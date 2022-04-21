High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 20, 2022
By:
Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 12:52 AM
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 7, Pine-Richland 2
Central Catholic 2, North Allegheny 1
Seneca Valley 14, Allderdice 1
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 4, Hempfield 3
Canon-McMillan 2, Norwin 1
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Latrobe 8, Gateway 2
Penn-Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2
Franklin Regional at McKeesport, ppd.
Section 2
Armstrong at Penn Hills, ppd.
Hampton 6, Fox Chapel 1
Hampton 6, Fox Chapel 0
Plum 11, Woodland Hills 0
Section 3
West Allegheny 8, Chartiers Valley 7
North Hills 5, Moon 1
Shaler 2, South Fayette 1
Section 4
Peters Township 6, Bethel Park 5
Connellsville 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 2, Burrell 1
Knoch 5, Freeport 4
North Catholic 7, Indiana 2
Section 2
Beaver 13, Ambridge 3
Montour 5, Blackhawk 3
Quaker Valley 15, New Castle 1
Section 3
West Mifflin 10, Elizabeth Forward 2
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, (n)
Hopewell 4, Ellwood City 3
New Brighton at Freedom, ppd.
Section 2
South Park 17, Steel Valley 1
South Allegheny at Avonworth, ppd.
Section 3
East Allegheny 6, Deer Lakes 1
Mt. Pleasant 8, Valley 3
Ligonier Valley at Derry, ppd.
Section 4
Yough 6, Charleroi 3
Brownsville at Waynesburg, ppd.
McGuffey at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at California, ppd.
Washington at Frazier, ppd.
Section 2
Neshannock 19, Aliquippa 0
Neshannock 16, Aliquippa 0
Shenango 4, South Side 0
Riverside at Summit Academy, ppd.
Section 3
Serra Catholic 13, Apollo-Ridge 2
Serra Catholic 15, Apollo-Ridge 0
Shady Side Academy 16, Sto-Rox 0
Shady Side Academy 15, Sto-Rox 0
Jeannette at Northgate, ppd.
Section 4
Carlynton 11, Clairton 0
Brentwood at Burgettstown, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Union 5, Rochester 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 19, Western Beaver 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 10, Western Beaver 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Monessen 6
Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, ppd.
Section 3
Eden Christian 14, St. Joseph 1
Leechburg at Riverview, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at Springdale, ppd.
City League
Brashear 6, Carrick 5
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Woodland Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Shaler at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Montour, 6:30 p.m.
New Castle at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Derry at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.
Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Yough at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
California at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Summit Academy at Riverside, DH, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Avella, DH, 3 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, 5 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 2
North Allegheny 18, Butler 3
Class 2A
Section 2
Moon 14, Plum 2
Mars 24, Freeport 3
North Hills 11, North Catholic 10 (OT)
Nonsection
Quaker Valley 17, Knoch 6
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 17, Hempfield 3
Upper St. Clair 16, Baldwin 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Hampton 15, Indiana 6
Section 2
Quaker Valley 15, Trinity 3
Seton LaSalle 8, North Catholic 6
Mars 19, South Fayette 3
Blackhawk 13, Chartiers Valley 8
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 11, Peters Township 8
Section 2
North Allegheny 17, Butler 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 17, Franklin Regional 2
Kiski Area 10, Indiana 5
Section 4
South Fayette 9, Moon 6
South Fayette 2, Moon 0
Chartiers Valley at Western Beaver, ppd.
West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.
Laurel Highlands at Yough, ppd.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Section 3
Blackhawk 9, Central Valley 6
Beaver 11, New Castle 0
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 13, Shady Side Academy 2
Section 2
Avonworth 7, Ellwood City 3
Beaver Falls at South Park, ppd.
Section 3
Southmoreland 4, Waynesburg 3
Class 2A
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 7, Serra Catholic 2
Section 3
Carmichaels at Frazier, ppd.
Section 4
Laurel 10, New Brighton 0
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Jefferson-Morgan 1
Monessen at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
Leechburg at Northgate, ppd.
St. Joseph at Riverview, ppd.
Nonsection
Baldwin 5, Thomas Jefferson 2
Shaler 10, Norwin 6
West Mifflin 5, McKeesport 4
Charleroi at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, ppd.
