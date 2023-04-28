High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 27, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023 | 12:32 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 11, Allderdice 4
North Allegheny 6, Seneca Valley 2
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 10, Baldwin 6
Mt. Lebanon 6, Hempfield 1
Norwin 8, Central Catholic 3
Nonsection
Beth-Center 13, Mapletown 7
Blackhawk 13, Belle Vernon 3
Chartiers-Houston 13, Brentwood 2
Connellsville 9, Penn-Trafford 6
Fox Chapel 13, Shady Side Academy 1
Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 5
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Steel Valley 1
Greensburg Salem 3, Derry 1
Hampton 6, Deer Lakes 4
Hopewell 9, Ellwood City 5
Indiana 15, Kiski School 0
Laurel Highlands 7, Mt. Pleasant 1
Mars 15, Nazareth Prep 0
Mohawk 3, Laurel 2
Neshannock 9, Beaver 5
Penn Hills 7, McKeesport 5
Peters Township 19, Latrobe 4
Riverside 9, North Catholic 5
South Side 8, Keystone Oaks 3
West Allegheny 8, Union 1
California at Bentworth, ppd.
Rochester at New Brighton, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Uniontown at Carmichaels, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Brashear, 6:30 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Homer-Center, 4 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at University (WV), 7 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 2
Quaker Valley 17, Knoch 7
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 11, Hampton 5
Girls
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 18, Yough 8
Hampton 12, Oakland Catholic 5
Section 2
Blackhawk 18, North Catholic 6
Moon 13, Knoch 5
Quaker Valley 14, Aquinas Academy 4
South Fayette 22, Ambridge 2
Softball
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 13, Canon-McMillan 9
Norwin 12, Pine-Richland 5
Class 5A
Section 2
Latrobe 2, Kiski Area 1
Penn-Trafford 15, Gateway 0
Section 3
Moon 9, Mars 4
West Allegheny 14, South Fayette 2
Western Beaver at New Castle, ppd.
Section 4
Bethel Park 5, Connellsville 3
Class 4A
Section 2
Greensburg Salem 8, Uniontown 7
Section 3
Montour 3, Hampton 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport 18, Shady Side Academy 8
Section 2
Beaver 11, North Catholic 1
Section 3
Southmoreland 9, South Allegheny 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 16, Aliquippa 0
Laurel 3, Riverside 0
Section 3
Charleroi 14, Washington 0
Class A
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 6, West Greene 5
Section 3
Nonsection
Avella 10, Beth-Center 1
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Oakland Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Kiski Area at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
West Mifflin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Montour, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Section 2
Central Valley at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
South Park at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Washington, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
South Side at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
California at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Carmichaels at Avella, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Frazier at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Laurel at Union, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL Team Championship
First round
