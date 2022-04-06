High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 5, 2022
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 11:33 PM
High school
Baseball
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 7, Allderdice 2
Seneca Valley 1, North Allegheny 0
Pine-Richland 4, Central Catholic 2
Section 2
Norwin 8, Baldwin 2
Mt. Lebanon 7, Canon-McMillan 4
Upper St. Clair 8, Hempfield 6
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Gateway 3, Kiski Area 2
Latrobe 8, McKeesport 0
Section 2
Mars 7, Armstrong 3
Hampton 10, Penn Hills 0
Section 3
Shaler 8, Chartiers Valley 2
South Fayette 4, Moon 1
West Allegheny 10, North Hills 6
Section 4
Thomas Jefferson 10, Albert Gallatin 0
Bethel Park 16, Trinity 3
Peters Township at Connellsville, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
North Catholic 5, Burrell 0
Freeport 6, Indiana 2
Highlands 10, Knoch 5
Section 2
New Castle 7, Ambridge 6
Beaver 9, Blackhawk 0
Montour 8, Central Valley 0
Section 3
West Mifflin 7, Belle Vernon 3
Greensburg Salem 7, Uniontown 3
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 6, Freedom 3
New Brighton 3, Ellwood City 2
Mohawk 4, Hopewell 3
Section 2
South Park 11, Avonworth 3
Keystone Oaks 12, Steel Valley 0
Section 3
Deer Lakes 8, Mt. Pleasant 1
Derry 7, Valley 5
East Allegheny 4, Ligonier Valley 1
Section 4
Yough 12, Brownsville 2
McGuffey at Charleroi, ppd.
Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Frazier, ppd.
Beth-Center at Washington, (n)
Carmichaels at California, susp.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Shenango, ppd.
Riverside 4, Neshannock 0
Laurel 18, Summit Academy 0
Laurel 20, Summit Academy 0
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 18, Sto-Rox 1
Shady Side Academy 10, Jeannette 0
Serra Catholic 23, Northgate 1
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 5, Brentwood 1
Burgettstown 14, Carlynton 2
Fort Cherry 16, Clairton 4
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13, Cornell 2
Union 16, Avella 1
Rochester 21, Western Beaver 0
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 7
Jefferson-Morgan 11, Monessen 0
West Greene 12, Mapletown 2
Section 3
Eden Christian 19, Springdale 0
Sewickley Academy 5, Leechburg 3
St. Joseph 14, Riverview 0
Nonsection
Quaker Valley 16, South Side 7
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hopewell at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
South Side at Washington, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 6, South Fayette 5
Section 2
Shaler 16, Plum 3
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Latrobe 7, Hempfield 7
Bethel Park 21, Allderdice 1
Mt. Lebanon 15, Penn-Trafford 1
Section 2
Fox Chapel 16, North Hills 8
Butler 20, Freeport 7
North Allegheny 20, North Hills 12
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 3
Fox Chapel 3, Hampton 1
Section 4
West Allegheny 18, Western Beaver 0
Class 4A
Section 2
Ringgold 6, Uniontown 4
Section 3
Hopewell 15, Ambridge 1
Central Valley 10, Blackhawk 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 6, Burgettstown 2
Section 2
Steel Valley 13, Jeannette 1
Section 3
Carmichaels at California, ppd.
Nonsection
Ellwood City 8, Union 7
North Allegheny 11, Bethel Park 2
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Plum, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.
Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Mars at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Freeport at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Yough, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Montour, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.
New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.
Beaver Falls at South Park, 4:15 p.m.
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.
Burgettstown at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Brentwood at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at California, 4:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Union at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Monessen at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Leechburg at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Punxsutawney at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Section 2
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 2
Section 3
Allderdice 3, Shaler 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 5, Southmoreland 0
Mt. Pleasant 5, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Valley 4, Indiana 0
Burrell 5, St. Joseph 0
Highlands 3, Springdale 2
Section 4
Quaker Valley 5, Carlynton 0
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon 3, Baldwin 1
Bethel Park 3, Peters Township 1
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, (n)
Section 2
Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 0
Shaler 3, Butler 0
North Hills at Fox Chapel, (n)
Section 3
Norwin 3, Latrobe 0
Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0
Central Catholic at Armstrong, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
OLSH 3, Ambridge 2
Montour at Beaver County Christian, (n)
North Catholic 3, Hopewell 2
Section 2
Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1
Plum 3, Mars 1
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 2
Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Trinity 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
