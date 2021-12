High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 28, 2021

Tuesday’s results

Apollo-Ridge Tournament

Leechburg 69, River Valley 31

Neighborhood Academy 59, Apollo-Ridge 50

Aquinas Academy Tournament

Keystone Oaks 95, Geibel 86

Aquinas Academy 78, Trinity Christian 28

Avella Tournament

Avonworth 62, Fort Cherry 54

McGuffey 52, Cornell 34

Burgettstown 58, Brownsville 49

Chartiers-Houston 71 Avella 21

Battle at the Villages (FL)

Roswell (GA) 73, Lincoln Park 60

Bentworth Tournament

Consolation

Bentworth 45, West Greene 32

Championship

Waynesburg 75, Propel Braddock Hills 57

Bethel Park Tournament

Consolation

Burrell 56, McDowell 49

Championship

Bethel Park 70, Shaler 65

Charleroi Tournament

California 54, Frazier 44

Charleroi 68, Ringgold 62

Belle Vernon 79, East Allegheny 42

CJ Betters RBA Holiday Classic

Central Valley 57, Freedom 29

Rochester 60, Ambridge 31

Aliquippa 64, Beaver 61

Pine-Richland 52, Blackhawk 44

New Castle 61, Beaver Falls 37

Freeport Tournament

Redbank Valley 63, Plum 43

Freeport 47, Slippery Rock 44

Hampton Tournament

North Hills 89, Chartiers Valley 56

Hampton 75, Grove City 57

Harbor Creek Tournament

Jefferson (OH) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Seneca at Harbor Creek, ppd.

OLSH 76, Seneca 45

Kiski Area Tournament

Knoch 42, Ligonier Valley 40

Kiski Area 60, Yough 33

LaSalle College Tournament

Central Catholic 56, Malvern Prep 48

Laurel Tournament

Eden Christian 55, Riverside 36

Laurel 61, South Side 50

Laurel Highlands Tournament

Laurel Highlands 94, Allderdice 69

Mercer Tournament

Consolation

Saegertown 68, Moniteau 58

Championship

Ellwood City 74, Mercer 49

Monessen Tournament

Washington 60, Linsly School (WV) 52

Monessen 55, Sewickley Academy 29

Montour Tournament

Sto-Rox 69, West Allegheny 66

Montour 60, Highlands 51

Moon Tournament

Seneca Valley 66, Norwin 60

Moon 59, Seton LaSalle 51

Neshannock Tournament

Union 73, Wilmington 23

Neshannock 58, Hillcrest Christian Academy 25

Northgate Tournament

Brentwood 70, Hopewell 64

Clairton vs. Carlynton, ppd.

Northgate 47, Lakeview 35

Penn-Trafford Tournament

Upper St. Clair 63, Franklin Regional 36

Penn-Trafford 70, McKeesport 67

Pensacola (FL) Tournament

Mars 74, McNicholas (OH) 33

Snowball Classic at Southern Garrett (MD)

Uniontown 57, North Stafford (VA) 34

Southern Garrett (MD) 58, Thomas Jefferson 54

South Allegheny Tournament

Elizabeth Forward 61, West Mifflin 48

South Allegheny 57, Serra Catholic 48

South Fayette Tournament

Baldwin vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.

Penn Hills 59, South Fayette 54

St. Joseph Tournament

New Brighton 68, Nazareth Prep 55

St. Joseph 54, Mohawk 48

Boys

Wednesday’s schedule

Apollo-Ridge Tournament

Consolation

River Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Neighborhood Academy vs. Leechburg, 7:45 p.m.

Aquinas Academy Tournament

Consolation

Geibel vs. Trinity Christian, 6 p.m.

Championship

Keystone Oaks at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Avella Tournament

Fort Cherry vs. Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

Brownsville vs. Avella, 3:30 p.m.

Avonworth vs. McGuffey, 5:30 p.m.

Burgettstown vs. Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooke (WV) Tournament

Bloom-Carroll, Ohio vs. Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Cameron (WV) at Brooke (WV), 8 p.m.

Charleroi Tournament

California vs. Southmoreland, 5:30 p.m.

East Allegheny vs. Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon vs. Charleroi, 8:30 p.m.

