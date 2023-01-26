High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 25, 2023
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Jeannette 69, Leechburg 65 (2OT)
Class A
Section 1
Nonsection
Burgettstown 72, Western Beaver 54
Clairton 63, Propel Braddock Hills 49
Shenango 70, Wilmington 32
West Greene 72, Bentworth 62
City League
Allderdice 72, Perry Traditional Academy 46
Obama Academy 53, Brashear 38
Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 4
South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Hillel Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 4
Class 2A
Section 4
California 47, Carmichaels 37
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, ppd.
Greensburg Salem 45, Laurel Highlands 44
Serra Catholic 51, South Park 44
City League
Westinghouse 44, Carrick 10
Obama Academy 62, Brashear 37
Allderdice 63, Perry Traditional Academy 49
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
New Castle at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
McKeesport at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
North Catholic at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Laurel, 6 p.m.
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Section 4
South Park at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at New Brighton, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Frazier at Washington, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Union at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Hillel Academy, 6 p.m.
Bowling
Wednesday’s results
Boys
High series: Ethan Alleman (B) 649
Franklin Regional 5, Freeport 2
High series: Brandon Smith (FR) 613, Colin Cummings (F) 717
Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0
High series: Braden Scott (S) 618
St. Joseph 7, Riverview 0
High series: Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 542, Andrew Entwisle (R) 342
Girls
Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0
High series: Peyton Kimberlin (B) 451
Freeport 7, Franklin Regional 0
High series: Mackenzie Livingston (F) 600
Latrobe 5, Hempfield 2
Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0
High series: Lexi Pilyih (S) 539
St. Joseph 7, Riverview 0
High series: Charli McClafferty (SJ) 360, Gwyneth Fichte (R) 609
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Peters Township at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Upper Saint Clair at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Hempfield at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.
Class A
North Catholic at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Norwin at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Varsity D2
Morgantown at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Burrell at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.
Connellsville at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Swimming
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 5
Boys
Belle Vernon 69, Laurel Highlands 48
Girls
Laurel Highlands 69, Belle Vernon 32
Nonsection
Boys
Greensburg Salem 82, Freeport 51
Girls
Freeport 102, Greensburg Salem 60
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Plum 45, Armstrong 22
Fox Chapel 51, Central Catholic 18
Kiski Area at Shaler, (n)
Section 2
Butler 36, Pine-Richland 30
North Allegheny at Mars, ppd.
Seneca Valley 36, North Hills 34
Section 3
Franklin Regional 40, Thomas Jefferson 30
Penn-Trafford 35, Norwin 31
West Mifflin 42, Ringgold 30
Section 4
Connellsville 34, Hempfield 27
Latrobe 58, Gateway 9
Section 5
Chartiers Valley 50, Moon 19
South Fayette at West Allegheny, (n)
Waynesburg 39, Trinity 27
Section 6
Baldwin at Bethel Park, (n)
Canon-McMillan 45, Peters Township 18
Mt. Lebanon 48, Upper St. Clair 17
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 53, Bentworth 16
Fort Cherry at Washington, (n)
Jefferson-Morgan 39, Beth-Center 30
McGuffey 46, West Greene 24
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, (n)
Mt. Pleasant 54, Belle Vernon 15
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 36, Avonworth 30
Montour at South Park, (n)
Quaker Valley 46, Carlynton 29
Section 4
Hopewell 48, Blackhawk 18
Section 5
Highlands 51, Ellwood City 24
Knoch 48, Summit Academy 24
Laurel 51, Hampton 24
Section 6
Burrell 57, Greensburg Salem 6
Indiana at Valley, (n)
Derry 34, Ligonier Valley 30
Nonsection
North Catholic at Freedom, ppd.
Woodland Hills 30*, Penn Hills 30
*-won on criteria
