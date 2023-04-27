High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 26, 2023
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Ambridge 6, Beaver 1
Section 4
Kiski Area 10, Knoch 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 11, Beaver Falls 1
Mohawk 21, Beaver Falls 0
Neshannock 8, Shenango 7
Riverside 12, Quaker Valley 4
Class 2A
Section 2
New Brighton 7, Laurel 6
South Side 15, Northgate 0
Class A
Section 3
Eden Christian 15, Monessen 0
Sewickley Academy 22, Cornell 4
Nonsection
Ellwood City 10, Central Valley 0
Fox Chapel 2, Pine-Richland 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at Butler, 3:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Norwin at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
California at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Derry at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Hampton at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Mars, 5 p.m.
Penn Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Riverside at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Rochester at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Union at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Central Catholic 12, Hempfield 8
North Allegheny 16, Allderdice 1
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 18, Peters Township 9
Section 2
Fox Chapel 10, Shady Side Academy 6
Pine-Richland 12, North Allegheny 4
Seneca Valley 13, Freeport 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 6, Penn-Trafford 4
Section 2
Mars 21, Seton LaSalle 2
South Fayette 17, Chartiers Valley 1
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
North Allegheny 8, Baldwin 1
Mt. Lebanon 9, Butler 1
Hempfield 9, Canon-McMillan 3
Seneca Valley 1, Norwin 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 15, Oakland Catholic 0
North Hills 13, Penn Hills 3
Section 2
Franklin Regional 4, Latrobe 1
Penn-Trafford 7, Kiski Area 2
Section 3
Mars 11, New Castle 1
Moon 1, South Fayette 0
West Allegheny 4, Western Beaver 2
Section 4
Bethel Park 8, Peters Township 4
Thomas Jefferson 17, Connellsville 0
Trinity 6, Upper St. Clair 2
Class 4A
Section 1
McKeesport 6, Indiana 2
West Mifflin 15, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Greensburg Salem 7, Albert Gallatin 4
Elizabeth Forward 11, Belle Vernon 1
Uniontown 9, Laurel Highlands 5
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 15, Ambridge 0
Beaver 5, Blackhawk 1
Hampton 16, North Catholic 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 14, Deer Lakes 4
Shady Side Academy 4, Valley 3
Section 2
Ellwood City 18, Beaver Falls 0
Hopewell 4, Central Valley 3
Mohawk 10, Quaker Valley 0
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 8, Derry 0
South Allegheny 2, Ligonier Valley 1
Southmoreland 11, Yough 1
Section 4
Brownsville 2, McGuffey 1
Seton LaSalle 5, Keystone Oaks 3
Waynesburg 4, South Park 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 11, Freedom 0
Shenango 15, New Brighton 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Brentwood 3
Serra Catholic 9, Steel Valley 2
Section 3
Burgettstown 15, Beth-Center 0
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton 15, Cornell 3
Northgate 21, Rochester 5
South Side 8, Sewickley Academy 3
Section 2
Carmichaels 15, California 0
West Greene 8, Jefferson-Morgan 2
Section 3
Frazier 23, Bishop Canevin 0
Jeannette 10, St. Joseph 0
Leechburg 12, Monessen 6
Nonsection
Obama Academy 24, Ellis School 13
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Western Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Mohawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Neshannock, DH, 4:15 p.m.
Riverside at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL Doubles Championships
Tuesday’s results
At Bethel Park
Class 3A
Championship
Adam Memije/Zidaan Hassan, Gateway d. Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice, 6-4, 6-1
Third place
Ronan Gibbons/Ari Plutko, Upper St. Clair d. Cooper Friday/Mason Friday, Fox Chapel, walkover
Class 2A
Championship
Liam Pederson/Brendon Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Josh Havrilla/August Lawrence, Latrobe, 6-2, 6-3
Third place
Jonah Jasek/Steven Duing, South Park d. Nicholas Bussard/Landon Harclerode, Valley , 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
WPIAL Team Championship
Class 3A
Monday’s schedule
Shaler at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
Latrobe 3, Deer Lakes 0
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.
Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Gateway at Derry, 7 p.m.
Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
