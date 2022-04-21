TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 20, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 12:52 AM

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 7, Pine-Richland 2

Central Catholic 2, North Allegheny 1

Seneca Valley 14, Allderdice 1

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 4, Hempfield 3

Canon-McMillan 2, Norwin 1

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Latrobe 8, Gateway 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Kiski Area 2

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, ppd.

Section 2

Armstrong at Penn Hills, ppd.

Hampton 6, Fox Chapel 1

Hampton 6, Fox Chapel 0

Plum 11, Woodland Hills 0

Section 3

West Allegheny 8, Chartiers Valley 7

North Hills 5, Moon 1

Shaler 2, South Fayette 1

Section 4

Peters Township 6, Bethel Park 5

Connellsville 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 2, Burrell 1

Knoch 5, Freeport 4

North Catholic 7, Indiana 2

Section 2

Beaver 13, Ambridge 3

Montour 5, Blackhawk 3

Quaker Valley 15, New Castle 1

Section 3

West Mifflin 10, Elizabeth Forward 2

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, (n)

Hopewell 4, Ellwood City 3

New Brighton at Freedom, ppd.

Section 2

South Park 17, Steel Valley 1

South Allegheny at Avonworth, ppd.

Section 3

East Allegheny 6, Deer Lakes 1

Mt. Pleasant 8, Valley 3

Ligonier Valley at Derry, ppd.

Section 4

Yough 6, Charleroi 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, ppd.

McGuffey at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at California, ppd.

Washington at Frazier, ppd.

Section 2

Neshannock 19, Aliquippa 0

Neshannock 16, Aliquippa 0

Shenango 4, South Side 0

Riverside at Summit Academy, ppd.

Section 3

Serra Catholic 13, Apollo-Ridge 2

Serra Catholic 15, Apollo-Ridge 0

Shady Side Academy 16, Sto-Rox 0

Shady Side Academy 15, Sto-Rox 0

Jeannette at Northgate, ppd.

Section 4

Carlynton 11, Clairton 0

Brentwood at Burgettstown, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Union 5, Rochester 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 19, Western Beaver 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 10, Western Beaver 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Monessen 6

Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian 14, St. Joseph 1

Leechburg at Riverview, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Springdale, ppd.

City League

Brashear 6, Carrick 5

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Woodland Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Shaler at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

New Castle at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Derry at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Yough at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Summit Academy at Riverside, DH, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Avella, DH, 3 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, 5 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 18, Butler 3

Class 2A

Section 2

Moon 14, Plum 2

Mars 24, Freeport 3

North Hills 11, North Catholic 10 (OT)

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 17, Knoch 6

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 17, Hempfield 3

Upper St. Clair 16, Baldwin 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 15, Indiana 6

Section 2

Quaker Valley 15, Trinity 3

Seton LaSalle 8, North Catholic 6

Mars 19, South Fayette 3

Blackhawk 13, Chartiers Valley 8

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 11, Peters Township 8

Section 2

North Allegheny 17, Butler 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 17, Franklin Regional 2

Kiski Area 10, Indiana 5

Section 4

South Fayette 9, Moon 6

South Fayette 2, Moon 0

Chartiers Valley at Western Beaver, ppd.

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Yough, ppd.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 3

Blackhawk 9, Central Valley 6

Beaver 11, New Castle 0

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 13, Shady Side Academy 2

Section 2

Avonworth 7, Ellwood City 3

Beaver Falls at South Park, ppd.

Section 3

Southmoreland 4, Waynesburg 3

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 7, Serra Catholic 2

Section 3

Carmichaels at Frazier, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel 10, New Brighton 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Monessen at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg at Northgate, ppd.

St. Joseph at Riverview, ppd.

Nonsection

Baldwin 5, Thomas Jefferson 2

Shaler 10, Norwin 6

West Mifflin 5, McKeesport 4

Charleroi at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Mapletown at Clay-Battelle, ppd.

Quaker Valley at New Brighton, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Norwin, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Penn Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Connellsville, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Mars at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Trinity at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Central Valley at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Valley, 4 p.m.