Matches at 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Monday’s schedule
Shaler at North Allegheny; Allderdice at Franklin Regional; Norwin at Shady Side Academy; Mars at Upper St. Clair; Bethel Park at Gateway; Moon at Peters Township; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park; Ringgold at Valley; Blackhawk at South Park; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley; Burrell at Quaker Valley
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Seneca Valley 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Upper St. Clair 5, Franklin Regional 0
Track and field
Thursday’s results
WCCA Championships
Boys
100: 1. Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem, 11.13; 2. Caleb Prola, Hempfield, 11.16; 3. Adam Piper, Latrobe, 11.22; 4. Carter Tobin, Norwin, 11.29; 5. Jacob Pittman, Latrobe, 11.31; 6. Markese Williams, Kiski Prep, 11.47
200: 1. Trey Huha, Norwin, 22.58; 2. Jacob Pittman, Latrobe, 23.6; 3. Adam Piper, Latrobe, 23.7; 4. Michael Cheplick, Penn-Trafford, 23.8; 5. Jake Nardozza, Penn-Trafford, 23.17; 6. Eliezer Nicolas, Norwin, 23.39
400: 1. Nathan Collier, Franklin Regional, 52.23; 2. Jake Havrilesko, Greensburg Central Catholic, 52.79; 3. Eryk Ralston, Franklin Regional, 53.10; 4. Kyle Guido, Kiski Area, 53.55; 5. Damauri Robinson, Derry, 54.23; 6. Marco Yanarella, Kiski Area, 54.47
800: 1. Isaiah Francis, Norwin, 2:02.7; 2. Luke Guerreni, Burrell, 2:02.68; 3. Justin Gross, Kiski Area, 2:04.5; 4. Owen DeMatt, Hempfield, 2:04.14; 5. Cole Brunton, Latrobe, 2:05.14; 6. Jake McGhee, Penn-Trafford, 2:06.28
1,600: 1. Owen DeMatt, Hempfield, 4:31.27; 2. Jake McGhee, Penn-Trafford, 4:31.84; 3. En Jiancristoforo, Norwin, 4:34.52; 4. Nick Szekely, Greensburg Central Catholic, 4:38.03; 5. Nathan Kociela, Franklin Regional, 4:41.37; 6. Hayden Douglas, Norwin, 4:43.36
3,200: 1. Aaron Tressler, Greensburg Salem, 9:56.56; 2. Andres Breauchy, Norwin, 10:06.83; 3. Luke Snider, Hempfield, 10:11.97; 4. Mario Breauchy, Norwin, 10:15.51; 5. Jonathan Stetchock, Hempfield, 10:15.76; 6. Samuel Plazio, Kiski Area, 10:15.77
110 hurdles: 1. Ryan Schiller, Norwin, 15.44; 2. James Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 15.60; 3. Ekoulous Lett, Penn-Trafford, 15.96; 4. Jeremiah Francis, Norwin, 15.96; 5. Aidon Lett, Penn-Trafford, 16.16; 6. Maliq Buchak, Burrell, 16.28
300 hurdles: 1. James Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 40.44; 2. Jeremiah Francis, Norwin, 41.32; 3. Adam Halinka, Southmoreland, 42.14; 4. Ekoulous Lett, Penn-Trafford, 42.75; 5. Ryan Schiller, Norwin, 42.78; 6. Terry Martin, Kiski Area, 43.91
400 relay: 1. Norwin (E. Nicolas, C. Tobin, C. Gunzburger, T. Huha), 44.21; 2. Kiski Area, 44.55; 3. Latrobe, 44.58; 4. Penn-Trafford, 44.63; 5. Kiski Prep, 45.04; 6. Mt. Pleasant, 45.17
1,600 relay: 1. Franklin Regional (A. Klotchkov, E. Ralston, J. Matthews, N. Collier), 3:31.79; 2. Latrobe, 3:32.35; 3. Penn-Trafford, 3:32.8; 4. Kiski Area, 3:34.52; 5. Norwin, 3:34.91; 6. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:35.2
3,200 relay: 1. Norwin (I. Francis, T. Ola, L. Simpson, H. Douglas), 8:19.49; 2. Kiski Area, 8:24.51; 3. Latrobe, 8:36.24; 4. Franklin Regional, 8:37.13; 5. Hempfield, 8:37.87; 6. Mt. Pleasant, 9:07.48
Long jump: 1. Markese Williams, Kiski Prep, 20-3.5; 2. Collin Gunzburger, Norwin, 20-3; 3. Trey Huha, Norwin, 19-10.5; 4. Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem, 19-10; 5. Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant, 19-8; 6. Nate Dlugos, Greensburg Central Catholic, 18-10
