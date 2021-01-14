High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 13, 2021

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 72, East Allegheny 38

Class 2A

Section 2

Sto-Rox 60, Burgettstown 39

Section 4

Monessen 65, Jefferson-Morgan 59

Class A

Section 2

Avella 65, Geibel 57

Nonsection

South Side 70, Brentwood 65

Frazier 66, Yough 45

Plum 50, Elizabeth Forward 44

Springdale 70, St. Joseph 42

Shenango 44, Beaver 39

Carlynton 64, Freedom 43

Chartiers Valley 64, Lincoln Park 62 (OT)

Beth-Center 63, Bentworth 36

Carmichaels 74, Waynesburg Central 55

Central Catholic 66, Seneca Valley 58

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, ppd.

Jeannette at South Fayette, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian Academy at Plants and Pillars, 7:45 p.m.

North Hills at Hampton, ppd.

Washington at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 26

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 81, Washington 22

Sewickley Academy 52, West Greene 39

McKeesport 70, South Allegheny 26

Lincoln Park 34, Beaver Falls 26

Greensburg Central Catholic at Gateway, ppd.

Neshannock at Mohawk, ppd.

Union at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Hempfield, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Valley, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Clairton at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, ppd.

Nonsection

Calvary Chapel Christian at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Plants and Pillars, 6:15 p.m.

Plum at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday’s Results

Freeport 5, Armstrong 2

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0

Gateway 7, Burrell 0

Latrobe 4, Greensburg Salem 3

Girls

Wednesday’s Results

Freeport 7, Armstrong 0

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0

Burrell 7, Gateway 0

Greensburg Salem 7, Latrobe 0

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Butler at Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.; Central Catholic at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA

Hampton at South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Shaler at Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Hempfield at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Fox Chapel at Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; North Hills at Greensburg Salem at Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.; Norwin at Blackhawk at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Connellsville at Ice Mine Rink, 7:15 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Central Valley at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.; Trinity at Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:35 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Class AA

Section 2

Blackhawk 109, Beaver 74

Girls

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Class AA

Section 2

Blackhawk 94, Beaver 62

Wrestling

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1B

Penn-Trafford 33, Plum 27

Penn-Trafford 72, Woodland Hills 0

Franklin Regional 78, Woodland Hills 0

Franklin Regional 66, Plum 4

Section 2A

West Mifflin 43, Belle Vernon 18

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson (n)

Section 2B

Greensburg Salem 39, McKeesport 29

Hempfield 47, Greensburg Salem 16

Norwin 40, Latrobe 27

McKeesport vs. Hempfield (n)

Section 3A

Seneca Valley 66, New Castle 12

Moon 47, Beaver 21

Section 3B

North Allegheny 44, Pine-Richland 20

Pine-Richland 64, Shaler 6

North Hills 30, Mars 29

Mars 51, Shaler 9

North Hills at Shaler (n)

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan 47, Trinity 18

Waynesburg Central at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 4B

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd

Peters Township 49, Central Catholic 21

Class 2A

Section 1A

Fort Cherry 45, Chartiers-Houston 3

Keystone Oaks at Burgettstown (n)

Section 1B

Beth-Center 54, Frazier 14

Bentworth at McGuffey (n)

West Greene 42, Jefferson-Morgan 30

Section 2A

Ellwood City 48, Blackhawk 14

Ambridge at Freedom, ppd.

Blackhawk vs. Ambridge, ppd.

Ellwood City 48, Central Valley 21

Section 2B

Montour 54, Carlynton 17

South Side at Avonworth (n)

Section 3A

Riverview at Burrell, ppd.

Knoch 54, Valley 18

Section 3B

Derry 39, Southmoreland 29

Mt. Pleasant 52, Elizabeth Forward 18

Nonsection

Butler 51, Hampton 23

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3A

Moon at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Keystone Oaks at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Washington at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Laurel at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

