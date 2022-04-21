High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 20, 2022

By:

Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 12:52 AM

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 7, Pine-Richland 2

Central Catholic 2, North Allegheny 1

Seneca Valley 14, Allderdice 1

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 4, Hempfield 3

Canon-McMillan 2, Norwin 1

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Latrobe 8, Gateway 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, ppd.

Section 2

Armstrong at Penn Hills, ppd.

Hampton 6, Fox Chapel 1

Hampton 6, Fox Chapel 0

Plum 11, Woodland Hills 0

Section 3

West Allegheny 8, Chartiers Valley 7

North Hills 5, Moon 1

Shaler 2, South Fayette 1

Section 4

Peters Township 6, Bethel Park 5

Connellsville 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 2, Burrell 1

Knoch 5, Freeport 4

North Catholic 7, Indiana 2

Section 2

Beaver 13, Ambridge 3

Montour 5, Blackhawk 3

Quaker Valley 15, New Castle 1

Section 3

West Mifflin 10, Elizabeth Forward 2

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, (n)

Hopewell 4, Ellwood City 3

New Brighton at Freedom, ppd.

Section 2

South Park 17, Steel Valley 1

South Allegheny at Avonworth, ppd.

Section 3

East Allegheny 6, Deer Lakes 1

Mt. Pleasant 8, Valley 3

Ligonier Valley at Derry, ppd.

Section 4

Yough 6, Charleroi 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, ppd.

McGuffey at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at California, ppd.

Washington at Frazier, ppd.

Section 2

Neshannock 19, Aliquippa 0

Neshannock 16, Aliquippa 0

Shenango 4, South Side 0

Riverside at Summit Academy, ppd.

Section 3

Serra Catholic 13, Apollo-Ridge 2

Serra Catholic 15, Apollo-Ridge 0

Shady Side Academy 16, Sto-Rox 0

Shady Side Academy 15, Sto-Rox 0

Jeannette at Northgate, ppd.

Section 4

Carlynton 11, Clairton 0

Brentwood at Burgettstown, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Union 5, Rochester 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 19, Western Beaver 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 10, Western Beaver 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Monessen 6

Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian 14, St. Joseph 1

Leechburg at Riverview, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Springdale, ppd.

City League

Brashear 6, Carrick 5

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Woodland Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Shaler at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

New Castle at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Derry at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Yough at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Summit Academy at Riverside, DH, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Avella, DH, 3 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, 5 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 18, Butler 3

Class 2A

Section 2

Moon 14, Plum 2

Mars 24, Freeport 3

North Hills 11, North Catholic 10 (OT)

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 17, Knoch 6

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 17, Hempfield 3

Upper St. Clair 16, Baldwin 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 15, Indiana 6

Section 2

Quaker Valley 15, Trinity 3

Seton LaSalle 8, North Catholic 6

Mars 19, South Fayette 3

Blackhawk 13, Chartiers Valley 8

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 11, Peters Township 8

Section 2

North Allegheny 17, Butler 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 17, Franklin Regional 2

Kiski Area 10, Indiana 5

Section 4

South Fayette 9, Moon 6

South Fayette 2, Moon 0

Chartiers Valley at Western Beaver, ppd.

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Yough, ppd.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 3

Blackhawk 9, Central Valley 6

Beaver 11, New Castle 0

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 13, Shady Side Academy 2

Section 2

Avonworth 7, Ellwood City 3

Beaver Falls at South Park, ppd.

Section 3

Southmoreland 4, Waynesburg 3

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 7, Serra Catholic 2

Section 3

Carmichaels at Frazier, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel 10, New Brighton 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Monessen at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg at Northgate, ppd.

St. Joseph at Riverview, ppd.

Nonsection

Baldwin 5, Thomas Jefferson 2

Shaler 10, Norwin 6

West Mifflin 5, McKeesport 4

Charleroi at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, ppd.

Quaker Valley at New Brighton, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Norwin, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Penn Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Connellsville, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Mars at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Trinity at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Central Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Valley, 4 p.m.

