High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 2, 2021

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 12:10 AM

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 92, Seneca Valley 83

North Allegheny 56, Pine-Richland 48

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 53, Baldwin 37

Bethel Park 44, Canon-McMillan 31

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 61, Greensburg Salem 34

Fox Chapel 49, Hempfield 48

Central Catholic 51, Norwin 40

Class 5A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 68, Albert Gallatin 59

Connellsville at West Mifflin, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 53, South Fayette 33

Trinity 72, Moon 56

New Castle 88, West Allegheny 55

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, ppd.

Gateway at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Section 4

Plum 56, Indiana 30

Shaler 71, Highlands 67

Armstrong at Hampton, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 68, Burrell 50

Derry 59, Freeport 46

Keystone Oaks at Knoch, ppd.

Section 2

Central Valley 60, Blackhawk 46

Lincoln Park 82, Hopewell 34

Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.

Section 3

South Park 57, Southmoreland 27

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, ppd.

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 69, Mohawk 51

Neshannock 59, Ellwood City 50

Laurel 77, Riverside 38

Section 2

Aliquippa 50, New Brighton 35

Seton LaSalle 65, Freedom 28

Section 3

South Allegheny 56, Shady Side Academy 49

Ligonier Valley 61, Valley 45

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

Charleroi 63, Washington 45

McGuffey 43, Brentwood 42 (OT)

Beth-Center at Brownsville, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 75, Shenango 47

Springdale 48, Sewickley Academy 40

Riverview at South Side, ppd.

Section 2

Sto-Rox 67, Carlynton 52

Chartiers-Houston 50, Northgate 38

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 87, Clairton 77

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Propel Braddock Hills 43

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Monessen 61, California 55

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Frazier at Carmichaels, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Western Beaver, ppd.

Rochester at Nazareth Prep, ppd.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 74, Mapletown 22

Geibel 70, Avella 49

Propel Montour at West Greene, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg 70, Propel Andrew Street 30

Imani Christian 91, Aquinas Academy 69

Eden Christian 61, St. Joseph 45

Nonsection

Mars 84, North Hills 55

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 4

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

McGuffey at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 50, Pine-Richland 49

North Allegheny 71, Butler 45

Shaler 69, Seneca Valley 52

Class 5A

Section 2

Plum 53, Indiana 43

Armstrong at Hampton, ppd.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 60, Connellsville 21

Trinity 59, Ringgold 4

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 45, Burrell 42

Highlands 53, Valley 34

Section 2

Quaker Valley 55, Montour 36

Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 2

Bentworth at Brownsville, ppd.

Section 3

South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 51

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 50, New Brighton 37

Shenango 42, South Side 28

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston 57, Northgate 26

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at West Greene, ppd.

Section 3

Riverview 40, Propel Andrew Street 24

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 42, Greensburg Central Catholic 28

Central Valley 54, Riverside 35

McKeesport 55, North Hills 19

Penn Hills 54, Mt. Lebanon 42

South Park 58, Keystone Oaks 50

Nazareth Prep at Trinity Christian, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

McGuffey at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Brentwood, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Lincoln Park at Jeannette, 5:30 p.m.

Frazier at Monessen, 6 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Armstrong at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Albert Gallatin at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, ppd.

Yough at Bentworth, ppd.

Bowling

WPIBL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0

Girls

St. Joseph 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIBL

Bowling

Northeast

Boys

Franklin Regional 4, Freeport 3

High game: (F) Mark Livingston 215; (FR) Ian Sunny 215

High series: (F) Livingston 556; (FR) 565

Records: F: 7-2

Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0

High Game: (SJ) Aidan Dehnert 244; (AR) Anthony Blackgrove 257

High Series: (SJ) Dehnert 633; (AR) Blackgrove 648

Girls

Freeport 7, Franklin Regional 0

High game: (F) Amber Cepec 224; (FR) Bella Battaglia 162

High series: (F) Cepec 614; (FR) Battaglia 420

Records: F: 9-0

St. Joseph 7, Apollo Ridge 0

High Game: (SJ) Kassandra O’Hara 179; (AR) Mia Ament 181

High Series: (SJ) O’Hara 460; (AR) Ament 483

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Central Catholic 2, Mt. Lebanon 0

