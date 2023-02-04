TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 3, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, February 4, 2023 | 12:48 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

New Castle 67, Central Catholic 53

Butler 66, North Allegheny 55

Seneca Valley 57, Pine-Richland 37

Section 2

Hempfield 67, Canon-McMillan 45

Upper St. Clair 37, Mt. Lebanon 36

Norwin 63, Baldwin 50

Class 5A

Section 1

Bethel Park 78, Connellsville 45

Peters Township 89, Ringgold 39

Thomas Jefferson 72, Trinity 68 (OT)

Section 2

Fox Chapel 51, Armstrong 30

Penn Hills 58, Shaler 41

Woodland Hills 63, Plum 48

Section 3

Kiski Area 50, Gateway 45 (2OT)

Latrobe 66, Franklin Regional 53

Penn-Trafford 60, McKeesport 58

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 66, Moon 62

South Fayette 77, Mars 72 (3OT)

North Hills 61, West Allegheny 48

Class 4A

Section 1

Hampton 53, Freeport 36

Highlands 66, Greensburg Salem 33

Knoch 53, Indiana 45

Section 2

Blackhawk 51, Ambridge 39

Lincoln Park 106, Hopewell 42

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 65, Elizabeth Forward 59

Laurel Highlands 78, Belle Vernon 59

Uniontown 88, Southmoreland 32

Section 4

Montour 74, East Allegheny 37

Quaker Valley 53, Avonworth 51

South Allegheny 66, West Mifflin 46

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 65, Freedom 29

Mohawk 69, Riverside 57

Neshannock 70, New Brighton 29

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 57, Brentwood 49

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 57, South Park 49

Steel Valley 70, Sto-Rox 65

Section 3

Deer Lakes 66, Apollo-Ridge 38

Derry 68, Valley 50

Shady Side Academy 64, Ligonier Valley 60

Section 4

Brownsville 58, McGuffey 39

Yough 52, Mt. Pleasant 17

Washington at Waynesburg Central, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 60, Northgate 42

Laurel 55, Sewickley Academy 36

Shenango 67, South Side 45

Section 2

Nazareth Prep 58, Winchester Thurston 46

Bishop Canevin 70, Propel Braddock Hills 48

Eden Christian 2, Propel Montour 0 (forfeit)

Section 3

Clairton 63, Jeannette 58

Springdale 43, Leechburg 41

Serra Catholic 79, Riverview 55

Section 4

Burgettstown 75, Bentworth 67

Carmichaels 48, Frazier 39

Fort Cherry 61, Chartiers-Houston 48

Class A

Section 1

Avella 55, Cornell 50

Carlynton 58, Rochester 43

Union 89, Western Beaver 39

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 64, California 51

Geibel 75, Mapletown 38

Monessen 70, West Greene 39

Section 3

Imani Christian 94, Aquinas Academy 73

Summit Academy 65, St. Joseph 59

City League

Allderdice 110, Carrick 33

Obama Academy at Westinghouse, (n)

Brashear 83, Perry Traditional Academy 32

Nonsection

Beaver 83, Keystone Oaks 41

North Catholic 72, Wheeling Central Catholic (WV) 46

Saturday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 2

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 2 p.m.

Slammin’ at Sewickley Academy

Laurel Highlands vs. South Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Blackhawk vs. Eden Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park vs. Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Neshannock, 2:30 p.m.

Berlin-BrothersValley at Bishop Canevin, 1:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Mapletown, 2 p.m.

Jeannette at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Bethel Park, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Baldwin 55, Canon-McMillan 32

Mt. Lebanon 53, Peters Township 49

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area 50, Woodland Hills 45

Section 2

Mars 38, Shaler 35

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth 53, Keystone Oaks 44

Nonsection

Avella 69, Beth-Center 51

Charleroi 63, West Greene 47

Propel Montour 48, Cornerstone Prep 29

City League

Allderdice 40, Carrick 10

Perry Traditional Academy 62, Brashear 56

Obama Academy 54, Westinghouse 35

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.

Slammin’ at Sewickley Academy

Eden Christian vs. Sewickley Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Laurel vs. Freedom, 3 p.m.

Nonsection

Cumberland Valley at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 60, Hampton 15

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Semifinals

At Peters Township

Waynesburg (12-2) vs. Connellsville (14-4), 10 a.m.

Hempfield (8-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-2), 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

At Chartiers-Houston

Burgettstown (9-0) vs. Frazier (11-6), noon

Burrell (10-3) vs. Quaker Valley (14-4), noon

Note: Finals begin 15 minutes after conclusion of semifinals.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

