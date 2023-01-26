TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 25, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 12:28 AM

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Jeannette 69, Leechburg 65 (2OT)

Class A

Section 1

Union 72, Cornell 34

Nonsection

Burgettstown 72, Western Beaver 54

Clairton 63, Propel Braddock Hills 49

Shenango 70, Wilmington 32

West Greene 72, Bentworth 62

City League

Allderdice 72, Perry Traditional Academy 46

Obama Academy 53, Brashear 38

Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 4

South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Hillel Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 4

Trinity 51, Montour 28

Class 2A

Section 4

California 47, Carmichaels 37

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, ppd.

Greensburg Salem 45, Laurel Highlands 44

Geibel 37, Jeannette 34

Serra Catholic 51, South Park 44

City League

Westinghouse 44, Carrick 10

Obama Academy 62, Brashear 37

Allderdice 63, Perry Traditional Academy 49

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

New Castle at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McKeesport at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Montour at Trinity, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Section 4

South Park at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at New Brighton, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Frazier at Washington, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Geibel, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Hillel Academy, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0

High series: Ethan Alleman (B) 649

Franklin Regional 5, Freeport 2

High series: Brandon Smith (FR) 613, Colin Cummings (F) 717

Hempfield 4, Latrobe 3

Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0

High series: Braden Scott (S) 618

St. Joseph 7, Riverview 0

High series: Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 542, Andrew Entwisle (R) 342

Girls

Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0

High series: Peyton Kimberlin (B) 451

Freeport 7, Franklin Regional 0

High series: Mackenzie Livingston (F) 600

Latrobe 5, Hempfield 2

Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0

High series: Lexi Pilyih (S) 539

St. Joseph 7, Riverview 0

High series: Charli McClafferty (SJ) 360, Gwyneth Fichte (R) 609

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Peters Township at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Upper Saint Clair at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Hempfield at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Class A

North Catholic at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Norwin at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Varsity D2

Morgantown at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Burrell at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.

Connellsville at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Swimming

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 5

Boys

Belle Vernon 69, Laurel Highlands 48

Girls

Laurel Highlands 69, Belle Vernon 32

Nonsection

Boys

Greensburg Salem 82, Freeport 51

Girls

Freeport 102, Greensburg Salem 60

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum 45, Armstrong 22

Fox Chapel 51, Central Catholic 18

Kiski Area at Shaler, (n)

Section 2

Butler 36, Pine-Richland 30

North Allegheny at Mars, ppd.

Seneca Valley 36, North Hills 34

Section 3

Franklin Regional 40, Thomas Jefferson 30

Penn-Trafford 35, Norwin 31

West Mifflin 42, Ringgold 30

Section 4

Connellsville 34, Hempfield 27

Latrobe 58, Gateway 9

Section 5

Chartiers Valley 50, Moon 19

South Fayette at West Allegheny, (n)

Waynesburg 39, Trinity 27

Section 6

Baldwin at Bethel Park, (n)

Canon-McMillan 45, Peters Township 18

Mt. Lebanon 48, Upper St. Clair 17

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 53, Bentworth 16

Fort Cherry at Washington, (n)

Jefferson-Morgan 39, Beth-Center 30

McGuffey 46, West Greene 24

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, (n)

Frazier 66, Yough 9

Mt. Pleasant 54, Belle Vernon 15

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 36, Avonworth 30

Montour at South Park, (n)

Quaker Valley 46, Carlynton 29

Section 4

Hopewell 48, Blackhawk 18

Section 5

Highlands 51, Ellwood City 24

Knoch 48, Summit Academy 24

Laurel 51, Hampton 24

Section 6

Burrell 57, Greensburg Salem 6

Indiana at Valley, (n)

Derry 34, Ligonier Valley 30

Nonsection

North Catholic at Freedom, ppd.

Woodland Hills 30*, Penn Hills 30

*-won on criteria

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

