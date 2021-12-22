High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 21, 2021
By:
Tuesday, December 21, 2021 | 11:08 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 69, Butler 59
North Hills 65, Seneca Valley 33
Class 5A
Section 3
Woodland Hills 51, Franklin Regional 49
Penn Hills 68, Latrobe 57
McKeesport 51, Kiski Area 48
Section 4
Armstrong 36, Plum 30
Highlands 86, Hampton 53
Mars 88, Shaler 62
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 66, Knoch 56
Deer Lakes 46, Freeport 41
North Catholic 101, Derry 26
Section 2
Montour 65, Ambridge 35
Lincoln Park 98, Beaver 46
Blackhawk 74, Hopewell 26
Quaker Valley 78, Central Valley 32
Section 3
Belle Vernon 71, Yough 46
Mt. Pleasant 46, South Park 43
Uniontown 57, Southmoreland 56
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 79, East Allegheny 65
Apollo-Ridge 58, Steel Valley 46
South Allegheny 62, Valley 34
Section 4
Washington 92, Beth-Center 28
Brentwood 76, Waynesburg Central 44
Brownsville 60, McGuffey 57
Nonsection
Aliquippa 56, Beaver Falls 29
Allderdice 72, West Mifflin 49
Keystone Oaks 69, Burgettstown 65
Charleroi 67, Frazier 34
Serra Catholic 62, Chartiers-Houston 47
Fox Chapel 59, Baldwin 50
SouthSide 86, Freedom 44
Carmichaels 61, Geibel 56
Connellsville 69, Indiana 57
North Allegheny 56, Mt. Lebanon 48
New Brighton 64, Riverside 49
Propel Montour 56, Bentworth 42
South Fayette 75, Ringgold 53
Northgate 61, Riverview 59
Union 62, Shenango 49
Leechburg 62, Springdale 52
South Park 66, Waynesburg 45
Bethel Park 68, St. Joseph 49
Thomas Jefferson 63, Moon 58
Seton LaSalle 108, West Allegheny 105 (3OT)
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Brashear at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 66, Baldwin 39
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong 58, Plum 39
Hampton 56, Kiski Area 22
Section 4
Latrobe 57, Penn Hills 44
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 41, Ellwood City 27
Section 2
South Park 66, Waynesburg 45
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 67, Brownsville 38
Fox Chapel 53, Burrell 33
Charleroi 59, Frazier 12
Cheswick Christian Academy at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Freedom 60, Hopewell 49
McKeesport 60, Brashear 16
Fort Cherry 63, New Brighton 23
Allderdice 57, Steel Valley 40
Obama Academy 47, Sto-Rox 25
Trinity 91, Uniontown 21
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Avella at California, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Clairton at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Ellis School at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Freeport, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Derry, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Baldwin 6, Cathedral Prep 0
Class 2A
Meadville 4, Latrobe 1
Class A
Quaker Valley 9, Norwin 4
Kiski Area 6, Wheeling Park 5
Greensburg Salem 5, McDowell 4
North Catholic 4, Freeport 0
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Hempfield 98, Franklin Regional 88
Girls
Franklin Regional 99, Hempfield 85
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1A
Highlands 43, Indiana 24
Section 2A
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, (n)
Section 4B
Ringgold 45, Mt. Lebanon 30
Nonsection
Norwin at Canon-McMillan, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1A
Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Hempfield at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Beaver at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Moon at Butler, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Section 4A
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Section 4B
Bethel Park at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at South Park, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Washington, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Beth-Center at West Greene, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Carlynton at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Knoch at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Valley at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Elizabeth Forward at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Yough at Derry, 7 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 20, 2021
• Sewickley Academy draws WPIAL discipline for promotional video highlighting athletics
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 18, 2021
• Murrysville Star notebook: FR grad closing in on college hockey milestone
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 17, 2021