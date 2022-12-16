High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 15, 2022
By:
Thursday, December 15, 2022 | 11:53 PM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
North Catholic 75, Ambridge 48
Nonsection
Derry 81, Greensburg Salem 68
Ellwood City 56, Western Beaver 45
Jefferson-Morgan 48, Frazier 47
Mars 80, Kiski Area 63
Propel Braddock Hills 64, Perry Traditional Academy 44
Waynesburg 55, West Greene 49
Friday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Clairton at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Armstrong at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
California at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Propel Braddock Hills, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Westinghouse at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 49
Peters Township 79, Bethel Park 71
Mt. Lebanon 53, Canon-McMillan 28
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 61, Woodland Hills 47
Indiana at Penn Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Hampton 51, New Castle 31
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 56, Albert Gallatin 40
Oakland Catholic 59, Latrobe 39
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 56, Derry 20
Freeport 74, Valley 40
North Catholic 61, Highlands 33
Section 3
Belle Vernon 59, West Mifflin 56
Elizabeth Forward 52, Ringgold 17
Laurel Highlands 50, Uniontown 29
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 64, New Brighton 6
Freedom 77, South Side 41
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Ellis School 12
Serra Catholic 62, Steel Valley 23
Section 4
Washington 57, Bentworth 41
Frazier 49, Beth-Center 30
Chartiers-Houston 58, California 27
Nonconference
Ambridge at Westinghouse, (n)
Beaver 38, Mohawk 9
Bishop Canevin 51, Seton LaSalle 50
Blackhawk at West Allegheny, ppd.
Brownsville 52, Jefferson-Morgan 23
Carmichaels 50, Geibel 36
Keystone Oaks 56, Allderdice 20
Laurel 51, Burgettstown 41
Lincoln Park 59, Central Valley 30
Mars 44, Kiski Area 39
McDowell at North Allegheny, ppd.
Montour 62, Fort Cherry 56
Moon 43, Beaver Falls 39
Mt. Pleasant 61, Southmoreland 45
Norwin 43, South Fayette 40
Pine-Richland 47, Trinity 39
Propel Braddock Hills 35, Nazareth Prep 28
Riverview 35, East Allegheny 14
Seneca Valley 54, Neshannock 50
Sewickley Academy 42, Northgate 7
Shady Side Academy 59, Quaker Valley 41
South Park at Brentwood, (n)
St. Joseph 55, Apollo-Ridge 42
Waynesburg 56, West Greene 33
Yough 39, Deer Lakes 23
Friday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Butler at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Cambridge Springs at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Ringgold, 5:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Derry, 6 p.m.
South Side at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 2 (SO)
Central Catholic 5, Peters Township 0
Class 2A
Thomas Jefferson 15, Bishop McCort 5
Latrobe at Armstrong, (n)
South Fayette 4, Mars 1
Class A
Shaler at Freeport, (n)
Westmont Hilltop at Indiana, ppd.
North Hills 7, Blackhawk 0
Beaver at Quaker Valley, (n)
Varsity D2
Carrick 8, Central Valley 1
Deer Lakes 5, Wilmington 0
Elizabeth Forward 12, Trinity 2
Morgantown 6, Burrell 5 (OT)
Rifle
Thursday’s result
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 800-57x, Upper St. Clair 790-46x
Swimming
Boys
Thursday’s results
Beaver 83, Seton LaSalle 62
Blackhawk 93, South Fayette 86
Hampton 85, Mars 34
Hempfield 92, Mt. Pleasant 72
Penn-Trafford 89, Plum 66
Girls
Thursday’s results
Beaver 78, Seton LaSalle 46
Hampton 113, Mars 67
Mt. Pleasant 101, Hempfield 67
Plum 90, Penn-Trafford 75
South Fayette 85.5, Blackhawk 71.5
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Beaver 42, Ellwood City 27
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 14, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 13, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 12, 2022
• Alex Keeling-Oliver leads Gateway bowlers into 2022 season
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team hands South Fayette its 1st loss