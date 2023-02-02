High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 1, 2023
By:
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 11:56 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 3
Kiski Area 66, Franklin Regional 49
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 64, Hillel Academy 34
Nonsection
Aliquippa 49, Obama Academy 43
California 57, Carrick 47
Moniteau 61, Laurel 42
Riverview 73, Apollo-Ridge 51
West Greene 68, Waynesburg 37
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Central Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Hillel Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area 44, Franklin Regional 40
Class A
Section 2
Avella 56, Jefferson-Morgan 23
Nonsection
Obama Academy 49, Gateway 40
St. Joseph 53, Northgate 17
Propel Montour 60, Nazareth Prep 26
River Valley 67, Aquinas Academy 40
Uniontown 54, California 39
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
South Park at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Rochester at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at New Brighton, 6 p.m.
Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ellis School, 5 p.m.
Section 4
California at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Carmichaels at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Hillel Academy at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
Riverview at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Bowling
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Freeport 5, St. Joseph 2
High series: Colin Cummings (F) 683, Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 629
Girls
Deer Lakes 7, Shaler 0
High series: Lexi Pilyih (S) 527
Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0
High series: Julia Cummings (F) 677, Olivia Svitek (SJ) 402
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Bethel Park at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Mars at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Butler at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.
Class A
Freeport at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.
Montour at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 6 p.m.
Beaver at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Norwin at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 8 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Ringgold at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
Wednesday’s results
First round
Waynesburg 54, Fox Chapel 9
Plum 32, North Allegheny 22
West Allegheny 44, Pine-Richland 19
Connellsville 46, Franklin Regional 18
Butler 41, Peters Township 26
Hempfield 33, Trinity 33 (Criteria D, matches won, 7-6)
Norwin 36, Latrobe 30
Canon-McMillan 49, Penn-Trafford 15
Quarterfinals
Waynesburg 48, Plum 14
Connellsville 36, West Allegheny 24
Hempfield 32, Butler 31
Canon-McMillan 56, Norwin 9
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Waynesburg (12-2) vs. Connellsville (14-4), 10 a.m.
Hempfield (8-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-2), 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Wednesday’s results
First round
Burgettstown 70, Southmoreland 6
Mt. Pleasant 38, Montour 28
Highlands 42, Indiana 33
Laurel 57, Central Valley 12
Quaker Valley 42, Jefferson-Morgan 36
Quarterfinals
Burgettstown 42, Mt. Pleasant 25
Frazier 45, Highlands 30
Burrell 39, Laurel 19
Quaker Valley 44, McGuffey 21
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Burgettstown (9-0) vs. Frazier (11-6), noon
Burrell (10-3) vs. Quaker Valley (14-4), noon
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 31, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 30, 2023
• Allderdice girls remain undefeated in Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association competition
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Balest wins 2nd county bowling title
• Penn Hills notebook: Shot putter kicks off college career with top 10 finishes