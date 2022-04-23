High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 22, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 | 12:41 AM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 13, Central Catholic 7

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 2, Baldwin 1

Canon-McMillan 4, Norwin 1

Hempfield 11, Mt. Lebanon 10

Class 5A

Section 3

North Hills 3, Moon 0

South Fayette 8, Shaler 3

West Allegheny 1, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 4

Peters Township 11, Bethel Park 2

Trinity 6, Albert Gallatin 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 7, Freeport 0

Highlands 5, Burrell 0

Section 2

Beaver 6, Ambridge, 5

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 1

Greensburg Salem 2, Ringgold 1

West Mifflin 6, Elizabeth Forward 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell 13, Ellwood City 5

New Brighton 16, Freedom 2

Mohawk 10, Beaver Falls 1

Section 2

Avonworth 8, South Allegheny 1

South Allegheny 9, Avonworth 8

South Park 12, Steel Valley 1

Section 3

East Allegheny 2, Deer Lakes 1

Mt. Pleasant 5, Valley 3

Section 4

McGuffey 2, Southmoreland 1

Waynesburg 10, Brownsville 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels 8, Bentworth 0

Beth-Center 10, Washington 9

Section 2

South Side 10, Shenango 9

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 15, Northgate 6

Section 4

Burgettstown 10, Brentwood 0

Carlynton 14, Clairton 1

Seton LaSalle 6, Chartiers-Houston 4

Class A

Section 1

Avella 9, Cornell 2

Avella 2, Cornell 1

Rochester 1, Union 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Monessen 0

West Greene 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Section 3

Sewickley Academy 9, Springdale 1

Sewickley Academy 9, Springdale 2

Nonsection

Aliquippa 25, Sto-Rox 10

Central Valley 7, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3

Frazier 4, Mapletown 3

Gateway 16, Woodland Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 6, Connellsville 0

Serra Catholic 4, Weirton Madonna (Wva.) 3

Montour 9, West Allegheny 3

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

New Castle at Quaker Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Freedom at New Brighton, 11 a.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at California, 12 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Laurel at South Side, 10 a.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Burgettstown, 12 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Ambridge, 11 a.m.

Central Catholic at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 10 a.m.

Indiana at Punxsutawney, 11 a.m.

Johnsonburg at Shenango, 1 p.m.

North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.

Obama Academy at Neshannock, 2 p.m.

Peters Township at Latrobe, 1 p.m.

Ringgold at Beaver, 10 a.m.

Seneca Valley at Kiski Area, 4:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 18, Penn-Trafford 6

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 20, Freeport 2

Nonsection

North Allegheny 14, Quaker Valley 10

Pine-Richland 18, North Catholic 2

Plum 15, Penn-Trafford 4

Softball

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 10, Bethel Park 9

Canon-McMillan 7, Baldwin 2

Section 2

Hempfield 3, Pine-Richland 1

Hempfield 9, Butler 3

North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 14, Indiana 10

Section 3

Shaler 8, Fox Chapel 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 17, Moon 7

Upper St. Clair 6, South Fayette 2

Trinity 10, West Allegheny 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 9, McKeesport 0

Highlands 5, Freeport 1

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 8, Laurel Highlands 0

West Mifflin 7, Uniontown 5

Section 3

Montour 12, Hopewell 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley 12, Derry 8

Section 2

Avonworth 13, South Park 1

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 12, McGuffey 2

South Allegheny 4, Waynesburg 3

Southmoreland 19, Brownsville 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 11, Burgettstown 1

Carlynton 25, Aliquippa 2

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 7, Seton LaSalle 6

Steel Valley 4, Brentwood 3

Serra Catholic 15, Jeannette 0

Section 3

Charleroi 7, Beth-Center 0

Frazier 3, Carmichaels 0

Bentworth at California, (n)

Section 4

Neshannock 15, Riverside 0

Neshannock 12, Freedom 0

Laurel 14, Mohawk 4

Shenango 10, New Brighton 8

Class A

Section 1

South Side 14, Rochester 0

Union 16, Cornell 0

Union 18, Cornell 0

Section 2

West Greene 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, (n)

Nonsection

Connellsville 13, Greensburg Salem 2

Deer Lakes 6, Armstrong 1

Fort Cherry 8, Mapletown 3

Hampton 5, Seneca Valley 4

Karns City 6, Knoch 5

Penn Hills 14, St. Joseph 0

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Trinity at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 11 a.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Montour, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Ambridge, 12 p.m.

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ellwood City at Keystone Oaks, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Bentworth at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Highlands at Valley, 9 a.m.

Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, 9 a.m.

Laurel at Moniteau, 12 p.m.

Neshannock at Hickory, 10 a.m.

