High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 19, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 12:01 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 4, Allderdice 0

Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 0

Section 2

Hempfield 11, Canon-McMillan 1

Central Catholic 8, Baldwin 0

Norwin 10, Mt. Lebanon 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 7, Fox Chapel 3

Plum 12, Penn Hills 1

Section 2

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 2

Upper St. Clair 4, Trinity 3

Section 3

Mars 10, New Castle 1

Moon 4, North Hills 1

West Allegheny 4, Shaler 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 5

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 9, Belle Vernon 7

Uniontown 5, Ringgold 2

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 6, McKeesport 0

Section 4

Indiana 12, Hampton 8

Kiski Area 11, Highlands 5

Knoch 3, North Catholic 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 7, Ellwood City 6

Shenango 4, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

South Allegheny 6, Avonworth 3

South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 3

East Allegheny 6, Burrell 3

Derry 11, Deer Lakes 6

Freeport 2, Valley 0

Section 4

Yough 22, Southmoreland 5

Class 2A

Section 1

Charleroi 6, Washington 0

Section 2

Freedom 17, Aliquippa 0

New Brighton 21, Northgate 6

Seton LaSalle at Laurel, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, South Side 0

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Brentwood 1

Class A

Section 1

Fort Cherry 16, Avella 12

California 5, Carmichaels 4

West Greene 6, Jefferson-Morgan 3

Section 2

Rochester 18, Springdale 3

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 11, Cornell 0

Carlynton 8, Clairton 4

Nonsection

Frazier 11, Monessen 6

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Central Catholic at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

McKeesport at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Highlands at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Western Beaver at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 4:30 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Bentworth at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Brentwood at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Butler at Shaler, 4 p.m.

California at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.

Carrick at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Montour, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Knoch at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Shenango, 4:15 p.m.

Monessen at Washington, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Plum, 4 p.m.

Union at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Central Catholic 13, Norwin 6

Class 2A

Section 1

Seton LaSalle 22, Gateway 1

Section 2

Mars 20, Quaker Valley 3

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin 15, Hempfield 2

Section 2

Pine-Richland 15, Shaler 2

Shady Side Academy 6, North Allegheny 3

Class 2A

Section 2

Quaker Valley 26, Ambridge 0

Seton LaSalle 15, Aquinas Academy 5

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield 9, North Allegheny 2

Norwin 14, Canon-McMillan 5

Pine-Richland 7, Butler 4

Seneca Valley 7, Baldwin 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Shaler 17, Oakland Catholic 0

Section 4

Connellsville 10, Peters Township 3

Class 4A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 10, Laurel Highlands 0

Belle Vernon 12, Ringgold 0

Uniontown 8, Albert Gallatin 6

Section 3

Hampton 16, Blackhawk 0

Montour 17, Beaver 6

Ambridge 18, North Catholic 0

Class 3A

Section 2

Mohawk 19, Beaver Falls 1

Section 3

Yough 9, Derry 6

Section 4

McGuffey 7, Keystone Oaks 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 14, New Brighton 0

Riverside 8, Freedom 4

Shenango 21, Aliquippa 0

Section 2

Brentwood 19, Ellis School 1

Serra Catholic 11, Apollo-Ridge 1

Section 3

Fort Cherry 13, Burgettstown 11

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 18, Beth-Center 3

Bentworth 17, Washington 2

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton 13, Rochester 3

Cornell 25, Sewickley Academy 15

Union 19, Northgate 0

Section 2

California at Mapletown, ppd.

Carmichaels 11, Jefferson-Morgan 1

West Greene 21, Avella 1

Section 3

Monessen 17, Bishop Canevin 9

Springdale at Jeannette, ppd.

