High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 21, 2022

By:

Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 11:54 PM

High schools

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 9, Allderdice 2

Pine-Richland 2, Butler 0

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 2

Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0

Section 3

Moon at North Hills, ppd.

Shaler at South Fayette, ppd.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Trinity 9, Albert Gallatin 1

Peters Township at Bethel Park, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Burrell, ppd.

Section 2

Montour 3, Blackhawk 1

New Castle at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at New Brighton, ppd.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, ppd.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Section 2

Steel Valley at South Park, ppd.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, ppd.

Derry at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Valley at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Section 4

McGuffey at Southmoreland, ppd.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, ppd.

Yough at Charleroi, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Frazier 2, Washington 1

California at Beth-Center, ppd.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.

Section 2

Riverside 17, Summit Academy 0

Riverside 22, Summit Academy 0

Section 3

Northgate at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 4

Brentwood at Carlynton, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Avella, DH, ppd.

Union at Rochester, ppd.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, ppd.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Nonsection

North Catholic 7, Carrick 3

Fort Cherry at Freedom, ppd.

Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Monessen at Carmichaels, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Mars, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Shaler at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Highlands at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Springdale at Valley, 4 p.m.

Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Shenango at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Carlynton at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Avella, DH, 3 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Sewickley Academy at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Hampton at Deer Lakes, 3:45 p.m.

Jeannette at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park 9, Latrobe 2

Hempfield 17, Baldwin 7

Section 2

North Allegheny 20, Allderdice 0

Nonsection

South Fayette 12, North Hills 4

Shaler 13, Franklin Regional 6

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 15, Hempfield 8

Mt. Lebanon 15, Canon-McMillan 3

Latrobe 8, Penn-Trafford 7 (OT)

Section 2

North Allegheny 15, Sewickley Academy 3

Pine-Richland 15, Moon 9

Shady Side Academy 18, Butler 5

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 10, Hampton 5

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Peters Township at Baldwin, ppd.

Section 2

Butler at Norwin, ppd.

Seneca Valley 12, North Allegheny 2

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Indiana 10, Penn Hills 9

Franklin Regional 12, Plum 2

Section 2

Penn-Trafford 11, Albert Gallatin 0

Latrobe 8, Thomas Jefferson 1

Gateway at Connellsville, ppd.

Section 3

North Hills 11, Mars 3

Fox Chapel at Shaler, ppd.

Hampton at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Section 4

Moon 13, Upper St. Clair 6

Trinity at South Fayette, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at McKeesport, ppd.

Freeport at Highlands, ppd.

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Section 2

West Mifflin 5, Ringgold 0

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, ppd.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 3

Central Valley at New Castle, ppd.

Montour at Blackhawk, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Valley, ppd.

North Catholic 7, Derry 6

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Park, ppd.

Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, ppd.

Southmoreland at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Aliquippa, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, ppd.

Section 2

Steel Valley 10, Brentwood 7

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 3

Beth-Center at California, ppd.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.

Frazier at Washington, ppd.

Section 4

Mohawk at Laurel, ppd.

Neshannock at Riverside, ppd.

Shenango at Freedom, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 26, Sewickley Academy 0

Rochester at South Side, ppd.

Union at Cornell, (n)

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, ppd.

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Ellis School at Springdale, ppd.

Nonsection

Charleroi at Ringgold, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, ppd.

West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Highlands at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Trinity at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Carlynton at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Carmichaels at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Cornell at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Karns City, 6 p.m.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Union at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL Section Doubles

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

At Sewickley Academy

Finals

Henry Veeck/Justin Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley d. John Rohrkaste/Jeremy Freeman, Montour, 6-2, 6-2

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Central Valley 5, Blackhawk 0

Section 4

Hampton 4, Carlynton 1

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 4, Seneca Valley 1

Track and field

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Section 8

Boys

Mt. Pleasant 99, Yough 42

Yough 108, Geibel 24

Girls

Mt. Pleasant 133, Yough 8

Yough 66, Geibel 33

Volleyball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 3, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Bethel Park 3, South Fayette 2

Section 2

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Central Catholic 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Trinity 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Nonsection

Ambridge 3, Mars 0

Moon 3, Hopewell 1

Montour 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Shaler 3, North Catholic 0

Beaver County Christian 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Erie McDowell, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.