Derry at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at California, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Washington, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Rochester at South Side, 4 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Charleroi at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL Section Doubles

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

First round

Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Isaac Krom/Koen Fulton, Latrobe, 10-0. Daniel Lee/Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford d. Jakob Greer/Ethan Rice, Connellsville, 10-3. Jackson Newell/Nate Coleman, Kiski Area d. Nathan Stamford/Ryder Wagner, Hempfield, 10-3. Brady Johnson/Luke Snyder, Norwin d. Zane Almoukamal/John Falbelli, Gateway, 10-1. August Lawrence/Josh Havrilla, Latrobe d. Caulder Gee/Zach Jordan, Kiski Area, 10-0. Justin Novotney/Tobey Jamnik, Hempfield d. Thomas Kopasko/Michael Opal, Penn-Trafford, 10-7. Mitch Kenney/Bret Vilage, Norwin d. Matthew Bandos/Adam Almoukamal, Gateway, 10-2. Prerit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Gavin McPoyle/Owen Kinneer, Connellsville, 10-1.

Quarterfinals

Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Lee/Turowski, Penn-Trafford. 10-1. Newell/Coleman, Kiski Area d. Johnson/Snyder, Norwin, 10-6. Lawrence/Havrilla, Latrobe d. Novotney/Jamnik, Hempfield, 10-3. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Kenney/Vilage, Norwin, 10-0.

Semifinals

Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Newell/Coleman, Kiski Area, 6-0, 6-0. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Lawrence/Havrilla, Latrobe, 6-1, 6-2.

Finals

Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 6-2, 6-4.

Third place

Lawrence/Havrilla, Latrobe, d. Newell/Coleman, Kiski Area, 7-5, 6-1.

Section 2

At North Allegheny

First round

Anthony Lounder/Rohan Maherhwari, Moon d. Luke Dale/Bret Knot, West Allegheny, 10-0. Sri Bellamkonda/ Atharva Sumant, North Allegheny d. Alex Quigley/Jayden Garcia, Sewickley Academy, 10-2. Michaek Deryver/Andrew Davis, Seneca Valley d. Ben Busler/ Xavier Wertz-Raupp, Butler, 10-2. Braiden Smalley/ Ethan Silipo, Pine-Richland d. Connor Farrar/Lukas Clement, North Hills, 10-1. Shomik Telang/Raj Ginde, North Allegheny d. Matteo Rovera/Benjamin Santiago, Pine-Richland, 10-4. Spencer Kryzynski/Tejas Mitra, Sewickley Academy d. Neil Ruppal/Alexander Steen, Moon, 10-5. Connor Delguard/Andrew Dudeck, West Allegheny d. Andrew Bocci/Collin Gahagan, Butler, 10-5. Brandon McEwen/Josh Kim, North Hills d. Mark Enlsizer/Victor Myrna, Seneca Valley, 10-1.

Quarterfinals

Lounder/Maherhwari, Moon d. Bellamkonda/Sumant, North Allegheny, 10-4. Smalley/Silipo, Pine-Richland d. Deryver/Davis, Seneca Valley, 10-3. Telang/Ginde, North Allegheny d. Kryzynski/Mitra, Sewickley Academy. McEwen/Kim, North Hills d. Delguard/Dudeck, West Allegheny, 10-1.

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

First round

David Mnuskin/Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Alec Alese/Cade Schimmer, Plum, 10-0. Ryan Broadhurst/Yosei Fukasaku, Central Catholic d. Nolan Le/Ethan Opiela, Shaler, 10-6. Braden Yokopenic/Leyton Yokopenic, Baldwin d. Jack Rosenthal/Josh Kotov, Allderdice, 10-6. Cooper Friday/Will Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Alexander Busch/Jeremey Arbster, Woodland Hills, 10-0. Kyle Broadhurst/Anthony Arshoun, Central Catholic d. Owen Garofalo/Danny Khalil, Baldwin, 10-0. Tom Certo/Chase Hartman, Shady Side Academy d. Aiden Seitz/Alec Van Scyoc, Plum, 10-0. Ananth Kashyap/Mason Friday, Fox Chapel d. Will Nebiolo/Josh Jashinski, Shaler, 10-5. Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. Tyler Larson/Ethan DeCrosta, Woodland Hills, 10-2.

