High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 14, 2022
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 11:58 PM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Beaver 58, South Fayette 53
Charleroi 74, California 68
Gateway 57, Woodland Hills 51
Indiana 51, Punxsutawney 47
Jeannette 69, Apollo-Ridge 33
New Brighton 38, Hopewell 37
Penn Hills 78, Steel Valley 42
Penn-Trafford 75, Trinity 51
Shaler 59, Obama Academy 50
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Cornell at Brashear, 4:30 p.m.
Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Propel Braddock Hills, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Ellwood City 45, Hopewell 36
Union 42, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 33
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Penn Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Armstrong at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.
Highlands at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at New Brighton, 6 p.m.
Freedom at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Washington, 6 p.m.
Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.
California at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Ambridge at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Avella at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown at Laurel, 6 p.m.
Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
Mars at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.
McDowell at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Riverview at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Waynesburg, 7:30
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
High series: Jake Fitzgerald (B) 572
Burrell 7, Redeemer 0
Franklin Regional 7, Freeport 0
High series: Luke Sunny (FR) 668, Dylan Granata, Colin Cummings (F) 582
St. Joseph 7, Riverview 0
High series: Nicholas SArno (SJ) 516, Evan Gornic (R) 356
Girls
Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0
High series: Peyton Kimberlin (B) 428
Burrell 7, Redeemer 0
Freeport 7, Franklin Regional 0
High series: Julia Cummings (F) 552
Hempfield 5, Latrobe 2
St. Joseph 7, Riverview 0
High series: Vanessa Forster (SJ) 363, Gwyn Fichte (R) 510
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Bethel Park at Baldwin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.
Peters Township at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Bishop McCort at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.
South Fayette at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class A
Shaler at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Varsity D2
Carrick at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Wilmington at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:40 p.m.
Burrell at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.
Swimming
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Girls
Plum 94, Butler 86
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth 45, West Greene 27
Burgettstown 60, Jefferson-Morgan 14
McGuffey 42, Fort Cherry 24
Washington at Beth-Center, (n)
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 54, Elizabeth Forward 19
Frazier 49, Southmoreland 24
Yough at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Section 3
Quaker Valley 47, Keystone Oaks 30
South Allegheny at Montour, (n)
Carlynton 46, South Park 15
Section 4
Freedom 51, Beaver 24
Beaver at Hopewell, (n)
Hopewell at Freedom, (n)
Blackhawk 30, South Side 27
Central Valley 48, Blackhawk 24
South Side vs. Central Valley, (n)
Section 5
Highlands 40, Laurel 36
Knoch 48, North Catholic 28
Hampton 48, Summit Academy 21
Section 6
Ligonier Valley 36, Greensburg Salem 30
Indiana 54, Riverview 16
Valley at Derry, (n)
Nonsection
Allderdice 53, Brashear 17
Burrell 36, Kiski Area 34
Mt. Lebanon 42, Central Catholic 33
Pine-Richland 35, Fox Chapel 34
Ringgold 42, McKeesport 33
Waynesburg 30, Canon-McMillan 27
West Allegheny 45, Peters Township 24
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
