High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 12, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, December 12, 2022 | 11:48 PM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Armstrong 65, Perry Traditional Academy 32

DuBois 59, Indiana 45

Homer-Center 50, Apollo-Ridge 37

Hopewell 52, Riverside 44

McGuffey 64, West Greene 55

Mohawk 68, Wilmington 32

New Brighton 68, Western Beaver 53

Obama Academy at Aliquippa, ppd.

Rochester 82, Freedom 44

Shaler 71, Westinghouse 34

Trinity Christian 64, Propel Andrew Street 24

Woodland Hills 69, Penn-Trafford 52

Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy 58, Mt. Carmel Christian Academy 16

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Avella at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Morgantown (WV) at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.

Propel Montour at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Ambridge 57, New Brighton 9

Apollo-Ridge 60, Valley 34

Aquinas Academy 63, Rochester 53

Baldwin 60, Seneca Valley 41

Beaver 48, Elizabeth Forward 29

Belle Vernon 55, Charleroi 44

Blackhawk 69, Franklin Regional 41

Burrell 51, Riverview 19

California 52, Brownsville 44

Carlynton 46, Steel Valley 24

Chartiers-Houston 43, Monessen 23

Connellsville 44, Laurel Highlands 43

Cornell at Northgate, ppd.

Derry 58, Leechburg 17

Ellis School 34, Westinghouse 32

Ellwood City 48, Brentwood 35

Fox Chapel 48, Plum 43

Freedom 57, Quaker Valley 32

Greensburg Salem 54, South Allegheny 31

Hampton 60, Butler 57

Hopewell 50, Riverside 35

Indiana 58, Knoch 31

Johnstown 59, Ligonier Valley 31

Keystone Oaks 58, Freeport 43

Mapletown 45, Carmichaels 41

McGuffey 55, West Greene 42

McKeesport 73, Bethel Park 54

Montour 72, Highlands 59

Norwin 59, Latrobe 21

Obama Academy 60, Deer Lakes 33

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 51, Central Valley 36

Penn Hills 46, Allderdice 42

Penn-Trafford 58, Woodland Hills 39

Peters Township 69, West Mifflin 38

Pine-Richland 55, Avonworth 46

Propel Braddock Hills 40, Propel Montour 21

Serra Catholic 49, Yough 22

Shaler 49, Moon 30

South Fayette 66, Chartiers Valley 35

South Side 58, Bentworth 37

Upper St. Clair 73, Bishop Canevin 34

Waynesburg 55, Beth-Center 26

West Allegheny 48, Fort Cherry 45

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

New Castle at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.

North Hills at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Montour, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Upper Saint Clair 7, Seneca Valley 1

Peters Township 5, Baldwin 3

North Allegheny 6, Canon-McMillan 4

Pine-Richland 2, Mt Lebanon 0

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 5, Franklin Regional 3

Thomas Jefferson 5, Butler 1

South Fayette 3, Latrobe 2

Class A

Montour 3, North Catholic 1

Kiski 9, Norwin 2

Fox Chapel 6, Plum 1

West Allegheny 7, Wheeling Park 0

Hampton 5, Wheeling Catholic 3

North Hills 8, Avonworth 6

Varsity D2

Bishop Canevin 8, Neshannock 4

Tuesday’s schedule

Class A

Chartiers Valley at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m.

Varsity D2

Burrell at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s result

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 49, Knoch 24

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Armstrong at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

