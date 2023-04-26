TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 25, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 11:44 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 10, Allderdice 0

Seneca Valley 9, North Allegheny 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 6, Baldwin 5

Norwin 5, Central Catholic 4

Mt. Lebanon 3, Hempfield 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 6, Armstrong 0

Plum 14, Gateway 7

Penn-Trafford 11, Penn Hills 1

Section 2

Bethel Park 4, Connellsville 3

South Fayette 8, Trinity 2

Peters Township 10, Upper St. Clair 3

Section 3

Mars 4, Moon 3

Shaler 12, North Hills 0

West Allegheny 4, New Castle 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Beaver 14, Ambridge 3

Hopewell 9, Central Valley 6

Blackhawk 4, Montour 3

Section 2

Belle Vernon 13, Albert Gallatin 2

Ringgold 4, Laurel Highlands 1

Latrobe 4, Uniontown 0

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 11, Elizabeth Forward 0

West Mifflin 12, Thomas Jefferson 4

McKeesport 13, Woodland Hills 1

Section 4

Hampton 10, Highlands 3

Kiski Area 7, Knoch 2

North Catholic 9, Indiana 4

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock 3, Shenango 0

Riverside 11, Quaker Valley 1

Section 2

Avonworth 11, Keystone Oaks 1

South Park 7, Steel Valley 6

South Allegheny 10, Sto-Rox 0

Section 3

Derry 9, Burrell 4

East Allegheny 1, Valley 0

Shady Side Academy 6, Freeport 5

Section 4

Brownsville 5, McGuffey 3

Yough 11, Mt. Pleasant 1

Waynesburg 12, Southmoreland 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 11, Bentworth 1

Charleroi 11, Frazier 1

Chartiers-Houston 15, Washington 5

Section 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 16, Aliquippa 0

Seton LaSalle 12, Freedom 1

Seton LaSalle 10, Freedom 4

New Brighton 4, Laurel 1

South Side 18, Northgate 0

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Apollo-Ridge 0

Serra Catholic 13, Jeannette 1

Riverview 10, Ligonier Valley 6

Class A

Section 1

Carmichaels 8, Avella 3

Fort Cherry 4, West Greene 3

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 5

Section 2

Leechburg 13, Springdale 7

Western Beaver 13, St. Joseph 0

Union 12, Summit Academy 2

Union 16, Summit Academy 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 11, Clairton 1

Sewickley Academy 10, Cornell 5

Eden Christian 17, Monessen 1

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 13, Greensburg Salem 2

Rochester 11, Carlynton 7

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Kiski Area at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 3 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Laurel at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Northgate at South Side, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Monessen at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Valley at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 14, Mt. Lebanon 9

Class 2A

Section 1

Seton LaSalle 8, Latrobe 7 (OT)

Nonsection

Trinity 10, Franklin Regional 9 (OT)

Girls

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 13, Ellis School 2

Section 2

Blackhawk 16, Trinity 2

Chartiers Valley 15, South Fayette 10

Mars 9, Quaker Valley 8

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 11, Pine-Richland 0

Class 4A

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 5, Beaver 1

Hampton 12, Ambridge 4

Class 3A

Section 2

Mohawk 14, Ellwood City 4

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton 23, Aliquippa 1

Riverside 7, Shenango 4

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Steel Valley 6

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 15, Burgettstown 0

Fort Cherry 10, Washington 0

Class A

Section 1

Northgate 23, Cornell 0

Sewickley Academy 26, Rochester 24

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 16, Avella 0

Nonsection

Serra Catholic 10, Brooke (WV) 0

Burrell 10, Derry 0

Laurel 14, Moniteau 2

Neshannock 6, Union 2

Carmichaels at Frazier, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Butler at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Penn Hills at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 3

New Castle at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Trinity, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Waynesburg at South Park, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Neshannock, DH, 3:30 p.m.

Freedom at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Shenango at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 2

California at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Frazier at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 115, Hempfield 35

Section 7

South Fayette 101 Chartiers Valley 49

South Fayette 87 Canon-McMillan 63

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 78, Hempfield 67

Section 7

Girls

South Fayette 113, Chartiers Valley 37

South Fayette 76, Canon-McMillan 74

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler 3, North Hills 1

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, (n)

Shaler 3, North Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 3, Ambridge 2

Montour 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Hopewell 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0

South Fayette 3, South Park 0

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Penn Hills, (n)

Derry at West Shamokin, (n)

Gateway 3, McKeesport 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Trinity 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Peters Township 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Seneca Valley 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

City League

Allderdice 3, Westinghouse 0

Obama Academy 3, Perry 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 2

Latrobe at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

