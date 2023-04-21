TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 20, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 11:53 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 0

Pine-Richland 3, Seneca Valley 2

Section 2

Central Catholic 4, Baldwin 3

Canon-McMillan 2, Hempfield 1

Mt. Lebanon 2, Norwin 1

Class 4A

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 16, McKeesport 5

Section 4

Kiski Area 10, Highlands 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 9, Ellwood City 2

Shenango 16, Quaker Valley 1

Section 2

Avonworth 10, South Allegheny 0

Section 3

East Allegheny 13, Burrell 3

Section 4

Greensburg Salem 7, McGuffey 3

Class 2A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 8, Laurel 3

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 9, Jeannette 4

Apollo-Ridge 13, Jeannette 12

Class A

Section 2

Union 11, Rochester 1

Western Beaver 19, Summit Academy 2

Section 3

Carlynton 14, Clairton 3

Nonsection

Bentworth 11, Mapletown 2

Blackhawk 14, North Catholic 3

Brentwood 9, Northgate 1

Butler 5, Shaler 0

Carrick 4, Keystone Oaks 3

Connellsville 10, Mt. Pleasant 4

Fort Cherry 9, Freedom 3

Frazier 9, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Hopewell at New Brighton, ppd.

Laurel at Shenango, ppd.

Leechburg 6, Kiski School 2

Montour 10, Hampton 6

Neshannock 4, Boardman (Ohio) 3

Northern Garrett (Md.) 11, Albert Gallatin 0

North Hills 6, Knoch 5

Penn-Trafford 6, Ringgold 3

Plum 7, Thomas Jefferson 5

Riverside 8, Hopewell 0

Shady Side Academy 10, Riverview 0

Shady Side Academy at Avonworth, ppd.

Steel Valley at Neshannock, ppd.

Union at West Allegheny, ppd.

Washington 10, Monessen 0

Waynesburg 5, California 0

West Mifflin 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Avella at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Western Beaver, 4:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Karns City, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Laurel at West Middlesex, 4:15 p.m.

Mars at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Hickory, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Valley, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Highlands, 7 p.m.

South Side at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 15, Baldwin 1

Mt. Lebanon 19, Hempfield 5

Peters Township 16, Norwin 5

Upper St. Clair 20, Central Catholic 3

Section 2

Fox Chapel 11, Butler 8

Pine-Richland 13, Seneca Valley 10

Class 2A

Section 2

Plum 5, Winchester Thurston 4

Nonsection

North Hills 18, Latrobe 3

Girls

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 14, Yough 2

Plum 10, Franklin Regional 8

Section 2

Blackhawk 6, Moon 4

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 5, Butler 0

North Allegheny 12, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 7, Indiana 4

West Mifflin 7, Highlands 5

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 25, Ringgold 2

Section 3

Montour 2, Blackhawk 0

Class 3A

Section 3

Yough 14, South Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 8, Steel Valley 6

Class A

Section 1

Union 21, Rochester 1

Section 3

Frazier 15, Monessen 0

Nonsection

Brooke (WV) at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Central Valley at New Castle, ppd.

Jeannette 10, Geibel Catholic 0

New Castle 9, Shenango 6

Riverside 2, Ellwood City 1

Washington at Brownsville, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Butler at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, 4 p.m.

Plum at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

South Fayette at New Castle, 3:45 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Mars, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

McKeesport at Knoch, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Montour, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.

Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Mohawk at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Section 3

South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Freedom at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton at Union, 4 p.m.

Cornell at South Side, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

Valley 5, Kiski Area 0

Section 3

Highlands 3, Springdale 2

Section 5

Quaker Valley 5, West Allegheny 0

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 3, Sewickley Academy 2

Mt. Pleasant 4, Connellsville 1

Track and field

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 80, Connellsville 65

Elizabeth Forward 74, Belle Vernon 71

Connellsville 82,. Elizabeth Forward 67

Section 7

Trinity 115, Montour 31

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 103, Elizabeth Forward 46

Belle Vernon 107, Connellsville 43

Section 7

Trinity 101, Montour 42

Volleyball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour at Bishop Canevin, (n)

North Catholic 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Ambridge 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 3

Trinity 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Nonsection

Gateway 3, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 1

Norwin 3, Peters Township 0

Deer Lakes 3, Plum 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Aquinas Academy at South Park, (n)

City League

Obama Academy 3, Allderdice 0

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Derry at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Hopewell at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Moon at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

