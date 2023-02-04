High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 3, 2023
Saturday, February 4, 2023 | 12:48 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
New Castle 67, Central Catholic 53
Butler 66, North Allegheny 55
Seneca Valley 57, Pine-Richland 37
Section 2
Hempfield 67, Canon-McMillan 45
Upper St. Clair 37, Mt. Lebanon 36
Class 5A
Section 1
Bethel Park 78, Connellsville 45
Peters Township 89, Ringgold 39
Thomas Jefferson 72, Trinity 68 (OT)
Section 2
Fox Chapel 51, Armstrong 30
Penn Hills 58, Shaler 41
Woodland Hills 63, Plum 48
Section 3
Kiski Area 50, Gateway 45 (2OT)
Latrobe 66, Franklin Regional 53
Penn-Trafford 60, McKeesport 58
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 66, Moon 62
South Fayette 77, Mars 72 (3OT)
North Hills 61, West Allegheny 48
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 66, Greensburg Salem 33
Section 2
Lincoln Park 106, Hopewell 42
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 65, Elizabeth Forward 59
Laurel Highlands 78, Belle Vernon 59
Uniontown 88, Southmoreland 32
Section 4
Montour 74, East Allegheny 37
Quaker Valley 53, Avonworth 51
South Allegheny 66, West Mifflin 46
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 65, Freedom 29
Neshannock 70, New Brighton 29
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 57, Brentwood 49
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 57, South Park 49
Steel Valley 70, Sto-Rox 65
Section 3
Deer Lakes 66, Apollo-Ridge 38
Derry 68, Valley 50
Shady Side Academy 64, Ligonier Valley 60
Section 4
Brownsville 58, McGuffey 39
Yough 52, Mt. Pleasant 17
Washington at Waynesburg Central, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 55, Sewickley Academy 36
Shenango 67, South Side 45
Section 2
Nazareth Prep 58, Winchester Thurston 46
Bishop Canevin 70, Propel Braddock Hills 48
Eden Christian 2, Propel Montour 0 (forfeit)
Section 3
Springdale 43, Leechburg 41
Serra Catholic 79, Riverview 55
Section 4
Burgettstown 75, Bentworth 67
Carmichaels 48, Frazier 39
Fort Cherry 61, Chartiers-Houston 48
Class A
Section 1
Union 89, Western Beaver 39
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 64, California 51
Monessen 70, West Greene 39
Section 3
Imani Christian 94, Aquinas Academy 73
Summit Academy 65, St. Joseph 59
City League
Allderdice 110, Carrick 33
Obama Academy at Westinghouse, (n)
Brashear 83, Perry Traditional Academy 32
Nonsection
Beaver 83, Keystone Oaks 41
North Catholic 72, Wheeling Central Catholic (WV) 46
Saturday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 2
Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 2 p.m.
Slammin’ at Sewickley Academy
Laurel Highlands vs. South Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Blackhawk vs. Eden Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park vs. Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Neshannock, 2:30 p.m.
Berlin-BrothersValley at Bishop Canevin, 1:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Mapletown, 2 p.m.
Jeannette at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Bethel Park, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Baldwin 55, Canon-McMillan 32
Mt. Lebanon 53, Peters Township 49
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area 50, Woodland Hills 45
Section 2
Class 3A
Section 2
Avonworth 53, Keystone Oaks 44
Nonsection
Avella 69, Beth-Center 51
Charleroi 63, West Greene 47
Propel Montour 48, Cornerstone Prep 29
City League
Allderdice 40, Carrick 10
Perry Traditional Academy 62, Brashear 56
Obama Academy 54, Westinghouse 35
Saturday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.
Slammin’ at Sewickley Academy
Eden Christian vs. Sewickley Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Laurel vs. Freedom, 3 p.m.
Nonsection
Cumberland Valley at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 60, Hampton 15
Saturday’s schedule
Class 3A
Semifinals
At Peters Township
Waynesburg (12-2) vs. Connellsville (14-4), 10 a.m.
Hempfield (8-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-2), 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Burgettstown (9-0) vs. Frazier (11-6), noon
Burrell (10-3) vs. Quaker Valley (14-4), noon
Note: Finals begin 15 minutes after conclusion of semifinals.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
