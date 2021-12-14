High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 13, 2021
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Mike Rettger Tournament (at Franklin Regional)
Franklin Regional 53, Penn-Trafford 47
Baldwin 61, Woodland Hills 47
Nonsection
Moon 55, Ambridge 28
Burgettstown 65, Bentworth 51
Highlands 61, Imani Christian 55
North Catholic 68, Hickory 44
McKeesport 85, Propel Braddock Hills 32
Armstrong 57, River Valley 19
Beaver 75, South Park 55
Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson 63, Uniontown 56
Belle Vernon 57, Washington 49
Winchester Thurston 63, Carrick 60
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Mike Rettger Tournament (at Franklin Regional)
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Baldwin at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Propel Montour, 5:30 p.m.
Avella at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Clairton, 6 p.m.
New Brighton at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 71, Canon-McMillan 34
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 51, Altoona 36
Apollo-Ridge 49, Riverview 17
Armstrong 57, Gateway 35
Freedom 32, Beaver 28
Belle Vernon 65, Laurel Highlands 37
Shady Side Academy 46, Burrell 41
California 52, Mapletown 41
Waynesburg Central 56, Carmichaels 13
Chartiers Valley at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
New Brighton 31, Cornell 16
Neshannock 62, Ellwood City 41
Butler 50, Franklin Regional 27
Uniontown 49, Frazier 15
Greensburg Salem 45 Connellsville 31
Highlands 34, North Hills 24
West Allegheny 47, Hopewell 32
East Allegheny 26, Jeannette 17
Fort Cherry 72, Jefferson-Morgan 4
Hampton 45, Knoch 33
Lincoln Park 43, Beaver Falls 19
Mars 63, Allderdice 45
Carlynton 56, McGuffey 32
Moon 57, Quaker Valley 24
Seneca Valley 55, New Castle 17
Oakland Catholic 49, Peters Township 45
Pine-Richland 62, Hempfield 41
Blackhawk 66, Rochester 38
Serra Catholic 45, Sewickley Academy 30
Seton LaSalle 73, Keystone Oaks 48
Shenango 46, Mohawk 44
South Park 57, Aquinas Academy 43
Bishop Canevin 59, Steel Valley 34
Southmoreland 53, Thomas Jefferson 42
Union 51, Riverside 25
Ringgold 44, Washington 20
Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Yough 25
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Avella at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at South Side, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Ellis School at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.
Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Carrick, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 3, Baldwin 2 (OT)
Class 2A
Hempfield at Butler, (n)
Armstrong 4, Franklin Regional 3 (SO)
Latrobe 6, Indiana 1
Class A
Norwin 7, Kiski Area 4
Quaker Valley 2, Freeport 0
Hampton 9, North Hills 7
Wheeling Central Catholic 5, Wheeling Park 3
Blackhawk at Moon, (n)
Class B
Carrick at Burrell, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m
Class A
Plum at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m
Class B
Connellsville at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
WPIAL
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Highlands 80, Valley 10
Montour 108, Carlynton 22
Girls
Highlands 77, Valley 58
Montour 94, Carlynton 73