Peters Township 5, Cathedral Prep 2

Class AA

Thomas Jefferson 10, Meadville 1

Plum at South Fayette, (n)

Class A

Freeport 6, Fox Chapel 1

Greensburg Salem 4, Blackhawk 2

Westmont Hilltop 4, Chartiers Valley 2

North Catholic 8, Sewickley Academy 4

Class B

Wilmington 11, Central Valley 1

Swimming

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Freeport 75, Highlands 42

Shady Side Academy 38, Knoch 22

Penn-Trafford 91, Mt. Pleasant 61

Hempfield 63, Greensburg Salem 57

Girls

Freeport 71, Highlands 45

Shady Side Academy 35, Knoch 21

Mt. Pleasant 95, Penn-Trafford 90

Hempfield 78, Greensburg Salem 68

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Baldwin at Connellsville, (n)

Section 3A

Seneca Valley 77, Beaver 0

Section 4A

Trinity 48, Chartiers Valley 17

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown at Washington, (n)

Section 2A

Laurel 55, Central Valley 18

Section 2B

South Side at Quaker Valley, (n)

Nonsection

Kiski Area 54, Southmoreland 18

Franklin Regional 51, Mt. Pleasant 21

Freedom 30, Carlynton 24

New Castle 36, Carlynton 30

Carlynton 36, Ambridge 6

Bethel Park at Moon, (n)

McGuffey at Butler, (n)

North Allegheny at Connellsville, (n)

Penn Hills at Shaler, (n)

Tuesday’s summaries

Kiski Area 54, Southmoreland 18

106: Jackson Sandor (KA) p. Logan Clawiter, 1:09

113: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Makayla Slack, 1:23

120: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) wbf

126: Noah Henry (KA) d. Kashton Bish, 10-6

132: Riley Shearer (KA) p. Gavin Swarrow, 3:52

138: Andrew Johnson (S) p. Ethan Connor, 1:22

145: Tristan Ice (S) p. Brayden Miller, 2:51

152: Evan Artman (KA) d. Austin Hunker, 6-1

160: Enzo Morlacci (KA) p. Bryson Robinson, 2:14

*172: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Josh Thoma, 1:09

189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Brendan Moore, 0:26

215: Anthony Govern (S) p. Carter Dilts, 4:21

285: Jack Crider (KA) p. Mason Neiderhiser, 1:14

*-Match started

Franklin Regional 51, Mt. Pleasant 21

106: Ty Kapusta (FR) tech fall Joe Longhi, 15-0 (5:51).

113: Dom Colaizzi (FR) major dec. Sean Cain, 13-0.

120: Greg Shaulis (MP) major dec. Justin Bass, 9-0.

126: Carter Dibert (FR) pinned Brady Poole, 1:10.

132: Dalton O’Neil (FR) pinned Jamison Poklembo, 5:37.

138: Nate Stone (FR) won by forfeit.

145: Finn Solomon (FR) pinned Lucas Shaulis, 3:52.

152: Mario Sarnic (FR) pinned Conor Johnson, 1:48.

160: Garrett Thompson (FR) pinned Jackson Hutter, 2:28.

172: Noah Gnibus (MP) tech fall Andrew Bohance, 18-3 (4:00).

189: Juliano Marion (FR) pinned Aaron Stasko, 1:30.

215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) pinned Anthony Alesi, 1:29.

285: Ian Fasano (MP) pinned Christo Marion, 1:09.

Records: FR 17-3, MP 8-5.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1B

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 6 p.m.

Section 2A

Connellsville at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 4A

Waynesburg at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3B

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Fort Cherry at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, ppd.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.