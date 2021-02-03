High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 2, 2021
By:
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 12:10 AM
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 92, Seneca Valley 83
North Allegheny 56, Pine-Richland 48
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 53, Baldwin 37
Bethel Park 44, Canon-McMillan 31
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 61, Greensburg Salem 34
Fox Chapel 49, Hempfield 48
Central Catholic 51, Norwin 40
Class 5A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson 68, Albert Gallatin 59
Connellsville at West Mifflin, ppd.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 53, South Fayette 33
Trinity 72, Moon 56
New Castle 88, West Allegheny 55
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Latrobe, ppd.
Gateway at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Section 4
Plum 56, Indiana 30
Shaler 71, Highlands 67
Armstrong at Hampton, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 68, Burrell 50
Derry 59, Freeport 46
Keystone Oaks at Knoch, ppd.
Section 2
Central Valley 60, Blackhawk 46
Lincoln Park 82, Hopewell 34
Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.
Section 3
South Park 57, Southmoreland 27
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, ppd.
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 69, Mohawk 51
Neshannock 59, Ellwood City 50
Laurel 77, Riverside 38
Section 2
Aliquippa 50, New Brighton 35
Seton LaSalle 65, Freedom 28
Section 3
South Allegheny 56, Shady Side Academy 49
Ligonier Valley 61, Valley 45
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.
Section 4
Charleroi 63, Washington 45
McGuffey 43, Brentwood 42 (OT)
Beth-Center at Brownsville, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 75, Shenango 47
Springdale 48, Sewickley Academy 40
Riverview at South Side, ppd.
Section 2
Sto-Rox 67, Carlynton 52
Chartiers-Houston 50, Northgate 38
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Section 3
Winchester Thurston 87, Clairton 77
Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Propel Braddock Hills 43
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 4
Monessen 61, California 55
Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Frazier at Carmichaels, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Western Beaver, ppd.
Rochester at Nazareth Prep, ppd.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 74, Mapletown 22
Geibel 70, Avella 49
Propel Montour at West Greene, ppd.
Section 3
Leechburg 70, Propel Andrew Street 30
Imani Christian 91, Aquinas Academy 69
Eden Christian 61, St. Joseph 45
Nonsection
Mars 84, North Hills 55
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 4
Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 4
McGuffey at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 50, Pine-Richland 49
North Allegheny 71, Butler 45
Shaler 69, Seneca Valley 52
Class 5A
Section 2
Plum 53, Indiana 43
Armstrong at Hampton, ppd.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 60, Connellsville 21
Trinity 59, Ringgold 4
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 45, Burrell 42
Highlands 53, Valley 34
Section 2
Quaker Valley 55, Montour 36
Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 2
Bentworth at Brownsville, ppd.
Section 3
South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 51
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 50, New Brighton 37
Shenango 42, South Side 28
Section 3
Chartiers-Houston 57, Northgate 26
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at West Greene, ppd.
Section 3
Riverview 40, Propel Andrew Street 24
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 42, Greensburg Central Catholic 28
Central Valley 54, Riverside 35
McKeesport 55, North Hills 19
Penn Hills 54, Mt. Lebanon 42
South Park 58, Keystone Oaks 50
Nazareth Prep at Trinity Christian, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
McGuffey at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Brentwood, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Lincoln Park at Jeannette, 5:30 p.m.
Frazier at Monessen, 6 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Armstrong at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, ppd.
Yough at Bentworth, ppd.