CJ Betters RBA Holiday Classic

Beaver Falls vs. Beaver, 2 p.m.

Freedom vs. Blackhawk, 3:30 p.m.

Ambridge vs. New Castle, 5 p.m.

Central Valley vs. Rochester, 6:30 p.m.

Aliquippa vs. Pine-Richland, 8 p.m.

Deer Lakes Tournament

Steel Valley vs. Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport Tournament

Redbank Valley vs. Slippery Rock, 5 p.m.

Plum at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.

Governor’s Challenge (MD)

Washington (MD) vs. Arcadia (VA), 5 p.m.

Burrell at North Caroline (MD), 6:45 p.m.

Greensburg Salem Tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Mt. Pleasant, 3 p.m.

Connellsville vs. Jeannette, 4:45 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, 6:30 p.m.

Riverview at Greensburg Salem, 8:15 p.m.

Hampton Tournament

Grove City vs. Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Hampton vs. North Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Harbor Creek Tournament

OLSH at Harbor Creek, 2:30 p.m.

Kiski Area Tournament

Yough vs. Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Knoch at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Tournament

Riverside vs. South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands Tournament

Woodland Hills at Laurel Highlands, 6 p.m.

Monessen Tournament

Washington vs. Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.

Linsly School (WV) at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Montour Tournament

Highlands vs. Sto-Rox, 3:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.

Moon Tournament

Consolation

Norwin vs. Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Championship

Seneca Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock Tournament

Consolation

Hillcrest Christian vs. Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Union at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Northgate Tournament

Brentwood vs. Clairton, 3 p.m.

Carlynton vs. Lakeview, ppd.

Hopewell at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford Tournament

McKeesport vs. Upper St. Clair, 1 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.

Pensacola (FL) Tournament

Walker Valley (TN) vs. Mars, 2:30 p.m.

Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament at Shady Side Academy

Shenango vs. Obama Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Shady Side Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Snowball Classic at Southern Garrett (MD)

Consolation

Thomas Jefferson vs. North Stafford (VA), 6 p.m.

Championship

Uniontown at Southern Garrett (MD), 8 p.m.

South Allegheny Tournament

Consolation

West Mifflin vs. Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Championship

Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 8 p.m.

St. Joseph Tournament

Mohawk vs. Nazareth Prep, 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at St. Joseph, 8 p.m.

Trinity Tournament

Albert Gallatin vs. Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Peters Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Apollo-Ridge Tournament

River Valley 75, Aquinas Academy 46

Apollo-Ridge 63, Leechburg 20

Bentworth Tournament

Consolation

California 61, Geibel, 21

Championship

Ringgold 40, Bentworth 28

Bethel Park Tournament

Moon 56, Seneca Valley 49

South Fayette 46, Bethel Park 42

Elizabeth Forward Tournament

Burrell vs. Gateway, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 64, Brentwood 34

Burgettstown Tournament

Burgettstown 59, Brownsville 25

Quaker Valley 57, Keystone Oaks 49

Butler Tournament

Oakland Catholic 59, Armstrong 46

Butler 57, Hempfield 41

Cal (Pa.) Tournament

Belle Vernon 58, South Allegheny 32

Carlynton vs. Allderdice, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson 48, Plum 43

Upper St. Clair 47, Southmoreland 45

Buckhannon-Upshur (WV) 51, West Greene 27

CJ Betters RBA Holiday Classic

Beaver 43, Rochester 39

Central Valley 63, Aliquippa 48

East Allegheny Tournament

Serra Catholic 46, East Allegheny 20

Hampton Tournament

Seton LaSalle 33, North Hills 18

Hampton 67, Peters Township 34

Hickory Tournament

Neshannock 76, Sharpsville 20

Fort LeBoeuf 44, Hickory 33

Highlands Tournament

Connellsville 48, West Mifflin 41

Mars 62, Highlands 45

Kiski Area Tournament

Knoch 68, Ligonier Valley 17

Kiski Area 50, Yough 31

Laurel Tournament

Grove City 50, Eden Christian 48

Laurel 58, Ambridge 39

Laurel Highlands Tournament

Albert Gallatin 50, Chartiers-Houston 36

Washington 45, Beth-Center 36

McGuffey Tournament

Fort Cherry 50, McGuffey 13

West Allegheny 56, Avella 33

Mt. Pleasant Tournament

Greensburg Salem 72, Charleroi 40

Mt. Pleasant 54, Monessen 48

North Allegheny Tournament

North Allegheny 50, North Catholic 37

Chartiers Valley 80, Trinity 61

Baldwin 55, Obama Academy 39

Pine-Richland 49, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 45

Penn-Trafford Tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic 45, Franklin Regional 35