Leechburg 5, St. Joseph 0

Nonsection

Burrell 6, South Fayette 0

Chartiers Valley 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Kiski Area 13, Fox Chapel 2

Knoch 22, Freeport 6

Mars 10, North Hills 6

Mt. Pleasant 3, Franklin Regional 0

Neshannock 9, Avonworth 2

South Allegheny 18, Shady Side Academy 1

South Park 5, Steel Valley 1

Upper St. Clair 6, Moon 3

East Allegheny at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Highlands at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Knoch, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Yough at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Monessen at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Brooke (WV) at Serra Catholic, 5 p.m.

Central Valley at New Castle, 4:15 p.m.

Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Washington at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL Section Doubles

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Championship

Adam Memije/Zidaan Hassan, Gateway d. Aaron Allen/Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 6-1, 6-3

Third place

Logan Memije/Zack Meshanko, Gateway d. Aditya Arkalgud/Joshua Selvakumar, Franklin Regional, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Section 2

Championship

Evan Kaufman/Matthew Kampi, North Allegheny d. Srivatsav Thirumala/Adhav Ramadas, North Allegheny, 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Third place

Ryan Moore/Udi Akolkar, Pine-Richland d. Ian Hurt/Nathan Bang, Pine-Richland, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Section 3

Championship

Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. Cooper Friday/Mason Friday, Fox Chapel, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5)

Third place

Jack Delaney/Travis Malone, Fox Chapel d. Chase Hartman/Sid Ramineni, Shady Side Academy, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6)

Section 4

Championship

Ronan Gibbons/Ari Plutko, Upper St. Clair d. Avi Sharma/David Lusk, Peters Township, 6-3, 6-2

Third place

Paul Gorun/Nolan McGill, Mt. Lebanon d. Daniel Wang/Aadi Markose, Upper St. Clair, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (2)

Class 2A

Section 1

Championship

Nicholas Bussard/Landon Harclerode, Valley d. Josh Havrilla/August Lawrence, Latrobe, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Third place

Dylan Gentile/Ethan Harclerode, Valley d. Aydan Gross/Eli Duvall, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2, 7-6 (0)

Section 3

Championship

Vitaliy Pikalo/Ben LaRusse, Hampton d. Alex Garvey/Justin Kontul, North Catholic, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3

Third place

Alex Weber/Justin Garvey, North Catholic d. Sam Norris/Luke Vunora, Highlands, 6-2, 6-4

Section 4

Championship

Sebastian Tan/Alex Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Andrew Cavett/Zach Masters, Beaver, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Third place

Spencer Kryzinski/Jackson Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Grant Phillips/Donovan Matsook, Central Valley, 6-4, 6-1

Section 5

Championship

Grant Webb/Nick Allan, Quaker Valley d. Brahm Gianiodis/Will Watson, Quaker Valley, 6-3, 6-3

Third place

Christian Zhu/Mack Jamison, Winchester Thurston d. Drew Dudek/Nick Collins, West Allegheny, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 5, Connellsville 0

Mars 3, Hampton 2

Track and field

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 107, Indiana 43

Class 2A

Section 4

Knoch 116, Springdale 16

Burrell 86, Springdale 26

Knoch 91, Burrell 59

Section 5

South Park 76, McGuffey 74

Section 8

Ligonier Valley 87, Yough 63

Greensburg Central Catholic 110, Yough 40

Greensburg Central Catholic 99, Ligonier Valley 51

Mt. Pleasant 116, Southmoreland 33

Mt. Pleasant 145, Geibel 0

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 105, Indiana 44

Class 2A

Section 4

Knoch 146, Springdale 3

Burrell 127, Springdale 7

Knoch 97, Burrell 53

Section 5

South Park 96, McGuffey 53

Section 8

Ligonier Valley 69, Yough 51

Greensburg Central Catholic 114, Yough 33

Greensburg Central Catholic 86.5, Ligonier Valley 57.5

Mt. Pleasant 77, Southmoreland 73

Mt. Pleasant 121, Geibel 15

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 1

Class 2A

Section 3

Steel Valley at South Fayette, (n)

Nonsection

Derry 3, Fox Chapel 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Gateway 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Beaver County Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Trinity at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at South Park, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Plum at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