Triple jump: 1. Gage Mamie, Norwin, 41-7; 2. Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant, 40-8.75; 3. Jeremiah Francis, Norwin, 40-7.25; 4. Brogan McBee, Kiski Area, 39-7; 5. Amari Mack, Greensburg Central Catholic, 39-5.75; 6. Joshua Matthews, Franklin Regional, 39-3.75
High jump: 1. Isaiah Kline, Norwin, 6-5; 2. John Jablunovsky, Ligonier Valley, 6-3; 3. Nicol Cuiffoletti, Burrell, 5-11; 4. Gunner Perez, Franklin Regional, 5-11; 5. Samir Crosby, Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-11; 6. Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant, 5-11
Shot put: 1. Peyton Murray, Hempfield, 55-0; 2. Anthony Petrulo, Norwin, 50-3.5; 3. Daishau Alexander, Greensburg Salem, 47-4; 4. Ayden Thompson, Greensburg Salem, 46-1.25; 5. Braden Mika, Kiski Area, 44-4.75; 6. Jack Crider, Kiski Area, 43-6.75
Discus: 1. Peyton Murray, Hempfield, 173-10; 2. Matthew Sarnowski, Penn-Trafford, 152-06; 3. Luke Earley, Kiski Area, 144-07; 4. Jack Crider, Kiski Area, 142-01; 5. Anthony Petrulo, Norwin, 136-04; 6. John Paul Gera, Hempfield, 134-11
Javelin: 1. Ben Blahovec, Hempfield, 156-1; 2. Nichola Wadsworth, Mt. Pleasant, 151-2; 3. Matthew Sarnowski, Penn-Trafford, 147-5; 4. Braden Mika, Kiski Area, 145-0; 5. Jayden Richter, Valley, 143-4; 6. Patrick Galvin, Greensburg Salem, 140-4
Pole vault: 1. Nicholas Puskar, Norwin, 14-8; 2. Jack Silvis, Franklin Regional, 12-9; 3. Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem, 12-9; 4. James Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 12-9; 5. Tyson Gregory, Hempfield, 12-3; 6. Brody Campbell, Latrobe, 11-9; 6. Garrett Eicher, Mt. Pleasant, 11-9
Girls
100: 1. Monroe Law, Franklin Regional, 12.28; 2. Eva Denis, Greensburg Central Catholic, 12.6; 3. Aiyana Robertson-Dutrieui, Norwin, 12.84; 4. Rylin Bugosh, Mt. Pleasant, 12.98; 5. Jo Houser-Leonard, Valley, 13.22; 6. Aaliyah Burke, Valley, 13.26.
200: 1. Monroe Law, Franklin Regional, 25.65; 2. Vienna Kearns, Penn-Trafford, 26.74; 3. Ayiana Martin, Hempfield, 26.85; 4. Rylin Bugosh, Mt. Pleasant, 26.88; 5. Alexa Gray, Hempfield, 27.44; 6. Jocelyn Boyd, Norwin, 26.67.
400: 1. Kate Schall, Penn-Trafford, 58.95; 2. Megan Mehall, Southmoreland, 1:01.8; 3. Autumn Stoken, Norwin, 1:01.92; 4. Grace Semow, Hempfield, 1:02.97; 5. Catherine Scherer, Burrell, 1:03.04; 6. Clara Wallace, Ligonier Valley, 1:03.17.
800: 1. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 2:18.38; 2. Cydney Blahovec, Hempfield, 2:20.42; 3. Amelia Barilla, Penn-Trafford, 2:20.57; 4. Chesnee Smith, Hempfield, 2:24.72; 5. Julia Walko, Norwin, 2:25.98; 6. Regan Reilly, 2:26.27
1,600: 1. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 5:04.25; 2. Annie Czajkowski, Norwin, 5:07.32; 3. Em Jiancristoforo, Norwin, 5:20.58; 4. Kadi Baker, Burrell, 5:22.15; 5. Emerson Skatell, Latrobe, 5:28.07; 6. Alicia Weimer, Hempfield, 5:33.44.
3,200: 1. Rosemary Gaydos, Norwin, 11:40.93; 2. Audra Fedor, Norwin, 11:46.55; 3. Lexi Ohler, Southmoreland, 11:56.58; 4. Tatiana Holt, Kiski Area, 12:06.12; 5. Jane Huss, Derry, 12:30.30; 6. Noelle Dougherty, Hempfield, 12:31.8
100 hurdles: 1. Brandi Brozeski, Norwin, 15.96; 2. Brylee Bodnar, Latrobe, 16.07; 3. Abigail Paterline, Franklin Regional, 16.07; 4. Alexandri Hartman, Franklin Regional, 16.09; 5. Casey Ro Colcombe, Norwin, 16.13; 6. Allison Smola, Burrell, 16.25.
300 hurdles: 1. Lindsay Simmons, Hempfield, 46.66; 2. Bella Brozeski, Norwin, 46.75; 3. Casey Ro Colcombe, Norwin, 47.04; 4. Abigail Paterline, Franklin Regional, 49.81; 5. Sasha Hoffman, Greensburg Central Catholic, 50.03; 6. Sara Blahovec, Greensburg Central Catholic, 50.32.
