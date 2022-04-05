TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 4, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 12:45 AM

High school

Baseball

WPIAL

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 7, Allderdice 1

Central Catholic 3, Pine-Richland 2

North Allegheny 4, Seneca Valley 0

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 6, Canon-McMillan 2

Hempfield 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Norwin 17, Baldwin 14

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area 6, Gateway 4

Latrobe 11, McKeesport 3

Penn-Trafford 4, Franklin Regional 3

Section 2

Mars 6, Armstrong 2

Hampton 8, Penn Hills 0

Fox Chapel 15, Woodland Hills 0

Fox Chapel 11, Woodland Hills 1

Section 3

West Allegheny 5, North Hills 4

Chartiers Valley 7, Shaler 6

South Fayette 6, Moon 0

Section 4

Bethel Park 7, Trinity 0

Peters Township 10, Connellsville 0

Thomas Jefferson 9, Albert Gallatin 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana 13, Freeport 10

Knoch at Highlands, ppd.

North Catholic 7, Burrell 3

Section 2

Beaver 3, Blackhawk 2

Montour 8, Central Valley 1

New Castle at Ambridge, ppd.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 0

Uniontown 7, Greensburg Salem 5

Belle Vernon 2, West Mifflin 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 8, Freedom 7

Hopewell at Mohawk, ppd.

Ellwood City 3, New Brighton 1

Section 2

Avonworth at South Park, ppd.

Steel Valley 4, Keystone Oaks 3

Section 3

East Allegheny 7, Ligonier Valley 5

Deer Lakes 4, Mt. Pleasant 0

Derry 13, Valley 1

Section 4

Charleroi 4, McGuffey 3

Waynesburg 5, Southmoreland 1

Brownsville 14, Yough 8

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels 17, California 2

Bentworth 10, Frazier 0

Washington at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 2

Laurel at Summit Academy, ppd.

Riverside 5, Neshannock 2

Shenango 10, Aliquippa 0

Section 3

Serra Catholic 15, Northgate 0

Apollo-Ridge 16, Sto-Rox 1

Section 4

Burgettstown 15, Carlynton 5

Chartiers-Houston 7, Brentwood 0

Fort Cherry 17, Clairton 0

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 12, Cornell 0

Rochester 15, Western Beaver 1

Union 9, Avella 0

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 16, Greensburg Central Catholic 9

Jefferson-Morgan 6, Monessen 4

West Greene 13, Mapletown 0

Section 3

Sewickley Academy 5, Leechburg 4

Riverview 15, St. Joseph 1

Eden Christian 8, Springdale 0

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 16, Brashear 1

Elizabeth Forward 3, South Allegheny 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4 a.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Hampton at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Shaler, 4:15 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 4:15 p.m.

West Allegheny at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Montour at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Park at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley , 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Yough, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Summit Academy at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.

Jeannette at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Union at Avella, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Quaker Valley at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 14, Norwin 4

Girls

Class 2A

Section 1

Indiana 14, Plum 10

Hampton 16, Greensburg Salem 3

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 13, North Catholic 5

Blackhawk 14, Quaker Valley 3

Softball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Peters Township 7, Baldwin 5

Bethel Park 10, Mt. Lebanon 7

Section 2

Hempfield 3, Pine-Richland 2

Norwin 12, Butler 1

North Allegheny 4, Seneca Valley 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 8, Kiski Area 2

Franklin Regional 8, Penn Hills 7

Plum at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Connellsville at Gateway, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson 14, Latrobe 8

Penn-Trafford 9, Albert Gallatin 2

Section 3

North Hills 12, Mars 2

Hampton 16, Oakland Catholic 4

Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 3

Section 4

West Allegheny 9, Chartiers Valley 2

Trinity 16, Moon 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 16, Greensburg Salem 2

Highlands 12, Freeport 2

Burrell 4, McKeesport 1

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 7, Belle Vernon 3

Uniontown at Ringgold, ppd.

West Mifflin 6, Yough 5

Section 3

Beaver 3, Central Valley 0

Hopewell 14, Blackhawk 1

Montour 24, New Castle 2

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 9, Derry 1

Deer Lakes 7, Valley 0

Section 2

Ellwood City 21, Keystone Oaks 5

Avonworth 16, South Park 1

Section 3

Southmoreland 14, McGuffey 0

South Allegheny 14, Mt. Pleasant 11

Waynesburg 6, Brownsville 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 18, Fort Cherry 1

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 7, Seton LaSalle 3

Serra Catholic 6, Brentwood 0

Apollo-Ridge 4, Steel Valley 0

Section 3

Beth-Center 10, Bentworth 8

Carmichaels 9, Washington 2

Frazier 11, Charleroi 2

Section 4

Mohawk 17, Freedom 2

Neshannock 18, New Brighton 0

Shenango at Riverside, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Monessen 0

Mapletown 19, Avella 3

West Greene 17, Jefferson-Morgan 2

Section 3

Leechburg 16, Northgate 1

Riverview at St. Joseph, ppd.

Springdale 15, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

South Side 15, Rochester 0

South Fayette 6, Burgettstown 5

Punxsutawney 2, Indiana 1

Bishop Canevin 6, Brashear 5

Ambridge at Obama Academy, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 3

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

West Allegheny at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Steel Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at California, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 4, Connellsville 1

Class 2A

Section 2

Mars 5, Blackhawk 0

Central Valley 5, Ambridge 0

Section 3

Knoch 4, Springdale 1

Valley 5, St. Joseph 0

Section 4

Quaker Valley 5, Seton LaSalle 0

Montour 3, Hampton 2

Nonsection

Kiski Area 3, Highlands 2

Franklin Regional 4, Mt. Lebanon 1

Track

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

Boys

Hampton 78, Freeport 72

Girls

Hampton 103, Freeport 44

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 3, Gateway 2

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, (n)

City League

Obama Academy 3, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Plum, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

