High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 2, 2023

By:

Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 10:57 PM

High schools

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 6A

Thursday’s result

Third-place game

Upper St. Clair 55, Mt. Lebanon 54

Saturday’s schedule

Championship

New Castle (22-2) vs. Central Catholic (15-9) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

Penn Hills 70, Peters Township 65

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Championship

Lincoln Park (24-1) vs. North Catholic (19-6) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Championship

Deer Lakes (16-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Thursday’s schedule

Third-place game

Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Bishop Canevin 60

Saturday’s schedule

Championship

Aliquippa (19-6) vs. Northgate (19-6) at Petersen Events Center, 1 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

Imani Christian 64, Union 41

Girls

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Championship

Upper St. Clair (21-2) vs. North Allegheny (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Thursday’s schedule

Third-place game

McKeesport 68, Woodland Hills 38

Fifth-place game

Trinity 46, Mars 42

Seventh-place game

Penn-Trafford 49, Hampton 44

Saturday’s schedule

Championship

South Fayette (23-2) vs. Oakland Catholic (22-3) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Third-place game

Quaker Valley 44, Highlands 28

Fifth-place game

Knoch 42, Beaver 29

Saturday’s schedule

Championship

Blackhawk (21-3) vs. North Catholic (21-3) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Championship

Avonworth (18-5) vs. Laurel (23-2) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

Shenango 44, Freedom 34

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Championship

Union (17-6) vs. Aquinas Academy (16-8) at Petersen Events Center, 11 a.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Mt. Lebanon at Southpointe, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Cathedral Prep at Baierl, 8:30 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Upper St. Clair at Alpha, 7:20 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Pine-Richland at Baierl, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. Hempfield at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Thomas Jefferson at Palmer, 6 p.m.

South Fayette vs. Franklin Regional at Mt. Lebanon, 9:10 p.m.

Bishop McCort vs. Latrobe at 1st Summit, 6 p.m.

Class A

Monday’s schedule

North Hills vs. KIski at RMU, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

McDowell vs. Norwin at Erie Bank, 6:30 p.m.

March 9 schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Quaker Valley at Alpha, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem vs. Shaler at Kirk Nevin, 7:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Monday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Morgantown at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Connellsville vs. Neshannock at Ice Mine, 7:15 p.m.

March 9 schedule

Ringgold vs. Burrell at Rostraver, 8:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Carrick at Alpha, 9 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

WPIAL championships

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Boys

200 Medley Relay: 1. North Allegheny (William Gao, Gus Miller, Riley Williams, Grant Regule) 1:32.88; 2. Seneca Valley 1:33.76; 3. Franklin Regional 1:34.29; 4. Mt. Lebanon 1:34.72; 5. Penn-Trafford 1:36.79; 6. Fox Chapel 1:36.97; 7. Bethel Park 1:37.45; 8. Upper St Clair 1:37.82

200 Freestyle: 1. Christian Dantey, Fox Chapel, 1:40.85; 2. McClellan Clark, Central Catholic, 1:42.65; 3. Eliot Maravich, North Allegheny, 1:42.78; 4. Connor Seeley, Seneca Valley, 1:42.97; 5. Luke Hartman, Central Catholic, 1:43.14; 6. William Stilley, Mt. Lebanon, 1:43.53; 7. Hunter Raymer, Gateway, 1:43.57; 8. Lenny DeMartino, Bethel Park, 1:43.67

200 IM: 1. Haihan Xu, Seneca Valley, 1:49.64; 2. Aiden Bunker, Franklin Regional, 1:53.33; 3. Nazar Zoukovski, Upper St. Clair, 1:53.57; 4. Owen Howell, Fox Chapel, 1:54.27; 5. Matthew Carper, Pine-Richland, 1:54.42; 6. Carter Robertson, Central Catholic 1:55.24; 7. Gus Miller, North Allegheny, 1:56.50; 8. Danny Lesinski, North Allegheny, 1:56.59

50 Freestyle: 1. Dominic Falcon, Hempfield, 20.87; 2. Grant Regule, North Allegheny, 21.24; 3. Logun Cole, Canon-McMillan, 21.71; 4. Holden Thomas, Franklin Regional, 21.76; 5. Nathan Stutzman, Bethel Park, 21.78; 6. Nicholas Cormas, Norwin, 21.79; 7. Chase Dustevich, Mt. Lebanon, 21.98; 8. Aiden Filer, Peters Township, 22.01

100 Butterfly: 1. William Gao, North Allegheny, 49.42; 2. Andrei Tudorascu, Mt. Lebanon, 49.73; 3. Justin Bogacz, Pine-Richland, 50.24; 4. Gavin Blazer, Seneca Valley, 51.14; 5. Nathan Kostrobala, Norwin, 51.91; 6. Reece Rupert, Pine-Richland, 52.16; 7. Riley Williams, North Allegheny, 52.33; 8. Trent Powell, Bethel Park, 52.80

