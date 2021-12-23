High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 22, 2021

By:

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 | 11:57 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 77, Avella 40

Beth-Center 69, Bentworth 55

Brashear at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd

Brownsville at Uniontown, ppd.

Carlynton 53, Western Beaver 31

Northgate 52, Cornell 42

Upper St. Clair 81, Elizabeth Forward 49

Fort Cherry at Waynesburg, ppd.

Ellwood City 83, Freedom 44

Highlands 76, Knoch 38

Perry Traditional Academy 56, Springdale 55

Propel Andrew Street 52, Environmental Charter 19

Peters Township 86, Seton LaSalle 53

Serra Catholic at Yough, ppd.

Shenango at Riverside, ppd

Laurel Highlands 77, Trinity 35

Leechburg 78, Jeannette 51

Propel Braddock Hills 68, West Greene 55

Armstrong 62, West Mifflin 36

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Grove City, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Erie at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Indiana at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Avella at California, ppd.

Canon-McMillan 37, North Hills 27

Carrick at Carlynton, ppd

Clairton 65, Jeannette 11

Northgate 26, Cornell 23

Avonworth 62, Ellis School 23

Gateway at Freeport, ppd

Keystone Oaks 59, Valley 27

Mars 54, Knoch 49

Derry 49, Leechburg 17

Apollo-Ridge 59, Ligonier Valley 47

Mapletown 42, Bentworth 22

Mt. Lebanon 61, Oakland Catholic 50

Penn-Trafford 63, Hempfield 39

Moon 56, Peters Township 45

Seneca Valley 59, Slippery Rock 27

Bishop Canevin 73, South Allegheny 51

South Side 35, Brentwood 32

Union 54, Aliquippa 17

Yough at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 4

McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Armstrong at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Montour at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Apollo-Ridge 5, Freeport 2

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0

Girls

Butler 7, Shaler 0

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

Rifle

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 796-57x, Waynesburg 793-46x

Woodland Hills 794-42x, Waynesburg 793-46x

Swimming

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 2

Blackhawk 101, Montour 55

Nonsection

Hampton 109, Northgate 71

Freeport 64, Derry 52

Girls

Class 2A

Section 2

Blackhawk 95, Montour 56

Nonsection

Northgate 92, Hampton 91

Derry 84, Freeport 82

Wrestling

WPIAL

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1A

Armstrong at Hampton, (n)

Highlands 42, Fox Chapel 25

Kiski Area 57, Indiana 18

Section 1B

Franklin Regional 78, Penn Hills 0

Plum 70, Woodland Hills 3

Section 2A

Baldwin 33, Albert Gallatin 21

Connellsville 71, West Mifflin 3

Section 2B

Hempfield 64, McKeesport 12

Norwin 48, Greensburg Salem 24

Section 3A

Seneca Valley 78, Beaver 0

Butler 64, Moon 12

West Allegheny at New Castle, (n)

Section 4A

Trinity 42, Chartiers Valley 33

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, (n)

Section 4B

Bethel Park 48, Central Catholic 10

Peters Township 48, Upper St. Clair 18

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, (n)

Chartiers-Houston at South Park, (n)

Washington 36, Keystone Oaks 30

Section 1B

Beth-Center 48, West Greene 0

Frazier 42, McGuffey 36

Section 2B

Carlynton 45, Avonworth 18

Hopewell at Montour, (n)

Quaker Valley at South Side, (n)

Section 3A

Burrell 69, Knoch 6

Summit Academy at South Allegheny, (n)

Valley 30, Riverview 30

Section 3B

Ligonier Valley 30, Elizabeth Forward 29

Mt. Pleasant 60, Southmoreland 9

Derry 48, Yough 18

City League

Carrick 48, Obama Academy 12

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Greenville at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.