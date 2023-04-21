High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 20, 2023
By:
Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 11:53 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 5, Allderdice 0
Pine-Richland 3, Seneca Valley 2
Section 2
Central Catholic 4, Baldwin 3
Canon-McMillan 2, Hempfield 1
Mt. Lebanon 2, Norwin 1
Class 4A
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 16, McKeesport 5
Section 4
Kiski Area 10, Highlands 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 9, Ellwood City 2
Shenango 16, Quaker Valley 1
Section 2
Avonworth 10, South Allegheny 0
Section 3
East Allegheny 13, Burrell 3
Section 4
Greensburg Salem 7, McGuffey 3
Class 2A
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 8, Laurel 3
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 9, Jeannette 4
Apollo-Ridge 13, Jeannette 12
Class A
Section 2
Western Beaver 19, Summit Academy 2
Section 3
Nonsection
Blackhawk 14, North Catholic 3
Carrick 4, Keystone Oaks 3
Connellsville 10, Mt. Pleasant 4
Fort Cherry 9, Freedom 3
Frazier 9, Jefferson-Morgan 8
Hopewell at New Brighton, ppd.
Laurel at Shenango, ppd.
Leechburg 6, Kiski School 2
Neshannock 4, Boardman (Ohio) 3
Northern Garrett (Md.) 11, Albert Gallatin 0
North Hills 6, Knoch 5
Penn-Trafford 6, Ringgold 3
Plum 7, Thomas Jefferson 5
Shady Side Academy 10, Riverview 0
Shady Side Academy at Avonworth, ppd.
Steel Valley at Neshannock, ppd.
Union at West Allegheny, ppd.
Washington 10, Monessen 0
Waynesburg 5, California 0
West Mifflin 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Beaver Falls at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Western Beaver, 4:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Karns City, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Laurel at West Middlesex, 4:15 p.m.
Mars at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Valley, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Highlands, 7 p.m.
South Side at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 15, Baldwin 1
Mt. Lebanon 19, Hempfield 5
Peters Township 16, Norwin 5
Upper St. Clair 20, Central Catholic 3
Section 2
Fox Chapel 11, Butler 8
Pine-Richland 13, Seneca Valley 10
Class 2A
Section 2
Plum 5, Winchester Thurston 4
Nonsection
North Hills 18, Latrobe 3
Girls
Class 2A
Section 1
Plum 10, Franklin Regional 8
Section 2
Softball
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 5, Butler 0
North Allegheny 12, Mt. Lebanon 1
Class 4A
Section 1
West Mifflin 7, Highlands 5
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 25, Ringgold 2
Section 3
Montour 2, Blackhawk 0
Class 3A
Section 3
Yough 14, South Allegheny 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 8, Steel Valley 6
Class A
Section 1
Union 21, Rochester 1
Section 3
Nonsection
Brooke (WV) at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Central Valley at New Castle, ppd.
Jeannette 10, Geibel Catholic 0
New Castle 9, Shenango 6
Riverside 2, Ellwood City 1
Washington at Brownsville, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Butler at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, 4 p.m.
Plum at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
South Fayette at New Castle, 3:45 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Mars, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
McKeesport at Knoch, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Montour, 4 p.m.
Beaver at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.
Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Mohawk at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Section 3
South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Freedom at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.
Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton at Union, 4 p.m.
Cornell at South Side, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Springdale, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
Valley 5, Kiski Area 0
Section 3
Highlands 3, Springdale 2
Section 5
Quaker Valley 5, West Allegheny 0
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 3, Sewickley Academy 2
Mt. Pleasant 4, Connellsville 1
Track and field
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 80, Connellsville 65
Elizabeth Forward 74, Belle Vernon 71
Connellsville 82,. Elizabeth Forward 67
Section 7
Trinity 115, Montour 31
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 103, Elizabeth Forward 46
Belle Vernon 107, Connellsville 43
Section 7
Trinity 101, Montour 42
Volleyball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler 3, Pine-Richland 0
Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Montour at Bishop Canevin, (n)
North Catholic 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Ambridge 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 3
Trinity 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Nonsection
Gateway 3, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 1
Norwin 3, Peters Township 0
Deer Lakes 3, Plum 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Aquinas Academy at South Park, (n)
City League
Obama Academy 3, Allderdice 0
Friday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Derry at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Hopewell at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Moon at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
