High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 21, 2023
By:
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 | 11:42 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Fort Cherry 9, Bishop Canevin 8
Freeport 8, Apollo-Ridge 0
IMG Academy 10, OLSH 0
Leechburg 6, River Valley 5
McKeesport 1, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Mohawk 7, Sharpsville 4
Neshannock 4, New Castle 0
New Brighton 14, Western Beaver 3
Penn-Trafford 8, Hempfield 3
Peters Township 7, Ringgold 2
Quaker Valley 10, Laurel 9
Seneca Valley 11, Norwin 3
Seton LaSalle 11, Carrick 1
Shaler 5, Mt. Lebanon 1
South Fayette 16, Central Valley 1
Thomas Jefferson 12, Keystone Oaks 2
Uniontown 12, Waynesburg 2
Valley 7, Jeannette 6
Washington 12, Monessen 1
West Allegheny 4, Blackhawk 2
South Side at Cornell, (n)
Trinity Christian at Mapletown, (n)
West Greene at Clay-Battelle, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Ambridge at Karns City, 5:30 p.m.
Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Clairton, 4:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Carrick at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Plum, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at California, 4:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.
Valley at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Roman Catholic 66, Archbishop Wood 56
Reading 55, Spring-Ford 32
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Roman Catholic (27-3) vs. Reading (31-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (29-3) vs. Exeter (27-6) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (26-3)vs. Lincoln Park (29-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
West Catholic 52, Camp Hill Trinity 49
Deer Lakes 61, Penn Cambria 56
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
West Catholic (19-10) vs. Deer Lakes (21-8) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Lancaster Mennonite 51, Holy Cross 40
Aliquippa 56, Otto Eldred 28
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Lancaster Mennonite (20-8) vs. Aliquippa (24-6) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Berlin Brothersvalley (26-2) vs. Imani Christian (22-6) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Archbishop Carroll (15-11) vs. Cedar Cliff (30-0) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Archbishop Wood 52, West Chester Rustin 35
South Fayette 58, Oakland Catholic 54
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. South Fayette (28-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Lansdale Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 28
Blackhawk 45, North Catholic 40
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Lansdale Catholic (27-2) vs. Blackhawk (25-4) at Giant Center, noon
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Dunmore (26-3) vs. River Valley (29-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Homer-Center (24-7) vs. Kennedy Catholic (25-4) at Giant Center, noon
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Lourdes 34, Mountain View 33
Union 45, Berlin Brothersvalley 31
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Lourdes (21-7)/Mountain View (21-6) vs. Union (21-6)/Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5) at Giant Center, noon
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 2A
Championship
Tuesday’s result
South Fayette 2, Armstrong 0
Varsity D2
Championship
Tuesday’s result
Ringgold 4, Bishop Canevin v3
Lacrosse
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Peters Township 14, Seneca Valley 6
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Deer Lakes 12, Beaver 2
Ellwood City 12, Steel Valley 1
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 1
Latrobe 10, Pine-Richland 3
McKeesport 11, Brashear 1
Neshannock 10, Hickory 0
New Castle 7, Butler 2
North Hills 13, Bethel Park 2
Norwin 8, Mt. Pleasant 3
OLSH 6, Blackhawk 2
Quaker Valley 7, Northgate 1
Ringgold 12, California 5
Seneca Valley 12, Plum 1
Serra Catholic 8, Chartiers-Houston 5
Shaler 14, North Allegheny 4
South Allegheny 18, East Allegheny 0
Valley 5, Leechburg 4
West Allegheny 9, Mt. Lebanon 8
West Greene 15, Clay-Battelle 1
West Mifflin 7, Chartiers Valley 3
Albert Gallatin at Mapletown, (n)
Ambridge at Beaver Falls, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Armstrong at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Brentwood at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Butler at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Carlynton at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Derry at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Valley, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Burrell, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Union, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Avella, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Latrobe 3, Penn-Trafford 2
Mars 5, Springdale 0
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
City League
Allderdice 3, Brashear 0
Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0
Nonsection
Butler 3, Mars 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Montour 0
Derry 3, Martinsburg Central 0
Gateway 3, Summit Academy 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Hopewell 0
Shaler 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Baldwin at Norwin, (n)
Bethel Park at Trinity, (n)
Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin, (n)
North Catholic at Deer Lakes, (n)
Peters Township at Fox Chapel, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Butler at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.
South Park at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 20, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 18, 2023
• Westmoreland athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Mya Morgan and Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary
• Riverview’s Emily Alcorn Taylor remembers time on court fondly
• Norwin notebook: Girls bowling team makes run to regional finals