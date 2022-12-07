High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 6, 2022
Nonsection
Allderdice 56, Gateway 47
Baldwin 72, Thomas Jefferson 58
Beaver 84, Burgettstown 33
Belle Vernon 58, Steel Valley 35
Bentworth 51, Jefferson-Morgan 45
Brentwood 70, South Side 31
California 66, Beth-Center 39
Propel Braddock Hills 62, Carrick 34
Chartiers-Houston 70, Freedom 47
Cheswick Christian Academy 76, Portersville Christian 72
Deer Lakes 68, Freeport 48
Derry 62, Mt. Pleasant 32
Fort Cherry 73, Mapletown 35
Fox Chapel 57, Hempfield 34
Highlands 92, Shady Side Academy 53
Leechburg 76, River Valley 68
Lincoln Park 77, Moon 55
Mt. Lebanon 57, North Allegheny 43
Ambridge 61, New Brighton 47
New Castle 71, Kiski Area 43
Norwin 61, Penn-Trafford 56
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, Brashear 51
Peters Township 65, Keystone Oaks 27
Perry 48, Propel Andrew Street 30
Plum 69, Elizabeth Forward 59
Quaker Valley 58, Knoch 53
Sewickley Academy 49, Cornell 23
South Allegheny 61, Albert Gallatin 35
South Fayette 52, Montour 39
Southmoreland 75, Greensburg Salem 68
Yough 55, South Park 39
St. Joseph 65, Propel Montour 38
Uniontown 90, Connellsville 31
Carmichaels 59, Waynesburg 36
Central Valley 53, West Allegheny 48
West Greene 54, Avella 51
Woodland Hills 59, McKeesport 57
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Ambridge at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Gateway 48, Allderdice 18
Apollo-Ridge 51, South Allegheny 40
Blackhawk 46, McKeesport 43
Brentwood at South Side, (n)
Brownsville 27, Frazier 16
Butler 66, Erie 45
Burrell 48, Valley 39
West Greene 46, California 31
Connellsville 44, Uniontown 39
Elizabeth Forward 64, Trinity 57
Fort Cherry 37, Chartiers-Houston 34
Freedom 61, Central Valley 50
Geibel 45, Propel Braddock Hills 12
Greensburg Salem 60, Ringgold 29
Hampton 48, Deer Lakes 18
Marion Center 63, Ligonier Valley 32
Mt. Pleasant 50, Derry 47
North Catholic 50, Kennedy Catholic 28
Norwin 38, Penn-Trafford 28
Penn Hills 47, North Hills 42
Riverview 41, Propel Montour 13
Serra Catholic 53, Sewickley Academy 16
Shaler 57, Bethel Park 54
Springdale 44, Leechburg 18
Washington 51, Carlynton 38
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Ambridge at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Ellis School at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at New Brighton, 6 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Preston (WV), 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1) vs. Harrisburg (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (11-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-3) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (13-0) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (11-2) vs. Neumann Goretti (10-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (12-3) vs. Westinghouse (14-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s schedule
Steelton-Highspire (13-1) vs. Union (13-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 7, Canon-McMillan 1
Class 2A
Bishop McCort 5, Armstrong 3
Hempfield 8, Franklin Regional 3
Class A
Norwin 5, Indiana 3
Westmont Hilltop 8, Hampton 4
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes 13, Trinity 3
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 79, West Mifflin 48
Girls
Nonsection
West Mifflin 85, Belle Vernon 73
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 5
Hampton 49, North Catholic 18
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Washington, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Beaver at Ambridge, 5 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 6
Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Derry at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Butler at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Mars at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Montour at Freedom, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
