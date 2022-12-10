High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 9, 2022
Saturday, December 10, 2022 | 12:11 AM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Central Catholic Tournament
Penn Hills 62, Moon 42
Gateway 62, Central Catholic 59
Delaware County Christian Tournament
Eden Christian Academy 63, The Christian Academy 54
Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament
West Mifflin 82, Baldwin 73
Franklin Regional 59, Carlynton 41
St. Joseph Tournament
Winchester Thurston 52, Propel Andrew Street 17
St. Joseph 56, Springdale 44
William Penn Tournament
Williamsport 59, Woodland Hills 46
Nonsection
Allderdice 92, Imani Christian 89
Aquinas Academy 68, Nazareth Prep 41
Beaver 78, Freedom 24
Beth-Center 75, Waynesburg 71
Bethel Park 62, Canon-McMillan 47
Brentwood 55, Chartiers-Houston 45
Butler 64, Kiski Area 61
Carmichaels 80, California 56
Central Valley 62, Keystone Oaks 59
Chartiers Valley 80, Carrick 26
Deer Lakes 60, Yough 43
Derry 59, Connellsville 31
Ellwood City 52, Hopewell 34
Fox Chapel 42, Seneca Valley 35
Peters Township 62, Hampton 53
Indiana 60, West Shamokin 49
McKeesport 75, Laurel Highlands 59
Mohawk 54, Hickory 52
Mt. Lebanon 69, Pine-Richland 48
North Hills 83, North Allegheny 55
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 65, Beaver Falls 41
Northgate 71, Propel Braddock Hills 54
Propel Montour at Cornell, ppd.
Riverside 62, Western Beaver 55
Riverview 87, Ligonier Valley 48
Serra Catholic 67, Sewickley Academy 37
Trinity 68, Fort Cherry 61
Union at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Uniontown 73, Thomas Jefferson 57
Washington 66, Elizabeth Forward 41
West Allegheny 76, Perry Traditional Academy 71
Saturday’s schedule
Central Catholic Tournament
Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament
At Franklin Regional
Carlynton vs. Baldwin, 11:30 a.m.
West Mifflin vs. Franklin Regional, 1 p.m.
St. Joseph Tournament
Springdale vs. Propel Andrew Street, 4:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston vs. St. Joseph, 8 p.m.
The Clash at New Castle
West Middlesex vs. Neshannock, 2:30 p.m.
Laurel at East Liverpool (OH), 4 p.m.
Armstrong at New Castle, 6 p.m.
Ellwood City vs. Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
WCCA Shootout
At Hempfield
Derry vs. Southmoreland, noon
Burrell vs. Monessen, 1:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Hempfield, 3 p.m.
Kiski Area vs. Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
At Jeannette
Valley vs. Mt. Pleasant, noon
Latrobe vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Jeannette, 3 p.m.
Nonsection
Summit Academy at Johnstown, 1:15 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Delaware County Christian Tournament
Atlantic Christian 41, Eden Christian 29
She Got Game Classic
Latrobe at King’s Fork (VA), (n)
Shaler 63, Kennedy Catholic (NY) 56
Oakland Catholic at Doctor Phillips (FL), (n)
St. Joseph Tournament
North Hills 66, Winchester Thurston 38
St. Joseph 42, Ellwood City 37
University (WV) Tournament
University (WV) 70, Albert Gallatin 38
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 45, Propel Braddock Hills 7
Butler 63, Kiski Area 33
California at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Derry 53, Geibel 30
Fox Chapel 47, Seneca Valley 41
Ligonier Valley 44, Valley 42
Penn-Trafford 51, Penn Hills 42
Peters Township 64, Montour 37
Propel Montour at Cornell, ppd.
Waynesburg Central 47, Ringgold 21
West Greene 55, Bentworth 30
Yough 49, Steel Valley 23
Saturday’s schedule
She Got Game Classic
Shaler at Lake Braddock (VA), 10:55 a.m.
North Catholic at King’s Fork (VA), 2 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at St. John’s (DC), 3:40 p.m.
Latrobe at George Marshall (VA), 3:55 p.m.
St. Joseph Tournament
Ellwood City vs. Winchester Thurston, 2 p.m.
North Hills vs. St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
The Clash at New Castle
Neshannock vs. Shenango, 1 p.m.
Nonsection
Gateway at McKeesport, 12 p.m.
South Park at Plum, 1:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Friday’s results
Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0
High series: Michael Bartz (S) 690
Girls
Friday’s results
Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0
High series: Lexi Pilyih (S) 513
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1) vs. Harrisburg (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s result
Pine-Richland 28, Imhotep Charter 14
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (11-2) vs. Neumann Goretti (10-3) at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s result
Southern Columbia 37, Westinghouse 22
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
