High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 | 9:50 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (14-6) vs. Hempfield (11-9) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley (16-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-10) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny (14-6) vs. Norwin (8-11) at Boyce Mayview Park, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (15-5) vs. Butler (12-8) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Shaler (16-4) vs. Fox Chapel (13-8) at Plum, 4 p.m.; Plum (13-7) vs. South Fayette (16-4) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (15-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (10-11) at Peterswood Park, 6:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (13-5) vs. Peters Township (14-6) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Montour (18-3) vs. Hampton (9-9) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (14-6) vs. Latrobe (15-6) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk (15-2) vs. Indiana (14-7) at Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (9-11) vs. North Catholic (10-10) at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Riverside (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-5) at Pullman Park, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny (13-5) vs. Mohawk (13-7) at Shaler, 2 p.m.; Avonworth (16-5) vs. Shenango (9-8) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.; Yough (16-5) vs. Neshannock (16-4) at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (17-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (13-8) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown (13-3) vs. South Side (15-4) at Boyce Mayview Park, 1 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (14-4) vs. Riverview (10-7) at Gateway, 1:30 p.m.; New Brighton (14-4) vs. Ligonier Valley (12-7) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Union (12-4) vs. Sewickley Academy (10-7) at Pullman Park, 2 p.m.; California (12-7) vs. Carmichaels (15-3) at Peterswood Park, 6:30 p.m.; Eden Christian (12-4) vs. Rochester (9-7) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4 p.m.; Leechburg (13-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (12-3) at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars vs. Hampton at Shaler, 7:45 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Penn-Trafford at Martorelli Stadium, 7:45 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Fox Chapel at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars vs. Chartiers Valley at Shaler, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Blackhawk at Martorelli Stadium, 6 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-1) vs. Pine-Richland (7-14) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Hempfield (16-3) vs. Norwin (15-5) at Gateway, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Armstrong (18-1) vs. South Fayette (12-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Shaler (18-0) vs. Trinity (17-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (17-0) vs. Belle Vernon (16-4) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.; Montour (15-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-2) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Avonworth (19-1) vs. Burrell (13-5) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland (15-2) vs. Waynesburg (16-3) at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Neshannock (18-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Laurel (15-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-3) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (15-3) vs. Chartiers-Houston (13-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels (17-0) vs. Frazier (14-1) at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

PIAA tournament

At Hershey Racquet Club

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Lower Merion 3, North Allegheny 0

Downingtown East 3, Dallastown 1

Conestoga 5, Hollidaysburg 0

Gateway 3, Unionville 2

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (19-0) vs. Downingtown East (17-2), noon; Conestoga (16-2) vs. Gateway (14-3), 2 p.m.

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Lower Moreland 3, Cathedral Prep 2

Conrad Weiser 4, Winchester Thurston 1

Sewickley Academy 4, Moravian Academy 1

Lancaster Country Day 5, Central Columbia 0

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Moreland vs. Conrad Weiser (20-1), 10 a.m.; Sewickley Academy (13-2) vs. Lancaster Country Day (19-0), 8 a.m.

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Shaler vs. Canon-McMillan at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. North Catholic at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Mars vs. Ambridge at Gateway, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.