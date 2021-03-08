High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 8, 2021

By:

Monday, March 8, 2021 | 10:39 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Butler (12-8) at Upper St. Clair (17-1), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-5) at Fox Chapel (18-2), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mars (16-2) at Chartiers Valley (21-2), 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (13-3) at New Castle (18-2), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Belle Vernon 78, South Park 52

North Catholic 84, Quaker Valley 56

Lincoln Park 72, Deer Lakes 53

Montour 57, Central Valley 49

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-4) at Belle Vernon (13-1), 6 p.m.; Montour (14-7) at Lincoln Park (16-5), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

South Allegheny 58, Seton LaSalle 30

Aliquippa 59, Laurel 50

Neshannock 40, Beaver Falls 33

Ellwood City 81, Shady Side Academy 73 (OT)

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Aliquippa (12-5) at South Allegheny (16-4), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (12-4) at Neshannock (17-1), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Jeannette (14-5) at OLSH (19-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) vs. Sto-Rox (11-5) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (9-4) at Bishop Canevin (14-4), 6 p.m.; Leechburg (8-4) at Rochester (13-4), 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (16-3) at North Allegheny (20-1), 6 p.m.; Norwin (13-4) at Upper St. Clair (13-2), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Trinity 59, Fox Chapel 27

Woodland Hills 48, Thomas Jefferson 44

Chartiers Valley 65, McKeesport 47

Latrobe 54, Hampton 48

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (13-5) at Trinity (20-1), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (14-2) at Chartiers Valley (20-3), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Knoch (10-1) at Beaver (17-0), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (16-4) at Quaker Valley (14-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Laurel (18-2) at North Catholic (17-2), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (7-13) at Mohawk (15-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy (13-5) at Neshannock (15-2), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (12-3) at Serra Catholic (15-0), 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Rochester 75, Avella 22

Aquinas Academy 52, Clairton 37

West Greene 55, Bishop Canevin 36

Eden Christian 48, Union 38

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Aquinas Academy (14-4) at Rochester (13-3), 6 p.m.; Eden Christian (11-6) at West Greene (16-2), 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Pine-Richland 4, Central Catholic 1

Upper St. Clair 11, Butler 6

Class AA

Mars 9, Moon 3

Montour 5, Penn-Trafford 2

Latrobe 4, South Fayette 2

Shaler 9, Hampton 4

Baldwin 4, West Allegheny 0

Meadville at Plum, (n)

Class A

Kiski 7, Wheeling Catholic 3

Westmont Hilltop 6, Norwin 4

Chartiers Valley 5, Quaker Valley 2

Freeport 7, Beaver 1

McDowell 6, Sewickley Academy 5

Class B

Trinity 8, Burrell 1

Carrick 8, Elizabeth Forward 3

Avonworth 8, Wilmington 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 8 p.m.

Class AA

Hempfield at Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 9:15 p.m.; Plum at Hampton at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at McDowell at Eriebank Sports Park, 5:40 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; South Park at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Freeport at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Connellsville at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Carrick at Trinity at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.