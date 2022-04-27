TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 26, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 12:03 AM

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 4, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 7, Central Catholic 5

Pine-Richland 4, Allderdice 2

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 6, Baldwin 3

Hempfield 7, Canon-McMillan 2

Norwin 7, Upper St. Clair 3

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 0

Latrobe 17, Kiski Area 3

Penn-Trafford 10, McKeesport 0

Section 2

Hampton 2, Armstrong 0

Mars 8, Woodland Hills 1

Plum 11, Penn Hills 0

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 6, Moon 1

South Fayette 12, North Hills 3

West Allegheny 7, Shaler 5

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Peters Township, ppd.

Bethel Park 6, Connellsville 4

Thomas Jefferson 7, Trinity 6

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 7, Freeport 4

Highlands 5, North Catholic 1

Knoch 10, Indiana 7

Section 2

New Castle 4, Central Valley 1

Montour 8, Beaver 0

Blackhawk 13, Quaker Valley 8

Section 3

Ringgold 4, Elizabeth Forward 0

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

West Mifflin 6, Uniontown 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 5, Beaver Falls 2

Hopewell 2, New Brighton 0

Mohawk 11, Freedom 1

Section 2

Avonworth 14, Keystone Oaks 0

South Park 12, South Allegheny 0

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Derry, ppd.

East Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Valley 2, Ligonier Valley 1

Section 4

Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.

Southmoreland 4, Charleroi 2

Yough 6, Waynesburg 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center 5, Bentworth 4

California 21, Washington 14

Carmichaels at Frazier, (n)

Section 2

Shenango 3, Laurel 1

Riverside 7, South Side 6

Neshannock 16, Summit Academy 0

Neshannock 16, Summit Academy 0

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 10, Jeannette 0

Shady Side Academy 13, Northgate 1

Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 4

Burgettstown 18, Clairton 3

Chartiers-Houston 10, Fort Cherry 0

Seton LaSalle 15, Carlynton 2

Class A

Section 1

Avella 11, Western Beaver 1

Cornell at Union, ppd.

Rochester 14, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 2

West Greene 8, Monessen 0

Section 3

Eden Christian 10, Leechburg 5

Sewickley Academy 8, Riverview 7

Springdale 4, St. Joseph 2

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 5, Belle Vernon 3

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

New Brighton at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brashear at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Mapletown at Hundred (WV), 5 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 14, Gateway 2

South Fayette 18, Seton LaSalle 3

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

Pine-Richland 26, Freeport 4

Nonsection

Latrobe 12, Greensburg Salem 1

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Pine-Richland 12, Butler 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area 16, Woodland Hills 1

Section 2

Gateway at Connellsville, ppd.

Section 4

Trinity 18, Western Beaver 0

Trinity 17, Western Beaver 0

West Allegheny 21, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 8, McKeesport 5

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 2

South Park 5, Beaver Falls 3

Section 3

McGuffey 18, Brownsville 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry at Aliquippa, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 11, Carlynton 0

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 9, Brentwood 0

Seton LaSalle 11, Steel Valley 1

Section 3

Bentworth 9, California 8

Charleroi at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel 19, Freedom 1

Riverside 9, Mohawk 4

Freedom 10, Shenango 6

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph 11, Northgate 8

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 7, Charleroi 0

North Allegheny 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Chartiers-Houston 15, Monessen 0

Derry at West Shamokin, ppd.

Ambridge 18, Eden Christian 9

Karns City 3, Armstrong 1

Neshannock 15, Union 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Latrobe, 5 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Mars, 4 p.m.

Hampton at North Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Yough at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

California at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Shenango at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Bishop Canevin, DH, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, DH, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Northgate at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL Doubles Championships

Class 3A

First round

Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional bye. Cooper Friday/Will Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Dev Patel/Ronan Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 11-10 (7). Joshua Kim/Brandon McEwen, North Hills d. Cole Descalzi/Nolan McGill, Mt. Lebanon, 10-3. David Mnuskin/Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Jackson Newell/Nate Coleman, Kiski Area, 10-0. Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke, Mt. Lebanon d. Braiden Smalley/Ethan Silipo, Pine-Richland, 10-3. Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. August Lawrence/Josh Havrilla, Latrobe, 10-4. Anthony Lounder/Rohan Maheshwari, Moon d. Tommy Certo/Chase Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 10-6. Perit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Ethan Estatico/Derek Ferrer, Chartiers Valley, 10-4.

Quarterfinals

Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Friday/Siegel, Fox Chapel, 10-3. Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Kim/McEwen, North Hills, 10-6. J. Wilke/L. Wilke, Mt. Lebanon d. Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice, 10-6. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Lounder/Maheshwari, Moon, 11-9.

Semifinals

Mnuskin/Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Andrew Allen/Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Yadav/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. J. Wilke/L. Wilke, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 6-2.

Class 2A

First round

Tim Lakatos/Alex Duing, South Park d. Ethen Oh/Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton, 10-4. Christian Kosinski/Ryan Hardek, Central Valley d. John Rohrkaste/Jeremy Freeman, Montour, 10-8. Luke Raymundo/Tim Jayamohan, Mars d. Dylan Gentile/Nate Clarke, Valley, 10-5. Andrew Cavett/Grady Johnson, Beaver d. Michael Lipton/Devin Carter, Quaker Valley, 10-6. Nicholas Bussard/Dario Wolfe, Valley d. Bryan Nguyen/Brandon Nguyen, Ringgold, 10-1. Drew Dimidjian/Tony Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Ryan Kerr/Andrew Yankello, Central Valley, 10-4. Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. Mark Gallagher/Ryan Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0. Arturo Martin/Daniel Ray, Indiana d. Henry Veeck/Justin Hajdukiewicz, Quaker Valley, 10-4.

Quarterfinals

Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Kosinski/Hardek, Central Valley, 10-7. Cavett/Johnson, Beaver d. Raymundo/Jayamohan, Mars, 10-8. Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson d. Bussard/Wolfe, Valley, 10-8. Golla/Garvey, North Catholic d. Martin/Ray, Indiana, 10-4.

Semifinals

Lakatos/Duing, South Park d. Cavett/Johnson, Beaver, 7-6 (7), 6-1. Golla/Garvey, North Catholic d. Dimidjian/Sparta, Thomas Jefferson, 6-2, 6-3.

Nonsection

Hempfield 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 1

Peters Township 3, South Fayette 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0

Section 2

Butler 3, North Hills 1

Fox Chapel 3, Pine-Richland 0

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 1

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Central Catholic 0

Norwin 3, Armstrong 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Ambridge 1

Montour 3, Beaver County Christian 0

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 0

Section 2

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1

Plum 3, Mars 1

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 3, Bethel Park 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

