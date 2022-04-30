High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 29, 2022

By:

Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 12:38 AM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

California 4, Beth-Center 1

Section 3

Northgate 10, Jeannette 5

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 21, Fort Cherry 0

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, (n)

Nonsection

Ambridge 14, Indiana 4

Avella 12, Mapletown 2

Belle Vernon 9, Thomas Jefferson 2

Bentworth 10, Monessen 0

Bethel Park 10, Mt. Lebanon 9

Carmichaels 7, Charleroi 3

Carrick 11, Woodland Hills 0

Ellwood City 8, Laurel 7

Fox Chapel 3, Deer Lakes 2

Frazier 20, Springdale 6

Hopewell 12, Riverside 6

Laurel Highlands 10, Latrobe 6

Mars 10, Knoch 4

North Allegheny 7, Hampton 1

North Catholic 9, Avonworth 8

Northgate at Brentwood, ppd.

Plum 10, Penn-Trafford 2

Riverview 12, Apollo-Ridge 9

Seneca Valley 10, Chartiers Valley 6

Serra Catholic 12, Freeport 2

Shenango 9, Beaver 8

Uniontown 11, Mt. Pleasant 1

Valley 9, Freedom 3

West Mifflin 10, McKeesport 4

Brownsville at Beth-Center, ppd.

Ellwood City at New Castle, ppd.

Obama Academy at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Eden Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 9:30 a.m.

South Allegheny at Portage, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Friday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 19, Hempfield 3

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 13, Bethel Park 6

Section 2

North Allegheny 21, Shady Side Academy 10

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 17, Yough 6

Softball

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 6, Bethel Park 5

Section 2

North Allegheny 11, Butler 1

Pine-Richland 2, Norwin 1

Seneca Valley 2, Hempfield 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 18, Plum 1

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 12, Gateway 1

Latrobe 9, Connellsville 4

Penn-Trafford 10, Thomas Jefferson 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 15, Hampton 0

Shaler 11, Mars 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 11, Upper St. Clair 0

West Allegheny 6, Trinity 4

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 1, Freeport 0

Highlands 12, Greensburg Salem 6

Section 2

Belle Vernon 5, Ringgold 3

Laurel Highlands 4, West Mifflin 3

Yough 15, Uniontown 0

Section 3

Beaver 5, Hopewell 0

Central Valley 7, Montour 6

New Castle 5, Blackhawk 3

New Castle at Ambridge, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 17, Shady Side Academy 3

Section 2

Avonworth 9, Beaver Falls 0

Ellwood City 17, South Park 4

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 9, Brownsville 3

South Allegheny 5, McGuffey 0

Southmoreland 12, Waynesburg Central 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 11, Fort Cherry 1

Aliquippa at Carlynton, ppd.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 16, Jeannette 1

Apollo-Ridge 11, Jeannette 0

Ligonier Valley 12, Brentwood 0

Seton LaSalle 10, Serra Catholic 1

Section 3

California 9, Washington 7

California 14, Washington 4

Charleroi 20 Beth-Center 3

Frazier 17, Carmichaels 0

Section 4

Laurel 6, Riverside 4

Neshannock 12, Shenango 3

Class A

Section 1

Union 25, Bishop Canevin 4

Union 16, Bishop Canevin 0

Rochester at Cornell, ppd.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 6, Avella 4

Jefferson-Morgan 15, Avella 1

Mapletown 14, Monessen 3

Mapletown 10, Monessen 0

Section 3

Leechburg 15, Ellis School 0

Leechburg 11, Ellis School 1

Northgate 15, Riverview 4

Nonsection

Kiski Area 4, Valley 0

North Hills 3, Franklin Regional 2

Peters Township 7, Elizabeth Forward 2

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Blackhawk at Beaver, 10 a.m.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Mt. Lebanon, 10 a.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Homer-Center, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 5, Hampton 0

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 3, Seton LaSalle 1

South Fayette at North Hills, ppd.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.