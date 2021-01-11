High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 11, 2021
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Badger (Ohio) 78, Shenango 53
Thomas Jefferson 52, Uniontown 35
Aquinas Academy 66, Riverview 65
Avonworth 68, Valley 60
West Shamokin 56, Indiana 23
California at Beth-Center, ppd.
Montour at South Fayette, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, ppd.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Monessen, 7 p.m.
California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Burrell at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 55, North Hills 27
Butler 47, Pine-Richland 31
Norwin 62, Seneca Valley 29
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 37, Hempfield 36
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 69 West Allegheny 18
Moon 58, Lincoln Park 40
South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Indiana 53, Kiski Area 21
Fox Chapel at Hampton, ppd.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 59, Laurel Highlands 15
Uniontown at Ringgold, ppd.
Section 4
Latrobe 58, McKeesport 53
Penn Hills 58, Gateway 40
Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 66, Derry 33
Knoch 72, Highlands 29
Valley at Freeport, ppd.
Section 2
Beaver 58, Montour 31
Central Valley 61, New Castle 46
Quaker Valley 63, Blackhawk 51
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 37, Yough 26
Southmoreland 53, Elizabeth Forward 40
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 55, Freedom 39
North Catholic 63, Ellwood City 29
Mohawk 80, Riverside 17
Section 2
McGuffey 50, Charleroi 47
Waynesburg Central 67, Washington 45
Section 3
Brentwood 48, East Allegheny 31
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 50, South Side 30
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 44, Shenango 37
Aliquippa at New Brighton, ppd.
Section 2
Serra Catholic 51, Frazier 29
Beth-Center at California, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 3
Carlynton 45, Fort Cherry 43
Sto-Rox 63, Northgate 39
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 74, Springdale 20
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 48, Cornell 18
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, ppd.
Section 2
Monessen 61, Avella 40
Jefferson-Morgan 50, Geibel 10
West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Clairton 58, Leechburg 9
Aquinas Academy 52 Propel Andrew Street 19
Riverview at St. Joseph, ppd.
Nonsection
Armstrong 71, Jeannette 25
South Fayette 59, West Mifflin 36
Burrell 53, Saltsburg 46
Mt. Lebanon 55, Oakland Catholic 44
Trinity 56, Bethel Park 41
Burgettstown 59, Keystone Oaks 49
Beaver Falls 42, Sharon 39
Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.
West Mifflin at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 5 p.m.
Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Baldwin at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Monday’s results
Boys
Burrell 7, Redeemer Lutheran 0
Gateway 7, Plum 0
Serra Catholic 7, McKeesport 0
Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0
Girls
Burrell 7, Redeemer Lutheran 0
McKeesport 7, Serra Catholic 0
Blackhawk 4, New Castle 3
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Pine-Richland 11, Butler 1
Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, (n)
North Allegheny 6, Mt. Lebanon 5 (OT)
Class AA
Hempfield 6, Mars 5
Franklin Regional 8, Moon 0
Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson, (n)
Baldwin at Penn-Trafford, (n)
Montour 5, Shaler 1
Meadville at Hampton, ppd.
Class A
North Hills 1, Kiski Area 0
Sewickley Academy 8, Beaver 1
Chartiers Valley 5, Blackhawk 1
Indiana 9, Norwin 3
Freeport at South Park, (n)
Class B
Bishop Canevin 11, Elizabeth Forward 3
Ringgold at Burrell, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Class AA
West Allegheny at Meadville at Meadville Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.
Class A
Quaker Valley at Westmont Hilltop at First Summit Arena, 6 p.m.; McDowell at Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Class B
Neshannock at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Kiski Area 76, Plum 70
Girls
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Plum 85, Kiski Area 52
Wrestling
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2A
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1B
Jefferson-Morgan 41, Bentworth 33
Section 2A
Blackhawk at Freedom, (n)
Section 3B
Derry 35, Elizabeth Forward 30
Mt. Pleasant 72, Yough 3
Mt. Pleasant 58, Southmoreland 12
Southmoreland 54, Yough 5
Nonsection
Norwin at Moon, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2B
Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Nonconference
Burgettstown at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