Derry at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at California, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Washington, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Rochester at South Side, 4 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Charleroi at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL Section Doubles

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

First round

Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Isaac Krom/Koen Fulton, Latrobe, 10-0. Daniel Lee/Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford d. Jakob Greer/Ethan Rice, Connellsville, 10-3. Jackson Newell/Nate Coleman, Kiski Area d. Nathan Stamford/Ryder Wagner, Hempfield, 10-3. Brady Johnson/Luke Snyder, Norwin d. Zane Almoukamal/John Falbelli, Gateway, 10-1. August Lawrence/Josh Havrilla, Latrobe d. Caulder Gee/Zach Jordan, Kiski Area, 10-0. Justin Novotney/Tobey Jamnik, Hempfield d. Thomas Kopasko/Michael Opal, Penn-Trafford, 10-7. Mitch Kenney/Bret Vilage, Norwin d. Matthew Bandos/Adam Almoukamal, Gateway, 10-2. Prerit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Gavin McPoyle/Owen Kinneer, Connellsville, 10-1.

Quarterfinals

Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Lee/Turowski, Penn-Trafford. 10-1. Newell/Coleman, Kiski Area d. Johnson/Snyder, Norwin, 10-6. Lawrence/Havrilla, Latrobe d. Novotney/Jamnik, Hempfield, 10-3. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Kenney/Vilage, Norwin, 10-0.

Semifinals

Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Newell/Coleman, Kiski Area, 6-0, 6-0. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Lawrence/Havrilla, Latrobe, 6-1, 6-2.

Finals

Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 6-2, 6-4.

Third place

Lawrence/Havrilla, Latrobe, d. Newell/Coleman, Kiski Area, 7-5, 6-1.

Section 2

At North Allegheny

First round

Anthony Lounder/Rohan Maherhwari, Moon d. Luke Dale/Bret Knot, West Allegheny, 10-0. Sri Bellamkonda/ Atharva Sumant, North Allegheny d. Alex Quigley/Jayden Garcia, Sewickley Academy, 10-2. Michaek Deryver/Andrew Davis, Seneca Valley d. Ben Busler/ Xavier Wertz-Raupp, Butler, 10-2. Braiden Smalley/ Ethan Silipo, Pine-Richland d. Connor Farrar/Lukas Clement, North Hills, 10-1. Shomik Telang/Raj Ginde, North Allegheny d. Matteo Rovera/Benjamin Santiago, Pine-Richland, 10-4. Spencer Kryzynski/Tejas Mitra, Sewickley Academy d. Neil Ruppal/Alexander Steen, Moon, 10-5. Connor Delguard/Andrew Dudeck, West Allegheny d. Andrew Bocci/Collin Gahagan, Butler, 10-5. Brandon McEwen/Josh Kim, North Hills d. Mark Enlsizer/Victor Myrna, Seneca Valley, 10-1.

Quarterfinals

Lounder/Maherhwari, Moon d. Bellamkonda/Sumant, North Allegheny, 10-4. Smalley/Silipo, Pine-Richland d. Deryver/Davis, Seneca Valley, 10-3. Telang/Ginde, North Allegheny d. Kryzynski/Mitra, Sewickley Academy. McEwen/Kim, North Hills d. Delguard/Dudeck, West Allegheny, 10-1.

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

First round

David Mnuskin/Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Alec Alese/Cade Schimmer, Plum, 10-0. Ryan Broadhurst/Yosei Fukasaku, Central Catholic d. Nolan Le/Ethan Opiela, Shaler, 10-6. Braden Yokopenic/Leyton Yokopenic, Baldwin d. Jack Rosenthal/Josh Kotov, Allderdice, 10-6. Cooper Friday/Will Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Alexander Busch/Jeremey Arbster, Woodland Hills, 10-0. Kyle Broadhurst/Anthony Arshoun, Central Catholic d. Owen Garofalo/Danny Khalil, Baldwin, 10-0. Tom Certo/Chase Hartman, Shady Side Academy d. Aiden Seitz/Alec Van Scyoc, Plum, 10-0. Ananth Kashyap/Mason Friday, Fox Chapel d. Will Nebiolo/Josh Jashinski, Shaler, 10-5. Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. Tyler Larson/Ethan DeCrosta, Woodland Hills, 10-2.