North Allegheny at Erie McDowell, 1:30 p.m.

Plum at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.

Rochester at New Brighton, 10 a.m.

Shaler at Erie McDowell, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL Section Doubles

Class 3A

Section 2

Finals

Brandon McEwen/Josh Kim, North Hills d. Anthony Lounder/Rohan Maherhwari, Moon, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

Third place

Brandon Smalley/Ethan Silipo, Pine-Richland d. Shomik Telang/Raj Ginde, North Allegheny, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 4, Latrobe 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 2

Class 2A

Section 2

Neshannock 5, Beaver Falls 2

Section 3

North Catholic 5, Burrell 0

Track and field

Girls

Friday’s results

Butler Invitational

100: 1. Paige Drake, Central Valley, 12.39; 2. Tehya Dave, North Catholic, 12.84; 3. Alli Morrow, Butler, 12.97; 4. Jasmine Harriot, Obama Academy, 13.02; 5. Lara DeFazio, Eden Christian, 13.09; 6. Layne Miller, Armstrong, 13.23; 7. Audrey Kura, Slippery Rock, 13.33; 8. Areil Thompkins, Montour, 13.33

200: 1. Abbie Huey, Indiana, 25.36; 2. Paige Drake, Central Valley, 25.82; 3. Bernadette Zukina, Norwin, 26.52; 4. Ava Morelli, Armstrong, 26.79; 5. Cadence Ullman, Indiana, 26.85; 6. Audrey Kura, Slippery Rock, 26.95; 7. Kwilai Karto, Quaker Valley, 26.99; 8. Lydia Reed, Lakeview, 27.00

400: 1. Abbie Huey, Indiana, 57.90; 2. Bernadette Zukina, Norwin, 58.73; 3. Abby Steffler, Grove City, 59.34; 4. Kat Milon, Hampton, 1:00.47; 5. Lydia Reed, Lakeview, 1:01.23; 6. Alexandra Walton, Norwin, 1:01.51; 7. Morgan Duker, Mars, 1:01.63; 8. Morgan Altavilla, Baldwin, 1:01.91

800: 1. Abby Steffler, Grove City, 2:17.68; 2. Ellie Cain, Quaker Valley, 2:20.81; 3. Emma McGreevy, Mt. Lebanon, 2:21.10; 4. Ava Vitiello, Hampton, 2:24.57; 5. Natalie Lape, Mohawk, 2:24.69; 6. Jennifer Cichra, Butler, 2:25.29; 7. Hope Haring, Eden Christian, 2:28.04; 8. Maddy Hammond, North East, 2:28.12

1,600: 1. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 5:03.55; 2. Ava Vitiello, Hampton, 5:05.10; 3. Willow Myers, Mercer, 5:06.79; 4. Sam Hennen, Shaler, 5:11.38; 5. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 5:11.86; 6. Karis McElhaney, Greenville, 5:14.09; 7. Sydney Shock, Peters Township, 5:14.45; 8. Natalie Lape, Mohawk, 5:14.54

3,200: 1. Caroline Adams, Mt. Lebanon, 10:53.69; 2. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 11:09.30; 3. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 11:13.12; 4. Kevyn Fish, Hampton, 11:13.34; 5. Harley Kletz, Montour, 11:20.50; 6. Logan St. John Kletter, Mt. Lebanon, 11:26.98; 7. Sydney Shock, Peters Township, 11:28.71; 8. Clair Anderson, Greenville, 11:36.02

100 hurdles: 1. Nyasia Benton, Obama Academy, 15.21; 2. Lindsey Martineau, Wilmington, 15.52; 3. Layla Robertson, Norwin, 15.72; 4. Emma Lehman, Butler, 15.89; 5. Anna Troutman, Fox Chapel, 16.19; 6. Alexandra Hartman, Franklin Regional, 16.39; 7. Ava Morelli, Armstrong, 16.51; 8. Allison Smola, Burrell, 16.90

300 hurdles: 1. Layla Robertson, Norwin, 45.10; 2. Abigail Nichols, Grove City, 45.52; 3. Carly Yanek, Moon, 46.77; 4. Lindsey Martineau, Wilmington, 47.79; 5. Bella Brozeski, Norwin, 48.23; 6. Emma Lehman, Butler, 48.28; 7. Lauren Bowden, Butler, 49.04; 8. Julianne Gallo, Mt. Lebanon, 49.21

400 relay: 1. Butler (Chloe Weiland, Alli Morrow, Emma Lehman, Aubrey Rock), 50.75; 2. Mt. Lebanon, 50.94; 3. Obama Academy, 51.23; 4. Norwin, 51.24; 5. Armstrong, 51.73; 6. Burrell, 52.30; 7. Karns City, 52.39; 8. Montour, 52.46

1,600 relay: 1. Norwin (Bella Brozeski, Alexandra Walton, Layla Robertson, Bernadette Zukina), 4:02.16; 2. Mt. Lebanon, 4:12.48; 3. Hampton, 4:14.91; 4. Indiana, 4:15.46; 5. Grove City, 4:17.59; 6. Lakeview, 4:17.92; 7. Greenville, 4:19.65; 8. Butler, 4:20.73.

