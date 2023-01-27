High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 26, 2023
By:
Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 11:44 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 5A
Section 4
Moon 53, South Fayette 51
Class A
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy at Imani Christian, (n)
St. Joseph at Hillel Academy, (n)
Nonsection
Seton LaSalle 61, Carrick 30
Propel Andrew Street 57, Northside Urban Pathways 33
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian Academy 72, Western PA School for the Deaf 32
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
New Castle at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
North Hills at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
East Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Mt. Pleasant at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Nazareth Prep at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Summit Academy at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Blackhawk at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 52, Norwin 45
Hempfield 48, Pine-Richland 47
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 58, Bethel Park 41
Upper St. Clair 61, Peters Township 47
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn Hills 44, Franklin Regional 42
Woodland Hills 70, Plum 59
Section 2
Armstrong 61, New Castle 24
Shaler 39, North Hills 27
Section 3
McKeesport 70, Connellsville 19
Oakland Catholic 68, Albert Gallatin 40
Penn-Trafford 61, Thomas Jefferson 45
Section 4
South Fayette 62, Moon 20
Lincoln Park 63, West Allegheny 31
Class 4A
Section 1
North Catholic 63, Derry 17
Greensburg Salem 53, Valley 22
Section 2
Blackhawk 66, Central Valley 16
Beaver 38, Hopewell 27
Quaker Valley 64, Ambridge 20
Section 3
West Mifflin 49, Ringgold 23
Elizabeth Forward 75, Southmoreland 30
Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 10
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 59, Mohawk 39
Neshannock 62, Ellwood City 34
Beaver Falls 44, Riverside 25
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 55, Keystone Oaks 41
Seton LaSalle 59, East Allegheny 23
Section 3
Deer Lakes 53, Ligonier Valley 27
Mt. Pleasant 39, Burrell 24
Shady Side Academy 47, Apollo-Ridge 40
Section 4
South Park 39, McGuffey 31
Waynesburg 64, Charleroi 55
Yough 35, Brownsville 28
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom 71, Sewickley Academy 14
South Side 56, New Brighton 5
Section 2
Fort Cherry 49, Carlynton 17
Burgettstown 55, Northgate 7
Section 3
Winchester Thurston 65, Ellis School 26
Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Springdale 16
Clairton 70, Steel Valley 32
Section 4
Carmichaels 43, Beth-Center 25
Chartiers-Houston 48, Bentworth 17
Washington 50, Frazier 34
Class A
Section 1
Union 44, Aquinas Academy 33
Section 2
Mapletown 33, Jefferson-Morgan 19
Avella 64, West Greene 49
Section 3
St. Joseph 68, Hillel Academy 6
Nonsection
Redeemer Lutheran 49, Propel Braddock Hills 43
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Clairton at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Geibel, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 4, Bethel Park 0
Pine-Richland 8, Upper Saint Clair 2
Class 2A
Hempfield at Armstrong, (n)
Thomas Jefferson 5, Penn-Trafford 2
Class A
North Catholic 6, Blackhawk 1
Norwin 3, Freeport 2 (SO)
Indiana 4, Greensburg Salem 1
Beaver at Avonworth, (n)
Varsity D2
Morgantown 6, Elizabeth Forward 2
Bishop Canevin 6, Burrell 2
Ringgold 14, Trinity 0
Connellsville 4, Central Valley 3
Rifle
Thursday’s results
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 799-64x, Woodland Hills 797-57x
Section 4
Indiana 778-45x, Plum 772-33x
Swimming
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Boys
Franklin Regional 93, Hempfield 88
Penn-Trafford 95, Norwin 72
Girls
Franklin Regional 103, Hempfield 81
Norwin 98, Penn-Trafford 82
Class 2A
Section 1
Boys
Carlynton 82, Chartiers Valley 29
Section 3
Boys
Hampton 89, Shady Side Academy 79
Girls
Hampton 102, Shady Side Academy 73
Nonsection
Boys
Plum 84, Mars 56
Girls
Plum 97, Mars 55
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
At Kiski Area: Bethel Park (7-3) vs. Fox Chapel (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-8) vs. Kiski Area (8-8), 6 p.m.
First round and quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
At Waynesburg: Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner vs. Waynesburg (10-2); North Allegheny (9-4) vs. Plum (9-1)
At Connellsville: West Allegheny (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (5-2); Franklin Regional (7-1) vs. Connellsville (12-4)
At Butler: Butler (19-1) vs. Peters Township (6-5); Hempfield (6-4) vs. Trinity (6-2)
At Canon-McMillan: Norwin (14-2) vs. Latrobe (6-2); Penn-Trafford/Kiski Area winner vs. Canon-McMillan (10-2)
Semifinals and finals
Feb. 4 schedule
At Peters Township, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
At Carlynton: Jefferson-Morgan (7-2) vs. Valley (11-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (7-4) vs. Carlynton (7-2), 7:15 p.m.
First round and quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
At Burgettstown: Carlynton/Southmoreland winner vs. Burgettstown (7-0); Mt. Pleasant (6-5) vs. Montour (5-2)
At Highlands: Frazier (9-6) vs. Hopewell (5-1); Highlands (8-1) vs. Indiana (7-7)
At Burrell: Burrell (8-3) vs. Knoch (8-5); Central Valley (6-1) vs. Laurel (13-4)
At Quaker Valley: McGuffey (10-2) vs. Freedom (5-8); Jefferson-Morgan/Valley winner vs. Quaker Valley (12-4)
Semifinals and finals
Feb. 4 schedule
At Chartiers-Houston, noon
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 25, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 24, 2023
• Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association teams busy with regular-season matches
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 23, 2023
• Westmoreland high school notebook: GCC’s Mack catches Maine’s eye