High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 25, 2023
By:
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 11:44 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 10, Allderdice 0
Seneca Valley 9, North Allegheny 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 6, Baldwin 5
Norwin 5, Central Catholic 4
Mt. Lebanon 3, Hempfield 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 6, Armstrong 0
Penn-Trafford 11, Penn Hills 1
Section 2
Bethel Park 4, Connellsville 3
South Fayette 8, Trinity 2
Peters Township 10, Upper St. Clair 3
Section 3
Shaler 12, North Hills 0
West Allegheny 4, New Castle 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Beaver 14, Ambridge 3
Hopewell 9, Central Valley 6
Section 2
Belle Vernon 13, Albert Gallatin 2
Ringgold 4, Laurel Highlands 1
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 11, Elizabeth Forward 0
West Mifflin 12, Thomas Jefferson 4
McKeesport 13, Woodland Hills 1
Section 4
Kiski Area 7, Knoch 2
North Catholic 9, Indiana 4
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock 3, Shenango 0
Riverside 11, Quaker Valley 1
Section 2
Avonworth 11, Keystone Oaks 1
South Park 7, Steel Valley 6
South Allegheny 10, Sto-Rox 0
Section 3
East Allegheny 1, Valley 0
Shady Side Academy 6, Freeport 5
Section 4
Brownsville 5, McGuffey 3
Yough 11, Mt. Pleasant 1
Waynesburg 12, Southmoreland 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 11, Bentworth 1
Chartiers-Houston 15, Washington 5
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 16, Aliquippa 0
Seton LaSalle 12, Freedom 1
Seton LaSalle 10, Freedom 4
New Brighton 4, Laurel 1
South Side 18, Northgate 0
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Apollo-Ridge 0
Serra Catholic 13, Jeannette 1
Riverview 10, Ligonier Valley 6
Class A
Section 1
Carmichaels 8, Avella 3
Fort Cherry 4, West Greene 3
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 5
Section 2
Leechburg 13, Springdale 7
Western Beaver 13, St. Joseph 0
Union 12, Summit Academy 2
Union 16, Summit Academy 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 11, Clairton 1
Sewickley Academy 10, Cornell 5
Eden Christian 17, Monessen 1
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 13, Greensburg Salem 2
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Ambridge at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Kiski Area at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 3 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Laurel at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Northgate at South Side, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Monessen at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Central Valley at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 14, Mt. Lebanon 9
Class 2A
Section 1
Seton LaSalle 8, Latrobe 7 (OT)
Nonsection
Trinity 10, Franklin Regional 9 (OT)
Girls
Class 2A
Section 1
Hampton 13, Ellis School 2
Section 2
Blackhawk 16, Trinity 2
Chartiers Valley 15, South Fayette 10
Mars 9, Quaker Valley 8
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 11, Pine-Richland 0
Class 4A
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 5, Beaver 1
Hampton 12, Ambridge 4
Class 3A
Section 2
Mohawk 14, Ellwood City 4
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton 23, Aliquippa 1
Riverside 7, Shenango 4
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Steel Valley 6
Section 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 15, Burgettstown 0
Fort Cherry 10, Washington 0
Class A
Section 1
Northgate 23, Cornell 0
Sewickley Academy 26, Rochester 24
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 16, Avella 0
Nonsection
Serra Catholic 10, Brooke (WV) 0
Laurel 14, Moniteau 2
Neshannock 6, Union 2
Carmichaels at Frazier, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Butler at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Penn Hills at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Gateway at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 3
New Castle at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Trinity, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Beaver at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
Waynesburg at South Park, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Neshannock, DH, 3:30 p.m.
Freedom at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Shenango at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 2
California at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Frazier at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 115, Hempfield 35
Section 7
South Fayette 101 Chartiers Valley 49
South Fayette 87 Canon-McMillan 63
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 78, Hempfield 67
Section 7
Girls
South Fayette 113, Chartiers Valley 37
South Fayette 76, Canon-McMillan 74
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler 3, North Hills 1
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, (n)
Shaler 3, North Allegheny 0
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 3, Ambridge 2
Montour 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Hopewell 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0
South Fayette 3, South Park 0
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Penn Hills, (n)
Derry at West Shamokin, (n)
Gateway 3, McKeesport 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Trinity 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Peters Township 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Seneca Valley 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
City League
Allderdice 3, Westinghouse 0
Obama Academy 3, Perry 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 2
Latrobe at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
