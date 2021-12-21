High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 20, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021 | 12:11 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 56, Brownsville 52
Jefferson-Morgan 79, Avella 44
Brashear 73, Cornell 59
Carrick 65, Propel Andrew Street 26
Central Catholic 67, Chartiers Valley 51
Elizabeth Forward 69, Clairton 36
West Greene 58, Frazier 53
Hempfield 72, Peters Township 65
Imani Christian at Eden Christian, (n)
Mohawk 71, Portersville Christian 45
Canon-McMillan 59, Nazareth Prep 33
Monessen 62, Neighborhood Academy 34
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, ppd.
West Allegheny 84, Perry Traditional Academy 45
Westinghouse 82, Propel Braddock Hills 65
Carlynton 55, South Allegheny 48
Trinity 75, Thomas Jefferson 57
Union 59, Ellwood City 58
New Brighton 49, Western Beaver 42
Winchester Thurston at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Allderdice at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Freedom at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 63, Shaler 54
North Allegheny 51, Penn-Trafford 27
Norwin 61, Pine-Richland 35
Seneca Valley 37, North Hills 25
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 51, Canon-McMillan 26
Peters Township 61, Hempfield 52
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars 65, Fox Chapel 59
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 64, Albert Gallatin 53
Ringgold 41, Connellsville 35
Section 4
Woodland Hills 72, Franklin Regional 45
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 59, Burrell 23
Freeport 36, Deer Lakes 31
Highlands 50, Derry 32
Section 2
Montour 62, Ambridge 25
Beaver 48, New Castle 24
Blackhawk 78, Hopewell 29
Central Valley 43, Quaker Valley 33
Section 3
Belle Vernon 43, Yough 34
Southmoreland 51, Ligonier Valley 20
Mt. Pleasant 54, West Mifflin 35
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 55, Beaver Falls 26
North Catholic 63, Riverside 16
Section 2
Bentworth 37, Washington 33
Brownsville 42, McGuffey 39
Section 3
Avonworth 44, South Allegheny 18
Brentwood 40, East Allegheny 18
Keystone Oaks 59, Steel Valley 52
Class 2A
Section 1
South Side 64, Aliquippa 54
Neshannock 63, Sewickley Academy 21
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 50, New Brighton 8
Nonsection
Mapletown 45, Carmichaels 29
Charleroi 40, Chartiers-Houston 34
Clairton at Avella, ppd.
Cornell 37, Leechburg 21
South Fayette 48, Gateway 28
Geibel 42, Jeannette 37
Moon 53, Indiana 50
McKeesport 65, Bethel Park 60
Riverview 32, Northgate 27
Rochester 73, Freedom 56
Serra Catholic 57, Allderdice 35
Seton LaSalle 58, Bishop Canevin 49
Aquinas Academy 57, Springdale 11
Lincoln Park 58, St. Joseph 20
Union 50, Shenango 48
Apollo-Ridge 49, Valley 24
West Allegheny 84, Perry 45
West Greene 62, California 29
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Plum, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.
Section 4
Latrobe at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Brownsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Brashear, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Steel Valley at Allderdice, 6 p.m.
Sto-Rox at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Seneca Valley 10, Upper St. Clair 1
Pine-Richland 3, Central Catholic 2
Class 2A
Butler 4, West Allegheny 3
Franklin Regional 10, Mars 5
Thomas Jefferson 9, Montour 1
Class A
Fox Chapel 5, Moon 3
Hampton 2, Plum 1
North Hills 5, Chartiers Valley 1
Class B
Wilmington 9, Carrick 8
Burrell 6, Central Valley 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Baldwin at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m
Class 2A
Latrobe at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m
Class A
Quaker Valley at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 6:30 p.m
Kiski Area at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m
Greensburg Salem at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m
Freeport at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m
Swimming
Boys
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 89, Plum 43
Gateway 96, Blackhawk 84
Girls
Nonsection
Plum 91, Penn-Trafford 77
Gateway 98, Blackhawk 83
Wrestling
WPIAL
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Central Valley 42, South Side 15
Latrobe 65, Derry 3
Ligonier Valley 33, Conemaugh Township 26
Monday’s summary
Latrobe 65, Derry 3
106: Luke Willochell (L) p. Dylan Klim, 1:23.
113: Leo Joseph (L) won by forfeit
120: Brett Klim (D) d. Austin Laidacker, 4-0.
126: Vincent Kilkeary (L) p. Giovanni Beatrice, 1:39.
132: Jacob Braun (L) p. Zander Nuttall, 0:47.
138: Tyler Bowers (L) d. Charlie Banks, 6-4 (OT).
145: Lucas Braun (L) p. Zach Panichelle, 1:22.
152: Bradan Bronson (L) won by forfeit.
160: Jack Pletcher (L) tech fall Christian Hirak, 19-4 (3:38).
172: Wyatt Schmucker (L) p. Jacob Marks, 0:23.
*189: Tyler Lynch (L) d. Nathan Barkley, 6-0.
215: Corey Boerio (L) p. Corbyn White, 0:34.
285: Wyatt Held (L) p. Jacob Taylor, 1:10.
Records: L 2-0. D 4-3.
*-match started at 189 pounds
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2A
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Section 4B
Mt. Lebanon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
