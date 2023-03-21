High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 | 11:21 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Bentworth 6, Waynesburg 5

Butler 10, Knoch 0

Central Valley at Canon-McMillan, (n)

Charleroi 23, Monessen 1

Chartiers-Houston 8, Jefferson-Morgan 3

Conifer (CO) 10, Montour 0

Father Judge 6, Mars 1

Freedom 15, Carlynton 0

Freeport 11, Moniteau 2

Greensburg Salem 5, East Allegheny 2

Helias Catholic (MO) 4, Thomas Jefferson 2

Helias Catholic (MO) 16, Belle Vernon 1

Hopewell 11, Shenango 1

Latrobe 14, Connellsville 1

Pine-Richland 6, Norwin 0

Riverview 13, St. Joseph 0

Serra Catholic 6, South Allegheny 5

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 1

Sto-Rox 4, Springdale 3

Upper St. Clair 5, Mt. Lebanon 2

West Mifflin 9, Burrell 1

Highlands at Beaver, ppd.

Southmoreland at Valley, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Armstrong at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Frazier at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Laurel at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

River Valley at Leechburg, 3:45 a.m.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Sharpsville at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Shenango at Union, 4 p.m.

South Side at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Washington at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Clay-Battelle, 5 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (19-8) vs. Roman Catholic (26-3) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Reading (30-1) vs. Spring-Ford (28-3) at Coatesville, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Imhotep Charter 72, Archbishop Ryan 50

Exeter 51, Cathedral Prep 47

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (29-3) vs. Exeter (27-6) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Neumann-Goretti 67, Allentown Central Catholic 49

Lincoln Park 85, Uniontown 64

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (26-3)vs. Lincoln Park (29-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Catholic (18-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (24-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (24-5) vs. Deer Lakes (20-8) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Holy Cross (22-5) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (19-8) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (23-6) vs. Otto Eldred (26-2) at Clarion, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Berlin Brothersvalley 63, Linville Hill Christian 45

Imani Christian 72, Union 40

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Berlin Brothersvalley (26-2) vs. Imani Christian (22-6) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Archbishop Carroll 31, Cardinal O’Hara 30

Cedar Cliff 55, Norwin 47 (OT)

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (15-11) vs. Cedar Cliff (30-0) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Chester Rustin (27-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (22-5) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (25-4) vs. South Fayette (27-2) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (26-2) vs. Scranton Prep (24-2) at William Allen, 7 p.m. North Catholic (25-3) vs. Blackhawk (24-4) at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Dunmore 43, Lancaster Catholic 37

River Valley 44, OLSH 38

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Dunmore (26-3) vs. River Valley (29-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Homer-Center 47, Montrose 13

Kennedy Catholic 56, Greensburg C.C. 44

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Homer-Center (24-7) vs. Kennedy Catholic (25-4) at Giant Center, noon

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lourdes (21-7) vs. Mountain View (21-6) at Berwick, 7 p.m.; Union (21-6) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Monday’s result

Peters Township 8, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Monday’s result

Kiski 4, Fox Chapel 1

Varsity D2

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday’s results

Girls

Nonsection

Blackhawk 17, Plum 4

Freeport 15, Yough 6

Mt. Lebanon 15, Hampton 6

North Hills 18, Hempfield 1

Penn-Traffford 13, Baldwin 6

South Fayette 10, Peters Township 9 (OT)

Softball

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 17, Southmoreland 6

Carmichaels 10, Laurel Highlands 0

Central Valley 7, Blackhawk 2

Charleroi, 12, Jefferson-Morgan 2

Chartiers Valley 14, Pine-Richland 9

Elizabeth Forward 15, Hopkins 0

Freedom 7, Carlynton 3

Greensburg Salem 16, Derry 5

Hampton 10, Fox Chapel 0

Hempfield 6, Armstrong 3

Latrobe 9, Norwin 8

Waynesburg 11, Mapletown 1

McGuffey 11, South Allegheny 1

Monessen 15, Washington 6

Mt. Lebanon 19, Bethel Park 9

Mt. Pleasant 8, Penn-Trafford 2

New Castle at Shenango, (n)

Penn Hills 24, Gateway 2

Serra Catholic 16, St. Joseph 0

Shaler 5, Knoch 1

South Park 2, Chartiers-Houston 1

Thomas Jefferson 6, Baldwin 0

Western Beaver 16, South Side 1

Burgettstown at West Greene, ppd.

Burrell at Yough, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Beaver, ppd.

Ellis School at Springdale, ppd.

Rochester at Hopewell, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Union at Riverside, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Ambridge at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Beaver at Deer Lakes, 3:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Hickory at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Norwin, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Butler, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Plum at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at California, 4:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Clay-Battelle, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Section 2

Pine-Richland 4, Mars 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Indiana 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Valley 3, Latrobe 2

Section 3

Burrell 5, Springdale 0

North Catholic 5, Highlands 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 4, Ellwood City 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Beaver 0

Section 5

West Allegheny 5, Carlynton 0

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Ambridge 3, Mars 2

North Hills 3, Fox Chapel 1

Penn Hills 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Armstrong at West Shamokin, (n)

South Fayette at Montour, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Baldwin at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Montour, 6 p.m.

Bethel Park at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Summit Academy at Gateway, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.