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Seneca Valley (Gavin Blazer, Connor Seeley, Frankie Walton, Haihan Xu) 1:25.45; 2. North Allegheny 1:25.57; 3. Franklin Regional 1:25.68; 4. Upper St Clair 1:27.04; 5. Bethel Park 1:27.07; 6. Hempfield 1:27.37; 7. Penn-Trafford 1:27.44; 8. Pine-Richland 1:28.09

Team scores: 1. North Allegheny 202.5; 2. Seneca Valley 192; 3. Mt. Lebanon 131.5; 4. Bethel Park 110; 5. Franklin Regional 107; 6. Upper St. Clair 100; 7. Fox Chapel 96; 8. Hempfield 70

Girls

200 Medley Relay: 1. North Allegheny (Greta Mott, Delaney Kennedy, Natalie Sens, Eva Ogden) 1:43.86; 2. Fox Chapel 1:43.97; 3. Upper St Clair 1:45.13; 4. Mt Lebanon 1:46.62; 5. Pine-Richland 1:48.40; 6. Franklin Regional 1:48.85; 7. Seneca Valley 1:49.12; 8. Plum 1:51.49

200 Freestyle: 1. Lexi Sundgren, North Allegheny 1:51.90; 2. Claire Bacu, North Allegheny, 1:53.06; 3. Payton O’Toole, Fox Chapel, 1:53.54; 4. Maddie Berg, South Fayette, 1:53.98; 5. Zoe Poe, South Fayette, 1:55.24; 6. Delaney Kennedy, North Allegheny, 1:56.69; 7. Giuliana Ricciuti, Plum, 1:56.71; 8. Magdalena Hull, Franklin Regional, 1:57.06

200 IM: 1. Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 2:02.85; 2. Natalie Sens, North Allegheny, 2:04.28; 3. Dani Hinkson, North Allegheny, 2:06.94; 4. Amanda Aidar, Upper St Clair, 2:09.10; 5. Alissa Wilson, Seneca Valley, 2:09.80; 6. Marley Reese, Mt. Lebanon, 2:09.88; 7. Sarah Shaffer, Pine Richland, 2:10.18; 8. Anna Little, Norwin, 2:10.71

50 Freestyle: 1. Sylvia Roy, Mt. Lebanon, 22.72; 2. Kaitlyn Connors, Upper St. Clair, 23.23; 3. Sarah Pasquella, Fox Chapel, 23.88; 4. Rebecca Melanson, North Allegheny, 24.14; 5. Greta Mott, North Allegheny, 24.22; 6. Talia Bugel, Fox Chapel, 24.58; 7. Nina Ricciuti, Plum, 24.72; 8. Claire Riehl, Seneca Valley, 24.78

100 Butterfly: 1. Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 53.98; 2. Dani Hinkson, North Allegheny, 56.56; 3. Margaret Rusche, Fox Chapel, 57.08; 4. Eva Ogden, North Allegheny, 57.13; 5. Lauren Bell, Latrobe, 57.16; 6. Amanda Aidar, Upper St. Clair, 57.26; 7. Adrienne Hagins, Mt. Lebanon, 58.01; 8. Hannah Uhrinek, Hempfield, 58.60

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. North Allegheny (Lexi Sundgren, Rebecca Melanson, Natalie Sens, Claire Bacu) 1:34.57; 2. Upper St. Clair 1:37.38; 3. Mt. Lebanon 1:37.68; 4. Fox Chapel 1:39.17; 5. Seneca Valley 1:39.24; 6. Plum 1:39.25; 7. Latrobe 1:40.23 WPIA 23; 7. Franklin Regional 1:40.23

Team scores: 1. North Allegheny 307; 2. Fox Chapel 178; 3. Seneca Valley 128; 4. Upper St. Clair 127; 5. Mt. Lebanon 122 ; 6. Pine-Richland 83; 7. Latrobe 76 ; 7. Franklin Regional 76

Class 2A

Boys

200 Medley Relay: 1. North Catholic (Luke Lamb, John Lamb, Matthew Littleton, Jackson Kress) 1:35.80; 2. Mt Pleasant 1:36.48; 3. Indiana 1:36.72; 4. Hampton 1:37.14; 5. Northgate 1:38.02; 6. Latrobe 1:39.15; 7. Laurel Highlands 1:40.59; 8. West Allegheny 1:41.11

200 Freestyle: 1. Preston Kessler, Indiana, 1:40.16; 2. David Schlor, West Allegheny, 1:41.35; 3. Parker Sterlitz, Kiski Area, 1:41.98; 4. David Mutter, Mt. Pleasant, 1:42.31; 5. Levi Hansen, Kiski Area, 1:42.76; 6. Soren Cooper, Shady Side Academy, 1:42.94; 7. Nick Reda, Belle Vernon, 1:46.04 WPIA 12; 8. Patrick Cratty, Latrobe, 1:46.16