Quaker Valley at New Brighton, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Norwin, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Woodland Hills, 3:45 p.m.
Penn Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Connellsville, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Mars at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Trinity at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Freeport at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Central Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.
Montour at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Valley, 4 p.m.
Derry at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Park, 4:15 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at California, 4:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Washington, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Mohawk at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Rochester at South Side, 4 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Charleroi at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL Section Doubles
Class 3A
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
First round
Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Isaac Krom/Koen Fulton, Latrobe, 10-0. Daniel Lee/Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford d. Jakob Greer/Ethan Rice, Connellsville, 10-3. Jackson Newell/Nate Coleman, Kiski Area d. Nathan Stamford/Ryder Wagner, Hempfield, 10-3. Brady Johnson/Luke Snyder, Norwin d. Zane Almoukamal/John Falbelli, Gateway, 10-1. August Lawrence/Josh Havrilla, Latrobe d. Caulder Gee/Zach Jordan, Kiski Area, 10-0. Justin Novotney/Tobey Jamnik, Hempfield d. Thomas Kopasko/Michael Opal, Penn-Trafford, 10-7. Mitch Kenney/Bret Vilage, Norwin d. Matthew Bandos/Adam Almoukamal, Gateway, 10-2. Prerit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Gavin McPoyle/Owen Kinneer, Connellsville, 10-1.
Quarterfinals
Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Lee/Turowski, Penn-Trafford. 10-1. Newell/Coleman, Kiski Area d. Johnson/Snyder, Norwin, 10-6. Lawrence/Havrilla, Latrobe d. Novotney/Jamnik, Hempfield, 10-3. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Kenney/Vilage, Norwin, 10-0.
Semifinals
Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Newell/Coleman, Kiski Area, 6-0, 6-0. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Lawrence/Havrilla, Latrobe, 6-1, 6-2.
Finals
Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 6-2, 6-4.
Third place
Lawrence/Havrilla, Latrobe, d. Newell/Coleman, Kiski Area, 7-5, 6-1.
Section 2
At North Allegheny
First round
Anthony Lounder/Rohan Maherhwari, Moon d. Luke Dale/Bret Knot, West Allegheny, 10-0. Sri Bellamkonda/ Atharva Sumant, North Allegheny d. Alex Quigley/Jayden Garcia, Sewickley Academy, 10-2. Michaek Deryver/Andrew Davis, Seneca Valley d. Ben Busler/ Xavier Wertz-Raupp, Butler, 10-2. Braiden Smalley/ Ethan Silipo, Pine-Richland d. Connor Farrar/Lukas Clement, North Hills, 10-1. Shomik Telang/Raj Ginde, North Allegheny d. Matteo Rovera/Benjamin Santiago, Pine-Richland, 10-4. Spencer Kryzynski/Tejas Mitra, Sewickley Academy d. Neil Ruppal/Alexander Steen, Moon, 10-5. Connor Delguard/Andrew Dudeck, West Allegheny d. Andrew Bocci/Collin Gahagan, Butler, 10-5. Brandon McEwen/Josh Kim, North Hills d. Mark Enlsizer/Victor Myrna, Seneca Valley, 10-1.
Quarterfinals
Lounder/Maherhwari, Moon d. Bellamkonda/Sumant, North Allegheny, 10-4. Smalley/Silipo, Pine-Richland d. Deryver/Davis, Seneca Valley, 10-3. Telang/Ginde, North Allegheny d. Kryzynski/Mitra, Sewickley Academy. McEwen/Kim, North Hills d. Delguard/Dudeck, West Allegheny, 10-1.
Section 3
At Fox Chapel
First round
David Mnuskin/Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Alec Alese/Cade Schimmer, Plum, 10-0. Ryan Broadhurst/Yosei Fukasaku, Central Catholic d. Nolan Le/Ethan Opiela, Shaler, 10-6. Braden Yokopenic/Leyton Yokopenic, Baldwin d. Jack Rosenthal/Josh Kotov, Allderdice, 10-6. Cooper Friday/Will Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Alexander Busch/Jeremey Arbster, Woodland Hills, 10-0. Kyle Broadhurst/Anthony Arshoun, Central Catholic d. Owen Garofalo/Danny Khalil, Baldwin, 10-0. Tom Certo/Chase Hartman, Shady Side Academy d. Aiden Seitz/Alec Van Scyoc, Plum, 10-0. Ananth Kashyap/Mason Friday, Fox Chapel d. Will Nebiolo/Josh Jashinski, Shaler, 10-5. Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. Tyler Larson/Ethan DeCrosta, Woodland Hills, 10-2.
