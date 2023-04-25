High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 24, 2023

By:

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 12:33 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 6, Allderdice 4

North Allegheny 7, Seneca Valley 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 8, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 6, Hempfield 0

Central Catholic 6, Norwin 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Armstrong 0

Penn-Trafford 7, Penn Hills 6

Plum 4, Gateway 1

Section 2

Bethel Park 10, Connellsville 4

Upper St. Clair 2, Peters Township 1

South Fayette 7, Trinity 2

Section 3

Mars 4, Moon 3

West Allegheny 6, New Castle 2

Shaler 9, North Hills 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Beaver, ppd.

Montour 3, Blackhawk 2

Central Valley 16, Hopewell 1

Section 2

Belle Vernon 11, Albert Gallatin 1

Latrobe 5, Uniontown 2

Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 3

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 5, Elizabeth Forward 1

McKeesport 15, Woodland Hills 0

West Mifflin 6, Thomas Jefferson 5

Section 4

Hampton 14, Highlands 5

North Catholic 3, Indiana 2

Kiski Area at Knoch, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Riverside at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Shenango at Neshannock, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth 10, Keystone Oaks 0

South Allegheny 16, Sto-Rox 0

South Park 14, Steel Valley 2

Section 3

Derry 10, Burrell 9

Freeport 6, Shady Side Academy 4

East Allegheny 3, Valley 0

Section 4

McGuffey 5, Brownsville 4

Waynesburg 9, Southmoreland 3

Yough 7, Mt. Pleasant 5

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 6, Bentworth 1

Charleroi 9, Frazier 0

Chartiers-Houston 1, Washington 0

Section 2

Laurel at New Brighton, ppd.

Northgate at South Side, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 10, Aliquippa 0

Seton LaSalle at Freedom, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 5

Riverview 7, Ligonier Valley 0

Serra Catholic 11, Jeannette 1

Class A

Section 1

Carmichaels 4, Avella 3

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 0

Fort Cherry 11, West Greene 1

Section 2

Leechburg 11, Springdale 0

Union at Summit Academy, susp.

St. Joseph 7, Western Beaver 6

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 17, Clairton 0

Monessen at Eden Christian, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Cornell, ppd.

Nonsection

Brashear 12, Brentwood 2

California 12, Beth-Center 1

Fox Chapel 15, Deer Lakes 0

Carlynton at Rochester, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Plum, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Trinity at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Beaver at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Highlands at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock at Shenango, 4:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Burrell, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

Freedom at Seton LaSalle, DH, 3 p.m.

New Brighton at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

South Side at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Riverview, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Carmichaels at Avella, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Springdale at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Summit Academy at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Eden Christian at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Rochester at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 16, Greensburg Central Catholic 6

South Fayette 15, Bethel Park 0

Nonsection

Hempfield 19, Latrobe 8

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 18, Sewickley Academy 9

Section 2

Fox Chapel 16, Allderdice 1

Pine-Richland 18, North Hills 8

Class 2A

Section 1

Yough 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 5

Nonsection

Plum 18, Knoch 5

Quaker Valley 15, Franklin Regional 4

Softball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 26, Mt. Lebanon 8

North Allegheny 10, Butler 2

Norwin 15, Baldwin 5

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 17, Penn Hills 11

Shaler 6, North Hills 0

Plum 17, Oakland Catholic 1

Section 2

Armstrong 10, Latrobe 1

Franklin Regional 10, Penn-Trafford 0

Kiski Area 16, Gateway 0

Section 3

South Fayette 6, Mars 3

Western Beaver 7, Moon 5

West Allegheny 18, New Castle 3

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson 10, Bethel Park 9

Upper St. Clair 8, Connellsville 1

Trinity 5, Peters Township 4

Class 4A

Section 1

McKeesport 13, Highlands 7

Indiana 20, Woodland Hills 0

West Mifflin 8, Knoch 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 14, Greensburg Salem 2

Albert Gallatin 13, Laurel Highlands 3

Ringgold at Uniontown, (n)

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Beaver, ppd.

Hampton at Ambridge, ppd.

Montour 18, North Catholic 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 18, Freeport 0

Burrell 5, Valley 4

Deer Lakes 15, Shady Side Academy 1

Section 2

Hopewell 17, Beaver Falls 0

Central Valley 14, Quaker Valley 3

Ellwood City at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 3

Derry 17, South Allegheny 6

Yough 3, Ligonier Valley 1

Southmoreland 10, Mt. Pleasant 1

Section 4

Brownsville 4, Seton LaSalle 3

Waynesburg 10, Keystone Oaks 2

McGuffey 10, South Park 5

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Freedom, ppd.

Riverside at Shenango, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Apollo-Ridge 12

Steel Valley 8, Brentwood 2

Serra Catholic 16, Ellis School 0

Section 3

Charleroi 17, Beth-Center 0

Fort Cherry 10, Bentworth 8

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Washington, (n)

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Cornell, ppd.

Carlynton 17, South Side 7

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 19, California 0

Jefferson-Morgan 8, Avella 6

West Greene 12, Mapletown 1

Section 3

Frazier 17, Leechburg 2

Bishop Canevin 11, Springdale 7

Monessen 12, St. Joseph 10

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.

Riverside at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Steel Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Washington at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Brooke, W.Va. at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Derry, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Moniteau at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Union at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Gateway 3, Derry 1

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 3, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Pine-Richland 1

North Hills 3, Deer Lakes 0

Hempfield 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0

Hopewell 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Montour 3, Moon 1

Norwin 3, Latrobe 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Montour, 6 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at South Park, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Derry at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.