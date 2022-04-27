High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 26, 2022
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 12:03 AM
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 4, Butler 0
Seneca Valley 7, Central Catholic 5
Pine-Richland 4, Allderdice 2
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 6, Baldwin 3
Hempfield 7, Canon-McMillan 2
Norwin 7, Upper St. Clair 3
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 0
Latrobe 17, Kiski Area 3
Penn-Trafford 10, McKeesport 0
Section 2
Hampton 2, Armstrong 0
Mars 8, Woodland Hills 1
Plum 11, Penn Hills 0
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 6, Moon 1
South Fayette 12, North Hills 3
West Allegheny 7, Shaler 5
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Peters Township, ppd.
Bethel Park 6, Connellsville 4
Thomas Jefferson 7, Trinity 6
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 7, Freeport 4
Highlands 5, North Catholic 1
Knoch 10, Indiana 7
Section 2
New Castle 4, Central Valley 1
Montour 8, Beaver 0
Blackhawk 13, Quaker Valley 8
Section 3
Ringgold 4, Elizabeth Forward 0
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
West Mifflin 6, Uniontown 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 5, Beaver Falls 2
Hopewell 2, New Brighton 0
Mohawk 11, Freedom 1
Section 2
Avonworth 14, Keystone Oaks 0
South Park 12, South Allegheny 0
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Derry, ppd.
East Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Valley 2, Ligonier Valley 1
Section 4
Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.
Southmoreland 4, Charleroi 2
Yough 6, Waynesburg 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center 5, Bentworth 4
California 21, Washington 14
Carmichaels at Frazier, (n)
Section 2
Shenango 3, Laurel 1
Riverside 7, South Side 6
Neshannock 16, Summit Academy 0
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 10, Jeannette 0
Shady Side Academy 13, Northgate 1
Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 4
Burgettstown 18, Clairton 3
Chartiers-Houston 10, Fort Cherry 0
Seton LaSalle 15, Carlynton 2
Class A
Section 1
Avella 11, Western Beaver 1
Cornell at Union, ppd.
Rochester 14, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 2
West Greene 8, Monessen 0
Section 3
Eden Christian 10, Leechburg 5
Sewickley Academy 8, Riverview 7
Springdale 4, St. Joseph 2
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 5, Belle Vernon 3
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
New Brighton at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Brashear at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Mapletown at Hundred (WV), 5 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 14, Gateway 2
South Fayette 18, Seton LaSalle 3
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2
Pine-Richland 26, Freeport 4
Nonsection
Latrobe 12, Greensburg Salem 1
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Pine-Richland 12, Butler 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area 16, Woodland Hills 1
Section 2
Gateway at Connellsville, ppd.
Section 4
Trinity 18, Western Beaver 0
West Allegheny 21, Upper St. Clair 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 8, McKeesport 5
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 2
South Park 5, Beaver Falls 3
Section 3
McGuffey 18, Brownsville 3
Class 2A
Section 1
Fort Cherry at Aliquippa, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 11, Carlynton 0
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 9, Brentwood 0
Seton LaSalle 11, Steel Valley 1
Section 3
Bentworth 9, California 8
Charleroi at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 4
Laurel 19, Freedom 1
Riverside 9, Mohawk 4
Freedom 10, Shenango 6
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph 11, Northgate 8
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 7, Charleroi 0
North Allegheny 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Chartiers-Houston 15, Monessen 0
Derry at West Shamokin, ppd.
Ambridge 18, Eden Christian 9
Karns City 3, Armstrong 1
Neshannock 15, Union 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Latrobe, 5 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Mars, 4 p.m.
Hampton at North Hills, 5:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Yough at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at South Park, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
South Allegheny at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
California at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Laurel at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Shenango at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Bishop Canevin, DH, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Monessen, DH, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Northgate at Springdale, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL Doubles Championships
Class 3A
First round
Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional bye. Cooper Friday/Will Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Dev Patel/Ronan Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 11-10 (7). Joshua Kim/Brandon McEwen, North Hills d. Cole Descalzi/Nolan McGill, Mt. Lebanon, 10-3. David Mnuskin/Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Jackson Newell/Nate Coleman, Kiski Area, 10-0. Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke, Mt. Lebanon d. Braiden Smalley/Ethan Silipo, Pine-Richland, 10-3. Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. August Lawrence/Josh Havrilla, Latrobe, 10-4. Anthony Lounder/Rohan Maheshwari, Moon d. Tommy Certo/Chase Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 10-6. Perit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Ethan Estatico/Derek Ferrer, Chartiers Valley, 10-4.
Quarterfinals
Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Friday/Siegel, Fox Chapel, 10-3. Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Kim/McEwen, North Hills, 10-6. J. Wilke/L. Wilke, Mt. Lebanon d. Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice, 10-6. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Lounder/Maheshwari, Moon, 11-9.
Semifinals
Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. J. Wilke/L. Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 6-2.
Class 2A
First round
Tim Lakatos/Alex Duing, South Park d. Ethen Oh/Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton, 10-4. Christian Kosinski/Ryan Hardek, Central Valley d. John Rohrkaste/Jeremy Freeman, Montour, 10-8. Luke Raymundo/Tim Jayamohan, Mars d. Dylan Gentile/Nate Clarke, Valley, 10-5. Andrew Cavett/Grady Johnson, Beaver d. Michael Lipton/Devin Carter, Quaker Valley, 10-6. Nicholas Bussard/Dario Wolfe, Valley d. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold, 10-1. Drew Dimidjian/Tony Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Ryan Kerr/Andrew Yankello, Central Valley, 10-4. Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. Mark Gallagher/Ryan Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0. Arturo Martin/Daniel Ray, Indiana d. Henry Veeck/Justin Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley, 10-4.
Quarterfinals
Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Kosinski/Hardek, Central Valley, 10-7. Cavett/Johnson, Beaver d. Raymundo/Jayamohan, Mars, 10-8. Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Bussard/Wolfe, Valley, 10-8. Golla/Garvey, North Catholic d. Martin/Ray, Indiana, 10-4.
Semifinals
Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Cavett/Johnson, Beaver, 7-6 (7), 6-1. Golla/Garvey, North Catholic d. Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson, 6-2, 6-3.
Nonsection
Hempfield 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 1
Peters Township 3, South Fayette 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0
Section 2
Butler 3, North Hills 1
Fox Chapel 3, Pine-Richland 0
North Allegheny 3, Shaler 1
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Central Catholic 0
Norwin 3, Armstrong 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Ambridge 1
Montour 3, Beaver County Christian 0
North Catholic 3, Hopewell 0
Section 2
Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1
Plum 3, Mars 1
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 3, Bethel Park 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 3
Hempfield at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
