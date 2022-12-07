TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 6, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 | 11:32 PM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Allderdice 56, Gateway 47

Baldwin 72, Thomas Jefferson 58

Beaver 84, Burgettstown 33

Belle Vernon 58, Steel Valley 35

Bentworth 51, Jefferson-Morgan 45

Brentwood 70, South Side 31

Burrell 74, Indiana 67

California 66, Beth-Center 39

Propel Braddock Hills 62, Carrick 34

Chartiers-Houston 70, Freedom 47

Cheswick Christian Academy 76, Portersville Christian 72

Deer Lakes 68, Freeport 48

Derry 62, Mt. Pleasant 32

Fort Cherry 73, Mapletown 35

Fox Chapel 57, Hempfield 34

Highlands 92, Shady Side Academy 53

Leechburg 76, River Valley 68

Lincoln Park 77, Moon 55

Mohawk 65, Blackhawk 60

Monessen 55, Charleroi 24

Mt. Lebanon 57, North Allegheny 43

Ambridge 61, New Brighton 47

New Castle 71, Kiski Area 43

Norwin 61, Penn-Trafford 56

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, Brashear 51

Peters Township 65, Keystone Oaks 27

Perry 48, Propel Andrew Street 30

Plum 69, Elizabeth Forward 59

Quaker Valley 58, Knoch 53

Sewickley Academy 49, Cornell 23

South Allegheny 61, Albert Gallatin 35

South Fayette 52, Montour 39

Southmoreland 75, Greensburg Salem 68

Yough 55, South Park 39

St. Joseph 65, Propel Montour 38

Uniontown 90, Connellsville 31

Carmichaels 59, Waynesburg 36

Central Valley 53, West Allegheny 48

West Greene 54, Avella 51

Woodland Hills 59, McKeesport 57

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Ambridge at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Gateway 48, Allderdice 18

Apollo-Ridge 51, South Allegheny 40

Blackhawk 46, McKeesport 43

Brentwood at South Side, (n)

Brownsville 27, Frazier 16

Butler 66, Erie 45

Burrell 48, Valley 39

West Greene 46, California 31

Connellsville 44, Uniontown 39

Elizabeth Forward 64, Trinity 57

Fort Cherry 37, Chartiers-Houston 34

Freedom 61, Central Valley 50

Geibel 45, Propel Braddock Hills 12

Greensburg Salem 60, Ringgold 29

Hampton 48, Deer Lakes 18

Highlands at Avonworth, ppd.

Knoch 46, Mars 44

Latrobe 70, Indiana 57

Marion Center 63, Ligonier Valley 32

Mt. Pleasant 50, Derry 47

North Catholic 50, Kennedy Catholic 28

Norwin 38, Penn-Trafford 28

Penn Hills 47, North Hills 42

Riverview 41, Propel Montour 13

Serra Catholic 53, Sewickley Academy 16

Shaler 57, Bethel Park 54

Shenango 54, Union 48

Springdale 44, Leechburg 18

Washington 51, Carlynton 38

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Ambridge at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Ellis School at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at New Brighton, 6 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Preston (WV), 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1) vs. Harrisburg (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (11-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-3) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (12-1) vs. Aliquippa (13-0) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (11-2) vs. Neumann Goretti (10-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (12-3) vs. Westinghouse (14-0) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Steelton-Highspire (13-1) vs. Union (13-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 7, Canon-McMillan 1

Class 2A

Bishop McCort 5, Armstrong 3

Hempfield 8, Franklin Regional 3

Class A

Norwin 5, Indiana 3

Westmont Hilltop 8, Hampton 4

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes 13, Trinity 3

Swimming

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 79, West Mifflin 48

Girls

Nonsection

West Mifflin 85, Belle Vernon 73

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 5

Hampton 49, North Catholic 18

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Washington, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Beaver at Ambridge, 5 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Ellwood City at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 6

Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Derry at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Montour at Freedom, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

