High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 20, 2021

By:

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 | 12:11 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 56, Brownsville 52

Jefferson-Morgan 79, Avella 44

Brashear 73, Cornell 59

Carrick 65, Propel Andrew Street 26

Central Catholic 67, Chartiers Valley 51

Elizabeth Forward 69, Clairton 36

West Greene 58, Frazier 53

Hempfield 72, Peters Township 65

Imani Christian at Eden Christian, (n)

Mohawk 71, Portersville Christian 45

Canon-McMillan 59, Nazareth Prep 33

Monessen 62, Neighborhood Academy 34

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, ppd.

West Allegheny 84, Perry Traditional Academy 45

Westinghouse 82, Propel Braddock Hills 65

Carlynton 55, South Allegheny 48

Trinity 75, Thomas Jefferson 57

Union 59, Ellwood City 58

New Brighton 49, Western Beaver 42

Winchester Thurston at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Allderdice at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Freedom at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 63, Shaler 54

North Allegheny 51, Penn-Trafford 27

Norwin 61, Pine-Richland 35

Seneca Valley 37, North Hills 25

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 51, Canon-McMillan 26

Peters Township 61, Hempfield 52

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars 65, Fox Chapel 59

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 64, Albert Gallatin 53

Ringgold 41, Connellsville 35

Section 4

Woodland Hills 72, Franklin Regional 45

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 59, Burrell 23

Freeport 36, Deer Lakes 31

Highlands 50, Derry 32

Section 2

Montour 62, Ambridge 25

Beaver 48, New Castle 24

Blackhawk 78, Hopewell 29

Central Valley 43, Quaker Valley 33

Section 3

Belle Vernon 43, Yough 34

Southmoreland 51, Ligonier Valley 20

Mt. Pleasant 54, West Mifflin 35

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 55, Beaver Falls 26

North Catholic 63, Riverside 16

Section 2

Bentworth 37, Washington 33

Brownsville 42, McGuffey 39

Section 3

Avonworth 44, South Allegheny 18

Brentwood 40, East Allegheny 18

Keystone Oaks 59, Steel Valley 52

Class 2A

Section 1

South Side 64, Aliquippa 54

Neshannock 63, Sewickley Academy 21

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 50, New Brighton 8

Nonsection

Mapletown 45, Carmichaels 29

Charleroi 40, Chartiers-Houston 34

Clairton at Avella, ppd.

Cornell 37, Leechburg 21

South Fayette 48, Gateway 28

Geibel 42, Jeannette 37

Moon 53, Indiana 50

McKeesport 65, Bethel Park 60

Riverview 32, Northgate 27

Rochester 73, Freedom 56

Serra Catholic 57, Allderdice 35

Seton LaSalle 58, Bishop Canevin 49

Aquinas Academy 57, Springdale 11

Lincoln Park 58, St. Joseph 20

Union 50, Shenango 48

Apollo-Ridge 49, Valley 24

West Allegheny 84, Perry 45

West Greene 62, California 29

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Plum, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Brashear, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Steel Valley at Allderdice, 6 p.m.

Sto-Rox at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Seneca Valley 10, Upper St. Clair 1

Pine-Richland 3, Central Catholic 2

Class 2A

Butler 4, West Allegheny 3

Franklin Regional 10, Mars 5

Thomas Jefferson 9, Montour 1

Class A

Fox Chapel 5, Moon 3

Hampton 2, Plum 1

North Hills 5, Chartiers Valley 1

Class B

Wilmington 9, Carrick 8

Burrell 6, Central Valley 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m

Class 2A

Latrobe at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m

Class A

Quaker Valley at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 6:30 p.m

Kiski Area at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m

Greensburg Salem at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m

Freeport at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m

Swimming

Boys

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 89, Plum 43

Gateway 96, Blackhawk 84

Girls

Nonsection

Plum 91, Penn-Trafford 77

Gateway 98, Blackhawk 83

Wrestling

WPIAL

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Central Valley 42, South Side 15

Latrobe 65, Derry 3

Ligonier Valley 33, Conemaugh Township 26

Monday’s summary

Latrobe 65, Derry 3

106: Luke Willochell (L) p. Dylan Klim, 1:23.

113: Leo Joseph (L) won by forfeit

120: Brett Klim (D) d. Austin Laidacker, 4-0.

126: Vincent Kilkeary (L) p. Giovanni Beatrice, 1:39.

132: Jacob Braun (L) p. Zander Nuttall, 0:47.

138: Tyler Bowers (L) d. Charlie Banks, 6-4 (OT).

145: Lucas Braun (L) p. Zach Panichelle, 1:22.

152: Bradan Bronson (L) won by forfeit.

160: Jack Pletcher (L) tech fall Christian Hirak, 19-4 (3:38).

172: Wyatt Schmucker (L) p. Jacob Marks, 0:23.

*189: Tyler Lynch (L) d. Nathan Barkley, 6-0.

215: Corey Boerio (L) p. Corbyn White, 0:34.

285: Wyatt Held (L) p. Jacob Taylor, 1:10.

Records: L 2-0. D 4-3.

*-match started at 189 pounds

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2A

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Section 4B

Mt. Lebanon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

