High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 26, 2023
By:
Friday, May 26, 2023 | 10:22 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (12-10) vs. North Allegheny (16-6) at Wild Things Park, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Shaler (18-4) vs. Bethel Park (17-4) at Wild Things Park, 7 p.m.
Third place
Wednesday’s schedule
Plum (14-8) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Latrobe (17-6) vs. Hopewell (11-11) at Wild Things Park, 4 p.m.
Third place
Wednesday’s schedule
Montour (19-4) vs. Indiana (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Riverside (20-0) vs. Neshannock (18-4) at Wild Things Park, 4 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
East Allegheny (14-6) vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Serra Catholic (19-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (16-4) at Wild Things Park, 1 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Burgettstown (14-4) vs. New Brighton (15-5) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
California (14-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-3) at Wild Things Park, 1 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Union (13-5) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (17-1) vs. Hempfield (17-3) at Lilley Field, 4:45 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Armstrong (19-1) vs. Trinity (18-2) at Lilley Field, 2:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
South Fayette (12-10) vs. Shaler (18-1) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (17-4) vs. Montour (16-3) at Lilley Field, noon
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Elizabeth Forward (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-3) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Avonworth (20-1) vs. Southmoreland (16-2) at Lilley Field, noon
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Burrell (13-6) vs. Waynesburg (16-4) at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Neshannock (19-0) vs. Laurel (16-2) at Lilley Field, 4:45 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-4) at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Union (16-3) vs. Carmichaels (18-0) at Lilley Field, 2:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Chartiers-Houston (13-6) vs. Frazier (14-2) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
PIAA championships
Friday’s results
Class 3A
Singles
First round
Mikkel Zinder, Council Rock South d. William Ong, Cumberland Valley, 6-0, 6-1; Hayden Koons, Dallastown d. Luke Kotcho, Valley View, 6-0, 6-0; Noah Potts, Freedom d. Benjamin Gao, WC East, 6-2, 6-4; Brian Yi, Lower Merion d. Devin Collier, Bethel Park, 6-0, 6-0; Cooper Lehman, Landisville Hempfield d. Aaron Heinlein, McDowell, 6-4, 6-1; Chait Krishna, Conestoga d. Matthew Porreca, La Salle College, 6-2, 6-2; David Lindsay, Central Mountain d. Alexander Sterin, Council Rock South, 6-7 (8), 6-0, 6-1; Cooper Wheeler, Red Lion d. Anthony Lounder, Moon, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
Quarterfinals
Zinder, Council Rock South d. Koons, Dallastown, 6-2, 6-1; Yi, Lower Merion d. Potts, Freedom, 7-6 (3), 6-0; Lehman, Landisville Hempfield d. Krishna, Conestoga, 6-2, 7-5; Lindsay, Central Mountain d. Wheeler, Red Lion, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
First round
Voyin Markovic/Aaron Sun, Conestoga d. Teddy Snyder/Jake Tryanski, Exeter, 6-1, 7-5; Sami Kazi/Ross Kluger, Cumberland Valley d. Praneel Mallaiah/Luke Morgan, Abington Heights, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4; Abhiraj Srivastava/Abhineet Srivastava, Downingtown East d. Roman Farhad/Luke Appleman, Liberty, 6-4, 6-4; Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. Basil Lubiniecki/Francis Qin, Conestoga, 7-5, 6-1; Aidan Mahaffey/Tyler Mahaffey, Palmyra d. Eric Cui/Krish Jain, McDowell, 6-0, 6-0; Nathan Dolgushev/Charlie Bittinger, Lower Merion d. Peter Bae/Luke Gallagher, St. Joe’s Prep, 6-2, 7-5; Jack Barrickman/Ryan Megill, Unionville d. Nathan Barton/Jadd Younes, Hollidaysburg, 6-3, 6-4; Adam Memije/Zidaan Hassan, Gateway d. Andrew Chronister/Jacob Horn, Dallastown, 6-2, 6-1
Quarterfinals