Quarterfinals
Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. R. Broadhurst/Fukasaku, Central Catholic, 10-0. Friday/Siegel, Fox Chapel d. B. Yokopenic/L. Yokopenic, Baldwin, 10-6. Certo/Hartman, Shady Side Academy d. K. Broadhurst/Arshoun, Central Catholic, 10-7. Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice d. Kashyap/Friday, Fox Chapel, 10-2.
Semifinals
Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Friday/Siegel, Fox Chapel, 6-3, 6-2. Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice d. Certo/Hartman, Shady Side Academy.
Finals
Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice, 7-5, 6-1.
Third place
Friday/Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Certo/Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (8-6), 6-2
Section 4
At Bethel Park
Class 2A
Section 1
At Norwin
First round
Drew Djmidjian/Tony Sparta, Thomas Jefferson bye. Kirk Brdar/Cameron Loveland, South Park d. Bryton Montgomery/Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland, 10-0. Aydan Gross/Eli Duvall, Mt. Pleasant d. Cam Caretti/Sam Spigarelli, Greensburg Salem, 10-5. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold d. Harlon Baker/Justin Collins, West Mifflin, 10-2. Mark Gallagher/Ryan Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant d. Ben Yeskey/Nolan Davis, Southmoreland, 10-1. Chris Pham/Luke Georgulis, Thomas Jefferson d. Adam McElhinney/Calvin Roberts, West Mifflin, 10-1. Juraj Stasko/Ryan Cole, Ringgold d. Liam Malie/Evan Malie, Greensburg Salem, 11-9. Tim Lakatos/Alex Duing, South Park bye.
Quarterfinals
Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Brdar/Loveland, South Park, 10-2. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold d. Gross/Duvall, Mt. Pleasant, 10-8. Gallagher/Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant d. Pham/Georgulis, Thomas Jefferson, 11-10 (3). Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Stasko/Cole, Ringgold, 10-2.
Semifinals
Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold, 6-4, 6-1. Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Gallagher/Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant, 6-1, 6-0.
Finals
Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 6-2.
Third place
Gallagher/Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant, 6-1, 6-0 d. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold, 6-4, 6-2.
Section 2
At Blackhawk
Preliminaries
Roarke Richard/Tobias Dowlin, Ambridge d. Jaden Falk/Liam Gallagher, Riverside, 10-6. Michael Melarango/Evan Hendry, Neshannock d. Julian Knight/Cosso Benn, Beaver Falls, 10-2.
First round
Luke Raymundo/Tim Jayamohan, Mars d. Richard/Dowlin, Ambridge, 10-0. Zane Atkins/Mason McCarty-Cogis, Beaver d. Samy Ball/Bain McGann, Neshannock, 10-5. Jack Hanlon/Daniel Rodenbeck, Blackhawk d. Nate Toney/Aydin Murphy, Beaver Falls, 10-4. Ryan Kerr/Andrew Yankello, Central Valley d. Daniel Rogers/Ryan Odom, Ellwood City, 10-0. Andrew Cavett/Grady Johnson, Beaver d. Caleb Farone/Aiden Terry, Blackhawk, 10-2. Bruce Watson/Max Solich, Mars d. Noah Zelch/Avery Wolf, Riverside, 10-2. Mitchell Covert/Grady Smith, Ellwood City d. Evan Waschak/Chris Lewis, Ambridge, 10-6. Christian Kosinski/Ryan Hardek, Central Valley d. Melarango/Hendry, Neshannock, 10-0.
Quarterfinals
Raymundo/Jayamohan, Mars d. Atkins/McCarty-Cogis, Beaver, 10-2. Kerr/Yankello, Central Valley d. Hanlon/Rodenbeck, Blackhawk, 10-3. Cavett/Johnson, Beaver d. Watson/Solich, Mars, 10-3. Kosinski/Hardek, Central Valley d. Covert/Smith, Ellwood City, 10-0.
