High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 14, 2021
Thursday, January 14, 2021 | 11:28 PM
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Clairton 35
Nonsection
South Allegheny 46, Washington 35
Plants and Pillars 49, Cheswick Christian Academy 30
North Hills at Hampton, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, ppd.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 8 p.m.
South Fayette at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Freeport at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, ppd.
Lincoln Park at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Burgettstown at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Berlin-BrothersValley at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 43, North Hills 27
Norwin 49, Butler 26
Penn-Trafford 46, Shaler 33
North Allegheny 65, Seneca Valley 53
Section 2
Bethel Park 65, Canon-McMillan 31
Mt. Lebanon 58, Peters Township 51
Baldwin at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Oakland Catholic 54, West Allegheny 14
South Fayette 71, Lincoln Park 35
Section 2
Armstrong 51, Fox Chapel 36
Hampton 53, Indiana 47
Mars 64, Kiski Area 44
Section 3
Trinity 77, Albert Gallatin 35
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 52, Deer Lakes 32
Freeport 43, Highlands 28
Burrell 50, Derry 21
Deer Lakes at Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Montour 54, New Castle 31
Beaver 40, Quaker Valley 37
Blackhawk 77, Central Valley 37
Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.
Section 3
Southmoreland 46, Mt. Pleasant 24
West Mifflin 34, Belle Vernon 33
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 39, Riverside 19
Freedom 40, Ellwood City 22
Beaver Falls at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
South Park 63, Bentworth 16
Brownsville at Charleroi, ppd.
McGuffey at Waynesburg, ppd.
Section 3
Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Keystone Oaks 46, East Allegheny 42
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 70, Aliquippa 31
Shenango 65, New Brighton 30
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 64, South Side, 51
Section 2
California at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Carmichaels at Frazier, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 3
Burgettstown 57, Carlynton 36
Sto-Rox 51, Chartiers-Houston 43
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 84, Jeannette 25
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Union 48, Cornell 19
Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Section 2
Avella 60, Geibel 17
Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 44, Clairton 36
Riverview 25, Leechburg 12
Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, ppd.
Nonsection
Upper St. Clair 58, Plum 47
Calvary Chapel Christian at Propel Montour, (n)
Cheswick Christian Academy at Plants and Pillars, (n)
Friday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Bentworth at Avella, 6 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Woodland Hills at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
California at Yough, ppd.
Albert Gallatin at Washington, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Monessen, ppd.
Highlands at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class AAA
Butler at Bethel Park, (n)
Seneca Valley 6, Central Catholic 1
Class AA
Thomas Jefferson 6, Hempfield 4
South Fayette 13, Hampton 5
Shaler at Baldwin, ppd.
Class A
Norwin 8, Blackhawk 2
Indiana 7, Fox Chapel 3
North Catholic at South Park, (n)
Greensburg Salem 4, North Hills 1
Chartiers Valley 3, Quaker Valley 1
Class B
Ringgold 7, Trinity 2
Avonworth at Connellsville, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward 10, Central Valley 4
Rifle
WPIAL
Hempfield 797-62x, Penn-Trafford 797-61x
Swimming
Boys
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 91, Armstrong 43
Section 2
North Allegheny 98, Hampton 77
Class AA
Section 5
Belle Vernon 72, McKeesport 59
Girls
WPIAL
Thursday’s Results
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 95, Armstrong 81
Section 2
North Allegheny 103, Hampton 75
Class AA
Section 5
Belle Vernon 46, McKeesport 11
Wrestling
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3A
Moon at New Castle, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1A
South Park 42, Washington 24
Keystone Oaks at Chartiers-Houston, (n)
Section 2A
Laurel at Central Valley, ppd.
Nonsection
United at Ligonier Valley, (n)
Friday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2A
Baldwin at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1B
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
