High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 14, 2021

By:

Thursday, January 14, 2021 | 11:28 PM

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Clairton 35

Nonsection

South Allegheny 46, Washington 35

Plants and Pillars 49, Cheswick Christian Academy 30

North Hills at Hampton, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 8 p.m.

South Fayette at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Freeport at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, ppd.

Lincoln Park at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Burgettstown at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Berlin-BrothersValley at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 43, North Hills 27

Norwin 49, Butler 26

Penn-Trafford 46, Shaler 33

North Allegheny 65, Seneca Valley 53

Section 2

Bethel Park 65, Canon-McMillan 31

Mt. Lebanon 58, Peters Township 51

Baldwin at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Oakland Catholic 54, West Allegheny 14

South Fayette 71, Lincoln Park 35

Section 2

Armstrong 51, Fox Chapel 36

Hampton 53, Indiana 47

Mars 64, Kiski Area 44

Section 3

Trinity 77, Albert Gallatin 35

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 52, Deer Lakes 32

Freeport 43, Highlands 28

Burrell 50, Derry 21

Deer Lakes at Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Montour 54, New Castle 31

Beaver 40, Quaker Valley 37

Blackhawk 77, Central Valley 37

Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.

Section 3

Southmoreland 46, Mt. Pleasant 24

West Mifflin 34, Belle Vernon 33

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 39, Riverside 19

Freedom 40, Ellwood City 22

Beaver Falls at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

South Park 63, Bentworth 16

Brownsville at Charleroi, ppd.

McGuffey at Waynesburg, ppd.

Section 3

Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Keystone Oaks 46, East Allegheny 42

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 70, Aliquippa 31

Shenango 65, New Brighton 30

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 64, South Side, 51

Section 2

California at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Carmichaels at Frazier, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 3

Burgettstown 57, Carlynton 36

Sto-Rox 51, Chartiers-Houston 43

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 84, Jeannette 25

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Union 48, Cornell 19

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Section 2

Avella 60, Geibel 17

Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 44, Clairton 36

Riverview 25, Leechburg 12

Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, ppd.

Nonsection

Upper St. Clair 58, Plum 47

Calvary Chapel Christian at Propel Montour, (n)

Cheswick Christian Academy at Plants and Pillars, (n)

Friday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Bentworth at Avella, 6 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Woodland Hills at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

California at Yough, ppd.

Albert Gallatin at Washington, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Monessen, ppd.

Highlands at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Butler at Bethel Park, (n)

Seneca Valley 6, Central Catholic 1

Class AA

Thomas Jefferson 6, Hempfield 4

South Fayette 13, Hampton 5

Shaler at Baldwin, ppd.

Class A

Norwin 8, Blackhawk 2

Indiana 7, Fox Chapel 3

North Catholic at South Park, (n)

Greensburg Salem 4, North Hills 1

Chartiers Valley 3, Quaker Valley 1

Class B

Ringgold 7, Trinity 2

Avonworth at Connellsville, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 10, Central Valley 4

Rifle

WPIAL

Hempfield 797-62x, Penn-Trafford 797-61x

Swimming

Boys

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 91, Armstrong 43

Section 2

North Allegheny 98, Hampton 77

Class AA

Section 5

Belle Vernon 72, McKeesport 59

Girls

WPIAL

Thursday’s Results

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 95, Armstrong 81

Section 2

North Allegheny 103, Hampton 75

Class AA

Section 5

Belle Vernon 46, McKeesport 11

Wrestling

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3A

Moon at New Castle, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1A

South Park 42, Washington 24

Keystone Oaks at Chartiers-Houston, (n)

Section 2A

Laurel at Central Valley, ppd.

Nonsection

United at Ligonier Valley, (n)

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2A

Baldwin at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1B

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.