Quarterfinals

Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. R. Broadhurst/Fukasaku, Central Catholic, 10-0. Friday/Siegel, Fox Chapel d. B. Yokopenic/L. Yokopenic, Baldwin, 10-6. Certo/Hartman, Shady Side Academy d. K. Broadhurst/Arshoun, Central Catholic, 10-7. Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice d. Kashyap/Friday, Fox Chapel, 10-2.

Semifinals

Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Friday/Siegel, Fox Chapel, 6-3, 6-2. Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice d. Certo/Hartman, Shady Side Academy.

Finals

Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice, 7-5, 6-1.

Third place

Friday/Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Certo/Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Class 2A

Section 1

At Norwin

First round

Drew Djmidjian/Tony Sparta, Thomas Jefferson bye. Kirk Brdar/Cameron Loveland, South Park d. Bryton Montgomery/Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland, 10-0. Aydan Gross/Eli Duvall, Mt. Pleasant d. Cam Caretti/Sam Spigarelli, Greensburg Salem, 10-5. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold d. Harlon Baker/Justin Collins, West Mifflin, 10-2. Mark Gallagher/Ryan Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant d. Ben Yeskey/Nolan Davis, Southmoreland, 10-1. Chris Pham/Luke Georgulis, Thomas Jefferson d. Adam McElhinney/Calvin Roberts, West Mifflin, 10-1. Juraj Stasko/Ryan Cole, Ringgold d. Liam Malie/Evan Malie, Greensburg Salem, 11-9. Tim Lakatos/Alex Duing, South Park bye.

Quarterfinals

Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Brdar/Loveland, South Park, 10-2. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold d. Gross/Duvall, Mt. Pleasant, 10-8. Gallagher/Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant d. Pham/Georgulis, Thomas Jefferson, 11-10 (3). Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Stasko/Cole, Ringgold, 10-2.

Semifinals

Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold, 6-4, 6-1. Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Gallagher/Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant, 6-1, 6-0.

Finals

Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 6-2.

Third place

Gallagher/Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant, 6-1, 6-0 d. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold, 6-4, 6-2.

Section 2

At Blackhawk

Preliminaries

Roarke Richard/Tobias Dowlin, Ambridge d. Jaden Falk/Liam Gallagher, Riverside, 10-6. Michael Melarango/Evan Hendry, Neshannock d. Julian Knight/Cosso Benn, Beaver Falls, 10-2.

First round

Luke Raymundo/Tim Jayamohan, Mars d. Richard/Dowlin, Ambridge, 10-0. Zane Atkins/Mason McCarty-Cogis, Beaver d. Samy Ball/Bain McGann, Neshannock, 10-5. Jack Hanlon/Daniel Rodenbeck, Blackhawk d. Nate Toney/Aydin Murphy, Beaver Falls, 10-4. Ryan Kerr/Andrew Yankello, Central Valley d. Daniel Rogers/Ryan Odom, Ellwood City, 10-0. Andrew Cavett/Grady Johnson, Beaver d. Caleb Farone/Aiden Terry, Blackhawk, 10-2. Bruce Watson/Max Solich, Mars d. Noah Zelch/Avery Wolf, Riverside, 10-2. Mitchell Covert/Grady Smith, Ellwood City d. Evan Waschak/Chris Lewis, Ambridge, 10-6. Christian Kosinski/Ryan Hardek, Central Valley d. Melarango/Hendry, Neshannock, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Raymundo/Jayamohan, Mars d. Atkins/McCarty-Cogis, Beaver, 10-2. Kerr/Yankello, Central Valley d. Hanlon/Rodenbeck, Blackhawk, 10-3. Cavett/Johnson, Beaver d. Watson/Solich, Mars, 10-3. Kosinski/Hardek, Central Valley d. Covert/Smith, Ellwood City, 10-0.

