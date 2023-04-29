High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 28, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 12:09 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Gateway 15, Woodland Hills 0
Redbank Valley 10, Apollo-Ridge 4
University (WV) 9, Shaler 0
Apollo-Ridge at Homer-Center, ppd.
Beaver Falls at Burgettstown, ppd.
Charleroi at Brownsville, ppd.
New Castle at Ambridge, ppd.
Riverview at Springdale, ppd.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Homer-Center, 12 p.m.
New Castle at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.
North Hills at Morgantown (WV), 12 p.m.
Shenango at Johnsonburg, 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Friday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 2
Nonsection
Peters Township 11, North Allegheny 8
Upper St. Clair 18, Latrobe 1
Girls
Class 2A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 7
Nonsection
Mars 2, Pine-Richland 10
Softball
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, pdd.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum at Penn Hills, ppd.
Shaler at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, ppd.
Section 4
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
West Mifflin at McKeesport, ppd.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Section 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Section 2
Central Valley at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, ppd.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Derry, ppd.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at Brownsville, ppd.
South Park at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Shenango, ppd.
Section 2
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Steel Valley at Ellis School, ppd.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Bentworth, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
South Side at Rochester, ppd.
Section 2
California at Mapletown, ppd.
Carmichaels at Avella, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Frazier at St. Joseph, ppd.
Springdale at Monessen, ppd.
Nonsection
Laurel at Union, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL Team Championship
Class 3A
Monday’s schedule
Shaler at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL Team Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
Class 3A
Boys
North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Baldwin, Hampton at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area, Moon, Belle Vernon at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Butler, Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Seneca Valley, New Castle, Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
North Allegheny, Hempfield, Hampton, Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, Gateway at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Boys
Greensburg Central Catholic, Apollo-Ridge, Mohawk, East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Riverview, Knoch at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Mt. Pleasant, South SIde at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Girls
Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Brownsville at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Carlynton, Knoch, Beaver at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Derry, Freedom at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, Burrell, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, South Park 0
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
