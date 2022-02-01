High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 31, 2022
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 5A
Section 3
Gateway 66, Kiski Area 56
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley 69, Mt. Pleasant 52
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
New Castle at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Summit Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Freedom at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Propel Braddock Hills at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
California at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Nazareth Prep at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Aquinas Academy, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Mars at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Perry, 7 p.m.
Brashear at Obama, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin 57, North Hills 23
Penn-Trafford 56, Pine-Richland 46
Shaler 53, Seneca Valley 50
Section 2
Baldwin 58, Canon-McMillan 20
Mt. Lebanon 57, Hempfield 28
Bethel Park 53, Upper St. Clair 44
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 85, Lincoln Park 23
Moon 45, Oakland Catholic 40
South Fayette 68, West Allegheny 24
Section 2
Hampton 59, Armstrong 50
Kiski Area 38, Fox Chapel 28
Indiana 57, Plum 42
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 68, Connellsville 57
Thomas Jefferson 55, Uniontown 35
Trinity 76, Ringgold 11
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 47, Burrell 45
Freeport 49, Derry 42
Knoch 75, Valley 22
Section 2
Beaver 53, Ambridge 42
Blackhawk 64, Central Valley 19
Quaker Valley 47, Montour 42
Hopewell 57, New Castle 44
Section 3
Belle Vernon 61, Ligonier Valley 27
Southmoreland 53, West Mifflin 37
Elizabeth Forward 47, Yough 30
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 56, Beaver Falls 50
North Catholic 60, Laurel 38
Freedom 58, Mohawk 56
Section 2
Brownsville 47, Bentworth 32
South Park 64, McGuffey 33
Charleroi 71, Washington 25
Section 3
Avonworth 46, Brentwood 24
Steel Valley 49, East Allegheny 32
Shady Side Academy 34, South Allegheny 29
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 48, Aliquippa 19
Shenango 43, Sewickley Academy 23
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 71, California 45
Frazier 42, Beth-Center 34
Serra Catholic 68, Carmichaels 20
Section 3
Fort Cherry 49, Burgettstown 43
Sto-Rox 44, Carlynton 30
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge 52, Ellis School 14
Springdale 58, Jeannette 19
Greensburg Central Catholic 45, Winchester Thurston 31
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 61, Eden Christian 48
Union 34, Bishop Canevin 24
Section 2
Avella 65, Jefferson-Morgan 25
Mapletown 47, Geibel 17
West Greene 61, Monessen 43
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 56, Leechburg 10
Clairton 55, St. Joseph 33
Nonsection
Highlands 62, Mt. Pleasant 38
Riverside 49, New Brighton 33
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 4
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Penn Hills at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Clairton at Avella, 4:30 p.m.
Freedom at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at South Side, 7 p.m.
City League
Carrick at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.
Obama Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Perry at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
North Allegheny 6, Bethel Park 0
Central Catholic 4, Seneca Valley 3 (SO)
Class 2A
Thomas Jefferson 10, Butler 2
Shaler 8, Hempfield 5
Penn-Trafford 3, West Allegheny 2
Class A
Quaker Valley 4, Chartiers Valley 3 (SO)
Plum 2, Moon 1
Kiski Area 5, North Hills 2
Hampton 8, Wheeling Park 4
Class B
Carrick 13, Connellsville 1
Bishop Canevin 4, Burrell 0
Avonworth 4, Wilmington 3 (OT)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Mars at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m.
Class A
Wheeling Catholic at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.
Class B
Neshannock at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s result
Nonsection
Highlands at Riverview, ppd.
WPIAL team tournament
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
First round
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg (12-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-7); Norwin (9-3) vs. Franklin Regional (6-1)
At Canon-McMillan
Canon-McMillan (9-3) vs. West Allegheny (8-4); North Allegheny (6-0) vs. Bethel Park (8-4)
At Connellsville
Connellsville (15-1) vs. Peters Township (6-3); Kiski Area (13-3) vs. Pine-Richland (6-2)
At Latrobe
Latrobe (9-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (5-5); Butler (15-3) vs. Armstrong (5-2)
Class 2A
First round
At Burrell
Fort Cherry (8-8) vs. Montour (5-2); Winner vs. Burrell (10-4)
At Beth-Center
Mt. Pleasant (10-4) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (9-4); Winner vs. Beth-Center (11-2)
At Quaker Valley
Knoch (5-6) vs. Laurel (7-1); Winner vs. Quaker Valley (14-3)
At Burgettstown
Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Freedom (10-4); Winner vs. Burgettstown (11-0)
Note: First-round matches at 6 p.m.; quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.
