High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 6, 2022

By:

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 11:24 PM

High school

Baseball

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 9, Highlands 8

Section 3

Ringgold 11, Laurel Highlands 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell 5, Mohawk 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Washington 12, Beth-Center 11

Bentworth at Frazier, ppd.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Jeannette, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ambridge at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Avonworth at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Washington at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Yough, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Obama Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

Riverside at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Union, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at West Greene, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

West Shamokin at Derry, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 2

North Catholic 8, Hampton 5

Nonsection

Peters Township 13, Pine-Richland 12

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park 20, Hempfield 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 17, Franklin Regional 6

Section 2

Quaker Valley 18, Ambridge 0

Blackhawk 15, North Catholic 4

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Section 2

Butler at Hempfield, ppd.

North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.

Pine-Richland 4, Seneca Valley 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 12, Indiana 4

Kiski Area 5, Plum 4

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Penn-Trafford 14, Gateway 0

Latrobe 15, Albert Gallatin 3

Thomas Jefferson 8, Connellsville 3

Section 3

Fox Chapel 7, North Hills 0

Shaler 8, Hampton 4

Mars at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Moon at South Fayette, ppd.

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Western Beaver at Trinity, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Freeport at McKeesport, ppd.

Knoch at Highlands, ppd.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Ringgold at Yough, ppd.

Belle Vernon 15, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Beaver at Montour, ppd.

Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.

New Castle at Hopewell, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 17, Shady Side Academy 9

Derry at Valley, ppd.

East Allegheny at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Beaver Falls at South Park, ppd.

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central, ppd.

Southmoreland at South Allegheny, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Burgettstown at Carlynton, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Brentwood at Jeannette, (n)

Seton LaSalle 7, Steel Valley 3

Section 3

Bentworth at California, ppd.

Charleroi at Carmichaels, ppd.

Washington at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 4

Freedom at Laurel, ppd.

Mohawk 4, Riverside 3

New Brighton at Shenango, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.

Rochester 23, Sewickley Academy 17

Union at South Side, ppd.

Section 2

Avella at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, ppd.

Monessen at West Greene, ppd.

Section 3

Ellis School at Riverview, ppd.

Leechburg at Springdale, ppd.

St. Joseph at Northgate, ppd.

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 7, Punxsutawney 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Butler at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at Yough, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Burgettstown at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Union at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Avella, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL

Section tournaments

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

First round

Andrew Allen, Franklin Regional bye. Matthew Bandos, Gateway d. Daniel Lee, Penn Trafford, 10-4. Luke Snyder, Norwin d. Jakob Greer, Connellsville, 10-0. Justin Novotney, Hempfield d. Ethan Rice, Connellsville, 10-8. Josh Havrilla, Latrobe d. Brady Johnson, Norwin, 11-9. Jackson Newell, Kiski Area d. Nick Turowski, Penn Trafford, 11-9. Nate Coleman, Kiski Area d. August Lawrence, Latrobe, 10-8. Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Tyler Miller, Hempfield, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Andrew Allen, Franklin Regional d. Bandos, Gateway, 10-0. Novotney, Hempfield d. Snyder, Norwin, 10-8. Havrilla, Latrobe d. Newell, Kiski Area, 10-4. Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Coleman, Kiski Area, 10-0.

Semifinals

Andrew Allen, Franklin Regional d. Novotney, Hempfield, 6-0, 6-0. Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Havrilla, Latrobe, 6-0, 6-1.

Championship

Andrew Allen, Franklin Regional d. Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Section 2

At North Allegheny

First round

Trey Davidson, North Allegheny d. Matteo Rovera, Pine-Richland, 10-0. Jon Varghese, Sewickley Academy d. Josh Kim, North Hills, 10-7. Connor Dalgaard, West Allegheny d. Andrew Davis, Seneca Valley, 10-0. Severn Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Rohan Maheshwari, Moon, 10-1. Manas Kathir, North Allegheny d. Andrew Dudek, West Allegheny, 10-0. Brandon McEwen, North Hills d. Andrew Bocci, Butler, 10-0. Braides Smalley, Pine-Richland d. Michael DeVyer, Seneca Valley, 10-6. Anthony Lounder, Moon d. Collin Gahagan, Butler, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Davidson, North Allegheny d. Varghese, Sewickley Academy, 10-3. Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Dalgaard, West Allegheny, 11-9. Kathir, North Allegheny d. McEwen, North Hills, 11-9.

