High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 20, 2021
By:
Sunday, February 21, 2021 | 12:25 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 74, Pine-Richland 71, OT
Section 3
Central Catholic 58, Greensburg Salem 15
Class 5A
Section 2
Trinity 55, West Allegheny 42
Section 4
Highlands 65, Mars 52
Plum 43, Hampton 32
Shaler at Armstrong, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver 61, Hopewell 26
Section 3
Belle Vernon 81, Elizabeth Forward 53
Uniontown 54, South Park 50
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 58, Beaver Falls 46
Riverside 66, Mohawk 61
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 78, Ligonier Valley 76, OT
Section 4
Charleroi 78, Brownsville 38
Washington 62, Beth-Center 33
Class 2A
Section 4
Carmichaels 77, Bentworth 29
Class A
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 88, Propel Montour 25
Nonsection
Armstrong 68, Freeport 33
Fort Cherry 64, South Side 60
Fox Chapel 69, Baldwin 45
Hempfield 48, Franklin Regional 36
Jeannette at West Mifflin, ppd.
New Castle 81, Montour 63
OLSH 67, South Allegheny 51
Penn Hills 80, Westinghouse 45
Penn-Trafford 73, Chartiers Valley 66
Quaker Valley 63, Mt. Lebanon 54
South Fayette 56, Albert Gallatin 50
Union 58, Sharon 34
Upper St. Clair 66, Franklin Regional 55
Upper St. Clair 79, Nazareth Prep 23
Winchester Thurston 83, Cornell 55
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong 43, Mars 41
Hampton 49, Plum 35
Section 4
Penn Hills 61, Greensburg Salem 29
Woodland Hills 49, Gateway 40
Class 4A
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 41, Belle Vernon 24
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 50, Ellwood City 27
Section 2
Charleroi 55, Brownsville 27
Section 3
Avonworth 41, Shady Side Academy 9
Class 2A
Section 2
California 63, Seton LaSalle 41
Serra Catholic 48, Carmichaels 19
Section 3
Fort Cherry 35, Chartiers-Houston 30
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown 47, Avella 45
Section 3
St. Joseph 29, Riverview 24
Nonsection
Baldwin 62, Fox Chapel 53
Bethel Park 54,South Fayette 46
Burgettstown 53, South Side 48
Chartiers Valley 51, Norwin 39
Franklin Regional 48, Hempfield 32
Freeport 51, Kiski Area 40
Indiana 79, Uniontown 27
Latrobe 40, Southmoreland 28
Lincoln Park 49, Ringgold 19
Mt. Pleasant 57, South Allegheny 52
Moon 49, Montour 40
Shenango 65, Ambridge 41
Trinity 59, North Allegheny 56
Union 58, Sharon 34
Winchester Thurston 55, Sto-Rox 25
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class AA
Championship
106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, 3-0
113: Chris Vargo, Bentworth d. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, 4-1
120: Niko Ferra, Burrell d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 4-3
126: Joey Fischer, South Park m.d. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, 12-3
132: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Dion Lyons, Valley, 9-2
138: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 10-5
145: Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 5-2
152: Grant Mackay, Laurel d. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley, 9-2
160: AJ Corrado, Burrell p. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 5:09
172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 1:36
189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 6-0
215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Eli Reese, Knoch, 0:37
285: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant, 2:43
Consolation
106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Seth Burns, West Greene, 2:23
113: Colin Bartley, Laurel d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 3-2
120: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown d. Charles Perkins, Valley, 7-3
126: Peter Chacon, Montour d. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell, 4-3
132: Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center d. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 5-1
138: Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center p. Luke Hollywood, Avonworth, 1:27
145: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center m.d. Henry Orlandini, Montour, 12-1
152: Dj Slovick, Burgettstown d. Damian Barr, Burrell, 5-2
160: Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center d. Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey, 5-0
172: Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant d. Aidan Deluca, Montour, 6-3
189: Trent Schultheis, Freedom p. Mike Ewing, Washington, 2:56
215: Collin Milko, Carlynton p. Tasso Makripodis, McGuffey, 4:45
285: Nicholas Murphy, Elizabeth Forward m.d. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown, 9-0
Top three finishers advance to the Southwest Regional tournament
Class AAA
Section 1
Championship
106: Antonino Walker, Plum p. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 1:48
113: Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford p. Dom Colaizzi, Franklin Regional, 1:25
120: Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area, 10-4
126: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional m.d. Vincent Citrano. Plum, 13-1
132: Dalton O’Neille, Franklin Regional p. Ryan Auel, Penn-Trafford, 3:34
138: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional p. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 3:21
145: Mario Sarnic, Franklin Regional p. Michael Kinzey, Armstrong, 3:16
152: Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional p. Lucas Paszek, Penn-Trafford, 2:35
