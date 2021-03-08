High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 8, 2021
Monday, March 8, 2021 | 10:39 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Butler (12-8) at Upper St. Clair (17-1), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-5) at Fox Chapel (18-2), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Mars (16-2) at Chartiers Valley (21-2), 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (13-3) at New Castle (18-2), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
Belle Vernon 78, South Park 52
North Catholic 84, Quaker Valley 56
Lincoln Park 72, Deer Lakes 53
Montour 57, Central Valley 49
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
North Catholic (17-4) at Belle Vernon (13-1), 6 p.m.; Montour (14-7) at Lincoln Park (16-5), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
South Allegheny 58, Seton LaSalle 30
Aliquippa 59, Laurel 50
Neshannock 40, Beaver Falls 33
Ellwood City 81, Shady Side Academy 73 (OT)
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Aliquippa (12-5) at South Allegheny (16-4), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (12-4) at Neshannock (17-1), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Jeannette (14-5) at OLSH (19-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) vs. Sto-Rox (11-5) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Union (9-4) at Bishop Canevin (14-4), 6 p.m.; Leechburg (8-4) at Rochester (13-4), 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (16-3) at North Allegheny (20-1), 6 p.m.; Norwin (13-4) at Upper St. Clair (13-2), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
Trinity 59, Fox Chapel 27
Woodland Hills 48, Thomas Jefferson 44
Chartiers Valley 65, McKeesport 47
Latrobe 54, Hampton 48
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (13-5) at Trinity (20-1), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (14-2) at Chartiers Valley (20-3), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Knoch (10-1) at Beaver (17-0), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (16-4) at Quaker Valley (14-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Laurel (18-2) at North Catholic (17-2), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (7-13) at Mohawk (15-4), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy (13-5) at Neshannock (15-2), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (12-3) at Serra Catholic (15-0), 6 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
Rochester 75, Avella 22
Aquinas Academy 52, Clairton 37
West Greene 55, Bishop Canevin 36
Eden Christian 48, Union 38
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Aquinas Academy (14-4) at Rochester (13-3), 6 p.m.; Eden Christian (11-6) at West Greene (16-2), 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Pine-Richland 4, Central Catholic 1
Upper St. Clair 11, Butler 6
Class AA
Mars 9, Moon 3
Montour 5, Penn-Trafford 2
Latrobe 4, South Fayette 2
Shaler 9, Hampton 4
Baldwin 4, West Allegheny 0
Meadville at Plum, (n)
Class A
Kiski 7, Wheeling Catholic 3
Westmont Hilltop 6, Norwin 4
Chartiers Valley 5, Quaker Valley 2
Freeport 7, Beaver 1
McDowell 6, Sewickley Academy 5
Class B
Trinity 8, Burrell 1
Carrick 8, Elizabeth Forward 3
Avonworth 8, Wilmington 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 8 p.m.
Class AA
Hempfield at Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 9:15 p.m.; Plum at Hampton at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Chartiers Valley at McDowell at Eriebank Sports Park, 5:40 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; South Park at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Freeport at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Connellsville at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Carrick at Trinity at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