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

First round

David Mnushkin, Shady Side Academy d.James Sullivan, Woodland Hills, 10-0. Henry Stallings, Fox Chapel d. Hari Arunachalam, Allderdice, 10-1. Anthony Arshoun, Central Catholic d. Will Nebiolo, Shaler, 10-3. Braden Yokopenic, Baldwin d. Aidan Seitz, Plum, 10-0. Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Ben Kefalos, Woodland Hills, 10-0. Ezra Shensa, Fox Chapel d. Leyton Yokopenic, Baldwin, 10-0. Josh Jashinski, Shaler d. Josh Kotov, Allderdice. Kyle Broadhurst, Central Catholic d. Alec Alese, Plum, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Mnushkin, Shady Side Academy d. Stallings, Fox Chapel, 10-0. Yokopenic, Baldwin d. Arshoun, Central Catholic, 10-4. Bitzer, Shady Side Academy d. Shensa, Fox Chapel, 10-3. Broadhurst, Central Catholic d. Jashinski, Shaler, 10-3.

Semifinals

Mnushkin, Shady Side Academy d. Yokopenic, Baldwin, 6-2, 6-0. Broadhurst, Central Catholic d. Bitzer, Shady Side Academy, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Section 4

At Bethel Park

First round

Jake Patterson, South Fayette d. Joe Felton, Canon-McMillan, 10-0. Jonah Baram, Mt. Lebanon d. Avi Sharma, Peters Township, 11-10 (4). Dev Patel, Upper St. Clair d. Gavin Hsu, Bethel Park, 10-0. Ethan Estatico, Chartiers Valley d. Cameron Minnick, Trinity, 10-1. David Lusk, Peters Township d. Aditya Patel, South Fayette, 10-2. Ronan Gibbons, Upper St. Clair d. Nick Kubik, Canon-McMillan, 10-3. Devin Collier, Bethel Park d. Derek Armfield, Chartiers Valley, 10-5. Philip Gorman, Mt. Lebanon d. Jack Finley, Trinity, 10-1.

Quarterfinals

Patterson, South Fayette d. Baram, Mt. Lebanon, 10-1. Patel, Upper St. Clair d. Estatico, Chartiers Valley, 10-3. Gibbons, Upper St. Clair d. Lusk, Peters Township, 10-2. Gorman, Mt. Lebanon d. Collier, Bethel Park, 10-2.

Semifinals

Patterson, South Fayette d. Patel, Upper St. Clair, 6-0, 6-0. Gorman, Mt. Lebanon d. Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 6-2.

Class 2A

Section 1

At Greensburg Central Catholic

First round

Drew Djmidjian, Thomas Jefferson d. Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland, 10-0. Tanner Lynch, Bentworth d. Liam Malie, Greensburg Salem, 10-3. Mark Gallagher, Mt. Pleasant d. Juraj Stasko, Ringgold, 10-6. Alex Duing, South Park d. Ryan Smoley, West Mifflin, 10-1. Bryan Nguyen, Ringgold d. Adam Mc Elhinney, West Mifflin, 10-2. Chris Pham, Thomas Jefferson d. Bryton Montgomery, Southmoreland, 10-3. Ryan Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant d. Will Thomas, Greensburg Salem, 10-7. Tim Lakatos, South Park d. Emmett Chelseigh, McKeesport, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Djmidjian, Thomas Jefferson d. Lynch, Bentworth, 10-0. Duing, South Park d. Gallagher, Mt. Pleasant, 10-1. Nguyen, Ringgold d. Pham, Thomas Jefferson, 10-7. Lakatos, South Park d. Borkowski, Mt. Pleasant, 10-3.

