High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 | 10:48 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Mike Rettger Tournament (at Franklin Regional)

Franklin Regional 53, Penn-Trafford 47

Baldwin 61, Woodland Hills 47

Nonsection

Moon 55, Ambridge 28

Burgettstown 65, Bentworth 51

Highlands 61, Imani Christian 55

North Catholic 68, Hickory 44

McKeesport 85, Propel Braddock Hills 32

Armstrong 57, River Valley 19

Beaver 75, South Park 55

Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson 63, Uniontown 56

Belle Vernon 57, Washington 49

Winchester Thurston 63, Carrick 60

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Mike Rettger Tournament (at Franklin Regional)

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Baldwin at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Propel Montour, 5:30 p.m.

Avella at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Clairton, 6 p.m.

New Brighton at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 71, Canon-McMillan 34

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 51, Altoona 36

Apollo-Ridge 49, Riverview 17

Armstrong 57, Gateway 35

Freedom 32, Beaver 28

Belle Vernon 65, Laurel Highlands 37

Shady Side Academy 46, Burrell 41

California 52, Mapletown 41

Waynesburg Central 56, Carmichaels 13

Chartiers Valley at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

New Brighton 31, Cornell 16

Neshannock 62, Ellwood City 41

Butler 50, Franklin Regional 27

Uniontown 49, Frazier 15

Greensburg Salem 45 Connellsville 31

Highlands 34, North Hills 24

West Allegheny 47, Hopewell 32

East Allegheny 26, Jeannette 17

Fort Cherry 72, Jefferson-Morgan 4

Hampton 45, Knoch 33

Lincoln Park 43, Beaver Falls 19

Mars 63, Allderdice 45

Carlynton 56, McGuffey 32

Moon 57, Quaker Valley 24

Seneca Valley 55, New Castle 17

Oakland Catholic 49, Peters Township 45

Pine-Richland 62, Hempfield 41

Blackhawk 66, Rochester 38

Serra Catholic 45, Sewickley Academy 30

Seton LaSalle 73, Keystone Oaks 48

Shenango 46, Mohawk 44

South Park 57, Aquinas Academy 43

Bishop Canevin 59, Steel Valley 34

Southmoreland 53, Thomas Jefferson 42

Union 51, Riverside 25

Ringgold 44, Washington 20

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Yough 25

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Avella at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at South Side, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Ellis School at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.

Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Carrick, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 3, Baldwin 2 (OT)

Class 2A

Hempfield at Butler, (n)

Armstrong 4, Franklin Regional 3 (SO)

Latrobe 6, Indiana 1

Class A

Norwin 7, Kiski Area 4

Quaker Valley 2, Freeport 0

Hampton 9, North Hills 7

Wheeling Central Catholic 5, Wheeling Park 3

Blackhawk at Moon, (n)

Class B

Carrick at Burrell, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m

Class A

Plum at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m

Class B

Connellsville at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

WPIAL

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Highlands 80, Valley 10

Montour 108, Carlynton 22

Girls

Highlands 77, Valley 58

Montour 94, Carlynton 73

