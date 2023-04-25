High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 24, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 12:33 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 6, Allderdice 4
North Allegheny 7, Seneca Valley 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 8, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 6, Hempfield 0
Central Catholic 6, Norwin 1
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 4, Armstrong 0
Penn-Trafford 7, Penn Hills 6
Section 2
Bethel Park 10, Connellsville 4
Upper St. Clair 2, Peters Township 1
South Fayette 7, Trinity 2
Section 3
West Allegheny 6, New Castle 2
Shaler 9, North Hills 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Ambridge at Beaver, ppd.
Central Valley 16, Hopewell 1
Section 2
Belle Vernon 11, Albert Gallatin 1
Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 3
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 5, Elizabeth Forward 1
McKeesport 15, Woodland Hills 0
West Mifflin 6, Thomas Jefferson 5
Section 4
North Catholic 3, Indiana 2
Kiski Area at Knoch, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Riverside at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Shenango at Neshannock, ppd.
Section 2
Avonworth 10, Keystone Oaks 0
South Allegheny 16, Sto-Rox 0
South Park 14, Steel Valley 2
Section 3
Freeport 6, Shady Side Academy 4
East Allegheny 3, Valley 0
Section 4
McGuffey 5, Brownsville 4
Waynesburg 9, Southmoreland 3
Yough 7, Mt. Pleasant 5
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 6, Bentworth 1
Chartiers-Houston 1, Washington 0
Section 2
Laurel at New Brighton, ppd.
Northgate at South Side, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 10, Aliquippa 0
Seton LaSalle at Freedom, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 5
Riverview 7, Ligonier Valley 0
Serra Catholic 11, Jeannette 1
Class A
Section 1
Carmichaels 4, Avella 3
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 0
Fort Cherry 11, West Greene 1
Section 2
Leechburg 11, Springdale 0
Union at Summit Academy, susp.
St. Joseph 7, Western Beaver 6
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 17, Clairton 0
Monessen at Eden Christian, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at Cornell, ppd.
Nonsection
California 12, Beth-Center 1
Fox Chapel 15, Deer Lakes 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Trinity at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Shaler at North Hills, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Beaver at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Highlands at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock at Shenango, 4:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Valley, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.
Freedom at Seton LaSalle, DH, 3 p.m.
New Brighton at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
South Side at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Riverview, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Carmichaels at Avella, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Springdale at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Summit Academy at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Eden Christian at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Rochester at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 16, Greensburg Central Catholic 6
South Fayette 15, Bethel Park 0
Nonsection
Hempfield 19, Latrobe 8
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 18, Sewickley Academy 9
Section 2
Fox Chapel 16, Allderdice 1
Pine-Richland 18, North Hills 8
Class 2A
Section 1
Yough 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 5
Nonsection
Plum 18, Knoch 5
Quaker Valley 15, Franklin Regional 4
Softball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 26, Mt. Lebanon 8
North Allegheny 10, Butler 2
Norwin 15, Baldwin 5
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 17, Penn Hills 11
Shaler 6, North Hills 0
Plum 17, Oakland Catholic 1
Section 2
Armstrong 10, Latrobe 1
Franklin Regional 10, Penn-Trafford 0
Kiski Area 16, Gateway 0
Section 3
South Fayette 6, Mars 3
Western Beaver 7, Moon 5
West Allegheny 18, New Castle 3
Section 4
Thomas Jefferson 10, Bethel Park 9
Upper St. Clair 8, Connellsville 1
Trinity 5, Peters Township 4
Class 4A
Section 1
McKeesport 13, Highlands 7
Indiana 20, Woodland Hills 0
West Mifflin 8, Knoch 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 14, Greensburg Salem 2
Albert Gallatin 13, Laurel Highlands 3
Ringgold at Uniontown, (n)
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Beaver, ppd.
Hampton at Ambridge, ppd.
Montour 18, North Catholic 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 18, Freeport 0
Burrell 5, Valley 4
Deer Lakes 15, Shady Side Academy 1
Section 2
Hopewell 17, Beaver Falls 0
Central Valley 14, Quaker Valley 3
Ellwood City at Mohawk, ppd.
Section 3
Derry 17, South Allegheny 6
Yough 3, Ligonier Valley 1
Southmoreland 10, Mt. Pleasant 1
Section 4
Brownsville 4, Seton LaSalle 3
Waynesburg 10, Keystone Oaks 2
McGuffey 10, South Park 5
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Freedom, ppd.
Riverside at Shenango, ppd.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Apollo-Ridge 12
Steel Valley 8, Brentwood 2
Serra Catholic 16, Ellis School 0
Section 3
Charleroi 17, Beth-Center 0
Fort Cherry 10, Bentworth 8
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Washington, (n)
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at Cornell, ppd.
Carlynton 17, South Side 7
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 19, California 0
Jefferson-Morgan 8, Avella 6
West Greene 12, Mapletown 1
Section 3
Frazier 17, Leechburg 2
Bishop Canevin 11, Springdale 7
Monessen 12, St. Joseph 10
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.
Riverside at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Steel Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Washington at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Brooke, W.Va. at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.
Burrell at Derry, 4:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.
Moniteau at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Union at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Gateway 3, Derry 1
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 3, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Pine-Richland 1
North Hills 3, Deer Lakes 0
Hempfield 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0
Hopewell 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Montour 3, Moon 1
Norwin 3, Latrobe 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Montour, 6 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at South Park, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Derry at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
