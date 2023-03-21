High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 20, 2023
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Bentworth 6, Waynesburg 5
Central Valley at Canon-McMillan, (n)
Chartiers-Houston 8, Jefferson-Morgan 3
Conifer (CO) 10, Montour 0
Father Judge 6, Mars 1
Freeport 11, Moniteau 2
Greensburg Salem 5, East Allegheny 2
Helias Catholic (MO) 4, Thomas Jefferson 2
Helias Catholic (MO) 16, Belle Vernon 1
Latrobe 14, Connellsville 1
Pine-Richland 6, Norwin 0
Riverview 13, St. Joseph 0
Serra Catholic 6, South Allegheny 5
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 1
Sto-Rox 4, Springdale 3
Upper St. Clair 5, Mt. Lebanon 2
West Mifflin 9, Burrell 1
Highlands at Beaver, ppd.
Southmoreland at Valley, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Carrick at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Laurel at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
River Valley at Leechburg, 3:45 a.m.
Seneca Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Sharpsville at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
South Side at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Washington at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Clay-Battelle, 5 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (19-8) vs. Roman Catholic (26-3) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Reading (30-1) vs. Spring-Ford (28-3) at Coatesville, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Imhotep Charter 72, Archbishop Ryan 50
Exeter 51, Cathedral Prep 47
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (29-3) vs. Exeter (27-6) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Neumann-Goretti 67, Allentown Central Catholic 49
Lincoln Park 85, Uniontown 64
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (26-3)vs. Lincoln Park (29-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
West Catholic (18-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (24-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (24-5) vs. Deer Lakes (20-8) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Holy Cross (22-5) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (19-8) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (23-6) vs. Otto Eldred (26-2) at Clarion, 6 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Berlin Brothersvalley 63, Linville Hill Christian 45
Imani Christian 72, Union 40
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Berlin Brothersvalley (26-2) vs. Imani Christian (22-6) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Archbishop Carroll 31, Cardinal O’Hara 30
Cedar Cliff 55, Norwin 47 (OT)
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Archbishop Carroll (15-11) vs. Cedar Cliff (30-0) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
West Chester Rustin (27-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (22-5) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (25-4) vs. South Fayette (27-2) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Lansdale Catholic (26-2) vs. Scranton Prep (24-2) at William Allen, 7 p.m. North Catholic (25-3) vs. Blackhawk (24-4) at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Dunmore 43, Lancaster Catholic 37
River Valley 44, OLSH 38
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Dunmore (26-3) vs. River Valley (29-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Homer-Center 47, Montrose 13
Kennedy Catholic 56, Greensburg C.C. 44
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Homer-Center (24-7) vs. Kennedy Catholic (25-4) at Giant Center, noon
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Lourdes (21-7) vs. Mountain View (21-6) at Berwick, 7 p.m.; Union (21-6) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Monday’s result
Peters Township 8, Upper St. Clair 1
Class 2A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Monday’s result
Kiski 4, Fox Chapel 1
Varsity D2
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday’s results
Girls
Nonsection
Blackhawk 17, Plum 4
Freeport 15, Yough 6
Mt. Lebanon 15, Hampton 6
North Hills 18, Hempfield 1
Penn-Traffford 13, Baldwin 6
South Fayette 10, Peters Township 9 (OT)
Softball
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 17, Southmoreland 6
Carmichaels 10, Laurel Highlands 0
Central Valley 7, Blackhawk 2
Charleroi, 12, Jefferson-Morgan 2
Chartiers Valley 14, Pine-Richland 9
Elizabeth Forward 15, Hopkins 0
Freedom 7, Carlynton 3
Greensburg Salem 16, Derry 5
Hampton 10, Fox Chapel 0
Hempfield 6, Armstrong 3
Latrobe 9, Norwin 8
Waynesburg 11, Mapletown 1
McGuffey 11, South Allegheny 1
Monessen 15, Washington 6
Mt. Lebanon 19, Bethel Park 9
Mt. Pleasant 8, Penn-Trafford 2
New Castle at Shenango, (n)
Penn Hills 24, Gateway 2
Serra Catholic 16, St. Joseph 0
Shaler 5, Knoch 1
South Park 2, Chartiers-Houston 1
Thomas Jefferson 6, Baldwin 0
Western Beaver 16, South Side 1
Burgettstown at West Greene, ppd.
Deer Lakes at Beaver, ppd.
Ellis School at Springdale, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Union at Riverside, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Ambridge at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Beaver at Deer Lakes, 3:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Hickory at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Norwin, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Butler, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Plum at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at California, 4:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Clay-Battelle, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Section 2
Pine-Richland 4, Mars 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Indiana 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Valley 3, Latrobe 2
Section 3
Burrell 5, Springdale 0
North Catholic 5, Highlands 0
Section 4
Blackhawk 4, Ellwood City 1
Sewickley Academy 5, Beaver 0
Section 5
West Allegheny 5, Carlynton 0
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Ambridge 3, Mars 2
North Hills 3, Fox Chapel 1
Penn Hills 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Armstrong at West Shamokin, (n)
South Fayette at Montour, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Baldwin at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Montour, 6 p.m.
Bethel Park at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Summit Academy at Gateway, 7 p.m.
