High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 13, 2021
Thursday, January 14, 2021 | 12:00 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 72, East Allegheny 38
Class 2A
Section 2
Sto-Rox 60, Burgettstown 39
Section 4
Monessen 65, Jefferson-Morgan 59
Class A
Section 2
Avella 65, Geibel 57
Nonsection
South Side 70, Brentwood 65
Frazier 66, Yough 45
Plum 50, Elizabeth Forward 44
Springdale 70, St. Joseph 42
Shenango 44, Beaver 39
Carlynton 64, Freedom 43
Chartiers Valley 64, Lincoln Park 62 (OT)
Beth-Center 63, Bentworth 36
Carmichaels 74, Waynesburg Central 55
Central Catholic 66, Seneca Valley 58
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, ppd.
Jeannette at South Fayette, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian Academy at Plants and Pillars, 7:45 p.m.
North Hills at Hampton, ppd.
Washington at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 26
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 81, Washington 22
Sewickley Academy 52, West Greene 39
McKeesport 70, South Allegheny 26
Lincoln Park 34, Beaver Falls 26
Greensburg Central Catholic at Gateway, ppd.
Neshannock at Mohawk, ppd.
Union at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Hempfield, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Valley, ppd.
Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
California at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 3
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.
Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Clairton at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, ppd.
Nonsection
Calvary Chapel Christian at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Plants and Pillars, 6:15 p.m.
Plum at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday’s Results
Freeport 5, Armstrong 2
Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0
Gateway 7, Burrell 0
Latrobe 4, Greensburg Salem 3
Girls
Wednesday’s Results
Freeport 7, Armstrong 0
Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0
Burrell 7, Gateway 0
Greensburg Salem 7, Latrobe 0
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class AAA
Butler at Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.; Central Catholic at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class AA
Hampton at South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Shaler at Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Hempfield at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Fox Chapel at Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; North Hills at Greensburg Salem at Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.; Norwin at Blackhawk at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Avonworth at Connellsville at Ice Mine Rink, 7:15 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Central Valley at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.; Trinity at Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:35 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Class AA
Section 2
Blackhawk 109, Beaver 74
Girls
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Class AA
Section 2
Blackhawk 94, Beaver 62
Wrestling
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1B
Penn-Trafford 33, Plum 27
Penn-Trafford 72, Woodland Hills 0
Franklin Regional 78, Woodland Hills 0
Franklin Regional 66, Plum 4
Section 2A
West Mifflin 43, Belle Vernon 18
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson (n)
Section 2B
Greensburg Salem 39, McKeesport 29
Hempfield 47, Greensburg Salem 16
Norwin 40, Latrobe 27
McKeesport vs. Hempfield (n)
Section 3A
Seneca Valley 66, New Castle 12
Moon 47, Beaver 21
Section 3B
North Allegheny 44, Pine-Richland 20
Pine-Richland 64, Shaler 6
North Hills 30, Mars 29
Mars 51, Shaler 9
North Hills at Shaler (n)
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan 47, Trinity 18
Waynesburg Central at South Fayette, ppd.
Section 4B
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd
Peters Township 49, Central Catholic 21
Class 2A
Section 1A
Fort Cherry 45, Chartiers-Houston 3
Keystone Oaks at Burgettstown (n)
Section 1B
Beth-Center 54, Frazier 14
Bentworth at McGuffey (n)
West Greene 42, Jefferson-Morgan 30
Section 2A
Ellwood City 48, Blackhawk 14
Ambridge at Freedom, ppd.
Blackhawk vs. Ambridge, ppd.
Ellwood City 48, Central Valley 21
Section 2B
Montour 54, Carlynton 17
South Side at Avonworth (n)
Section 3A
Riverview at Burrell, ppd.
