TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 22, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, April 23, 2022 | 12:41 AM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 13, Central Catholic 7

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 2, Baldwin 1

Canon-McMillan 4, Norwin 1

Hempfield 11, Mt. Lebanon 10

Class 5A

Section 3

North Hills 3, Moon 0

South Fayette 8, Shaler 3

West Allegheny 1, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 4

Peters Township 11, Bethel Park 2

Trinity 6, Albert Gallatin 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 7, Freeport 0

Highlands 5, Burrell 0

Section 2

Beaver 6, Ambridge, 5

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 1

Greensburg Salem 2, Ringgold 1

West Mifflin 6, Elizabeth Forward 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell 13, Ellwood City 5

New Brighton 16, Freedom 2

Mohawk 10, Beaver Falls 1

Section 2

Avonworth 8, South Allegheny 1

South Allegheny 9, Avonworth 8

South Park 12, Steel Valley 1

Section 3

East Allegheny 2, Deer Lakes 1

Mt. Pleasant 5, Valley 3

Section 4

McGuffey 2, Southmoreland 1

Waynesburg 10, Brownsville 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels 8, Bentworth 0

Beth-Center 10, Washington 9

Section 2

South Side 10, Shenango 9

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 15, Northgate 6

Section 4

Burgettstown 10, Brentwood 0

Carlynton 14, Clairton 1

Seton LaSalle 6, Chartiers-Houston 4

Class A

Section 1

Avella 9, Cornell 2

Avella 2, Cornell 1

Rochester 1, Union 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Monessen 0

West Greene 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Section 3

Sewickley Academy 9, Springdale 1

Sewickley Academy 9, Springdale 2

Nonsection

Aliquippa 25, Sto-Rox 10

Central Valley 7, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3

Frazier 4, Mapletown 3

Gateway 16, Woodland Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 6, Connellsville 0

Serra Catholic 4, Weirton Madonna (Wva.) 3

Montour 9, West Allegheny 3

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

New Castle at Quaker Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Freedom at New Brighton, 11 a.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at California, 12 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 11 a.m.

Section 2

Laurel at South Side, 10 a.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Burgettstown, 12 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Ambridge, 11 a.m.

Central Catholic at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 10 a.m.

Indiana at Punxsutawney, 11 a.m.

Johnsonburg at Shenango, 1 p.m.

North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.

Obama Academy at Neshannock, 2 p.m.

Peters Township at Latrobe, 1 p.m.

Ringgold at Beaver, 10 a.m.

Seneca Valley at Kiski Area, 4:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 18, Penn-Trafford 6

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 20, Freeport 2

Nonsection

North Allegheny 14, Quaker Valley 10

Pine-Richland 18, North Catholic 2

Plum 15, Penn-Trafford 4

Softball

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 10, Bethel Park 9

Canon-McMillan 7, Baldwin 2

Section 2

Hempfield 3, Pine-Richland 1

Hempfield 9, Butler 3

North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 14, Indiana 10

Section 3

Shaler 8, Fox Chapel 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 17, Moon 7

Upper St. Clair 6, South Fayette 2

Trinity 10, West Allegheny 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 9, McKeesport 0

Highlands 5, Freeport 1

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 8, Laurel Highlands 0

West Mifflin 7, Uniontown 5

Section 3

Montour 12, Hopewell 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley 12, Derry 8

Section 2

Avonworth 13, South Park 1

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 12, McGuffey 2

South Allegheny 4, Waynesburg 3

Southmoreland 19, Brownsville 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 11, Burgettstown 1

Carlynton 25, Aliquippa 2

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 7, Seton LaSalle 6

Steel Valley 4, Brentwood 3

Serra Catholic 15, Jeannette 0

Section 3

Charleroi 7, Beth-Center 0

Frazier 3, Carmichaels 0

Bentworth at California, (n)

Section 4

Neshannock 15, Riverside 0

Neshannock 12, Freedom 0

Laurel 14, Mohawk 4

Shenango 10, New Brighton 8

Class A

Section 1

South Side 14, Rochester 0

Union 16, Cornell 0

Union 18, Cornell 0

Section 2

West Greene 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, (n)

Nonsection

Connellsville 13, Greensburg Salem 2

Deer Lakes 6, Armstrong 1

Fort Cherry 8, Mapletown 3

Hampton 5, Seneca Valley 4

Karns City 6, Knoch 5

Penn Hills 14, St. Joseph 0

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Trinity at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 11 a.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Montour, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Ambridge, 12 p.m.

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ellwood City at Keystone Oaks, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Bentworth at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Highlands at Valley, 9 a.m.

Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, 9 a.m.

Laurel at Moniteau, 12 p.m.

Neshannock at Hickory, 10 a.m.