Semifinals
Raymundo/Jayamohan, Mars d. Kerr/Yankello, Central Valley, 6-3, 6-3. Cavett/Johnson, Beaver d. Kosinski/Hardek, Central Valley, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5
Section 3
At Valley
First round
Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. Issac Charlton/Noah Skaugen, Springdale, 10-0. Loughlin Pagnucci/Alejandro Sanchez, Indiana d. Justin Walls/Isaac Brace, Knoch, 10-7. Dylan Gentile/Nate Clarke, Valley d. David Frederick/Noah Kleckner, Burrell, 10-2. Sam Norris/Richard Ratliff, Highlands d. Anabe Stickney/Connor Jyachosky, St. Joseph, 10-1. Arturo Martin/Daniel Ray, Indiana d. Ronald Ratliff/Dan Babinsack, Highlands, 10-3. Justin Kontul/Kenneth Canavan, North Catholic d. Kevin Golden/Jake Santora, Knoch, 10-4. Cam Wagner/Niko Ferra, Burrell d. Holden Swink/Ashton Krebs, Springdale, 10-6. Nicholas Bussard/Dario Wolfe, Valley d. Matt Tomayko/Danny Staniszewski, St. Joseph, 10-0.
Quarterfinals
Golla/Garvey, North Catholic d. Pagnucci/Sanchez, Indiana, 10-7. Gentile/Clarke, Valley d. Norris/Ratliff, Highlands, 10-2. Martin/Ray, Indiana d. Kontul/Canavan, North Catholic, 11-10 (7-5). Bussard/Wolfe, Valley d. Wagner/Ferra, Burrell, 10-1.
Semifinals
Golla/Garvey, North Catholic d. Gentile/Clarke, Valley, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3. Bussard/Wolfe, Valley d. Martin/Ray, Indiana, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
Finals
Bussard/Wolfe, Valley d. Golla/Garvey, North Catholic, 6-4, 6-1.
Third place
Gentile/Clarke, Valley d. Martin/Ray, Indiana, 6-3, 6-4.
Section 4
At Sewickley Academy
First round
Henry Veeck/Justin Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley d. Faith Whitley/Kieran Gorman, Seton LaSalle, 10-0. Nikou Nourbakhsh/Charlie Tea, Winchester Thurston d. Jake Erdner/Gabe Gordon, Montour, 10-8. Lucas Prepalko/Adam Engelka, Carlynton d. Braden Baxendell/Eric Donnelly, McGuffey 10-4. Ethen Oh/Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton d. Benicio DeFalco/Zachary Pollice, Keystone Oaks, 10-1. John Rohrkaste/Jeremy Freeman, Montour d. Anthony Zatta/Dalton Kuhn, McGuffey, 10-2. Quinn Kenny/Hayden Kenny, Keystone Oaks d. Matthew Mason/Hayden List, Hampton, 10-3. Chris Zhu/Mack Jamison, Winchester Thurston d. Ethan O’Brien/Owen Schriver, Carlynton, 10-3. Michael Lipton/Devin Carter, Quaker Valley d. Michael Canavan/Gabe Finale, Seton LaSalle, 10-1.
Quarterfinals
Veeck/Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley d. Nourbakhsh/Tea, Winchester Thurston, 10-0. Oh/Pikalo, Hampton d. Prepalko/Engelka, Carlynton, 10-3. Rohrkaste/Freeman, Montour d. Q. Kenny/H. Kenny, Keystone Oaks, 10-8. Lipton/Carter, Quaker Valley d. Zhu/Jamison, Winchester Thurston, 10-2.
Semifinals
Veeck/Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley d. Oh/Pikalo, Hampton, 6-0, 6-1. Rohrkaste/Freeman, Montour d. Lipton/Carter, Quaker Valley, 7-5, 6-0.
Volleyball
Boys
Wednesday’s schedule
City League
Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0
Nonsection
Derry 3, Fox Chapel 2
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Trinity at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Mars at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Montour, 6 p.m.
Shaler at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