3,200 relay: 1. Montour (Mikhala Kietz, Alex Fleck, Lakyn Schaltenbrand, Harley Kletz), 9:49.89; 2. Greenville, 9:54.33; 3. Butler, 10:04.41; 4. Villa Maria Academy, 10:06.34; 5. Quaker Valley, 10:07.52; 6. Punxsutawney, 10:17.99; 7. Burrell, 10:20.34; 8. Baldwin, 10:23.29

High jump: 1. Anna Troutman, Fox Chapel, 5-3; 2. Gianna Bedel, Slippery Rock, 5-1; 3. Jailah Walker, Wheeling Park, 5-1; 3. Ashley Laukus, Norwin, 5-1; 5. Paige Griffith, Hickory, 5-1; 6. Francesca Scaramucci, Belle Vernon, 4-11; 6. Channing Popovich, Butler, 4-11; 6. Grace Nichols, Butler, 4-11; 6. Rossi McMillen, Karns City, 4-11.

Long jump: 1. Alli Morrow, Butler, 17-10; 2. Leslie Manson, Obama Academy, 17-9; 3. Paige Drake, Central Valley, 17-7.50; 4. Nataiah Robertson-Dutrieuill, Norwin, 17-6; 5. Aubrey Rock, Butler, 17-2; 6. Abigail Nichols, Grove City, 17-1.50; 7. Anna Troutman, Fox Chapel, 16-11; 8. Gianna Anderson, Belle Vernon, 16-8.50.

Triple jump: 1. Megan Baggetta, Butler, 37-3; 2. Leslie Manson, Obama Academy, 37-2.75; 3. Aubrey Rock, Butler, 37-2.25; 4. Abigail Nichols, Grove City, 36-3.5; 5. Sierra Todero, Franklin Regional, 35-9.5; 6. Gianna Anderson, Belle Vernon, 35-0.5; 7. Sophia Kennelly, Central Valley, 34-4.5; 8. Laurel Uhlinger, Greensburg Salem, 34-4

Discus: 1. Adriana Fazzini, Wheeling Park, 110-3; 2. Marlo Cyanovich, Montour, 109-3; 3. Riley Morningstar, Norwin, 107-11; 4. Reese Skiba, Freeport, 104-0; 5. Carlie Baker, Butler, 100-2; 6. Makenna Philson, Greenville, 96-5; 7. Emily Bly, Oil City, 95-11; 8. Tessa Bemiss, North East, 95-6

Javelin: 1. Mary Grusky, Punxsutawney, 125-5; 2. Lizzy Lubold, Indiana, 117-7; 3. Megan Penrod, Butler, 116-1; 4. Kalee Buterbaugh, Knoch, 115-9; 5. Ashley Fox, Karns City, 111-0; 6. Eden Rush, Burgettstown, 107-9; 7. Chloe Desnain, Mt. Lebanon, 107-2; 8. Alexis Heller, Norwin, 104-8.

Shot put: 1. Madison Hunt, Knoch, 35-4.5; 2. Rebekah Miller, Punxsutawney, 34-3.75; 3. Libby Babcock, Greenville, 33-0.5; 4. Makenna Philson, Greenville, 32-10.5; 5. Abby Kitchen, Butler, 32-0; 6. Delaney Allen, Pine-Richland, 31-11.75; 7. Riley Morningstar, Norwin, 31-11.25; 8. Emily Bly, Oil City, 31-8.75

Pole vault: 1. Melana Schumaker, South Fayette, 12-1; 2. Erika McGowan, Lakeview, 11-1; 3. Madison Ballew, Shaler, 10-7; 4. Baine Snyder, Oil City, 10-1; 5. Hannah Shaw, Norwin, 10-1; 6. Lindy Bumbaco, Grove City, 9-7; 7t. Abby Herrle, Baldwin, 9-1; 7t. Ainsley Commens, Quaker Valley, 9-1

Team scores: 1. Butler 83; 2. Norwin 75.50; 3. Grove City 39; 4. Mt. Lebanon 38; 5. Indiana 37; 5. Obama Academy 37; 7. Pine-Richland 31; 8. Hampton 29; 9. Greenville 28; 10. Central Valley 26.

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Derry 0

Butler at Erie McDowell, (n)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.