TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 21, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 11:54 PM

High schools

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 9, Allderdice 2

Pine-Richland 2, Butler 0

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 2

Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0

Section 3

Moon at North Hills, ppd.

Shaler at South Fayette, ppd.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Trinity 9, Albert Gallatin 1

Peters Township at Bethel Park, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Burrell, ppd.

Section 2

Montour 3, Blackhawk 1

New Castle at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at New Brighton, ppd.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, ppd.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Section 2

Steel Valley at South Park, ppd.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, ppd.

Derry at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Valley at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Section 4

McGuffey at Southmoreland, ppd.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, ppd.

Yough at Charleroi, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Frazier 2, Washington 1

California at Beth-Center, ppd.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.

Section 2

Riverside 17, Summit Academy 0

Riverside 22, Summit Academy 0

Section 3

Northgate at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 4

Brentwood at Carlynton, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Avella, DH, ppd.

Union at Rochester, ppd.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, ppd.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Nonsection

North Catholic 7, Carrick 3

Fort Cherry at Freedom, ppd.

Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Monessen at Carmichaels, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Mars, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Shaler at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Highlands at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Springdale at Valley, 4 p.m.

Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Shenango at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Carlynton at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Avella, DH, 3 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Sewickley Academy at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Hampton at Deer Lakes, 3:45 p.m.

Jeannette at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park 9, Latrobe 2

Hempfield 17, Baldwin 7

Section 2

North Allegheny 20, Allderdice 0

Nonsection

South Fayette 12, North Hills 4

Shaler 13, Franklin Regional 6

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 15, Hempfield 8

Mt. Lebanon 15, Canon-McMillan 3

Latrobe 8, Penn-Trafford 7 (OT)

Section 2

North Allegheny 15, Sewickley Academy 3

Pine-Richland 15, Moon 9

Shady Side Academy 18, Butler 5

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 10, Hampton 5

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Peters Township at Baldwin, ppd.

Section 2

Butler at Norwin, ppd.

Seneca Valley 12, North Allegheny 2

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Indiana 10, Penn Hills 9

Franklin Regional 12, Plum 2

Section 2

Penn-Trafford 11, Albert Gallatin 0

Latrobe 8, Thomas Jefferson 1

Gateway at Connellsville, ppd.

Section 3

North Hills 11, Mars 3

Fox Chapel at Shaler, ppd.

Hampton at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Section 4

Moon 13, Upper St. Clair 6

Trinity at South Fayette, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at McKeesport, ppd.

Freeport at Highlands, ppd.

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Section 2

West Mifflin 5, Ringgold 0

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, ppd.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 3

Central Valley at New Castle, ppd.

Montour at Blackhawk, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Valley, ppd.

North Catholic 7, Derry 6

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Park, ppd.

Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, ppd.

Southmoreland at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Aliquippa, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, ppd.

Section 2

Steel Valley 10, Brentwood 7

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 3

Beth-Center at California, ppd.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.

Frazier at Washington, ppd.

Section 4

Mohawk at Laurel, ppd.

Neshannock at Riverside, ppd.

Shenango at Freedom, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 26, Sewickley Academy 0

Rochester at South Side, ppd.

Union at Cornell, (n)

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, ppd.

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Ellis School at Springdale, ppd.

Nonsection

Charleroi at Ringgold, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, ppd.

West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Highlands at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Trinity at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Carlynton at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Carmichaels at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Cornell at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Karns City, 6 p.m.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Union at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL Section Doubles

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

At Sewickley Academy

Finals

Henry Veeck/Justin Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley d. John Rohrkaste/Jeremy Freeman, Montour, 6-2, 6-2

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Central Valley 5, Blackhawk 0

Section 4

Hampton 4, Carlynton 1

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 4, Seneca Valley 1

Track and field

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Section 8

Boys

Mt. Pleasant 99, Yough 42

Yough 108, Geibel 24

Girls

Mt. Pleasant 133, Yough 8

Yough 66, Geibel 33

Volleyball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 3, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Bethel Park 3, South Fayette 2

Section 2

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Central Catholic 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Trinity 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Nonsection

Ambridge 3, Mars 0

Moon 3, Hopewell 1

Montour 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Shaler 3, North Catholic 0

Beaver County Christian 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Erie McDowell, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 20, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 19, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 18, 2022
YWCA set to honor outstanding women from Westmoreland County
Pine-Richland’s Reid Duncan ready to make jump to high-level ultimate with Pittsburgh Thunderbirds

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me