McKeesport 49, Penn-Trafford 34

St. Joseph Tournament

Shaler 67, Riverview 7

Bishop Canevin 44, St. Joseph 42

Valley Tournament

Consolation

Valley 53, Springdale 27

Championship

Clairton 39, West Shamokin 33

West Middlesex Tournament

Iroquois vs. Mohawk, ppd.

Lincoln Park at West Middlesex, ppd.

West Middlesex 53, Mohawk 45

Nonsection

Cornell 51, Jeannette 21

Girls

Wednesday’s schedule

Apollo-Ridge Tournament

Consolation

Leechburg vs. Aquinas Academy, 3 p.m.

Championship

River Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6:15 p.m.

Burgettstown Tournament

Consolation

Keystone Oaks vs. Brownsville, 1 p.m.

Championship

Quaker Valley at Burgettstown, 3 p.m.

Butler Tournament

Hempfield vs. Armstrong, 3:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Cal (Pa.) Tournament

Upper St. Clair vs. Belle Vernon, 11 a.m.

South Allegheny vs. Buckhannon-Upshur (WV), 1 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Carlynton, ppd.

West Greene vs. Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Plum vs. Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

CJ Betters RBA Holiday Classic

Consolation

Aliquippa vs. Rochester, 10:30 a.m.

Championship

Central Valley vs. Beaver, noon

Governor’s Challenge (MD)

Walt Whitman (MD) vs. Sanford School (DE), 3:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills vs. Xaverian (N.Y.), 5 p.m.

Hampton Tournament

Consolation

North Hills vs. Peters Township, 2 p.m.

Championship

Seton LaSalle at Hampton, 5 p.m.

Hickory Tournament

Fort LeBoeuf vs. Neshannock, 5:45 p.m.

Sharpsville at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands Tournament

Consolation

West Mifflin at Highlands, 3 p.m.

Championship

Connellsville vs. Mars, 4:30 p.m.

Hoover Tournament (OH)

Berlin Hiland (OH) vs. Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk at Hoover (OH), 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area Tournament

Yough vs. Ligonier Valley, 3 p.m.

Knoch at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Latrobe Tournament

Brashear vs. Uniontown, 1 p.m.

Indiana vs. Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Latrobe at McLean (VA), 5 p.m.

Laurel Tournament

Consolation

Ambridge vs. Eden Christian, 3 p.m.

Championship

Grove City at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands Tournament

Bridgeport (WV) at Laurel Highlands, 3:30 p.m.

Mapletown Tournament

Trinity Christian (WV) vs. Turkeyfoot Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Hundred (WV) at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey Tournament

Consolation

Avella at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Championship

Fort Cherry vs. West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Tournament

Charleroi vs. Monessen, 5:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny Tournament

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. Trinity, 3 p.m.

Obama Academy vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

North Catholic vs. Chartiers Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford Tournament

McKeesport vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11 a.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 3 p.m.

Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament at Shady Side Academy

South Side vs. Northgate, 10:30 a.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Fox Chapel, 12 p.m.

Ellis School at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.

Shenango Tournament

Redbank Valley vs. Ellwood City, 5:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Shenango, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Tournament

Riverview vs. Bishop Canevin, 2:45 p.m.

Shaler at St. Joseph, 6:15 p.m.

West Middlesex Tournament

Iroquois vs. Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.

