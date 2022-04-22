High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 21, 2022
Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 11:54 PM
High schools
Baseball
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 9, Allderdice 2
Pine-Richland 2, Butler 0
Central Catholic at North Allegheny, ppd.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, ppd.
Section 2
Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0
Section 3
Moon at North Hills, ppd.
Shaler at South Fayette, ppd.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Section 4
Trinity 9, Albert Gallatin 1
Peters Township at Bethel Park, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Burrell, ppd.
Section 2
Montour 3, Blackhawk 1
New Castle at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at New Brighton, ppd.
Hopewell at Ellwood City, ppd.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Section 2
Steel Valley at South Park, ppd.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, ppd.
Derry at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Valley at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Section 4
McGuffey at Southmoreland, ppd.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, ppd.
Yough at Charleroi, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Frazier 2, Washington 1
California at Beth-Center, ppd.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.
Section 2
Riverside 17, Summit Academy 0
Riverside 22, Summit Academy 0
Section 3
Northgate at Jeannette, ppd.
Section 4
Brentwood at Carlynton, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Avella, DH, ppd.
Union at Rochester, ppd.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, ppd.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Nonsection
North Catholic 7, Carrick 3
Fort Cherry at Freedom, ppd.
Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, ppd.
Laurel Highlands at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Monessen at Carmichaels, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Mars, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Shaler at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
Highlands at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Springdale at Valley, 4 p.m.
Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Shenango at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Burgettstown at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Carlynton at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Avella, DH, 3 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Sewickley Academy at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
Hampton at Deer Lakes, 3:45 p.m.
Jeannette at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park 9, Latrobe 2
Hempfield 17, Baldwin 7
Section 2
North Allegheny 20, Allderdice 0
Nonsection
South Fayette 12, North Hills 4
Shaler 13, Franklin Regional 6
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 15, Hempfield 8
Mt. Lebanon 15, Canon-McMillan 3
Latrobe 8, Penn-Trafford 7 (OT)
Section 2
North Allegheny 15, Sewickley Academy 3
Pine-Richland 15, Moon 9
Shady Side Academy 18, Butler 5
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 10, Hampton 5
Softball
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Peters Township at Baldwin, ppd.
Section 2
Butler at Norwin, ppd.
Seneca Valley 12, North Allegheny 2
Pine-Richland at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Indiana 10, Penn Hills 9
Franklin Regional 12, Plum 2
Section 2
Penn-Trafford 11, Albert Gallatin 0
Latrobe 8, Thomas Jefferson 1
Gateway at Connellsville, ppd.
Section 3
North Hills 11, Mars 3
Fox Chapel at Shaler, ppd.
Hampton at Oakland Catholic, (n)
Section 4
Moon 13, Upper St. Clair 6
Trinity at South Fayette, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at McKeesport, ppd.
Freeport at Highlands, ppd.
Knoch at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Section 2
West Mifflin 5, Ringgold 0
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Uniontown at West Mifflin, ppd.
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Section 3
Central Valley at New Castle, ppd.
Montour at Blackhawk, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Valley, ppd.
North Catholic 7, Derry 6
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Park, ppd.
Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Brownsville at Waynesburg, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, ppd.
Southmoreland at McGuffey, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston at Aliquippa, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, ppd.
Section 2
Steel Valley 10, Brentwood 7
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.
Section 3
Beth-Center at California, ppd.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.
Frazier at Washington, ppd.
Section 4
Mohawk at Laurel, ppd.
Neshannock at Riverside, ppd.
Shenango at Freedom, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 26, Sewickley Academy 0
Rochester at South Side, ppd.
Union at Cornell, (n)
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, ppd.
Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Ellis School at Springdale, ppd.
Nonsection
Charleroi at Ringgold, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, ppd.
West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Highlands at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Plum at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Trinity at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Freeport at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Montour at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Park, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Mohawk at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Carlynton at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Carmichaels at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Cornell at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Karns City, 6 p.m.
Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Union at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL Section Doubles
Thursday’s results
Class 2A
Section 4
At Sewickley Academy
Finals
Henry Veeck/Justin Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley d. John Rohrkaste/Jeremy Freeman, Montour, 6-2, 6-2
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
Central Valley 5, Blackhawk 0
Section 4
Hampton 4, Carlynton 1
Nonsection
Quaker Valley 4, Seneca Valley 1
Track and field
Thursday’s results
Class 2A
Section 8
Boys
Mt. Pleasant 99, Yough 42
Yough 108, Geibel 24
Girls
Mt. Pleasant 133, Yough 8
Yough 66, Geibel 33
Volleyball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 3, Baldwin 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Bethel Park 3, South Fayette 2
Section 2
Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1
Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0
North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Central Catholic 0
Class 2A
Section 3
Trinity 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Nonsection
Ambridge 3, Mars 0
Moon 3, Hopewell 1
Montour 3, Seton LaSalle 2
Shaler 3, North Catholic 0
Beaver County Christian 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Friday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Butler at Erie McDowell, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
