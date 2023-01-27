High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 26, 2023

Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 11:44 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 4

Moon 53, South Fayette 51

Class A

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy at Imani Christian, (n)

St. Joseph at Hillel Academy, (n)

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 61, Carrick 30

Propel Andrew Street 57, Northside Urban Pathways 33

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian Academy 72, Western PA School for the Deaf 32

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

New Castle at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Plum at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

North Hills at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Mt. Pleasant at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Nazareth Prep at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Summit Academy at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 52, Norwin 45

Hempfield 48, Pine-Richland 47

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 58, Bethel Park 41

Upper St. Clair 61, Peters Township 47

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn Hills 44, Franklin Regional 42

Woodland Hills 70, Plum 59

Section 2

Armstrong 61, New Castle 24

Shaler 39, North Hills 27

Section 3

McKeesport 70, Connellsville 19

Oakland Catholic 68, Albert Gallatin 40

Penn-Trafford 61, Thomas Jefferson 45

Section 4

South Fayette 62, Moon 20

Lincoln Park 63, West Allegheny 31

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 53, Freeport 30

North Catholic 63, Derry 17

Greensburg Salem 53, Valley 22

Section 2

Blackhawk 66, Central Valley 16

Beaver 38, Hopewell 27

Quaker Valley 64, Ambridge 20

Section 3

West Mifflin 49, Ringgold 23

Elizabeth Forward 75, Southmoreland 30

Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 10

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 59, Mohawk 39

Neshannock 62, Ellwood City 34

Beaver Falls 44, Riverside 25

Section 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 55, Keystone Oaks 41

Seton LaSalle 59, East Allegheny 23

Section 3

Deer Lakes 53, Ligonier Valley 27

Mt. Pleasant 39, Burrell 24

Shady Side Academy 47, Apollo-Ridge 40

Section 4

South Park 39, McGuffey 31

Waynesburg 64, Charleroi 55

Yough 35, Brownsville 28

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 71, Sewickley Academy 14

Shenango 59, Aliquippa 37

South Side 56, New Brighton 5

Section 2

Fort Cherry 49, Carlynton 17

Burgettstown 55, Northgate 7

Sto-Rox at Brentwood, (n)

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 65, Ellis School 26

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Springdale 16

Clairton 70, Steel Valley 32

Section 4

Carmichaels 43, Beth-Center 25

Chartiers-Houston 48, Bentworth 17

Washington 50, Frazier 34

Class A

Section 1

Union 44, Aquinas Academy 33

Section 2

Mapletown 33, Jefferson-Morgan 19

Monessen at Geibel, ppd.

Avella 64, West Greene 49

Section 3

Riverview 44, Leechburg 26

St. Joseph 68, Hillel Academy 6

Nonsection

Redeemer Lutheran 49, Propel Braddock Hills 43

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Geibel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 4, Bethel Park 0

Pine-Richland 8, Upper Saint Clair 2

Class 2A

Hempfield at Armstrong, (n)

Thomas Jefferson 5, Penn-Trafford 2

Class A

North Catholic 6, Blackhawk 1

Norwin 3, Freeport 2 (SO)

Indiana 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Beaver at Avonworth, (n)

Varsity D2

Morgantown 6, Elizabeth Forward 2

Bishop Canevin 6, Burrell 2

Ringgold 14, Trinity 0

Connellsville 4, Central Valley 3

Rifle

Thursday’s results

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 799-64x, Woodland Hills 797-57x

Section 4

Indiana 778-45x, Plum 772-33x

Swimming

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Boys

Franklin Regional 93, Hempfield 88

Penn-Trafford 95, Norwin 72

Girls

Franklin Regional 103, Hempfield 81

Norwin 98, Penn-Trafford 82

Class 2A

Section 1

Boys

Carlynton 82, Chartiers Valley 29

Section 3

Boys

Hampton 89, Shady Side Academy 79

Girls

Hampton 102, Shady Side Academy 73

Nonsection

Boys

Plum 84, Mars 56

Girls

Plum 97, Mars 55

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

At Kiski Area: Bethel Park (7-3) vs. Fox Chapel (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-8) vs. Kiski Area (8-8), 6 p.m.

First round and quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

At Waynesburg: Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner vs. Waynesburg (10-2); North Allegheny (9-4) vs. Plum (9-1)

At Connellsville: West Allegheny (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (5-2); Franklin Regional (7-1) vs. Connellsville (12-4)

At Butler: Butler (19-1) vs. Peters Township (6-5); Hempfield (6-4) vs. Trinity (6-2)

At Canon-McMillan: Norwin (14-2) vs. Latrobe (6-2); Penn-Trafford/Kiski Area winner vs. Canon-McMillan (10-2)

Semifinals and finals

Feb. 4 schedule

At Peters Township, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

At Carlynton: Jefferson-Morgan (7-2) vs. Valley (11-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (7-4) vs. Carlynton (7-2), 7:15 p.m.

First round and quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

At Burgettstown: Carlynton/Southmoreland winner vs. Burgettstown (7-0); Mt. Pleasant (6-5) vs. Montour (5-2)

At Highlands: Frazier (9-6) vs. Hopewell (5-1); Highlands (8-1) vs. Indiana (7-7)

At Burrell: Burrell (8-3) vs. Knoch (8-5); Central Valley (6-1) vs. Laurel (13-4)

At Quaker Valley: McGuffey (10-2) vs. Freedom (5-8); Jefferson-Morgan/Valley winner vs. Quaker Valley (12-4)

Semifinals and finals

Feb. 4 schedule

At Chartiers-Houston, noon

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.