Mohawk at West Middlesex, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Riverside at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Southmoreland Holiday Classic

First place

106: Rylen Campbell, Plum p. Ana Malovich, Butler, 4:17

113: Ramil Islamov, Baldwin d. Kelley Schaukowitsch, Butler, 2-0

120: Mason Kernan, Bethel Park d. Darius McMillon, Peters Township, 3-0

126: Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain d. Antonino Walker, Plum, 2-1

132: Vince Citrano, Plum d. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center, 4-3

138: Chris Cibrone, Peters Township d. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park, 7-3

145: Levi Donnel, Butler m.d. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 16-3

152: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center d. Caiden Brock, Elizabeth Forward, 4-1

160: Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center p. Ethan Hemminger, Somerset, 5:55

172: Mickey Kreinbucher, Butler d. Rowan Holmes, Somerset, 5-1

189: Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Landon Hartman, Bethel Park, 6-0

215: Anthony Govern, Southmoreland p. Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, 4:38

285: Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem p. Shawn Loring, Albert Gallitan, 3:27

Third place

106: Michael Bridge, Somerset p. Shawn Robertson, Fort Cherry, 2:21

113: Sam Snyder, Plum d. Giovanni Beatrice, Derry, 7-0

120: Owen Klodowski, Baldwin p. Julian Moore, Fort Cherry, 1:38

126: Josh Alexander, Fox Chapel d. Logan Baker, Somerset, 5-2

132: Deshonn Valentine, Somerset d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 3-2

138: Liam Cornetto, Marion Center d. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 3-1

145: Gage Heilbrun, Marion Center d. Alexander Kaufmann, Fox Chapel, 8-1

152: Joey Boughton, Avonworth d. Trevor Swartz, Greensburg Salem, 5-2

160: Christian Hirak, Derry d. Jack Tongel, Plum, 3-1

172: Ryan Walsh, Bethel Park p. Mason Savitz, Corry, 4:54

189: Ethyn Allen, Corry d. Alston Csutoros, Beth-Center, 6-3

215: Philip Nave, Peters Township d. Frank Macioce, Plum, 3-1

285: Matt Watkins, Tussey Mountain p. Brad Miller, River Valley, 2:12

Fifth place

106: Seth Miller, Bethel Park d. Landon Funk, Fox Chapel, 9-2

113: Carson Yocca, Plum d. Isaiah Bayle, Corry, 5-2

120: Richard Meyers, Peters Township d. Gavin Rush, Butler, 2-0

126: Trent Reese, Plum wbf Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward

132: Ethan Higgins, Bethel Park p. Reid Teagarden, McGuffey, 1:24

138: Tyler Fisher, Beth-Center d. Chad Weist, Tussey Mountain, 5-2

145: Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center wbf Luke Hollywood, Avonworth

152: Evan Miller, Marion Center p. Dakoda Pisano, Plum, 2:36

160: Landon Conroy, Albert Gallitan wbf Kyle Brookman, McGuffey

172: Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland m.d. Ty Shields, Upper St. Clair, 13-4

189: Landon Christie, Butler p. Anthony Salvini, Fort Cherry, 2:36

215: Mitchell Cook, Fort Cherry d. Zane Hagans, Somerset, 6-2

285: Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks d. Ethan Babay, Butler, 3-1

Seventh place

106: Dylan Klim, Derry m.d. Ali Akanan, Somerset, 10-0

113: Jaden Palombine, Bethel Park p. Logan Nalepka, Albert Gallatin, 1:38

120: Davis Stepp, Beth-Center d. Cam Stewart, Marion Center, 4-1

126: James Brown, Ligonier Valley d. Cameron Dames, McGuffey, 3-0

132: Elisiah Lopez, Derry wbf Luke Ankney, Fox Chapel

138: Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley p. Domenic Vivirito, Butler, 4:17

145: Kaden Barnhart, River Valley p. Hunter Savitz, Corry, 2:04

152: Cade Savochka, Butler d. Cole Stuchal, River Valley, 6-4

160: Keith Mincin, Baldwin wbf John Starusko, Baldwin

172: Jacob Layhue, Beth-Center d. Dwight Sarver, Greensburg Salem, 1-0

189: Gavin Roebuck, Yough p. Ben Yeskey, Southmoreland, 4:48

215: Ceaton Hale, Bedford p. Daniel Long, North Catholic, 2:12

285: Luke Winters, Marion Center p. Victor Iaquinta, Baldwin, 2:57

Team scores: 1. Butler 181.5. 2. Plum 176.5. 3. Beth-Center 170. 4. Bethel Park 157. 5. Somerset 126.5. 6. Greensburg Salem 117. 7. Marion Center 103. 8. Peters Township 101. 9. Baldwin 92. 10. Corry 89

