High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 11:41 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge 6, Beaver 1

Section 4

Kiski Area 10, Knoch 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 11, Beaver Falls 1

Mohawk 21, Beaver Falls 0

Neshannock 8, Shenango 7

Riverside 12, Quaker Valley 4

Class 2A

Section 2

New Brighton 7, Laurel 6

South Side 15, Northgate 0

Class A

Section 3

Eden Christian 15, Monessen 0

Sewickley Academy 22, Cornell 4

Nonsection

Ellwood City 10, Central Valley 0

Fox Chapel 2, Pine-Richland 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Butler, 3:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Norwin at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

California at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Hampton at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Monessen at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Mars, 5 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Riverside at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Rochester at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Union at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Central Catholic 12, Hempfield 8

North Allegheny 16, Allderdice 1

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 18, Peters Township 9

Section 2

Fox Chapel 10, Shady Side Academy 6

Pine-Richland 12, North Allegheny 4

Seneca Valley 13, Freeport 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 6, Penn-Trafford 4

Section 2

Mars 21, Seton LaSalle 2

South Fayette 17, Chartiers Valley 1

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

North Allegheny 8, Baldwin 1

Mt. Lebanon 9, Butler 1

Hempfield 9, Canon-McMillan 3

Seneca Valley 1, Norwin 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 15, Oakland Catholic 0

North Hills 13, Penn Hills 3

Shaler 8, Plum 2

Section 2

Armstrong 28, Gateway 0

Franklin Regional 4, Latrobe 1

Penn-Trafford 7, Kiski Area 2

Section 3

Mars 11, New Castle 1

Moon 1, South Fayette 0

West Allegheny 4, Western Beaver 2

Section 4

Bethel Park 8, Peters Township 4

Thomas Jefferson 17, Connellsville 0

Trinity 6, Upper St. Clair 2

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 6, Highlands 1

McKeesport 6, Indiana 2

West Mifflin 15, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 7, Albert Gallatin 4

Elizabeth Forward 11, Belle Vernon 1

Uniontown 9, Laurel Highlands 5

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 15, Ambridge 0

Beaver 5, Blackhawk 1

Hampton 16, North Catholic 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 14, Deer Lakes 4

Freeport at Burrell, ppd.

Shady Side Academy 4, Valley 3

Section 2

Ellwood City 18, Beaver Falls 0

Hopewell 4, Central Valley 3

Mohawk 10, Quaker Valley 0

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 8, Derry 0

South Allegheny 2, Ligonier Valley 1

Southmoreland 11, Yough 1

Section 4

Brownsville 2, McGuffey 1

Seton LaSalle 5, Keystone Oaks 3

Waynesburg 4, South Park 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 11, Freedom 0

Shenango 15, New Brighton 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Brentwood 3

Serra Catholic 9, Steel Valley 2

Section 3

Charleroi 10, Bentworth 0

Burgettstown 15, Beth-Center 0

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton 15, Cornell 3

Northgate 21, Rochester 5

South Side 8, Sewickley Academy 3

Section 2

Carmichaels 15, California 0

West Greene 8, Jefferson-Morgan 2

Section 3

Frazier 23, Bishop Canevin 0

Jeannette 10, St. Joseph 0

Leechburg 12, Monessen 6

Nonsection

Obama Academy 24, Ellis School 13

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Western Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Mohawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Neshannock, DH, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Doubles Championships

Tuesday’s results

At Bethel Park

Class 3A

Championship

Adam Memije/Zidaan Hassan, Gateway d. Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice, 6-4, 6-1

Third place

Ronan Gibbons/Ari Plutko, Upper St. Clair d. Cooper Friday/Mason Friday, Fox Chapel, walkover

Class 2A

Championship

Liam Pederson/Brendon Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Josh Havrilla/August Lawrence, Latrobe, 6-2, 6-3

Third place

Jonah Jasek/Steven Duing, South Park d. Nicholas Bussard/Landon Harclerode, Valley , 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Shaler at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Latrobe 3, Deer Lakes 0

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Derry, 7 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

