TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 14, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 11:58 PM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Beaver 58, South Fayette 53

Charleroi 74, California 68

Gateway 57, Woodland Hills 51

Indiana 51, Punxsutawney 47

Jeannette 69, Apollo-Ridge 33

New Brighton 38, Hopewell 37

Penn Hills 78, Steel Valley 42

Penn-Trafford 75, Trinity 51

Riverside at Shenango, (n)

Shaler 59, Obama Academy 50

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Brashear, 4:30 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Propel Braddock Hills, 7 p.m.

Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Ellwood City 45, Hopewell 36

Freeport 48m, Burrell 19

Sto-Rox at Aliquippa, (n)

Union 42, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 33

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Armstrong at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.

Highlands at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 6 p.m.

Freedom at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Washington, 6 p.m.

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.

California at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Ambridge at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Avella at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Mars at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.

McDowell at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Riverview at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Waynesburg, 7:30

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0

High series: Jake Fitzgerald (B) 572

Burrell 7, Redeemer 0

Franklin Regional 7, Freeport 0

High series: Luke Sunny (FR) 668, Dylan Granata, Colin Cummings (F) 582

Latrobe 5, Hempfield 2

St. Joseph 7, Riverview 0

High series: Nicholas SArno (SJ) 516, Evan Gornic (R) 356

Girls

Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0

High series: Peyton Kimberlin (B) 428

Burrell 7, Redeemer 0

Freeport 7, Franklin Regional 0

High series: Julia Cummings (F) 552

Hempfield 5, Latrobe 2

St. Joseph 7, Riverview 0

High series: Vanessa Forster (SJ) 363, Gwyn Fichte (R) 510

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Bethel Park at Baldwin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Peters Township at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop McCort at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.

South Fayette at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Shaler at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Varsity D2

Carrick at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Wilmington at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:40 p.m.

Burrell at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.

Swimming

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Butler 85, Plum 61

Girls

Plum 94, Butler 86

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 45, West Greene 27

Burgettstown 60, Jefferson-Morgan 14

McGuffey 42, Fort Cherry 24

Washington at Beth-Center, (n)

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 54, Elizabeth Forward 19

Frazier 49, Southmoreland 24

Yough at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Section 3

Quaker Valley 47, Keystone Oaks 30

South Allegheny at Montour, (n)

Carlynton 46, South Park 15

Section 4

Freedom 51, Beaver 24

Beaver at Hopewell, (n)

Hopewell at Freedom, (n)

Blackhawk 30, South Side 27

Central Valley 48, Blackhawk 24

South Side vs. Central Valley, (n)

Section 5

Highlands 40, Laurel 36

Knoch 48, North Catholic 28

Hampton 48, Summit Academy 21

Section 6

Ligonier Valley 36, Greensburg Salem 30

Indiana 54, Riverview 16

Valley at Derry, (n)

Nonsection

Allderdice 53, Brashear 17

Burrell 36, Kiski Area 34

Mt. Lebanon 42, Central Catholic 33

Pine-Richland 35, Fox Chapel 34

Ringgold 42, McKeesport 33

Waynesburg 30, Canon-McMillan 27

West Allegheny 45, Peters Township 24

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 13, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 12, 2022
Alex Keeling-Oliver leads Gateway bowlers into 2022 season
Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team hands South Fayette its 1st loss
Norwin notebook: Girls basketball team starts season on winning note

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter