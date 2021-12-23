High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 22, 2021
By:
Wednesday, December 22, 2021 | 11:57 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 77, Avella 40
Beth-Center 69, Bentworth 55
Brashear at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd
Brownsville at Uniontown, ppd.
Carlynton 53, Western Beaver 31
Northgate 52, Cornell 42
Upper St. Clair 81, Elizabeth Forward 49
Fort Cherry at Waynesburg, ppd.
Ellwood City 83, Freedom 44
Highlands 76, Knoch 38
Perry Traditional Academy 56, Springdale 55
Propel Andrew Street 52, Environmental Charter 19
Peters Township 86, Seton LaSalle 53
Serra Catholic at Yough, ppd.
Shenango at Riverside, ppd
Laurel Highlands 77, Trinity 35
Leechburg 78, Jeannette 51
Propel Braddock Hills 68, West Greene 55
Armstrong 62, West Mifflin 36
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Grove City, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Erie at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Indiana at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Avella at California, ppd.
Canon-McMillan 37, North Hills 27
Carrick at Carlynton, ppd
Clairton 65, Jeannette 11
Northgate 26, Cornell 23
Avonworth 62, Ellis School 23
Gateway at Freeport, ppd
Keystone Oaks 59, Valley 27
Mars 54, Knoch 49
Derry 49, Leechburg 17
Apollo-Ridge 59, Ligonier Valley 47
Mapletown 42, Bentworth 22
Mt. Lebanon 61, Oakland Catholic 50
Penn-Trafford 63, Hempfield 39
Moon 56, Peters Township 45
Seneca Valley 59, Slippery Rock 27
Bishop Canevin 73, South Allegheny 51
South Side 35, Brentwood 32
Union 54, Aliquippa 17
Yough at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 4
McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Armstrong at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Montour at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Apollo-Ridge 5, Freeport 2
Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0
Girls
Butler 7, Shaler 0
Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
Rifle
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 796-57x, Waynesburg 793-46x
Woodland Hills 794-42x, Waynesburg 793-46x
Swimming
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 2
Blackhawk 101, Montour 55
Nonsection
Hampton 109, Northgate 71
Freeport 64, Derry 52
Girls
Class 2A
Section 2
Blackhawk 95, Montour 56
Nonsection
Northgate 92, Hampton 91
Derry 84, Freeport 82
Wrestling
WPIAL
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1A
Armstrong at Hampton, (n)
Highlands 42, Fox Chapel 25
Kiski Area 57, Indiana 18
Section 1B
Franklin Regional 78, Penn Hills 0
Plum 70, Woodland Hills 3
Section 2A
Baldwin 33, Albert Gallatin 21
Connellsville 71, West Mifflin 3
Section 2B
Hempfield 64, McKeesport 12
Norwin 48, Greensburg Salem 24
Section 3A
Seneca Valley 78, Beaver 0
Butler 64, Moon 12
West Allegheny at New Castle, (n)
Section 4A
Trinity 42, Chartiers Valley 33
South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, (n)
Section 4B
Bethel Park 48, Central Catholic 10
Peters Township 48, Upper St. Clair 18
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, (n)
Chartiers-Houston at South Park, (n)
Washington 36, Keystone Oaks 30
Section 1B
Beth-Center 48, West Greene 0
Frazier 42, McGuffey 36
Section 2B
Carlynton 45, Avonworth 18
Hopewell at Montour, (n)
Quaker Valley at South Side, (n)
Section 3A
Burrell 69, Knoch 6
Summit Academy at South Allegheny, (n)
Valley 30, Riverview 30
Section 3B
Ligonier Valley 30, Elizabeth Forward 29
Mt. Pleasant 60, Southmoreland 9
Derry 48, Yough 18
City League
Carrick 48, Obama Academy 12
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Greenville at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 21, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 20, 2021
• Sewickley Academy draws WPIAL discipline for promotional video highlighting athletics
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 18, 2021
• Murrysville Star notebook: FR grad closing in on college hockey milestone