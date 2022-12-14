High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 13, 2022
By:
Tuesday, December 13, 2022 | 11:37 PM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Allderdice 72, West Mifflin 43
Aquinas Academy 95, Leechburg 92
Bethel Park 56, Baldwin 54
Bishop Canevin 81, Belle Vernon 42
Brashear 61, West Allegheny 59
Brentwood 58, Albert Gallatin 55
Burrell 59, St. Joseph 28
Carlynton 70, Burgettstown 38
Central Valley 69, Ellwood City 52
Chartiers Valley 62, Seton LaSalle 57
Eden Christian 63, Sewickley Academy 27
Elizabeth Forward 62, Ringgold 39
Franklin Regional 65, Hempfield 50
Hampton 70, Deer Lakes 38
Jefferson-Morgan 49, Beth-Center 37
Laurel Highlands 72, Connellsville 45
Monessen 61, Carmichaels 60
Moon 56, North Allegheny 49
Morgantown (WV) 76, Latrobe 49
Neighborhood Academy 75, Clairton 63
New Castle 62, Hickory 51
North Hills 72, Butler 71
Norwin 42, Mt. Pleasant 28
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 42, Ambridge 38
Peters Township 70, Canon-McMillan 54
Perry 65, Springdale 50
Pine-Richland 65, Fox Chapel 62
Plum 56, Propel Braddock Hills 47
Quaker Valley 42, Kennedy Catholic 39
Riverview 56, East Allegheny 47
Shady Side Academy 73, Avonworth 44
South Allegheny 53, Washington 46
Southmoreland 44,Yough 36
South Side 74, Bentworth 65
Sto-Rox 70, Serra Catholic 68
Thomas Jefferson 68, Steel Valley 56
Trinity 78, Keystone Oaks 49
Uniontown 103, Brownsville 33
Western Beaver 76, Propel Montour 34
Winchester Thurston at Beaver Falls, (n)
Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy 67, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 16
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at California, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel 49, New Castle 34
Section 4
Trinity 61, Montour 33
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 67, Southmoreland 30
Carrick 35, Hillel Academy 18
East Allegheny 43, Jeannette 34
Eden Christian 69, Nazareth Prep 15
Frazier 46, Jefferson-Morgan 37
Kiski Area 36, Hempfield 31
North Hills 57, Canon-McMillan 48
Shady Side Academy 66, South Park 40
St. Joseph 64, Avella 23
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class A
McDowell 6, Chartiers Valley 4
Varsity D2
Burrell at Connellsville, (n)
Rifle
Tuesday’s results
Bethel Park 791-45x, Indiana 770-21x
Swimming
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Belle Vernon 73, McKeesport 41
Hopewell 101, Carlynton 43
North Hills 85, Highlands 60
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Belle Vernon 59, McKeesport 26
Hopewell 93, Carlynton 61
North Hills 81, Highlands 27
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Armstrong at Punxsutawney, (n)
North Hills 42, Shaler 30
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Jefferson-Morgan at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Yough at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.
South Park at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Beaver at Hopewell, 6:45 p.m.
Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.
South Side vs. Central Valley, 7 p.m.
South Side at Blackhawk, 8 p.m.
Section 5
Laurel at Highlands, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Section 6
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Burrell at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 12, 2022
• Alex Keeling-Oliver leads Gateway bowlers into 2022 season
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team hands South Fayette its 1st loss
• Norwin notebook: Girls basketball team starts season on winning note
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 10, 2022