High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 13, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, December 13, 2022 | 11:37 PM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Allderdice 72, West Mifflin 43

Aquinas Academy 95, Leechburg 92

Bethel Park 56, Baldwin 54

Bishop Canevin 81, Belle Vernon 42

Brashear 61, West Allegheny 59

Brentwood 58, Albert Gallatin 55

Burrell 59, St. Joseph 28

Carlynton 70, Burgettstown 38

Central Valley 69, Ellwood City 52

Chartiers Valley 62, Seton LaSalle 57

Eden Christian 63, Sewickley Academy 27

Elizabeth Forward 62, Ringgold 39

Franklin Regional 65, Hempfield 50

Freedom 64, Avella 30

Freeport 53, Derry 44

Hampton 70, Deer Lakes 38

Jefferson-Morgan 49, Beth-Center 37

Laurel Highlands 72, Connellsville 45

Mapletown 57, Frazier 51

Mars 66, Knoch 32

Monessen 61, Carmichaels 60

Moon 56, North Allegheny 49

Morgantown (WV) 76, Latrobe 49

Neighborhood Academy 75, Clairton 63

New Castle 62, Hickory 51

Northgate 72, Cornell 45

North Hills 72, Butler 71

Norwin 42, Mt. Pleasant 28

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 42, Ambridge 38

Peters Township 70, Canon-McMillan 54

Perry 65, Springdale 50

Pine-Richland 65, Fox Chapel 62

Plum 56, Propel Braddock Hills 47

Quaker Valley 42, Kennedy Catholic 39

Riverview 56, East Allegheny 47

Shady Side Academy 73, Avonworth 44

South Allegheny 53, Washington 46

Southmoreland 44,Yough 36

South Side 74, Bentworth 65

Sto-Rox 70, Serra Catholic 68

Thomas Jefferson 68, Steel Valley 56

Trinity 78, Keystone Oaks 49

Union 67, Blackhawk 64

Uniontown 103, Brownsville 33

Western Beaver 76, Propel Montour 34

Winchester Thurston at Beaver Falls, (n)

Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy 67, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 16

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at California, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 49, New Castle 34

Section 4

Trinity 61, Montour 33

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 67, Southmoreland 30

Carrick 35, Hillel Academy 18

East Allegheny 43, Jeannette 34

Eden Christian 69, Nazareth Prep 15

Frazier 46, Jefferson-Morgan 37

Kiski Area 36, Hempfield 31

North Hills 57, Canon-McMillan 48

Shady Side Academy 66, South Park 40

St. Joseph 64, Avella 23

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class A

McDowell 6, Chartiers Valley 4

Varsity D2

Burrell at Connellsville, (n)

Rifle

Tuesday’s results

Bethel Park 791-45x, Indiana 770-21x

Swimming

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Belle Vernon 73, McKeesport 41

Hopewell 101, Carlynton 43

North Hills 85, Highlands 60

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Belle Vernon 59, McKeesport 26

Hopewell 93, Carlynton 61

North Hills 81, Highlands 27

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Armstrong at Punxsutawney, (n)

North Hills 42, Shaler 30

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Jefferson-Morgan at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Yough at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

South Park at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Beaver at Hopewell, 6:45 p.m.

Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.

South Side vs. Central Valley, 7 p.m.

South Side at Blackhawk, 8 p.m.

Section 5

Laurel at Highlands, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Section 6

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Burrell at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

