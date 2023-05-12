TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 11, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, May 12, 2023 | 12:23 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

Waynesburg 4, McGuffey 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 19, Washington 4

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 6, South Side 2

Section 3

Jeannette 12, Riverview 2

Serra Catholic 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 6

Class A

Section 1

California 6, West Greene 3

Fort Cherry 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4

Section 2

Leechburg 6, Rochester 5

Nonsection

Ambridge 11, Mohawk 10

Armstrong 11, Highlands 5

Bethel Park 5, Montour 0

Butler 6, Penn-Trafford 5

Canon-McMillan 9, Hampton 1

Central Valley 7, Shenango 4

Connellsville 4, Uniontown 1

East Allegheny 3, Steel Valley 2

Freeport 9, Knoch 5

Hempfield 10, Franklin Regional 4

Hopewell 5, New Castle 4

Ligonier Valley 16, Beth-Center 0

Neshannock 14, Kennedy Catholic 2

North Hills 5, Penn Hills 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 10, Eden Christian 7

South Fayette 7, Moon 0

South Park 12, Belle Vernon 5

Valley 5, Brownsville 2

West Allegheny 8, Chartiers Valley 2

Yough 18, Elizabeth Forward 8

North Allegheny 7, Trinity 0

Beaver at Norwin, ppd.

Beaver Falls at Western Beaver, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Peters Township, ppd.

Mapletown at Frazier, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Hampton, ppd.

Rochester at South Side, ppd.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Ambridge at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Peters Township bye; Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy bye; Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon bye; Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny bye; Butler at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Mars bye; Moon at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Hampton, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.; South Fayette bye; Bethel Park at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford bye; Franklin Regional at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland bye; North Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair bye; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon bye; Sewickley Academy at North Hills, 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel bye; Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Mars bye; South Fayette at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.; Hampton bye; Latrobe at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; Plum bye; Penn-Trafford at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; Blackhawk bye; Moon at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Hill Academy 18, Upper St. Clair 12

Peters Township 19, Mars 9 (OT)

Trinity 12, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Girls

Nonsection

Latrobe 15, Hempfield 5

Mars 11, Shady Side Academy 6

Quaker Valley 13, North Hills 9

Seneca Valley 6, Moon 5

Winchester Thurston 15, Freeport 6

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-1) bye; North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (16-3) bye; Norwin vs. Canon-McMillan at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Armstrong (16-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (8-7) at Norwin, 5 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (13-5) vs. Plum (10-6) at Gateway, 3 p.m.; West Allegheny (18-1) vs. Fox Chapel (7-11) at Montour, 5 p.m.; North Hills (14-2) vs. South Fayette (9-9) at Montour, 3 p.m.; Shaler (16-0) vs. Bethel Park (6-10) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6) vs. Moon (6-8) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; Trinity (14-2) vs. Penn-Trafford (6-10) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Latrobe (13-3) vs. Western Beaver (8-7) at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (15-0) bye; Hampton (11-5) vs. Greensburg Salem (10-7) at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.; Belle Vernon (14-4) bye; West Mifflin (12-4) vs. McKeesport (8-8) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Montour (13-2) bye; Indiana (14-4) vs. Beaver (7-8) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (16-2) bye; Knoch (10-8) vs. Uniontown (5-9) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Avonworth (16-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (5-9) at Montour, 3 p.m.; Central Valley (8-4) vs. Deer Lakes (9-5) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Burrell (11-5) vs. Mt. Pleasant (10-8) at Plum, 3 p.m.; Mohawk (10-4) vs. South Park (11-5) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (12-2) vs. McGuffey (8-6) at Waynesburg University, 2 p.m.; Yough (9-4) vs. Ellwood City (11-5) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Waynesburg (13-3) vs. Valley (6-10) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; Hopewell (10-6) vs. Ligonier Valley (8-6) at Plum, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Neshannock (16-0) bye; Burgettstown (11-6) vs. Apollo-Ridge (6-9) at Penn-Trafford, 5:30 p.m.; Charleroi (15-2) vs. Steel Valley (4-10) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (11-2) vs. Bentworth (6-8) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.; Laurel (13-2) bye; Riverside (11-4) vs. Fort Cherry (7-8) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic (15-2) bye; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-3) vs. Shenango (7-8) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (14-2) bye; Carlynton (8-5) vs. Jeannette (11-4) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (12-5) bye; West Greene (11-7) vs. Monessen (7-7) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels (16-0) bye; Leechburg (10-7) vs. South Side (8-5) at Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.; Frazier (12-0) bye; Jefferson-Morgan (8-7) vs. Northgate (8-5) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, Hempfield 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 8, North Hills 3

Baldwin 9, Keystone Oaks 6

Belle Vernon 8, Union 0

Blackhawk 11, Moon 10

Elizabeth Forward 6, Penn-Trafford 1

Hampton 15, Freeport 5

Indiana 3, Ligonier Valley 1

Latrobe 9, Serra Catholic 1

Laurel 12, Central Valley 2

McKeesport 4, Penn Hills 2

Mohawk 15, Beaver 7

Mt. Pleasant 3, Connellsville 0

Peters Township 14, Mt. Lebanon 7

Quaker Valley 19, Cornell 1

Shady Side Academy 8, Ellis School 2

South Fayette 3, Burgettstown 2

Southmoreland 6, West Mifflin 0

Trinity 5, Montour 4

Waynesburg 10, Albert Gallatin 1

West Shamokin 12, Derry 1

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Deer Lakes at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Villa Maria Academy, 6 p.m.

Ringgold at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Moon 0

Peters Township 3, Baldwin 0

Section 2

Butler 3, Seneca Valley 1

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Shaler 3, North Hills 0

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Central Catholic 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 1

Plum at Penn Hills, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Montour 3, Hopewell 2

Section 2

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 2

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Trinity 1

South Fayette 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

South Park 3, Steel Valley 0

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