Knoch 54, Valley 18
Section 3B
Derry 39, Southmoreland 29
Mt. Pleasant 52, Elizabeth Forward 18
Nonsection
Butler 51, Hampton 23
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3A
Moon at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Keystone Oaks at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Washington at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Laurel at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
United at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s summaries
Penn-Trafford 33, Plum 27
285: Joe Enick (PT) p. Ian Lamia, 1:41
106: Carson Yocca (P) p. Gavin Ellwood, 3:24
113: Sam Snyder (P) wbf
120: Antonio Walker (P) d. Hayden Coy (PT), 8-4
126: Vincent Citrano (P) d. Ryan Auel, 4-1
132: Brett Hampton (PT) p. Grant Durst, 5:16
138: Paul Darragh (PT) d. Paul McClintock, 6-4
145: Owen Ott (PT) m.d. Jack Tongel, 15-2 19-18
152: Lucas Paszek (PT) t.f. Jay Thornton, 16-0, 3:15
160: Andrew Claassen (P) p. Mason Tosadori, 3:28
172: Ryan Bachar (PT) wbf
189: Kade Thomas (P) d. Scott Coy, 3-0
215: Chris Hartman (PT) d. Lucas Heath, 5-2
Penn-Trafford 72, Woodland Hills 0
106: Gavin Ellwood (PT) wbf
113: No match
120: Hayden Coy (PT) wbf
126: Ryan Auel (PT) wbf
132: Brett Hampton (PT) p. Nate O`Neil, 0:54
138: Paul Darragh (PT) p. Joshua Granger, 2:56
145: Owen Ott (PT) p. Arthur Probola, 2:26
152: Lucas Paszek (PT) wbf
160: Mason Tosadori (PT) wbf
172: Ryan Bachar (PT) wbf
189: Scott Coy (PT) wbf
215: Chris Hartman (PT) wbf
285: Joe Enick (PT) wbf
Hempfield 47, Greensburg Salem 16
152: Ty Linsenbigler (H) tf Colt Rubrecht 16-1
160: Luke Willett (GS) p. Derek Choby 1:00
172: Coby Stepanik (H) p. Cooper Phillips 5:40
189: Elijah Binakonsky (H) d Christian McChesney 6-2
215: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Dalton Bozich-Gockel :30
285: Isaiah Vance (H) d. Billy McChesney 3-0
106: Logan Williams (H) wbf
113: No match
120: Ethan Lebin (H) wbf
126: Ethan Berginc (H) p. Kaidyn Gonder :52
132: Briar Priest (H) p. Trent Lenhart :44
138: Lucas Kapusta (H) p. Cody Kaufman 2:45
145: Trevor Swartz (GS) m.d. Charlie Mesich 8-0
Greensburg Salem 39, McKeesport 29
138: Cody Kaufman (GS) wbf
145: Trevor Swartz (GS) p. Ben Eastman 3:53
152: Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Meliki Manley 1:36
160: Luke Willett (GS) p. Dan Alfer 1:12
172: Cooper Phillips (GS) wbf
189: Bolivar Campusano (M) p. Christian McChesney 2:59
215: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Kason Burd 2:25
285: Billy McChesney (GS) d. Colin Lyons 3-1
106: No match
113: Cody Garancsi (M) wbf
120: Brady Willochell (M) wbf
126: Colton Kotouch (M) p. Kaidyn Gonder 1:13
132: Caleb Higdon (M) tf Trent Lenhart 16-1
Norwin 40, Latrobe 27
189: Chad Boerio (L) p. Anthony Barle, 3:03.
215: Josh Page (N) p. Micah Piper, 2:36.
285: Tyler Lynch (L) Riley Shades, 1:01.
106: Carson Handra (N) wbf
113: Vincent Kilkeary (L) p. Conner Henning, :57.
120: Luke Passarelli (L) d. Lucio Angelicchio, 3-0.
126: Gabe Conroy (N) p. Steven Tucibat, 1:38.
132: Nath Roth (L) p. Nate Campbell, :57.
138: Gabe Golden (L) d. Colton Minerva, 8-3.
145: A.J. Hewitt (N) p. Vincent Leone, 1:25.
152: John Altieri (N) m.d. Jack Pletcher, 13-1.
160: Chase Kranitz (N) p. Payton Henry, 2:38.
172: Tanner Babeo (N) d. Sam Snyder, 5-0.
Mt. Pleasant 52, Elizabeth Forward 18
106: Joseph Longhi (MP ) wbf
113: Emanuel Gardner (EF) p. Sean Cain, 5:49
120: Damon Michaels (EF) p. Duncan Blose, 3:31
126: Greg Shaulis (MP) p. Donovan Woytsek, 1:55
132: Jamison Poklembo (MP) p. Alexander Wardropper, 1:30
138: Luke Geibig (MP) d. Justin Patton, 4-1
145: Lucas Shaulis (MP) d. Caden Brock, 2-0
152: Conor Johnson (MP) p. Blake Caruso, 2:41
160: Jackson Hutter (MP) wbf
172: Noah Gnibus (MP) m.d. Richard Prokop, 11-2
189: Tiberius Ten (EF) p. Aaron Stasko, 4:52
215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Davontay Brownfield, 1:15
285: Ian Fasano (MP) p. Nicholas Murphy, 3:15
Knoch 54, Valley 18
106: No match
113: Matthew Frank (K) won by forfeit
120: Nicholas Golab (K) wbf.
126: Chuck Perkins (V) wbf.
132: Ryan long (V) wbf.
138: Dion Lyons (V) p. Christopher Michaux, 1:30
145: Gavin McGowan (K) wbf.
152: Ty Misitis (K) wbf.
160: Aaron Butler (K) wbf.
172: Kyle Lauster (K) wbf.
189: Samuel Freyermuth (K) wbf.
215: Nathaniel Becker (K) wbf.
285: Eli Reese (K) wbf.
