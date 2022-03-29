High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 28, 2022

By:

Monday, March 28, 2022 | 10:08 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Monday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Plum at Armstrong, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Hampton, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Central Valley at Ambridge, ppd.

New Castle at Beaver, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 2

Laurel at Aliquippa, ppd.

Shenango at Neshannock, ppd.

South Side at Summit Academy, ppd.

Section 4

Fort Cherry at Brentwood, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Clairton, ppd.

Nonsection

Baldwin 6, Brush (Ohio) 0

Burrell at Springdale, ppd.

California at Ringgold, ppd.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Freedom at Avonworth, ppd.

Hopewell at North Catholic, ppd.

Kiski Area at Butler, ppd.

McGuffey at Steel Valley, ppd.

Moon at Bethel Park, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Norwin, ppd.

Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Gateway, ppd.

Riverside at Mohawk, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Shaler at Peters Township, ppd.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Valley at Riverview, ppd.

Yough at McKeesport, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Plum, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Mars, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Montour at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Aliquippa at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Summit Academy at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Union, 4 p.m.

Bentworth at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Butler at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Clay-Battelle (W. Va.) at West Greene, 5 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Knoch, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

McKeesport at Yough, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Freeport, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Riverview at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at Washington, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Nonsection

South Fayette 5, Amherst 4

Burgettstown 17, Central Crossing 1

Elizabeth Forward 10, Middleton (Wisc.) 6

Elizabeth Forward 11, Libertyville (Ill.) 5

Albert Gallatin at Carmichaels, ppd.

Armstrong at Knoch, ppd.

Belle Vernon at Waynesburg, ppd.

Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Cornell at Avella, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Peters Township, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Ringgold, ppd.

New Brighton at Union, ppd.

Northgate at Rochester, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Shenango, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Leechburg, ppd.

South Side at Western Beaver, ppd.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Highlands, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Yough, ppd.

Washington at Mapletown, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

West Allegheny at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Yough at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Apollo-Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at California, 4:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Butler at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Monessen at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Valley, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Mars 3, Central Valley 2

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Shaler 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Hopewell 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Montour 2

Bethel Park 3, Thomas Jefferson 2

Moon 3, Trinity 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Penn Hills, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Derry at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Plum at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.