2
Mars 20, Quaker Valley 3
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin 15, Hempfield 2
Section 2
Pine-Richland 15, Shaler 2
Shady Side Academy 6, North Allegheny 3
Class 2A
Section 2
Quaker Valley 26, Ambridge 0
Seton LaSalle 15, Aquinas Academy 5
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Hempfield 9, North Allegheny 2
Norwin 14, Canon-McMillan 5
Pine-Richland 7, Butler 4
Seneca Valley 7, Baldwin 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Shaler 17, Oakland Catholic 0
Section 4
Connellsville 10, Peters Township 3
Class 4A
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 10, Laurel Highlands 0
Belle Vernon 12, Ringgold 0
Uniontown 8, Albert Gallatin 6
Section 3
Hampton 16, Blackhawk 0
Montour 17, Beaver 6
Ambridge 18, North Catholic 0
Class 3A
Section 2
Mohawk 19, Beaver Falls 1
Section 3
Section 4
McGuffey 7, Keystone Oaks 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 14, New Brighton 0
Riverside 8, Freedom 4
Shenango 21, Aliquippa 0
Section 2
Brentwood 19, Ellis School 1
Serra Catholic 11, Apollo-Ridge 1
Section 3
Fort Cherry 13, Burgettstown 11
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 18, Beth-Center 3
Bentworth 17, Washington 2
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton 13, Rochester 3
Cornell 25, Sewickley Academy 15
Union 19, Northgate 0
Section 2
California at Mapletown, ppd.
Carmichaels 11, Jefferson-Morgan 1
West Greene 21, Avella 1
Section 3
Monessen 17, Bishop Canevin 9
Springdale at Jeannette, ppd.
Leechburg 5, St. Joseph 0
Nonsection
Burrell 6, South Fayette 0
Chartiers Valley 3, Thomas Jefferson 2
Kiski Area 13, Fox Chapel 2
Knoch 22, Freeport 6
Mars 10, North Hills 6
Mt. Pleasant 3, Franklin Regional 0
Neshannock 9, Avonworth 2
South Allegheny 18, Shady Side Academy 1
South Park 5, Steel Valley 1
Upper St. Clair 6, Moon 3
East Allegheny at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Highlands at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Knoch, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Montour at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Yough at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Monessen at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Brooke (WV) at Serra Catholic, 5 p.m.
Central Valley at New Castle, 4:15 p.m.
Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Washington at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL Section Doubles
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Championship
Adam Memije/Zidaan Hassan, Gateway d. Aaron Allen/Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 6-1, 6-3
Third place
Logan Memije/Zack Meshanko, Gateway d. Aditya Arkalgud/Joshua Selvakumar, Franklin Regional, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
Section 2
Championship
Evan Kaufman/Matthew Kampi, North Allegheny d. Srivatsav Thirumala/Adhav Ramadas, North Allegheny, 6-4, 7-6 (2)
Third place
Ryan Moore/Udi Akolkar, Pine-Richland d. Ian Hurt/Nathan Bang, Pine-Richland, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Section 3
Championship
Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. Cooper Friday/Mason Friday, Fox Chapel, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5)
Third place
Jack Delaney/Travis Malone, Fox Chapel d. Chase Hartman/Sid Ramineni, Shady Side Academy, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6)
Section 4
Championship
Ronan Gibbons/Ari Plutko, Upper St. Clair d. Avi Sharma/David Lusk, Peters Township, 6-3, 6-2
Third place
Paul Gorun/Nolan McGill, Mt. Lebanon d. Daniel Wang/Aadi Markose, Upper St. Clair, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (2)
Class 2A
Section 1
Championship
Nicholas Bussard/Landon Harclerode, Valley d. Josh Havrilla/August Lawrence, Latrobe, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Third place
Dylan Gentile/Ethan Harclerode, Valley d. Aydan Gross/Eli Duvall, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2, 7-6 (0)
Section 3
Championship
Vitaliy Pikalo/Ben LaRusse, Hampton d. Alex Garvey/Justin Kontul, North Catholic, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3
Third place
Alex Weber/Justin Garvey, North Catholic d. Sam Norris/Luke Vunora, Highlands, 6-2, 6-4
Section 4
Championship
Sebastian Tan/Alex Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Andrew Cavett/Zach Masters, Beaver, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
Third place
Spencer Kryzinski/Jackson Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Grant Phillips/Donovan Matsook, Central Valley, 6-4, 6-1
Section 5
Championship
Grant Webb/Nick Allan, Quaker Valley d. Brahm Gianiodis/Will Watson, Quaker Valley, 6-3, 6-3
Third place
Christian Zhu/Mack Jamison, Winchester Thurston d. Drew Dudek/Nick Collins, West Allegheny, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 5, Connellsville 0
Mars 3, Hampton 2
Track and field
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 107, Indiana 43
Class 2A
Section 4
Knoch 116, Springdale 16
Burrell 86, Springdale 26
Knoch 91, Burrell 59
Section 5
South Park 76, McGuffey 74
Section 8
Ligonier Valley 87, Yough 63
Greensburg Central Catholic 110, Yough 40
Greensburg Central Catholic 99, Ligonier Valley 51
Mt. Pleasant 116, Southmoreland 33
Mt. Pleasant 145, Geibel 0
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 105, Indiana 44
Class 2A
Section 4
Knoch 146, Springdale 3
Burrell 127, Springdale 7
Knoch 97, Burrell 53
Section 5
South Park 96, McGuffey 53
Section 8
Ligonier Valley 69, Yough 51
Greensburg Central Catholic 114, Yough 33
Greensburg Central Catholic 86.5, Ligonier Valley 57.5
Mt. Pleasant 77, Southmoreland 73
Mt. Pleasant 121, Geibel 15
Volleyball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 1
Class 2A
Section 3
Steel Valley at South Fayette, (n)
Nonsection
Derry 3, Fox Chapel 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Gateway 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Montour at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Beaver County Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Trinity at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at South Park, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Plum at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
