High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 21, 2023

By:

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 | 11:42 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Armstrong 10, Indiana 2

Fort Cherry 9, Bishop Canevin 8

Freedom 17, Carlynton 0

Freeport 8, Apollo-Ridge 0

IMG Academy 10, OLSH 0

Leechburg 6, River Valley 5

McGuffey 17, Frazier 7

McKeesport 1, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Mohawk 7, Sharpsville 4

Neshannock 4, New Castle 0

New Brighton 14, Western Beaver 3

Penn-Trafford 8, Hempfield 3

Peters Township 7, Ringgold 2

Quaker Valley 10, Laurel 9

Seneca Valley 11, Norwin 3

Seton LaSalle 11, Carrick 1

Shaler 5, Mt. Lebanon 1

South Fayette 16, Central Valley 1

Thomas Jefferson 12, Keystone Oaks 2

Uniontown 12, Waynesburg 2

Valley 7, Jeannette 6

Washington 12, Monessen 1

West Allegheny 4, Blackhawk 2

Shenango at Union, (n)

South Side at Cornell, (n)

Trinity Christian at Mapletown, (n)

West Greene at Clay-Battelle, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Ambridge at Karns City, 5:30 p.m.

Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Clairton, 4:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Carrick at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Kiski Area at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Moon at Butler, 3:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Plum, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at California, 4:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.

Valley at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Roman Catholic 66, Archbishop Wood 56

Reading 55, Spring-Ford 32

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Roman Catholic (27-3) vs. Reading (31-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (29-3) vs. Exeter (27-6) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (26-3)vs. Lincoln Park (29-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

West Catholic 52, Camp Hill Trinity 49

Deer Lakes 61, Penn Cambria 56

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

West Catholic (19-10) vs. Deer Lakes (21-8) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Lancaster Mennonite 51, Holy Cross 40

Aliquippa 56, Otto Eldred 28

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Lancaster Mennonite (20-8) vs. Aliquippa (24-6) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Berlin Brothersvalley (26-2) vs. Imani Christian (22-6) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (15-11) vs. Cedar Cliff (30-0) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Archbishop Wood 52, West Chester Rustin 35

South Fayette 58, Oakland Catholic 54

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. South Fayette (28-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Lansdale Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 28

Blackhawk 45, North Catholic 40

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (27-2) vs. Blackhawk (25-4) at Giant Center, noon

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Dunmore (26-3) vs. River Valley (29-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Homer-Center (24-7) vs. Kennedy Catholic (25-4) at Giant Center, noon

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Lourdes 34, Mountain View 33

Union 45, Berlin Brothersvalley 31

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Lourdes (21-7)/Mountain View (21-6) vs. Union (21-6)/Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5) at Giant Center, noon

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s result

South Fayette 2, Armstrong 0

Varsity D2

Championship

Tuesday’s result

Ringgold 4, Bishop Canevin v3

Lacrosse

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Peters Township 14, Seneca Valley 6

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Deer Lakes 12, Beaver 2

Ellwood City 12, Steel Valley 1

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 1

Latrobe 10, Pine-Richland 3

McKeesport 11, Brashear 1

Neshannock 10, Hickory 0

New Castle 7, Butler 2

North Hills 13, Bethel Park 2

Norwin 8, Mt. Pleasant 3

OLSH 6, Blackhawk 2

Quaker Valley 7, Northgate 1

Ringgold 12, California 5

Seneca Valley 12, Plum 1

Serra Catholic 8, Chartiers-Houston 5

Shaler 14, North Allegheny 4

South Allegheny 18, East Allegheny 0

Valley 5, Leechburg 4

West Allegheny 9, Mt. Lebanon 8

West Greene 15, Clay-Battelle 1

West Mifflin 7, Chartiers Valley 3

Albert Gallatin at Mapletown, (n)

Ambridge at Beaver Falls, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Armstrong at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Brentwood at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Butler at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Carlynton at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Cornell at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Valley, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Burrell, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Union, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Avella, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Mars 5, Springdale 0

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

City League

Allderdice 3, Brashear 0

Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0

Nonsection

Butler 3, Mars 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Montour 0

Derry 3, Martinsburg Central 0

Gateway 3, Summit Academy 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Hopewell 0

Shaler 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Baldwin at Norwin, (n)

Bethel Park at Trinity, (n)

Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin, (n)

North Catholic at Deer Lakes, (n)

Peters Township at Fox Chapel, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Butler at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

South Park at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.