United at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s summaries

Penn-Trafford 33, Plum 27

285: Joe Enick (PT) p. Ian Lamia, 1:41

106: Carson Yocca (P) p. Gavin Ellwood, 3:24

113: Sam Snyder (P) wbf

120: Antonio Walker (P) d. Hayden Coy (PT), 8-4

126: Vincent Citrano (P) d. Ryan Auel, 4-1

132: Brett Hampton (PT) p. Grant Durst, 5:16

138: Paul Darragh (PT) d. Paul McClintock, 6-4

145: Owen Ott (PT) m.d. Jack Tongel, 15-2 19-18

152: Lucas Paszek (PT) t.f. Jay Thornton, 16-0, 3:15

160: Andrew Claassen (P) p. Mason Tosadori, 3:28

172: Ryan Bachar (PT) wbf

189: Kade Thomas (P) d. Scott Coy, 3-0

215: Chris Hartman (PT) d. Lucas Heath, 5-2

Penn-Trafford 72, Woodland Hills 0

106: Gavin Ellwood (PT) wbf

113: No match

120: Hayden Coy (PT) wbf

126: Ryan Auel (PT) wbf

132: Brett Hampton (PT) p. Nate O`Neil, 0:54

138: Paul Darragh (PT) p. Joshua Granger, 2:56

145: Owen Ott (PT) p. Arthur Probola, 2:26

152: Lucas Paszek (PT) wbf

160: Mason Tosadori (PT) wbf

172: Ryan Bachar (PT) wbf

189: Scott Coy (PT) wbf

215: Chris Hartman (PT) wbf

285: Joe Enick (PT) wbf

Hempfield 47, Greensburg Salem 16

152: Ty Linsenbigler (H) tf Colt Rubrecht 16-1

160: Luke Willett (GS) p. Derek Choby 1:00

172: Coby Stepanik (H) p. Cooper Phillips 5:40

189: Elijah Binakonsky (H) d Christian McChesney 6-2

215: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Dalton Bozich-Gockel :30

285: Isaiah Vance (H) d. Billy McChesney 3-0

106: Logan Williams (H) wbf

113: No match

120: Ethan Lebin (H) wbf

126: Ethan Berginc (H) p. Kaidyn Gonder :52

132: Briar Priest (H) p. Trent Lenhart :44

138: Lucas Kapusta (H) p. Cody Kaufman 2:45

145: Trevor Swartz (GS) m.d. Charlie Mesich 8-0

Greensburg Salem 39, McKeesport 29

138: Cody Kaufman (GS) wbf

145: Trevor Swartz (GS) p. Ben Eastman 3:53

152: Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Meliki Manley 1:36

160: Luke Willett (GS) p. Dan Alfer 1:12

172: Cooper Phillips (GS) wbf

189: Bolivar Campusano (M) p. Christian McChesney 2:59

215: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Kason Burd 2:25

285: Billy McChesney (GS) d. Colin Lyons 3-1

106: No match

113: Cody Garancsi (M) wbf

120: Brady Willochell (M) wbf

126: Colton Kotouch (M) p. Kaidyn Gonder 1:13

132: Caleb Higdon (M) tf Trent Lenhart 16-1

Norwin 40, Latrobe 27

189: Chad Boerio (L) p. Anthony Barle, 3:03.

215: Josh Page (N) p. Micah Piper, 2:36.

285: Tyler Lynch (L) Riley Shades, 1:01.

106: Carson Handra (N) wbf

113: Vincent Kilkeary (L) p. Conner Henning, :57.

120: Luke Passarelli (L) d. Lucio Angelicchio, 3-0.

126: Gabe Conroy (N) p. Steven Tucibat, 1:38.

132: Nath Roth (L) p. Nate Campbell, :57.

138: Gabe Golden (L) d. Colton Minerva, 8-3.

145: A.J. Hewitt (N) p. Vincent Leone, 1:25.

152: John Altieri (N) m.d. Jack Pletcher, 13-1.

160: Chase Kranitz (N) p. Payton Henry, 2:38.

172: Tanner Babeo (N) d. Sam Snyder, 5-0.

Mt. Pleasant 52, Elizabeth Forward 18

106: Joseph Longhi (MP ) wbf

113: Emanuel Gardner (EF) p. Sean Cain, 5:49

120: Damon Michaels (EF) p. Duncan Blose, 3:31

126: Greg Shaulis (MP) p. Donovan Woytsek, 1:55

132: Jamison Poklembo (MP) p. Alexander Wardropper, 1:30

138: Luke Geibig (MP) d. Justin Patton, 4-1

145: Lucas Shaulis (MP) d. Caden Brock, 2-0

152: Conor Johnson (MP) p. Blake Caruso, 2:41

160: Jackson Hutter (MP) wbf

172: Noah Gnibus (MP) m.d. Richard Prokop, 11-2

189: Tiberius Ten (EF) p. Aaron Stasko, 4:52

215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Davontay Brownfield, 1:15

285: Ian Fasano (MP) p. Nicholas Murphy, 3:15

Knoch 54, Valley 18

106: No match

113: Matthew Frank (K) won by forfeit

120: Nicholas Golab (K) wbf.

126: Chuck Perkins (V) wbf.

132: Ryan long (V) wbf.

138: Dion Lyons (V) p. Christopher Michaux, 1:30

145: Gavin McGowan (K) wbf.

152: Ty Misitis (K) wbf.

160: Aaron Butler (K) wbf.

172: Kyle Lauster (K) wbf.

189: Samuel Freyermuth (K) wbf.

215: Nathaniel Becker (K) wbf.

285: Eli Reese (K) wbf.