Quarterfinals

Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. R. Broadhurst/Fukasaku, Central Catholic, 10-0. Friday/Siegel, Fox Chapel d. B. Yokopenic/L. Yokopenic, Baldwin, 10-6. Certo/Hartman, Shady Side Academy d. K. Broadhurst/Arshoun, Central Catholic, 10-7. Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice d. Kashyap/Friday, Fox Chapel, 10-2.

Semifinals

Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Friday/Siegel, Fox Chapel, 6-3, 6-2. Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice d. Certo/Hartman, Shady Side Academy.

Finals

Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice, 7-5, 6-1.

Third place

Friday/Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Certo/Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Class 2A

Section 1

At Norwin

First round

Drew Djmidjian/Tony Sparta, Thomas Jefferson bye. Kirk Brdar/Cameron Loveland, South Park d. Bryton Montgomery/Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland, 10-0. Aydan Gross/Eli Duvall, Mt. Pleasant d. Cam Caretti/Sam Spigarelli, Greensburg Salem, 10-5. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold d. Harlon Baker/Justin Collins, West Mifflin, 10-2. Mark Gallagher/Ryan Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant d. Ben Yeskey/Nolan Davis, Southmoreland, 10-1. Chris Pham/Luke Georgulis, Thomas Jefferson d. Adam McElhinney/Calvin Roberts, West Mifflin, 10-1. Juraj Stasko/Ryan Cole, Ringgold d. Liam Malie/Evan Malie, Greensburg Salem, 11-9. Tim Lakatos/Alex Duing, South Park bye.

Quarterfinals

Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Brdar/Loveland, South Park, 10-2. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold d. Gross/Duvall, Mt. Pleasant, 10-8. Gallagher/Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant d. Pham/Georgulis, Thomas Jefferson, 11-10 (3). Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Stasko/Cole, Ringgold, 10-2.

Semifinals

Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold, 6-4, 6-1. Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Gallagher/Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant, 6-1, 6-0.

Finals

Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 6-2.

Third place

Gallagher/Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant, 6-1, 6-0 d. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold, 6-4, 6-2.

Section 2

At Blackhawk

Preliminaries

Roarke Richard/Tobias Dowlin, Ambridge d. Jaden Falk/Liam Gallagher, Riverside, 10-6. Michael Melarango/Evan Hendry, Neshannock d. Julian Knight/Cosso Benn, Beaver Falls, 10-2.

First round

Luke Raymundo/Tim Jayamohan, Mars d. Richard/Dowlin, Ambridge, 10-0. Zane Atkins/Mason McCarty-Cogis, Beaver d. Samy Ball/Bain McGann, Neshannock, 10-5. Jack Hanlon/Daniel Rodenbeck, Blackhawk d. Nate Toney/Aydin Murphy, Beaver Falls, 10-4. Ryan Kerr/Andrew Yankello, Central Valley d. Daniel Rogers/Ryan Odom, Ellwood City, 10-0. Andrew Cavett/Grady Johnson, Beaver d. Caleb Farone/Aiden Terry, Blackhawk, 10-2. Bruce Watson/Max Solich, Mars d. Noah Zelch/Avery Wolf, Riverside, 10-2. Mitchell Covert/Grady Smith, Ellwood City d. Evan Waschak/Chris Lewis, Ambridge, 10-6. Christian Kosinski/Ryan Hardek, Central Valley d. Melarango/Hendry, Neshannock, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Raymundo/Jayamohan, Mars d. Atkins/McCarty-Cogis, Beaver, 10-2. Kerr/Yankello, Central Valley d. Hanlon/Rodenbeck, Blackhawk, 10-3. Cavett/Johnson, Beaver d. Watson/Solich, Mars, 10-3. Kosinski/Hardek, Central Valley d. Covert/Smith, Ellwood City, 10-0.