Bowling
WPIBL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0
Girls
St. Joseph 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIBL
Bowling
Northeast
Boys
Franklin Regional 4, Freeport 3
High game: (F) Mark Livingston 215; (FR) Ian Sunny 215
High series: (F) Livingston 556; (FR) 565
Records: F: 7-2
Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0
High Game: (SJ) Aidan Dehnert 244; (AR) Anthony Blackgrove 257
High Series: (SJ) Dehnert 633; (AR) Blackgrove 648
Girls
Freeport 7, Franklin Regional 0
High game: (F) Amber Cepec 224; (FR) Bella Battaglia 162
High series: (F) Cepec 614; (FR) Battaglia 420
Records: F: 9-0
St. Joseph 7, Apollo Ridge 0
High Game: (SJ) Kassandra O’Hara 179; (AR) Mia Ament 181
High Series: (SJ) O’Hara 460; (AR) Ament 483
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class AAA
Central Catholic 2, Mt. Lebanon 0
Peters Township 5, Cathedral Prep 2
Class AA
Thomas Jefferson 10, Meadville 1
Plum at South Fayette, (n)
Class A
Freeport 6, Fox Chapel 1
Greensburg Salem 4, Blackhawk 2
Westmont Hilltop 4, Chartiers Valley 2
North Catholic 8, Sewickley Academy 4
Class B
Wilmington 11, Central Valley 1
Swimming
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Freeport 75, Highlands 42
Shady Side Academy 38, Knoch 22
Penn-Trafford 91, Mt. Pleasant 61
Hempfield 63, Greensburg Salem 57
Girls
Freeport 71, Highlands 45
Shady Side Academy 35, Knoch 21
Mt. Pleasant 95, Penn-Trafford 90
Hempfield 78, Greensburg Salem 68
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2A
Baldwin at Connellsville, (n)
Section 3A
Seneca Valley 77, Beaver 0
Section 4A
Trinity 48, Chartiers Valley 17
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown at Washington, (n)
Section 2A
Laurel 55, Central Valley 18
Section 2B
South Side at Quaker Valley, (n)
Nonsection
Kiski Area 54, Southmoreland 18
Franklin Regional 51, Mt. Pleasant 21
Freedom 30, Carlynton 24
New Castle 36, Carlynton 30
Carlynton 36, Ambridge 6
Bethel Park at Moon, (n)
McGuffey at Butler, (n)
North Allegheny at Connellsville, (n)
Penn Hills at Shaler, (n)
Tuesday’s summaries
Kiski Area 54, Southmoreland 18
106: Jackson Sandor (KA) p. Logan Clawiter, 1:09
113: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Makayla Slack, 1:23
120: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) wbf
126: Noah Henry (KA) d. Kashton Bish, 10-6
132: Riley Shearer (KA) p. Gavin Swarrow, 3:52
138: Andrew Johnson (S) p. Ethan Connor, 1:22
145: Tristan Ice (S) p. Brayden Miller, 2:51
152: Evan Artman (KA) d. Austin Hunker, 6-1
160: Enzo Morlacci (KA) p. Bryson Robinson, 2:14
*172: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Josh Thoma, 1:09
189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Brendan Moore, 0:26
215: Anthony Govern (S) p. Carter Dilts, 4:21
285: Jack Crider (KA) p. Mason Neiderhiser, 1:14
*-Match started
Franklin Regional 51, Mt. Pleasant 21
106: Ty Kapusta (FR) tech fall Joe Longhi, 15-0 (5:51).
113: Dom Colaizzi (FR) major dec. Sean Cain, 13-0.
120: Greg Shaulis (MP) major dec. Justin Bass, 9-0.
126: Carter Dibert (FR) pinned Brady Poole, 1:10.
132: Dalton O’Neil (FR) pinned Jamison Poklembo, 5:37.
138: Nate Stone (FR) won by forfeit.
145: Finn Solomon (FR) pinned Lucas Shaulis, 3:52.
152: Mario Sarnic (FR) pinned Conor Johnson, 1:48.
160: Garrett Thompson (FR) pinned Jackson Hutter, 2:28.
172: Noah Gnibus (MP) tech fall Andrew Bohance, 18-3 (4:00).
189: Juliano Marion (FR) pinned Aaron Stasko, 1:30.
215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) pinned Anthony Alesi, 1:29.
285: Ian Fasano (MP) pinned Christo Marion, 1:09.
Records: FR 17-3, MP 8-5.
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1B
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Plum, 6 p.m.
Section 2A
Connellsville at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Section 4A
Waynesburg at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3B
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Fort Cherry at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, ppd.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 1, 2021
• Western Regional bowling tournaments split into 2 weekends
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Girls basketball team runs into No. 1 North Allegheny
• Baldwin competitive cheer squad pivots to virtual routine, makes nationals
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 30, 2021