High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 4, 2022
By:
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 12:45 AM
High school
Baseball
WPIAL
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 7, Allderdice 1
Central Catholic 3, Pine-Richland 2
North Allegheny 4, Seneca Valley 0
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 6, Canon-McMillan 2
Hempfield 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Norwin 17, Baldwin 14
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area 6, Gateway 4
Latrobe 11, McKeesport 3
Penn-Trafford 4, Franklin Regional 3
Section 2
Mars 6, Armstrong 2
Hampton 8, Penn Hills 0
Fox Chapel 15, Woodland Hills 0
Fox Chapel 11, Woodland Hills 1
Section 3
West Allegheny 5, North Hills 4
Chartiers Valley 7, Shaler 6
South Fayette 6, Moon 0
Section 4
Bethel Park 7, Trinity 0
Peters Township 10, Connellsville 0
Thomas Jefferson 9, Albert Gallatin 3
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana 13, Freeport 10
Knoch at Highlands, ppd.
North Catholic 7, Burrell 3
Section 2
Beaver 3, Blackhawk 2
Montour 8, Central Valley 1
New Castle at Ambridge, ppd.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 0
Uniontown 7, Greensburg Salem 5
Belle Vernon 2, West Mifflin 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 8, Freedom 7
Hopewell at Mohawk, ppd.
Ellwood City 3, New Brighton 1
Section 2
Avonworth at South Park, ppd.
Steel Valley 4, Keystone Oaks 3
Section 3
East Allegheny 7, Ligonier Valley 5
Deer Lakes 4, Mt. Pleasant 0
Derry 13, Valley 1
Section 4
Charleroi 4, McGuffey 3
Waynesburg 5, Southmoreland 1
Brownsville 14, Yough 8
Class 2A
Section 1
Carmichaels 17, California 2
Bentworth 10, Frazier 0
Washington at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 2
Laurel at Summit Academy, ppd.
Riverside 5, Neshannock 2
Shenango 10, Aliquippa 0
Section 3
Serra Catholic 15, Northgate 0
Apollo-Ridge 16, Sto-Rox 1
Section 4
Burgettstown 15, Carlynton 5
Chartiers-Houston 7, Brentwood 0
Fort Cherry 17, Clairton 0
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12, Cornell 0
Rochester 15, Western Beaver 1
Union 9, Avella 0
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 16, Greensburg Central Catholic 9
Jefferson-Morgan 6, Monessen 4
West Greene 13, Mapletown 0
Section 3
Sewickley Academy 5, Leechburg 4
Riverview 15, St. Joseph 1
Eden Christian 8, Springdale 0
Nonsection
Seton LaSalle 16, Brashear 1
Elizabeth Forward 3, South Allegheny 2
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 a.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Hampton at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Shaler, 4:15 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 4:15 p.m.
West Allegheny at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Montour at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Park at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley , 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Yough, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Summit Academy at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.
Jeannette at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Clairton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Union at Avella, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Springdale, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Quaker Valley at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 14, Norwin 4
Girls
Class 2A
Section 1
Indiana 14, Plum 10
Hampton 16, Greensburg Salem 3
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 13, North Catholic 5
Blackhawk 14, Quaker Valley 3
Softball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Peters Township 7, Baldwin 5
Bethel Park 10, Mt. Lebanon 7
Section 2
Hempfield 3, Pine-Richland 2
Norwin 12, Butler 1
North Allegheny 4, Seneca Valley 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 8, Kiski Area 2
Franklin Regional 8, Penn Hills 7
Plum at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Connellsville at Gateway, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson 14, Latrobe 8
Penn-Trafford 9, Albert Gallatin 2
Section 3
North Hills 12, Mars 2
Hampton 16, Oakland Catholic 4
Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 3
Section 4
West Allegheny 9, Chartiers Valley 2
Trinity 16, Moon 3
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 16, Greensburg Salem 2
Highlands 12, Freeport 2
Burrell 4, McKeesport 1
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 7, Belle Vernon 3
Uniontown at Ringgold, ppd.
West Mifflin 6, Yough 5
Section 3
Beaver 3, Central Valley 0
Hopewell 14, Blackhawk 1
Montour 24, New Castle 2
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 9, Derry 1
Deer Lakes 7, Valley 0
Section 2
Ellwood City 21, Keystone Oaks 5
Avonworth 16, South Park 1
Section 3
Southmoreland 14, McGuffey 0
South Allegheny 14, Mt. Pleasant 11
Waynesburg 6, Brownsville 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston 18, Fort Cherry 1
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 7, Seton LaSalle 3
Serra Catholic 6, Brentwood 0
Apollo-Ridge 4, Steel Valley 0
Section 3
Beth-Center 10, Bentworth 8
Carmichaels 9, Washington 2
Frazier 11, Charleroi 2
Section 4
Mohawk 17, Freedom 2
Neshannock 18, New Brighton 0
Shenango at Riverside, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Union, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Monessen 0
Mapletown 19, Avella 3
West Greene 17, Jefferson-Morgan 2
Section 3
Leechburg 16, Northgate 1
Riverview at St. Joseph, ppd.
Springdale 15, Ellis School 0
Nonsection
South Side 15, Rochester 0
South Fayette 6, Burgettstown 5
Punxsutawney 2, Indiana 1
Bishop Canevin 6, Brashear 5
Ambridge at Obama Academy, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 3
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
West Allegheny at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Steel Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at California, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 4, Connellsville 1
Class 2A
Section 2
Mars 5, Blackhawk 0
Central Valley 5, Ambridge 0
Section 3
Knoch 4, Springdale 1
Valley 5, St. Joseph 0
Section 4
Quaker Valley 5, Seton LaSalle 0
Montour 3, Hampton 2
Nonsection
Kiski Area 3, Highlands 2
Franklin Regional 4, Mt. Lebanon 1
Track
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 4
Boys
Hampton 78, Freeport 72
Girls
Hampton 103, Freeport 44
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Nonsection
Seton LaSalle 3, Gateway 2
Deer Lakes at North Catholic, (n)
City League
Obama Academy 3, Perry Traditional Academy 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Montour at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
Mars at Plum, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.
