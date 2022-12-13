High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 12, 2022
By:
Monday, December 12, 2022 | 11:48 PM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Armstrong 65, Perry Traditional Academy 32
DuBois 59, Indiana 45
Homer-Center 50, Apollo-Ridge 37
McGuffey 64, West Greene 55
Mohawk 68, Wilmington 32
New Brighton 68, Western Beaver 53
Obama Academy at Aliquippa, ppd.
Shaler 71, Westinghouse 34
Trinity Christian 64, Propel Andrew Street 24
Woodland Hills 69, Penn-Trafford 52
Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy 58, Mt. Carmel Christian Academy 16
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Morgantown (WV) at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.
Propel Montour at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Ambridge 57, New Brighton 9
Apollo-Ridge 60, Valley 34
Aquinas Academy 63, Rochester 53
Baldwin 60, Seneca Valley 41
Beaver 48, Elizabeth Forward 29
Belle Vernon 55, Charleroi 44
Blackhawk 69, Franklin Regional 41
California 52, Brownsville 44
Carlynton 46, Steel Valley 24
Chartiers-Houston 43, Monessen 23
Connellsville 44, Laurel Highlands 43
Ellis School 34, Westinghouse 32
Ellwood City 48, Brentwood 35
Fox Chapel 48, Plum 43
Freedom 57, Quaker Valley 32
Greensburg Salem 54, South Allegheny 31
Johnstown 59, Ligonier Valley 31
Keystone Oaks 58, Freeport 43
Mapletown 45, Carmichaels 41
McGuffey 55, West Greene 42
McKeesport 73, Bethel Park 54
Montour 72, Highlands 59
Obama Academy 60, Deer Lakes 33
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 51, Central Valley 36
Penn Hills 46, Allderdice 42
Penn-Trafford 58, Woodland Hills 39
Peters Township 69, West Mifflin 38
Pine-Richland 55, Avonworth 46
Propel Braddock Hills 40, Propel Montour 21
Serra Catholic 49, Yough 22
South Fayette 66, Chartiers Valley 35
South Side 58, Bentworth 37
Upper St. Clair 73, Bishop Canevin 34
Waynesburg 55, Beth-Center 26
West Allegheny 48, Fort Cherry 45
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
New Castle at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.
North Hills at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Montour, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Upper Saint Clair 7, Seneca Valley 1
Peters Township 5, Baldwin 3
North Allegheny 6, Canon-McMillan 4
Pine-Richland 2, Mt Lebanon 0
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 5, Franklin Regional 3
Thomas Jefferson 5, Butler 1
South Fayette 3, Latrobe 2
Class A
Montour 3, North Catholic 1
Kiski 9, Norwin 2
Fox Chapel 6, Plum 1
West Allegheny 7, Wheeling Park 0
Hampton 5, Wheeling Catholic 3
North Hills 8, Avonworth 6
Varsity D2
Bishop Canevin 8, Neshannock 4
Tuesday’s schedule
Class A
Chartiers Valley at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m.
Varsity D2
Burrell at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s result
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 49, Knoch 24
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Armstrong at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
