High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 15, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, December 15, 2022 | 11:53 PM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

North Catholic 75, Ambridge 48

Nonsection

Brashear 61, Cornell 34

Derry 81, Greensburg Salem 68

Ellwood City 56, Western Beaver 45

Jefferson-Morgan 48, Frazier 47

Knoch 51, Valley 42

Mapletown 57, Avella 35

Mars 80, Kiski Area 63

Propel Braddock Hills 64, Perry Traditional Academy 44

Knoch 51, Valley 42

Waynesburg 55, West Greene 49

Friday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Armstrong at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

California at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Propel Braddock Hills, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Westinghouse at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 49

Peters Township 79, Bethel Park 71

Mt. Lebanon 53, Canon-McMillan 28

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 61, Woodland Hills 47

Plum 38, Gateway 36

Indiana at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Armstrong at Shaler, ppd.

Hampton 51, New Castle 31

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 56, Albert Gallatin 40

Oakland Catholic 59, Latrobe 39

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 56, Derry 20

Freeport 74, Valley 40

North Catholic 61, Highlands 33

Section 3

Belle Vernon 59, West Mifflin 56

Elizabeth Forward 52, Ringgold 17

Laurel Highlands 50, Uniontown 29

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 64, New Brighton 6

Freedom 77, South Side 41

Shenango 49, Rochester 38

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Ellis School 12

Serra Catholic 62, Steel Valley 23

Section 4

Washington 57, Bentworth 41

Frazier 49, Beth-Center 30

Chartiers-Houston 58, California 27

Nonconference

Ambridge at Westinghouse, (n)

Avella 42, Carlynton 36

Beaver 38, Mohawk 9

Bishop Canevin 51, Seton LaSalle 50

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, ppd.

Brownsville 52, Jefferson-Morgan 23

Carmichaels 50, Geibel 36

Keystone Oaks 56, Allderdice 20

Laurel 51, Burgettstown 41

Leechburg at Cornell, ppd.

Lincoln Park 59, Central Valley 30

Mars 44, Kiski Area 39

McDowell at North Allegheny, ppd.

McGuffey 58, Sto-Rox 26

Montour 62, Fort Cherry 56

Moon 43, Beaver Falls 39

Mt. Pleasant 61, Southmoreland 45

Norwin 43, South Fayette 40

Pine-Richland 47, Trinity 39

Propel Braddock Hills 35, Nazareth Prep 28

Riverview 35, East Allegheny 14

Seneca Valley 54, Neshannock 50

Sewickley Academy 42, Northgate 7

Shady Side Academy 59, Quaker Valley 41

South Park at Brentwood, (n)

St. Joseph 55, Apollo-Ridge 42

Waynesburg 56, West Greene 33

Yough 39, Deer Lakes 23

Friday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Cambridge Springs at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Ringgold, 5:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Derry, 6 p.m.

South Side at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 2 (SO)

Central Catholic 5, Peters Township 0

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson 15, Bishop McCort 5

Latrobe at Armstrong, (n)

South Fayette 4, Mars 1

Class A

Shaler at Freeport, (n)

Westmont Hilltop at Indiana, ppd.

North Hills 7, Blackhawk 0

Beaver at Quaker Valley, (n)

Varsity D2

Carrick 8, Central Valley 1

Deer Lakes 5, Wilmington 0

Elizabeth Forward 12, Trinity 2

Morgantown 6, Burrell 5 (OT)

Rifle

Thursday’s result

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 800-57x, Upper St. Clair 790-46x

Swimming

Boys

Thursday’s results

Beaver 83, Seton LaSalle 62

Blackhawk 93, South Fayette 86

Hampton 85, Mars 34

Hempfield 92, Mt. Pleasant 72

Penn-Trafford 89, Plum 66

Girls

Thursday’s results

Beaver 78, Seton LaSalle 46

Hampton 113, Mars 67

Mt. Pleasant 101, Hempfield 67

Plum 90, Penn-Trafford 75

South Fayette 85.5, Blackhawk 71.5

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Beaver 42, Ellwood City 27

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

