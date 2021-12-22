High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 | 11:08 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 69, Butler 59

North Hills 65, Seneca Valley 33

Class 5A

Section 3

Woodland Hills 51, Franklin Regional 49

Penn Hills 68, Latrobe 57

McKeesport 51, Kiski Area 48

Section 4

Armstrong 36, Plum 30

Highlands 86, Hampton 53

Mars 88, Shaler 62

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 66, Knoch 56

Deer Lakes 46, Freeport 41

North Catholic 101, Derry 26

Section 2

Montour 65, Ambridge 35

Lincoln Park 98, Beaver 46

Blackhawk 74, Hopewell 26

Quaker Valley 78, Central Valley 32

Section 3

Belle Vernon 71, Yough 46

Mt. Pleasant 46, South Park 43

Uniontown 57, Southmoreland 56

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 79, East Allegheny 65

Apollo-Ridge 58, Steel Valley 46

South Allegheny 62, Valley 34

Section 4

Washington 92, Beth-Center 28

Brentwood 76, Waynesburg Central 44

Brownsville 60, McGuffey 57

Nonsection

Aliquippa 56, Beaver Falls 29

Allderdice 72, West Mifflin 49

Keystone Oaks 69, Burgettstown 65

Charleroi 67, Frazier 34

Serra Catholic 62, Chartiers-Houston 47

Fox Chapel 59, Baldwin 50

SouthSide 86, Freedom 44

Carmichaels 61, Geibel 56

Connellsville 69, Indiana 57

North Allegheny 56, Mt. Lebanon 48

New Brighton 64, Riverside 49

Propel Montour 56, Bentworth 42

South Fayette 75, Ringgold 53

Northgate 61, Riverview 59

Union 62, Shenango 49

Leechburg 62, Springdale 52

South Park 66, Waynesburg 45

Bethel Park 68, St. Joseph 49

Thomas Jefferson 63, Moon 58

Seton LaSalle 108, West Allegheny 105 (3OT)

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Brashear at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 39

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong 58, Plum 39

Hampton 56, Kiski Area 22

Section 4

Latrobe 57, Penn Hills 44

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 41, Ellwood City 27

Section 2

South Park 66, Waynesburg 45

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 67, Brownsville 38

Fox Chapel 53, Burrell 33

Charleroi 59, Frazier 12

Cheswick Christian Academy at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Freedom 60, Hopewell 49

McKeesport 60, Brashear 16

Fort Cherry 63, New Brighton 23

Allderdice 57, Steel Valley 40

Obama Academy 47, Sto-Rox 25

Trinity 91, Uniontown 21

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Avella at California, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Clairton at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Ellis School at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Derry, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Baldwin 6, Cathedral Prep 0

Class 2A

Meadville 4, Latrobe 1

Class A

Quaker Valley 9, Norwin 4

Kiski Area 6, Wheeling Park 5

Greensburg Salem 5, McDowell 4

North Catholic 4, Freeport 0

Swimming

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Hempfield 98, Franklin Regional 88

Girls

Franklin Regional 99, Hempfield 85

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1A

Highlands 43, Indiana 24

Section 2A

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, (n)

Section 4B

Ringgold 45, Mt. Lebanon 30

Nonsection

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1A

Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Hempfield at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Beaver at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Moon at Butler, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Section 4A

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Section 4B

Bethel Park at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at South Park, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Beth-Center at West Greene, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Carlynton at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Knoch at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Valley at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Elizabeth Forward at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Yough at Derry, 7 p.m.