Semifinals

Raymundo/Jayamohan, Mars d. Kerr/Yankello, Central Valley, 6-3, 6-3. Cavett/Johnson, Beaver d. Kosinski/Hardek, Central Valley, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5

Section 3

At Valley

First round

Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. Issac Charlton/Noah Skaugen, Springdale, 10-0. Loughlin Pagnucci/Alejandro Sanchez, Indiana d. Justin Walls/Isaac Brace, Knoch, 10-7. Dylan Gentile/Nate Clarke, Valley d. David Frederick/Noah Kleckner, Burrell, 10-2. Sam Norris/Richard Ratliff, Highlands d. Anabe Stickney/Connor Jyachosky, St. Joseph, 10-1. Arturo Martin/Daniel Ray, Indiana d. Ronald Ratliff/Dan Babinsack, Highlands, 10-3. Justin Kontul/Kenneth Canavan, North Catholic d. Kevin Golden/Jake Santora, Knoch, 10-4. Cam Wagner/Niko Ferra, Burrell d. Holden Swink/Ashton Krebs, Springdale, 10-6. Nicholas Bussard/Dario Wolfe, Valley d. Matt Tomayko/Danny Staniszewski, St. Joseph, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Golla/Garvey, North Catholic d. Pagnucci/Sanchez, Indiana, 10-7. Gentile/Clarke, Valley d. Norris/Ratliff, Highlands, 10-2. Martin/Ray, Indiana d. Kontul/Canavan, North Catholic, 11-10 (7-5). Bussard/Wolfe, Valley d. Wagner/Ferra, Burrell, 10-1.

Semifinals

Golla/Garvey, North Catholic d. Gentile/Clarke, Valley, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3. Bussard/Wolfe, Valley d. Martin/Ray, Indiana, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Finals

Bussard/Wolfe, Valley d. Golla/Garvey, North Catholic, 6-4, 6-1.

Third place

Gentile/Clarke, Valley d. Martin/Ray, Indiana, 6-3, 6-4.

Section 4

At Sewickley Academy

First round

Henry Veeck/Justin Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley d. Faith Whitley/Kieran Gorman, Seton LaSalle, 10-0. Nikou Nourbakhsh/Charlie Tea, Winchester Thurston d. Jake Erdner/Gabe Gordon, Montour, 10-8. Lucas Prepalko/Adam Engelka, Carlynton d. Braden Baxendell/Eric Donnelly, McGuffey 10-4. Ethen Oh/Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton d. Benicio DeFalco/Zachary Pollice, Keystone Oaks, 10-1. John Rohrkaste/Jeremy Freeman, Montour d. Anthony Zatta/Dalton Kuhn, McGuffey, 10-2. Quinn Kenny/Hayden Kenny, Keystone Oaks d. Matthew Mason/Hayden List, Hampton, 10-3. Chris Zhu/Mack Jamison, Winchester Thurston d. Ethan O’Brien/Owen Schriver, Carlynton, 10-3. Michael Lipton/Devin Carter, Quaker Valley d. Michael Canavan/Gabe Finale, Seton LaSalle, 10-1.

Quarterfinals

Veeck/Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley d. Nourbakhsh/Tea, Winchester Thurston, 10-0. Oh/Pikalo, Hampton d. Prepalko/Engelka, Carlynton, 10-3. Rohrkaste/Freeman, Montour d. Q. Kenny/H. Kenny, Keystone Oaks, 10-8. Lipton/Carter, Quaker Valley d. Zhu/Jamison, Winchester Thurston, 10-2.

Semifinals

Veeck/Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley d. Oh/Pikalo, Hampton, 6-0, 6-1. Rohrkaste/Freeman, Montour d. Lipton/Carter, Quaker Valley, 7-5, 6-0.

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s schedule

City League

Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0

Nonsection

Derry 3, Fox Chapel 2

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Trinity at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Mars at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Montour, 6 p.m.

Shaler at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 19, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 18, 2022
YWCA set to honor outstanding women from Westmoreland County
Pine-Richland’s Reid Duncan ready to make jump to high-level ultimate with Pittsburgh Thunderbirds
Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Ligonier Valley’s Cheyenne Piper, Greensburg Salem’s Donavin Waller

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me