400 relay: 1. Hempfield (A. Gray, A. Martin, L. Simmons, C. Blahovec), 50.75; 2. Franklin Regional, 51.17; 3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 51.42; 4. Norwin, 52.04; 5. Valley, 52.63; 6. Burrell, 52.86.
1,600 relay: 1. Penn-Trafford (A. Barilla, V. Kearns, O. Weishaar, K. Schall), 4:08.81; 2. Hempfield, 4:09.9; 3. Norwin, 4:12.46; 4. Kiski Area, 4:20.81; 5. Latrobe, 4:23.4; 6. Greensburg Salem, 4:25.82
3,200 relay: 1. Hempfield (A. Weimer, G. Semow, C. Smith, C. Blahovec), 9:42.23; 2. Norwin, 9:50.28; 3. Kiski Area, 10:01.44; 4. Latrobe, 10:07.31; 5. Southmoreland, 10:10.81; 6. Franklin Regional, 10:22.50
Long jump: 1. Nataiah Robertson, Norwin, 17-0.75; 2. Eva Denis, Greensburg Central Catholic, 16-11.75; 3. Alexa Gray, Hempfield, 16-10.25; 4. Sierra Todero, Franklin Regional, 16-5.25; 5. Alyssa Mydock, Kiski Area, 15-8; 6. Allison DeMatt, Hempfield, 15-7.25.
Triple jump: 1. Sierra Todero, Franklin Regional, 35-6; 2. Allison DeMatt, Hempfield, 34-9.75; 3. Laurel Uhlinger, Greensburg Salem, 34-3.5; 4. Lira Bateson, Greensburg Central Catholic, 34-3; 5. Lizzy Boone, Southmoreland, 33-6.75; 6. Genise Gonzales, Franklin Regional, 33-2
High jump: 1. Ashley Laukus, Norwin, 5-3; 2. Grace Iwig, Hempfield, 5-1; 3. Baylee Sleek, Mt. Pleasant, 5-1; 4. Lizzy Boone, Southmoreland, 5-1; 5. Regan Repak, Derry, 4-11; 6. Jaycee Bodnar, Latrobe, 4-11.
Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Tapper, Hempfield, 44-1.5; 2. Savannah Schneck, Norwin, 36-2; 3. Liz Dlugos, Greensburg Central Catholic, 36-1.75; 4. Tiffany Zelmore. Mt. Pleasant, 34-11.75; 5. Lanyia Davis, Norwin, 34-8.25; 6. Meryn Zangaro, Latrobe, 34-4
Discus: 1. Elizabeth Tapper, Hempfield, 157-6; 2. Tiffany Zelmore, Mt. Pleasant, 115-10; 3. Mara Lewis, Derry, 107-11; 4. Erica Shamburg, Kiski Area, 107-1; 5. Brooke Bomer, Hempfield, 106-9; 6. Liz Dlugos, Greensburg Central Catholic, 104-1.
Javelin: 1. Sophia Mazzoni, Derry, 135-4; 2. Alexis Heller, Norwin, 111-10; 3. Saydee Resnik, Hempfield, 104-4; 4. Amanda Wendt, Norwin, 102-4; 5. Laney Springer, Hempfield, 101-2; 6. Alyssa Fetsko, Franklin Regional, 99-0
Pole vault: 1. Hannah Shaw, Norwin, 12-3; 2. Grace Iwig, Hempfield, 11-3; 3. Abigail Blahovec, Hempfield, 10-3; 4. Arden Tomley, Franklin Regional, 9-9; 5. Rachel Limani, Latrobe, 9-3; 6. Taylor Roland, Kiski Area, 8-9
Volleyball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 0
Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 0
Section 2
North Hills at Fox Chapel, (n)
Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 0
Shaler 3, Butler 0
Section 3
Norwin 3, Hempfield 0
Central Catholic 3, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Montour 3, Ambridge 1
North Catholic 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2
Section 2
Gateway 3, Derry 1
Mars 3, Armstrong 2
Section 3
Steel Valley 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Trinity 1
City League
Obama Academy 3, Brashear 0
Friday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3
South Park at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