North Allegheny at Erie McDowell, 1:30 p.m.

Plum at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.

Rochester at New Brighton, 10 a.m.

Shaler at Erie McDowell, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL Section Doubles

Class 3A

Section 2

Finals

Brandon McEwen/Josh Kim, North Hills d. Anthony Lounder/Rohan Maherhwari, Moon, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

Third place

Brandon Smalley/Ethan Silipo, Pine-Richland d. Shomik Telang/Raj Ginde, North Allegheny, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 4, Latrobe 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 2

Class 2A

Section 2

Neshannock 5, Beaver Falls 2

Section 3

North Catholic 5, Burrell 0

Track and field

Girls

Friday’s results

Butler Invitational

100: 1. Paige Drake, Central Valley, 12.39; 2. Tehya Dave, North Catholic, 12.84; 3. Alli Morrow, Butler, 12.97; 4. Jasmine Harriot, Obama Academy, 13.02; 5. Lara DeFazio, Eden Christian, 13.09; 6. Layne Miller, Armstrong, 13.23; 7. Audrey Kura, Slippery Rock, 13.33; 8. Areil Thompkins, Montour, 13.33

200: 1. Abbie Huey, Indiana, 25.36; 2. Paige Drake, Central Valley, 25.82; 3. Bernadette Zukina, Norwin, 26.52; 4. Ava Morelli, Armstrong, 26.79; 5. Cadence Ullman, Indiana, 26.85; 6. Audrey Kura, Slippery Rock, 26.95; 7. Kwilai Karto, Quaker Valley, 26.99; 8. Lydia Reed, Lakeview, 27.00

400: 1. Abbie Huey, Indiana, 57.90; 2. Bernadette Zukina, Norwin, 58.73; 3. Abby Steffler, Grove City, 59.34; 4. Kat Milon, Hampton, 1:00.47; 5. Lydia Reed, Lakeview, 1:01.23; 6. Alexandra Walton, Norwin, 1:01.51; 7. Morgan Duker, Mars, 1:01.63; 8. Morgan Altavilla, Baldwin, 1:01.91

800: 1. Abby Steffler, Grove City, 2:17.68; 2. Ellie Cain, Quaker Valley, 2:20.81; 3. Emma McGreevy, Mt. Lebanon, 2:21.10; 4. Ava Vitiello, Hampton, 2:24.57; 5. Natalie Lape, Mohawk, 2:24.69; 6. Jennifer Cichra, Butler, 2:25.29; 7. Hope Haring, Eden Christian, 2:28.04; 8. Maddy Hammond, North East, 2:28.12

1,600: 1. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 5:03.55; 2. Ava Vitiello, Hampton, 5:05.10; 3. Willow Myers, Mercer, 5:06.79; 4. Sam Hennen, Shaler, 5:11.38; 5. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 5:11.86; 6. Karis McElhaney, Greenville, 5:14.09; 7. Sydney Shock, Peters Township, 5:14.45; 8. Natalie Lape, Mohawk, 5:14.54

3,200: 1. Caroline Adams, Mt. Lebanon, 10:53.69; 2. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 11:09.30; 3. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 11:13.12; 4. Kevyn Fish, Hampton, 11:13.34; 5. Harley Kletz, Montour, 11:20.50; 6. Logan St. John Kletter, Mt. Lebanon, 11:26.98; 7. Sydney Shock, Peters Township, 11:28.71; 8. Clair Anderson, Greenville, 11:36.02

100 hurdles: 1. Nyasia Benton, Obama Academy, 15.21; 2. Lindsey Martineau, Wilmington, 15.52; 3. Layla Robertson, Norwin, 15.72; 4. Emma Lehman, Butler, 15.89; 5. Anna Troutman, Fox Chapel, 16.19; 6. Alexandra Hartman, Franklin Regional, 16.39; 7. Ava Morelli, Armstrong, 16.51; 8. Allison Smola, Burrell, 16.90

300 hurdles: 1. Layla Robertson, Norwin, 45.10; 2. Abigail Nichols, Grove City, 45.52; 3. Carly Yanek, Moon, 46.77; 4. Lindsey Martineau, Wilmington, 47.79; 5. Bella Brozeski, Norwin, 48.23; 6. Emma Lehman, Butler, 48.28; 7. Lauren Bowden, Butler, 49.04; 8. Julianne Gallo, Mt. Lebanon, 49.21

400 relay: 1. Butler (Chloe Weiland, Alli Morrow, Emma Lehman, Aubrey Rock), 50.75; 2. Mt. Lebanon, 50.94; 3. Obama Academy, 51.23; 4. Norwin, 51.24; 5. Armstrong, 51.73; 6. Burrell, 52.30; 7. Karns City, 52.39; 8. Montour, 52.46

1,600 relay: 1. Norwin (Bella Brozeski, Alexandra Walton, Layla Robertson, Bernadette Zukina), 4:02.16; 2. Mt. Lebanon, 4:12.48; 3. Hampton, 4:14.91; 4. Indiana, 4:15.46; 5. Grove City, 4:17.59; 6. Lakeview, 4:17.92; 7. Greenville, 4:19.65; 8. Butler, 4:20.73.

