High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 28, 2023

By:

Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 12:09 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Gateway 15, Woodland Hills 0

Redbank Valley 10, Apollo-Ridge 4

University (WV) 9, Shaler 0

Aliquippa at Brashear, ppd.

Apollo-Ridge at Homer-Center, ppd.

Avella at Monessen, ppd.

Beaver Falls at Burgettstown, ppd.

Charleroi at Brownsville, ppd.

Freeport at Knoch, ppd.

New Castle at Ambridge, ppd.

Riverview at Springdale, ppd.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Homer-Center, 12 p.m.

Brentwood at Carrick, 5 p.m.

New Castle at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.

North Hills at Morgantown (WV), 12 p.m.

Shenango at Johnsonburg, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Friday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 2

Hampton 9, Shaler 5

Nonsection

Peters Township 11, North Allegheny 8

Upper St. Clair 18, Latrobe 1

Girls

Class 2A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 7

Nonsection

Mars 2, Pine-Richland 10

Softball

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Hempfield, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, pdd.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum at Penn Hills, ppd.

Shaler at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 4

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Highlands, ppd.

West Mifflin at McKeesport, ppd.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Section 3

Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Avonworth, ppd.

Section 2

Central Valley at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, ppd.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Derry, ppd.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at Brownsville, ppd.

South Park at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Shenango, ppd.

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Steel Valley at Ellis School, ppd.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Bentworth, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

South Side at Rochester, ppd.

Section 2

California at Mapletown, ppd.

Carmichaels at Avella, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Frazier at St. Joseph, ppd.

Springdale at Monessen, ppd.

Nonsection

Laurel at Union, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Shaler at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class 3A

Boys

North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Baldwin, Hampton at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area, Moon, Belle Vernon at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Butler, Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Seneca Valley, New Castle, Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

North Allegheny, Hempfield, Hampton, Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, Gateway at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Boys

Greensburg Central Catholic, Apollo-Ridge, Mohawk, East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Riverview, Knoch at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Mt. Pleasant, South SIde at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Girls

Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Brownsville at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Carlynton, Knoch, Beaver at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Derry, Freedom at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, Burrell, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, South Park 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.