High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 20, 2021

Sunday, February 21, 2021 | 12:25 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 74, Pine-Richland 71, OT

Section 3

Central Catholic 58, Greensburg Salem 15

Class 5A

Section 2

Trinity 55, West Allegheny 42

Section 4

Highlands 65, Mars 52

Plum 43, Hampton 32

Shaler at Armstrong, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver 61, Hopewell 26

Section 3

Belle Vernon 81, Elizabeth Forward 53

Uniontown 54, South Park 50

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 58, Beaver Falls 46

Riverside 66, Mohawk 61

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 78, Ligonier Valley 76, OT

Section 4

Charleroi 78, Brownsville 38

Washington 62, Beth-Center 33

Class 2A

Section 4

Carmichaels 77, Bentworth 29

Class A

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 88, Propel Montour 25

Nonsection

Armstrong 68, Freeport 33

Fort Cherry 64, South Side 60

Fox Chapel 69, Baldwin 45

Hempfield 48, Franklin Regional 36

Jeannette at West Mifflin, ppd.

New Castle 81, Montour 63

OLSH 67, South Allegheny 51

Penn Hills 80, Westinghouse 45

Penn-Trafford 73, Chartiers Valley 66

Quaker Valley 63, Mt. Lebanon 54

South Fayette 56, Albert Gallatin 50

Union 58, Sharon 34

Upper St. Clair 66, Franklin Regional 55

Upper St. Clair 79, Nazareth Prep 23

Winchester Thurston 83, Cornell 55

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong 43, Mars 41

Hampton 49, Plum 35

Section 4

Penn Hills 61, Greensburg Salem 29

Woodland Hills 49, Gateway 40

Class 4A

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 41, Belle Vernon 24

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 50, Ellwood City 27

Section 2

Charleroi 55, Brownsville 27

Section 3

Avonworth 41, Shady Side Academy 9

Class 2A

Section 2

California 63, Seton LaSalle 41

Serra Catholic 48, Carmichaels 19

Section 3

Fort Cherry 35, Chartiers-Houston 30

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown 47, Avella 45

Section 3

St. Joseph 29, Riverview 24

Nonsection

Baldwin 62, Fox Chapel 53

Bethel Park 54,South Fayette 46

Burgettstown 53, South Side 48

Chartiers Valley 51, Norwin 39

Franklin Regional 48, Hempfield 32

Freeport 51, Kiski Area 40

Indiana 79, Uniontown 27

Latrobe 40, Southmoreland 28

Lincoln Park 49, Ringgold 19

Mt. Pleasant 57, South Allegheny 52

Moon 49, Montour 40

Shenango 65, Ambridge 41

Trinity 59, North Allegheny 56

Union 58, Sharon 34

Winchester Thurston 55, Sto-Rox 25

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Championship

106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, 3-0

113: Chris Vargo, Bentworth d. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, 4-1

120: Niko Ferra, Burrell d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 4-3

126: Joey Fischer, South Park m.d. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, 12-3

132: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Dion Lyons, Valley, 9-2

138: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 10-5

145: Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 5-2

152: Grant Mackay, Laurel d. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley, 9-2

160: AJ Corrado, Burrell p. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 5:09

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 1:36

189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 6-0

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Eli Reese, Knoch, 0:37

285: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant, 2:43

Consolation

106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Seth Burns, West Greene, 2:23

113: Colin Bartley, Laurel d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 3-2

120: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown d. Charles Perkins, Valley, 7-3

126: Peter Chacon, Montour d. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell, 4-3

132: Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center d. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 5-1

138: Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center p. Luke Hollywood, Avonworth, 1:27

145: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center m.d. Henry Orlandini, Montour, 12-1

152: Dj Slovick, Burgettstown d. Damian Barr, Burrell, 5-2

160: Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center d. Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey, 5-0

172: Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant d. Aidan Deluca, Montour, 6-3

189: Trent Schultheis, Freedom p. Mike Ewing, Washington, 2:56

215: Collin Milko, Carlynton p. Tasso Makripodis, McGuffey, 4:45

285: Nicholas Murphy, Elizabeth Forward m.d. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown, 9-0

Top three finishers advance to the Southwest Regional tournament

Class AAA

Section 1

Championship

106: Antonino Walker, Plum p. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 1:48

113: Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford p. Dom Colaizzi, Franklin Regional, 1:25

120: Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area, 10-4

126: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional m.d. Vincent Citrano. Plum, 13-1

132: Dalton O’Neille, Franklin Regional p. Ryan Auel, Penn-Trafford, 3:34

138: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional p. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 3:21

145: Mario Sarnic, Franklin Regional p. Michael Kinzey, Armstrong, 3:16

152: Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional p. Lucas Paszek, Penn-Trafford, 2:35

