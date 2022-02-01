High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 31, 2022

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 12:04 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 5A

Section 3

Gateway 66, Kiski Area 56

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 69, Mt. Pleasant 52

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

New Castle at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Summit Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Freedom at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Propel Braddock Hills at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

California at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Nazareth Prep at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Aquinas Academy, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Mars at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Perry, 7 p.m.

Brashear at Obama, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 57, North Hills 23

Penn-Trafford 56, Pine-Richland 46

Shaler 53, Seneca Valley 50

Section 2

Baldwin 58, Canon-McMillan 20

Mt. Lebanon 57, Hempfield 28

Bethel Park 53, Upper St. Clair 44

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 85, Lincoln Park 23

Moon 45, Oakland Catholic 40

South Fayette 68, West Allegheny 24

Section 2

Hampton 59, Armstrong 50

Kiski Area 38, Fox Chapel 28

Indiana 57, Plum 42

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 68, Connellsville 57

Thomas Jefferson 55, Uniontown 35

Trinity 76, Ringgold 11

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 47, Burrell 45

Freeport 49, Derry 42

Knoch 75, Valley 22

Section 2

Beaver 53, Ambridge 42

Blackhawk 64, Central Valley 19

Quaker Valley 47, Montour 42

Hopewell 57, New Castle 44

Section 3

Belle Vernon 61, Ligonier Valley 27

Southmoreland 53, West Mifflin 37

Elizabeth Forward 47, Yough 30

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 56, Beaver Falls 50

North Catholic 60, Laurel 38

Freedom 58, Mohawk 56

Section 2

Brownsville 47, Bentworth 32

South Park 64, McGuffey 33

Charleroi 71, Washington 25

Section 3

Avonworth 46, Brentwood 24

Steel Valley 49, East Allegheny 32

Shady Side Academy 34, South Allegheny 29

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 48, Aliquippa 19

Shenango 43, Sewickley Academy 23

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 71, California 45

Frazier 42, Beth-Center 34

Serra Catholic 68, Carmichaels 20

Section 3

Fort Cherry 49, Burgettstown 43

Sto-Rox 44, Carlynton 30

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 52, Ellis School 14

Springdale 58, Jeannette 19

Greensburg Central Catholic 45, Winchester Thurston 31

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 61, Eden Christian 48

Union 34, Bishop Canevin 24

Section 2

Avella 65, Jefferson-Morgan 25

Mapletown 47, Geibel 17

West Greene 61, Monessen 43

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 56, Leechburg 10

Clairton 55, St. Joseph 33

Nonsection

Highlands 62, Mt. Pleasant 38

Riverside 49, New Brighton 33

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Clairton at Avella, 4:30 p.m.

Freedom at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at South Side, 7 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.

Obama Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Perry at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 6, Bethel Park 0

Central Catholic 4, Seneca Valley 3 (SO)

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson 10, Butler 2

Shaler 8, Hempfield 5

Penn-Trafford 3, West Allegheny 2

Class A

Quaker Valley 4, Chartiers Valley 3 (SO)

Plum 2, Moon 1

Kiski Area 5, North Hills 2

Hampton 8, Wheeling Park 4

Class B

Carrick 13, Connellsville 1

Bishop Canevin 4, Burrell 0

Avonworth 4, Wilmington 3 (OT)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Mars at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Catholic at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.

Class B

Neshannock at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s result

Nonsection

Highlands at Riverview, ppd.

WPIAL team tournament

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

First round

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg (12-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-7); Norwin (9-3) vs. Franklin Regional (6-1)

At Canon-McMillan

Canon-McMillan (9-3) vs. West Allegheny (8-4); North Allegheny (6-0) vs. Bethel Park (8-4)

At Connellsville

Connellsville (15-1) vs. Peters Township (6-3); Kiski Area (13-3) vs. Pine-Richland (6-2)

At Latrobe

Latrobe (9-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (5-5); Butler (15-3) vs. Armstrong (5-2)

Class 2A

First round

At Burrell

Fort Cherry (8-8) vs. Montour (5-2); Winner vs. Burrell (10-4)

At Beth-Center

Mt. Pleasant (10-4) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (9-4); Winner vs. Beth-Center (11-2)

At Quaker Valley

Knoch (5-6) vs. Laurel (7-1); Winner vs. Quaker Valley (14-3)

At Burgettstown

Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Freedom (10-4); Winner vs. Burgettstown (11-0)

Note: First-round matches at 6 p.m.; quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.