Semifinals

Raymundo/Jayamohan, Mars d. Kerr/Yankello, Central Valley, 6-3, 6-3. Cavett/Johnson, Beaver d. Kosinski/Hardek, Central Valley, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5

Section 3

At Valley

First round

Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. Issac Charlton/Noah Skaugen, Springdale, 10-0. Loughlin Pagnucci/Alejandro Sanchez, Indiana d. Justin Walls/Isaac Brace, Knoch, 10-7. Dylan Gentile/Nate Clarke, Valley d. David Frederick/Noah Kleckner, Burrell, 10-2. Sam Norris/Richard Ratliff, Highlands d. Anabe Stickney/Connor Jyachosky, St. Joseph, 10-1. Arturo Martin/Daniel Ray, Indiana d. Ronald Ratliff/Dan Babinsack, Highlands, 10-3. Justin Kontul/Kenneth Canavan, North Catholic d. Kevin Golden/Jake Santora, Knoch, 10-4. Cam Wagner/Niko Ferra, Burrell d. Holden Swink/Ashton Krebs, Springdale, 10-6. Nicholas Bussard/Dario Wolfe, Valley d. Matt Tomayko/Danny Staniszewski, St. Joseph, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Golla/Garvey, North Catholic d. Pagnucci/Sanchez, Indiana, 10-7. Gentile/Clarke, Valley d. Norris/Ratliff, Highlands, 10-2. Martin/Ray, Indiana d. Kontul/Canavan, North Catholic, 11-10 (7-5). Bussard/Wolfe, Valley d. Wagner/Ferra, Burrell, 10-1.

Semifinals

Golla/Garvey, North Catholic d. Gentile/Clarke, Valley, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3. Bussard/Wolfe, Valley d. Martin/Ray, Indiana, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Finals

Bussard/Wolfe, Valley d. Golla/Garvey, North Catholic, 6-4, 6-1.

Third place

Gentile/Clarke, Valley d. Martin/Ray, Indiana, 6-3, 6-4.

Section 4

At Sewickley Academy

First round

Henry Veeck/Justin Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley d. Faith Whitley/Kieran Gorman, Seton LaSalle, 10-0. Nikou Nourbakhsh/Charlie Tea, Winchester Thurston d. Jake Erdner/Gabe Gordon, Montour, 10-8. Lucas Prepalko/Adam Engelka, Carlynton d. Braden Baxendell/Eric Donnelly, McGuffey 10-4. Ethen Oh/Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton d. Benicio DeFalco/Zachary Pollice, Keystone Oaks, 10-1. John Rohrkaste/Jeremy Freeman, Montour d. Anthony Zatta/Dalton Kuhn, McGuffey, 10-2. Quinn Kenny/Hayden Kenny, Keystone Oaks d. Matthew Mason/Hayden List, Hampton, 10-3. Chris Zhu/Mack Jamison, Winchester Thurston d. Ethan O’Brien/Owen Schriver, Carlynton, 10-3. Michael Lipton/Devin Carter, Quaker Valley d. Michael Canavan/Gabe Finale, Seton LaSalle, 10-1.

Quarterfinals

Veeck/Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley d. Nourbakhsh/Tea, Winchester Thurston, 10-0. Oh/Pikalo, Hampton d. Prepalko/Engelka, Carlynton, 10-3. Rohrkaste/Freeman, Montour d. Q. Kenny/H. Kenny, Keystone Oaks, 10-8. Lipton/Carter, Quaker Valley d. Zhu/Jamison, Winchester Thurston, 10-2.

Semifinals

Veeck/Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley d. Oh/Pikalo, Hampton, 6-0, 6-1. Rohrkaste/Freeman, Montour d. Lipton/Carter, Quaker Valley, 7-5, 6-0.

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s schedule

City League

Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0

Nonsection

Derry 3, Fox Chapel 2

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Trinity at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Mars at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Montour, 6 p.m.

Shaler at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.