Semifinals

Djmidjian, Thomas Jefferson d. Duing, South Park, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Lakatos, South Park d. Nguyen, Ringgold, 6-1, 6-2.

Section 2

At Blackhawk

Preliminary round

Nate Toney, Beaver Falls d. Michael Melarango, Neshannock, 10-8.

First round

Josh Dunham, Mars d. Toney, Beaver Falls, 10-0. Hunter Farnsworth, Riverside d. Mitchell Covert, Ellwood City, 10-5. Ryan Hardeck, Central Valley d. Aydin Murphy, Beaver Falls, 10-0. Andrew Cavett, Beaver d. Ben Logan, Blackhawk, 10-0. Luke Raymundo, Mars d. Grady Smith, Ellwood City, 10-0. Brent Mennell, Blackhawk d. Evan Waschak, Ambridge, 10-1. Grady Johnson, Beaver d. Sammy Ball, Neshannock, 10-4. Christian Kosinski, Central Valley d. Noah Zelch, Riverside, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Dunham, Mars d. Farnsworth, Riverside, 10-0. Cavett, Beaver d. Hardeck, Central Valley, 11-9. Raymundo, Mars d. Mennell, Blackhawk, 10-0. Kosinski, Central Valley d. Johnson, Beaver, 10-4.

Semifinals

Dunham, Mars d. Cavett, Beaver, 6-1, 6-1. Raymundo, Mars d. Kosinski, Central Valley, 6-1, 6-3.

Section 3

At Valley

First round

Nick Scheller, North Catholic bye. Kevin Golden, Knoch d. Issac Charlton, Springdale. Jack Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Dario Wolfe, Valley. Arturo Martin, Indiana d. Richard Ratlif, Highlands. Brody Golla, North Catholic d. Jake Santora, Knoch. David Frederick, Burrell d. Daniel Ray, Indiana. Sam Norris, Highlands d. Anabel Stickney, St. Joseph Nicholas Bussard, Valley d. Noah Kleckner, Burrell.

Quarterfinals

Scheller, North Catholic d. Golden, Knoch, 10-0. Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Martin, Indiana. Golla, North Catholic d. Frederick, Burrell. Bussard, Valley d. Norris, Highlands, 10-5.

Semifinals

Scheller, North Catholic d. Gillespie, Aquinas Academy, 6-1, 6-0 Golla, North Catholic d. Bussard, Valley, 6-1, 6-2

Section 4

At Sewickley Academy Courts

Preliminary round

Rishul Sharma, Winchester Thurston d. Joel Rash, Washington, 10-0. Domenic Cooper, Hopewell def. Shawn Thomas, Washington. Eric Donnelly, McGuffey d. Darien Hansen, Seton La Salle, 10-1.

First round

Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Sharma, Winchester Thurston, 10-0. Jeremy Freeman, Montour d. Adam Engleka, Carlynton, 11-10 (5). Lukas Prepelka, Carlynton d. Hayden Kenny, Keystone Oaks, 10-3. Ethen Oh, Hampton d. Brandon Boxendell, McGuffey, 11-9. John Rohrkaste, Montour d. Cooper, Hopewell, 10-1. Christian Zhu, Winchester Thurston d. Vincent Chen, Seton LaSalle, 10-0. Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton d. Quinn Kenny, Keystone Oaks, 10-6. Will Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Donnelly, McGuffey, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

M. Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Freeman, Montour, 10-0. Oh, Hampton d. Prepelka, Carlynton, 10-7. Rohrkaste, Montour d. Zhu, Winchester Thurston, 10-2. W. Sirianni, Quaker Valley d. Pikalo, Hampton, 10-1.

Track and field

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 7

Boys

Derry 101, Valley 43

Girls

Derry 127, Valley 19

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 3, Pine-Richland 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.