200 Yard IM: 1. Matthew Purcell, Northgate, 1:51.38; 2. Alex Bauer, Indiana, 1:51.91; 3. Ben Sheets, Hampton, 1:52.91; 4. Joseph Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 1:54.16; 5. Jackson Kress, North Catholic, 1:54.81; 6. Justin Tucker, Kiski Area, 1:58.60; 7. Sam Cavanaugh, Northgate, 2:00.04; 8. Adrian Lavorini, Knoch, 2:00.18

50 Freestyle: 1. Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 20.18; 2. Joseph Roth, Riverside, 21.29; 3. Ryan Turner, Riverside, 21.51; 4. John Lamb, North Catholic, 21.59; 5. Logan Schlor, West Allegheny, 21.81; 6. Ian Hamilton, Laurel Highlands, 22.05; 7. Charlie Thomson, Latrobe, 22.35; 8. Aiden Marks, West Mifflin, 22.40

100 Butterfly: 1. Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 48.87; 2. David Mutter, Mt. Pleasant, 49.57; 3. Zachary Schuster, Northgate, 51.24; 4. Chris Belch, Hampton, 52.20; 5. Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 52.62; 6. Owen Acitelli, West Allegheny, 52.98; 7. Thomas Fuener, Quaker Valley, 53.22; 8. Riley Yute, Kiski Area, 53.28

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Indiana (Joey Margita, Rey Nunez, Alex Bauer, Preston Kessler) 1:26.24; 2. Riverside 1:26.37; 3. Kiski Area 1:27.08; 4. Laurel Highlands 1:30.69; 5. Blackhawk 1:31.43; 6. Northgate 1:31.71; 7. Ringgold 1:32.23; 8. Shady Side Academy 1:32.26

Team scores: 1. Indiana 150; 2. Northgate 121; 3. Kiski Area 109; 4. Mt. Pleasant 104; 5. North Catholic 94; 6. West Allegheny 83; 7. Laurel Highlands 79; 8. Riverside 77

Girls

200 Medley Relay: 1. Mt Pleasant (Kiersten O’Connor, SaraJo Gardner, McKenna Mizikar, Reegan Brown) 1:45.86; 2. Indiana 1:49.82; 3. Kiski Area 1:50.55; 4. Freeport 1:51.09; 5. Hampton 1:53.23; 6. Gateway 1:53.46; 7. South Park 1:55.14; 8. Quaker Valley 1:57.02

200 Freestyle: 1. Lily King, Mt. Pleasant, 1:47.36; 2. Elise Nardozzi, Northgate, 1:48.03; 3. Amelia Hardiman, Northgate 1:57.32; 4. Sydney Anderson, Indiana, 1:58.68; 5. Kendall McKelvey, Northgate, 1:58.94; 6. Abigail King, Kiski Area, 1:59.19; 7. Mallory Brown, Gateway, 1:59.54; 8. Emma An, Hampton, 2:01.05

200 IM: 1. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 2:03.96; 2. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 2:05.45; 3. Kira Schrecongost, Freeport, 2:07.15; 4. Lainey Sheets, Hampton, 2:07.61; 5. Giona Lavorini, Knoch, 2:07.90; 6. Peyton Scott, Indiana, 2:10.77; 7. Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands, 2:10.82; 8. Sophi Fogle, Blackhawk, 2:13.45

50 Freestyle: 1. Kiersten O’Connor, Mt. Pleasant, 23.76; 2. Molly Gatesman, Oakland Catholic, 23.98; 3. Morgan Holmes, Gateway, 24.00; 4. Genevieve Cody, Thomas Jefferson, 24.14; 5. McKenna Brown, Gateway, 24.77; 6. Thea Siegel, Winchester Thurston, 24.95; 6. Ellis Bekman, Shady Side Academy, 24.95; 8. McKenna Mizikar, Mt. Pleasant, 25.13

100 Butterfly: 1. Katie Jackovic, South Park, 55.63; 2. Kira Schrecongost, Freeport, 55.76; 3. Emily Connors, Quaker Valley, 56.33; 4. Reegan Brown, Mt. Pleasant, 58.67; 5. McKenna Mizikar, Mt. Pleasant, 59.53; 6. Anastasia Georgagis, California, 59.93; 7. Amara Sterlitz, Kiski Area, 1:00.08; 8. Anastasia Ulintz, Montour, 1:00.31

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Mt Pleasant (Lily King, Trinity Graft, SaraJo Gardner, Kiersten O’Connor) 1:35.90; 2. Quaker Valley 1:38.38; 3. Northgate 1:40.39; 4. Blackhawk 1:41.38; 5. Oakland Catholic 1:41.63; 6. Thomas Jefferson 1:42.11; 7. Freeport 1:42.40; 8. Derry 1:43.67

Team scores: 1. Mt Pleasant 176; 2. Quaker Valley 126; 3. Northgate 110; 4. Freeport 95; 5. Indiana 91; 6. Hampton 84; 7. Kiski Area 78.5; 8. Gateway 69

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.