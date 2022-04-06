TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 5, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 11:33 PM

High school

Baseball

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 7, Allderdice 2

Seneca Valley 1, North Allegheny 0

Pine-Richland 4, Central Catholic 2

Section 2

Norwin 8, Baldwin 2

Mt. Lebanon 7, Canon-McMillan 4

Upper St. Clair 8, Hempfield 6

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Gateway 3, Kiski Area 2

Latrobe 8, McKeesport 0

Section 2

Mars 7, Armstrong 3

Hampton 10, Penn Hills 0

Section 3

Shaler 8, Chartiers Valley 2

South Fayette 4, Moon 1

West Allegheny 10, North Hills 6

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson 10, Albert Gallatin 0

Bethel Park 16, Trinity 3

Peters Township at Connellsville, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

North Catholic 5, Burrell 0

Freeport 6, Indiana 2

Highlands 10, Knoch 5

Section 2

New Castle 7, Ambridge 6

Beaver 9, Blackhawk 0

Montour 8, Central Valley 0

Section 3

West Mifflin 7, Belle Vernon 3

Greensburg Salem 7, Uniontown 3

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 6, Freedom 3

New Brighton 3, Ellwood City 2

Mohawk 4, Hopewell 3

Section 2

South Park 11, Avonworth 3

Keystone Oaks 12, Steel Valley 0

Section 3

Deer Lakes 8, Mt. Pleasant 1

Derry 7, Valley 5

East Allegheny 4, Ligonier Valley 1

Section 4

Yough 12, Brownsville 2

McGuffey at Charleroi, ppd.

Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Frazier, ppd.

Beth-Center at Washington, (n)

Carmichaels at California, susp.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Shenango, ppd.

Riverside 4, Neshannock 0

Laurel 18, Summit Academy 0

Laurel 20, Summit Academy 0

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 18, Sto-Rox 1

Shady Side Academy 10, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic 23, Northgate 1

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 5, Brentwood 1

Burgettstown 14, Carlynton 2

Fort Cherry 16, Clairton 4

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13, Cornell 2

Union 16, Avella 1

Rochester 21, Western Beaver 0

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 7

Jefferson-Morgan 11, Monessen 0

West Greene 12, Mapletown 2

Section 3

Eden Christian 19, Springdale 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Leechburg 3

St. Joseph 14, Riverview 0

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 16, South Side 7

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

South Side at Washington, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 6, South Fayette 5

Section 2

Shaler 16, Plum 3

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 7, Hempfield 7

Bethel Park 21, Allderdice 1

Mt. Lebanon 15, Penn-Trafford 1

Section 2

Fox Chapel 16, North Hills 8

Butler 20, Freeport 7

North Allegheny 20, North Hills 12

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 3

Fox Chapel 3, Hampton 1

Section 4

West Allegheny 18, Western Beaver 0

Class 4A

Section 2

Ringgold 6, Uniontown 4

Section 3

Hopewell 15, Ambridge 1

Central Valley 10, Blackhawk 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 6, Burgettstown 2

Section 2

Steel Valley 13, Jeannette 1

Section 3

Carmichaels at California, ppd.

Nonsection

Ellwood City 8, Union 7

North Allegheny 11, Bethel Park 2

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Plum, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Mars at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Freeport at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Yough, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Montour, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.

New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.

Beaver Falls at South Park, 4:15 p.m.

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Burgettstown at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Union at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Monessen at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Punxsutawney at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Section 2

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 2

Section 3

Allderdice 3, Shaler 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 5, Southmoreland 0

Mt. Pleasant 5, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Valley 4, Indiana 0

Burrell 5, St. Joseph 0

Highlands 3, Springdale 2

Section 4

Quaker Valley 5, Carlynton 0

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 3, Baldwin 1

Bethel Park 3, Peters Township 1

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, (n)

Section 2

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 0

Shaler 3, Butler 0

North Hills at Fox Chapel, (n)

Section 3

Norwin 3, Latrobe 0

Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0

Central Catholic at Armstrong, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

OLSH 3, Ambridge 2

Montour at Beaver County Christian, (n)

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 2

Section 2

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1

Plum 3, Mars 1

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 2

Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Trinity 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