160: Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area m.d. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 13-0
172: Sammy Starr, Kiski Area p. Jayden Resch, Hampton, 5:48
189: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area, 4-2
215: Logan Harmon, Armstrong p. Christo Marion, Franklin Regional, 1:09
285: Dawson Dietz, Hampton, wbf
Second place
120: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area p. Braeden Trumbull, Armstrong, 2:12
126: Vincent Citrano, Plum t.f. Caleb Rihn, Hampton, 17-1, 3:19
138: Jrake Burford, Highlands p. Ethan Connor, Kiski Area, 1:27
172: Jayden Resch, Hampton m.d. Ryan Bachar, Penn Trafford, 10-0
189: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional, 5-2
Section 2
Championship
106: Jake Layton, Connellsville d. Jacob Braun, Latrobe, 5-0
113: Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe p. Gabe Galioto, Thomas Jefferson, 1:02
120: Ethan Lebin, Hempfield d. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, 3-2
126: Ethan Berginc, Hempfield d. Mason Prinkey, Connellsville, 7-2
132: Briar Priest, Hempfield d. Nate Roth, Latrobe, 3-1
138: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield p. Zach Bigam, Connellsville, 2:25
145: John Altieri, Norwin m.d. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 10-1
152: Jared Keslar, Connellsville p. Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson, 2:19
160: Chase Kranitz, Norwin, w.b.f.
172: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson p. Bolivar Campusano, McKeesport, 4:32
189: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon d. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 4-3
215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon p. Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, 1:52
285: William McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, 4-3
Second place
145: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield m.d. Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson, 10-1
172: Tanner Babeo, Norwin, p. Bolivar Campusano, McKeesport, 2:17
285: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield p. Chad Metikosh, Belle Vernon, 2:47
Section 3
Championship
106: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley p. Kelley Schaukowitsch, Butler, 3:04
113: Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland p. Connor Smith, Seneca Valley, 3:14
120: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny d. Nick Jones, West Allegheny, 11-5
126: Nick Gorman, North Allegheny p. Nick Schaukowitsch, Butler, 2:35
132: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley p. Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny, 3:26
138: Jonah Miller, New Castle d. Brad Stipetich, North Allegheny, 4-3, TB2
145: Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland d. Max Stedeford, North Allegheny, 7-2
152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley p. Nate Mcmaster, Butler, 0:40
160: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland d. Collin McCorkle, North Allegheny, 3-1
172: Keith Brubach, Mars d. Travis Stipetich, North Allegheny, 8-5
189: Cooper Baxter, Butler d. Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley, 4-2
215: Brady Leczo, North Allegheny d. Andrew Sampson, Moon, 4-2, UTB
285: Jake Pomykata, Butler p. Sennaca Harney, Seneca Valley, 3:43
Second place
106: Giavonie Schipani, North Hills p. Kelly Schaukowitsch, Butler, 4:06
120: Nick Jones, West Allegheny, d. Hunter Swedish, Seneca Valleu, 1-0
138: Brad Stipetich, North Allegheny d. Jonathan Grieco, Mars, 4-2
145: Max Stedeford, North Allegheny d. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny, 5-1
172: Travis Stipetich, North Allegheny d. Manuel Santos, Seneca Valley, 4-0
215: Andrew Sampson, Moon d. Brandon Shoenberger, West Allegheny, 6-2
Section 4
Championship
106: Ky Szewczyk, Waynesburg d. Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan, 2-1, TB2
113: Joseph Simon, Waynesburg p. Mason Kernan, Bethel Park, 1:58
120: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan, 3-1
126: Zander Phaturos, Waynesburg d. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 3-1
132: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg d. Costa Moore, Canon-McMillan, 4-0
138: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 3-2
145: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg m.d. Bodie Morgan, Trinity, 13-5
152: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg p. Giani Martini, Canon-McMillan, 0:51
160: Nate Stephenson, Waynesburg d. Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley, 5-2
172: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg d. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 5-1
189: Eli Makel, Waynesburg p. Phillip Nave, Peters Township, 2:31
215: Ty Banco, Trinity p. Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan, 4:59
285: Ryan Howard, Waynesburg d. Tyson Brophy, Trinity, 3-1
Second place
120: Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan p. Jack Duncan, Ringgold, 2:30
132: Blake Reihner, Trinity m.d. Chris Cibrone, Peters Township, 9-1
138: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley p. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park, 3:25
189: Jaden Keating, Upper St. Clair d. Phillip Nave, Peters Township, 4-2 UTB
215: Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan p. Brayden Wilcher, Ringgold, 0:20
Top two finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
