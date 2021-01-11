High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 11, 2021

Monday, January 11, 2021 | 11:31 PM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Badger (Ohio) 78, Shenango 53

Thomas Jefferson 52, Uniontown 35

Aquinas Academy 66, Riverview 65

Avonworth 68, Valley 60

West Shamokin 56, Indiana 23

California at Beth-Center, ppd.

Montour at South Fayette, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, ppd.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Monessen, 7 p.m.

California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Burrell at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 55, North Hills 27

Butler 47, Pine-Richland 31

Norwin 62, Seneca Valley 29

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 37, Hempfield 36

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 69 West Allegheny 18

Moon 58, Lincoln Park 40

South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Indiana 53, Kiski Area 21

Fox Chapel at Hampton, ppd.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 59, Laurel Highlands 15

Uniontown at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 4

Latrobe 58, McKeesport 53

Penn Hills 58, Gateway 40

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 66, Derry 33

Knoch 72, Highlands 29

Valley at Freeport, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver 58, Montour 31

Central Valley 61, New Castle 46

Quaker Valley 63, Blackhawk 51

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 37, Yough 26

Southmoreland 53, Elizabeth Forward 40

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 55, Freedom 39

North Catholic 63, Ellwood City 29

Mohawk 80, Riverside 17

Section 2

McGuffey 50, Charleroi 47

Waynesburg Central 67, Washington 45

Section 3

Brentwood 48, East Allegheny 31

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 50, South Side 30

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 44, Shenango 37

Aliquippa at New Brighton, ppd.

Section 2

Serra Catholic 51, Frazier 29

Beth-Center at California, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton 45, Fort Cherry 43

Sto-Rox 63, Northgate 39

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 74, Springdale 20

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 48, Cornell 18

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, ppd.

Section 2

Monessen 61, Avella 40

Jefferson-Morgan 50, Geibel 10

West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Clairton 58, Leechburg 9

Aquinas Academy 52 Propel Andrew Street 19

Riverview at St. Joseph, ppd.

Nonsection

Armstrong 71, Jeannette 25

South Fayette 59, West Mifflin 36

Burrell 53, Saltsburg 46

Mt. Lebanon 55, Oakland Catholic 44

Trinity 56, Bethel Park 41

Burgettstown 59, Keystone Oaks 49

Beaver Falls 42, Sharon 39

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.

West Mifflin at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 5 p.m.

Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Baldwin at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Monday’s results

Boys

Burrell 7, Redeemer Lutheran 0

Gateway 7, Plum 0

Serra Catholic 7, McKeesport 0

Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0

Girls

Burrell 7, Redeemer Lutheran 0

McKeesport 7, Serra Catholic 0

Blackhawk 4, New Castle 3

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Pine-Richland 11, Butler 1

Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, (n)

North Allegheny 6, Mt. Lebanon 5 (OT)

Class AA

Hempfield 6, Mars 5

Franklin Regional 8, Moon 0

Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Baldwin at Penn-Trafford, (n)

Montour 5, Shaler 1

Meadville at Hampton, ppd.

Class A

North Hills 1, Kiski Area 0

Sewickley Academy 8, Beaver 1

Chartiers Valley 5, Blackhawk 1

Indiana 9, Norwin 3

Freeport at South Park, (n)

Class B

Bishop Canevin 11, Elizabeth Forward 3

Ringgold at Burrell, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class AA

West Allegheny at Meadville at Meadville Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.

Class A

Quaker Valley at Westmont Hilltop at First Summit Arena, 6 p.m.; McDowell at Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class B

Neshannock at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Kiski Area 76, Plum 70

Girls

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Plum 85, Kiski Area 52

Wrestling

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1B

Jefferson-Morgan 41, Bentworth 33

Section 2A

Blackhawk at Freedom, (n)

Section 3B

Derry 35, Elizabeth Forward 30

Mt. Pleasant 72, Yough 3

Mt. Pleasant 58, Southmoreland 12

Southmoreland 54, Yough 5

Nonsection

Norwin at Moon, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2B

Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Nonconference

Burgettstown at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.