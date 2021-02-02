High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 1, 2021

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 | 12:03 AM

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

McKeesport 71, Kiski Area 34

Class 3A

Section 2

New Brighton 66, Freedom 63

Section 3

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant 45, Greensburg Salem 27

Penn Hills 68, North Catholic 64

Beth-Center at Frazier, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.

Yough at Ringgold, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Section 4

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at South Side, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at California, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Propel Montour at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

North Hills at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.

North Hills at Norwin, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, ppd.

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 49, Bethel Park 47

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 100, Lincoln Park 49

Oakland Catholic 64, Moon 49

West Allegheny at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 2

Fox Chapel 60, Kiski Area 25

Armstrong at Hampton, ppd.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, ppd.

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Trinity at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 4

Latrobe 50, Franklin Regional 18

Gateway at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Valley, ppd.

Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Derry at Freeport, ppd.

Section 2

Hopewell 40, New Castle 33

Blackhawk 75, Central Valley 30

Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Montour, ppd.

Section 3

Southmoreland 40, West Mifflin 23

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, ppd.

Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 55, Laurel 30

Mohawk 75, Freedom 47

Ellwood City 48, Beaver Falls 44

Section 2

Charleroi at Washington, ppd.

South Park at McGuffey, ppd.

Bentworth at Brownsville, ppd.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, ppd.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.

Avonworth at Brentwood, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 65, New Brighton 15

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 64, Aliquippa 44

Shenango at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Frazier, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at California, ppd.

Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Sto-Rox 44, Carlynton 40

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Northgate, ppd.

Section 4

Jeannette at Springdale, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 28, Union 22

Rochester 78, Eden Christian 60

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Geibel at Mapletown, ppd.

Monessen at West Greene, ppd.

Section 3

Clairton at St. Joseph, ppd.

Propel Andrew Street at Riverview, ppd.

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 53, Laurel Highlands 27

Mars at Hollidaysburg, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, 4:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

Indiana at Plum, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Valley, ppd.

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Ambridge, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Bentworth at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Nazareth Prep at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 4, Upper St. Clair 2

Cathedral Prep 8, Butler 2

Class AA

Montour 6, Mars 5

Shaler 7, Plum 1

Franklin Regional 4, Penn-Trafford 3

Latrobe 7, Moon 1

Hempfield 6, Hampton 1

Class A

Greensburg Salem 7, Norwin 3

Indiana at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

South Park 7, North Hills 4

Class B

Ringgold 6, Wilmington 2

Carrick at Burrell, (n)

Elizabeth Forward 6, Connellsville 5 (OT)

Neshannock 2, Avonworth 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 8 p.m.

Class AA

Thomas Jefferson at Meadville at Meadville Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.; Plum at South Fayette at Rostraver Ice Garden, 8 p.m.

Class A

Freeport at Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Blackhawk at Bradys Run Ice Rink, 8:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Westmont Hilltop at First Summit Arena, 7:05 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Central Valley at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2B

Greensburg Salem at Norwin, ppd.

Section 4B

Ringgold 51, Central Catholic 24

Class 2A

Section 2B

South Side at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 51, Mt. Lebanon 19

Moon 42, Upper St. Clair 27

Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, (n)

Yough at West Greene, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Baldwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3A

Seneca Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 4A

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

South Side at Quaker Valley, 6:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

McGuffey at Butler, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Connellsville, 5:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.