High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 1, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 11:56 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 3

Kiski Area 66, Franklin Regional 49

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 64, Hillel Academy 34

Nonsection

Aliquippa 49, Obama Academy 43

California 57, Carrick 47

Moniteau 61, Laurel 42

Riverview 73, Apollo-Ridge 51

West Greene 68, Waynesburg 37

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Central Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Hillel Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area 44, Franklin Regional 40

Class A

Section 2

Avella 56, Jefferson-Morgan 23

Nonsection

Obama Academy 49, Gateway 40

St. Joseph 53, Northgate 17

Propel Montour 60, Nazareth Prep 26

River Valley 67, Aquinas Academy 40

Uniontown 54, California 39

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

South Park at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Rochester at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at New Brighton, 6 p.m.

Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ellis School, 5 p.m.

Section 4

California at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Geibel, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hillel Academy at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Riverview at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Freeport 5, St. Joseph 2

High series: Colin Cummings (F) 683, Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 629

Girls

Deer Lakes 7, Shaler 0

High series: Lexi Pilyih (S) 527

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0

High series: Julia Cummings (F) 677, Olivia Svitek (SJ) 402

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Bethel Park at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Mars at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Butler at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.

Class A

Freeport at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.

Montour at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 6 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Norwin at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 8 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Ringgold at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

Wednesday’s results

First round

Waynesburg 54, Fox Chapel 9

Plum 32, North Allegheny 22

West Allegheny 44, Pine-Richland 19

Connellsville 46, Franklin Regional 18

Butler 41, Peters Township 26

Hempfield 33, Trinity 33 (Criteria D, matches won, 7-6)

Norwin 36, Latrobe 30

Canon-McMillan 49, Penn-Trafford 15

Quarterfinals

Waynesburg 48, Plum 14

Connellsville 36, West Allegheny 24

Hempfield 32, Butler 31

Canon-McMillan 56, Norwin 9

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Peters Township

Waynesburg (12-2) vs. Connellsville (14-4), 10 a.m.

Hempfield (8-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-2), 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s results

First round

Burgettstown 70, Southmoreland 6

Mt. Pleasant 38, Montour 28

Frazier 54, Hopewell 18

Highlands 42, Indiana 33

Burrell 71, Knoch 3

Laurel 57, Central Valley 12

McGuffey 35, Freedom 34

Quaker Valley 42, Jefferson-Morgan 36

Quarterfinals

Burgettstown 42, Mt. Pleasant 25

Frazier 45, Highlands 30

Burrell 39, Laurel 19

Quaker Valley 44, McGuffey 21

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Chartiers-Houston

Burgettstown (9-0) vs. Frazier (11-6), noon

Burrell (10-3) vs. Quaker Valley (14-4), noon

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