160: Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area m.d. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 13-0

172: Sammy Starr, Kiski Area p. Jayden Resch, Hampton, 5:48

189: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area, 4-2

215: Logan Harmon, Armstrong p. Christo Marion, Franklin Regional, 1:09

285: Dawson Dietz, Hampton, wbf

Second place

120: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area p. Braeden Trumbull, Armstrong, 2:12

126: Vincent Citrano, Plum t.f. Caleb Rihn, Hampton, 17-1, 3:19

138: Jrake Burford, Highlands p. Ethan Connor, Kiski Area, 1:27

172: Jayden Resch, Hampton m.d. Ryan Bachar, Penn Trafford, 10-0

189: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional, 5-2

Section 2

Championship

106: Jake Layton, Connellsville d. Jacob Braun, Latrobe, 5-0

113: Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe p. Gabe Galioto, Thomas Jefferson, 1:02

120: Ethan Lebin, Hempfield d. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, 3-2

126: Ethan Berginc, Hempfield d. Mason Prinkey, Connellsville, 7-2

132: Briar Priest, Hempfield d. Nate Roth, Latrobe, 3-1

138: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield p. Zach Bigam, Connellsville, 2:25

145: John Altieri, Norwin m.d. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 10-1

152: Jared Keslar, Connellsville p. Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson, 2:19

160: Chase Kranitz, Norwin, w.b.f.

172: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson p. Bolivar Campusano, McKeesport, 4:32

189: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon d. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 4-3

215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon p. Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, 1:52

285: William McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, 4-3

Second place

145: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield m.d. Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson, 10-1

172: Tanner Babeo, Norwin, p. Bolivar Campusano, McKeesport, 2:17

285: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield p. Chad Metikosh, Belle Vernon, 2:47

Section 3

Championship

106: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley p. Kelley Schaukowitsch, Butler, 3:04

113: Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland p. Connor Smith, Seneca Valley, 3:14

120: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny d. Nick Jones, West Allegheny, 11-5

126: Nick Gorman, North Allegheny p. Nick Schaukowitsch, Butler, 2:35

132: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley p. Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny, 3:26

138: Jonah Miller, New Castle d. Brad Stipetich, North Allegheny, 4-3, TB2

145: Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland d. Max Stedeford, North Allegheny, 7-2

152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley p. Nate Mcmaster, Butler, 0:40

160: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland d. Collin McCorkle, North Allegheny, 3-1

172: Keith Brubach, Mars d. Travis Stipetich, North Allegheny, 8-5

189: Cooper Baxter, Butler d. Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley, 4-2

215: Brady Leczo, North Allegheny d. Andrew Sampson, Moon, 4-2, UTB

285: Jake Pomykata, Butler p. Sennaca Harney, Seneca Valley, 3:43

Second place

106: Giavonie Schipani, North Hills p. Kelly Schaukowitsch, Butler, 4:06

120: Nick Jones, West Allegheny, d. Hunter Swedish, Seneca Valleu, 1-0

138: Brad Stipetich, North Allegheny d. Jonathan Grieco, Mars, 4-2

145: Max Stedeford, North Allegheny d. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny, 5-1

172: Travis Stipetich, North Allegheny d. Manuel Santos, Seneca Valley, 4-0

215: Andrew Sampson, Moon d. Brandon Shoenberger, West Allegheny, 6-2

Section 4

Championship

106: Ky Szewczyk, Waynesburg d. Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan, 2-1, TB2

113: Joseph Simon, Waynesburg p. Mason Kernan, Bethel Park, 1:58

120: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan, 3-1

126: Zander Phaturos, Waynesburg d. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 3-1

132: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg d. Costa Moore, Canon-McMillan, 4-0

138: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 3-2

145: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg m.d. Bodie Morgan, Trinity, 13-5

152: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg p. Giani Martini, Canon-McMillan, 0:51

160: Nate Stephenson, Waynesburg d. Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley, 5-2

172: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg d. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 5-1

189: Eli Makel, Waynesburg p. Phillip Nave, Peters Township, 2:31

215: Ty Banco, Trinity p. Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan, 4:59

285: Ryan Howard, Waynesburg d. Tyson Brophy, Trinity, 3-1

Second place

120: Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan p. Jack Duncan, Ringgold, 2:30

132: Blake Reihner, Trinity m.d. Chris Cibrone, Peters Township, 9-1

138: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley p. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park, 3:25

189: Jaden Keating, Upper St. Clair d. Phillip Nave, Peters Township, 4-2 UTB

215: Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan p. Brayden Wilcher, Ringgold, 0:20

Top two finishers advance to the WPIAL tournament

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.