3,200 relay: 1. Montour (Mikhala Kietz, Alex Fleck, Lakyn Schaltenbrand, Harley Kletz), 9:49.89; 2. Greenville, 9:54.33; 3. Butler, 10:04.41; 4. Villa Maria Academy, 10:06.34; 5. Quaker Valley, 10:07.52; 6. Punxsutawney, 10:17.99; 7. Burrell, 10:20.34; 8. Baldwin, 10:23.29

High jump: 1. Anna Troutman, Fox Chapel, 5-3; 2. Gianna Bedel, Slippery Rock, 5-1; 3. Jailah Walker, Wheeling Park, 5-1; 3. Ashley Laukus, Norwin, 5-1; 5. Paige Griffith, Hickory, 5-1; 6. Francesca Scaramucci, Belle Vernon, 4-11; 6. Channing Popovich, Butler, 4-11; 6. Grace Nichols, Butler, 4-11; 6. Rossi McMillen, Karns City, 4-11.

Long jump: 1. Alli Morrow, Butler, 17-10; 2. Leslie Manson, Obama Academy, 17-9; 3. Paige Drake, Central Valley, 17-7.50; 4. Nataiah Robertson-Dutrieuill, Norwin, 17-6; 5. Aubrey Rock, Butler, 17-2; 6. Abigail Nichols, Grove City, 17-1.50; 7. Anna Troutman, Fox Chapel, 16-11; 8. Gianna Anderson, Belle Vernon, 16-8.50.

Triple jump: 1. Megan Baggetta, Butler, 37-3; 2. Leslie Manson, Obama Academy, 37-2.75; 3. Aubrey Rock, Butler, 37-2.25; 4. Abigail Nichols, Grove City, 36-3.5; 5. Sierra Todero, Franklin Regional, 35-9.5; 6. Gianna Anderson, Belle Vernon, 35-0.5; 7. Sophia Kennelly, Central Valley, 34-4.5; 8. Laurel Uhlinger, Greensburg Salem, 34-4

Discus: 1. Adriana Fazzini, Wheeling Park, 110-3; 2. Marlo Cyanovich, Montour, 109-3; 3. Riley Morningstar, Norwin, 107-11; 4. Reese Skiba, Freeport, 104-0; 5. Carlie Baker, Butler, 100-2; 6. Makenna Philson, Greenville, 96-5; 7. Emily Bly, Oil City, 95-11; 8. Tessa Bemiss, North East, 95-6

Javelin: 1. Mary Grusky, Punxsutawney, 125-5; 2. Lizzy Lubold, Indiana, 117-7; 3. Megan Penrod, Butler, 116-1; 4. Kalee Buterbaugh, Knoch, 115-9; 5. Ashley Fox, Karns City, 111-0; 6. Eden Rush, Burgettstown, 107-9; 7. Chloe Desnain, Mt. Lebanon, 107-2; 8. Alexis Heller, Norwin, 104-8.

Shot put: 1. Madison Hunt, Knoch, 35-4.5; 2. Rebekah Miller, Punxsutawney, 34-3.75; 3. Libby Babcock, Greenville, 33-0.5; 4. Makenna Philson, Greenville, 32-10.5; 5. Abby Kitchen, Butler, 32-0; 6. Delaney Allen, Pine-Richland, 31-11.75; 7. Riley Morningstar, Norwin, 31-11.25; 8. Emily Bly, Oil City, 31-8.75

Pole vault: 1. Melana Schumaker, South Fayette, 12-1; 2. Erika McGowan, Lakeview, 11-1; 3. Madison Ballew, Shaler, 10-7; 4. Baine Snyder, Oil City, 10-1; 5. Hannah Shaw, Norwin, 10-1; 6. Lindy Bumbaco, Grove City, 9-7; 7t. Abby Herrle, Baldwin, 9-1; 7t. Ainsley Commens, Quaker Valley, 9-1

Team scores: 1. Butler 83; 2. Norwin 75.50; 3. Grove City 39; 4. Mt. Lebanon 38; 5. Indiana 37; 5. Obama Academy 37; 7. Pine-Richland 31; 8. Hampton 29; 9. Greenville 28; 10. Central Valley 26.

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Derry 0

Butler at Erie McDowell, (n)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 21, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 20, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 19, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 18, 2022
YWCA set to honor outstanding women from Westmoreland County

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me