Markovic/Sun, Conestoga d. Kazi/Kluger, Cumberland Valley, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4); Srivastava/Srivastava, Downingtown East d. Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice, 6-2, 6-4; Mahaffey/Mahaffey, Palmyra d. Dolgushev/Bittinger, Lower Merion, 6-1, 6-0; Memije/Hassan, Gateway d. Barrickman/Megill, Unionville, 6-4, 6-4
Class 2A
Singles
First round
Austin He, Winchester Thurston d. Stefanos Billis, Lancaster Catholic, 6-2, 6-3; Ajay Sheth, Masterman d. Tristan Vivona, Western Wayne, 6-3, 1-6, 6-0; Aaron Sandler, Lower Moreland d. John Rohrkaste, Montour, 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Bonds, Twin Valley d. Cameron Klebacha, Elk County Catholic, 6-1, 6-0; Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day d. Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy, 6-3, 6-1; Gavin Ferretti, Cathedral Prep d. Deven Pandey, Saucon Valley, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Liam Egal, Somerset, 6-0, 6-1; Eddie Monaco, Lewisburg d. Xane Whitesel, Juniata, 6-1, 6-0
Quarterfinals
He, Winchester Thurston d. Sheth, Masterman, 6-4, 6-3; Sandler, Lower Moreland d. Bonds, Twin Valley, 6-0, 6-0; Abadir, Lancaster Country Day d. Ferretti, Cathedral Prep, 6-1, 6-1; Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Monaco, Lewisburg, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
Doubles
First round
McHale/Li, Masterman d. Malik/Garcia, Conrad Weiser, 6-2, 6-4; Casabon/Anto, Springfield d. Weigle/Clark, Lancaster Country Day, 6-2, 6-3; Bloom/Georgelis, Lancaster Country Day d. Ng/Hutchinson, Cathedral Prep, 6-2, 7-5; Getz/Lang, Central Columbia d. Havrilla/Lawrence, Latrobe, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5
Track and field
PIAA championships
At Shippensburg University
Friday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
1,600: 1. Dale Hall, Hampton, 4:08.52; 2. Drew Griffith, Butler, 4:08.59; 3. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 4:09.64; 4. Brian DiCola, Hatboro Horsham, 4:10.64; 5. Timothy Roden, Central Dauphin, 4:11.01; 6. Nick Sloff, State College, 4:11.40; 7. Patrick Lawson, Haverford Township, 4:11.52; 8. Cole Stevens, Manheim Township, 4:11.64
Triple jump: 1. JJ Kelly, Chambersburg, 47-7; 2. Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton, 45-10; 3. Jared Hess, Pennridge, 45-8.75; 4. Jonathan Price, Seneca Valley, 45-2.25; 5. Kevin Polonia, 45-0.75; 6. Luke Cramer, Mt. Lebanon, 45-0.50; 7. Jordan Sowell, Cheltenham, 44-9.5; 8. Jaylon Bean, Waynesboro, 44-7.5
Shot put: 1. Brady Mider, Berks Catholic, 58-9.75; 2. Peyton Murray, Hempfield, 54-7; 3. Nathan Reese, Connellsville, 54-6; 4. Ivan Tejada, Warwick, 54-1.75; 5. Logan Wegman, Exeter Township, 53-7; 6. Tyler Klambara, Springfield (Delco), 53-6.75; 7. Cory Jubilee-Scott, Pottsgrove, 53-3.75; 8. Colin Melhorn, Selinsgrove, 52-11.75
Pole vault: 1. Bradon Schneider, Erie, 15-6; 2. Mason Bucks, Palmyra, 15-6; 3. Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro Area, 15-0; 4. Andrew Brinker, Stroudsburg, 15-0; 5. Drake Risser, Lower Dauphin, 15-0; 6. Jayden Packer, Shikellamy, 14-6; 6. Nathan Lutz, Altoona, 14-6; 8. Joe Ryan, Northern York, 14-6
Class 2A
1,600: 1. Thomas Smigo, Palisades, 4:13.05; 2. Logan Strawser, East Juniata, 4:13.95; 3. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 4:15.65; 4. Amberson Bauer, Riverview, 4:17.05; 5. Sean Aiken, Eden Christian, 4:18.57; 6. Caleb Prettyman, Franklin, 4:19.63; 7. Aiden Lechleitner, Central Cambria, 4:19.93; 8. Tyler Rader, Huntingdon, 4:20.05
High jump: 1. Hayden Smith, Union (District 9), 6-8; 2. Noah Gunderson, Annville-Cleona, 6-5; 3. Sam Lundeen, Kane Area, 6-4; 4. John Jablunovsky, Ligonier Valley, 6-2; 4. Ryan Merrick, Eden Christian, 6-2; 6. Demeitris Taylor, Beaver Falls, 6-2; 7. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 6-2; 8. Jacob Ogle, Fairfield Area, 6-2
Long jump: 1. Levi Prementine, Slippery Rock, 23-1.25; 2. Anthony Conrey, Conwell-Egan, 22-2.50; 3. Taylor LaBarre, Pen Argyl, 21-10; 4. Rodrigo Davis, Archbishop Carroll, 21-6; 5. Jackson Sotosky, Conemaugh Township, 21-5.50; 6. Ryan Lewis, Carlynton, 21-5.25; 7. Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley, 21-4.75; 8. Brandon Konieczki, Harbor Creek, 21-2.75
Discus: 1. Landon Chalmers, Union-Allegheny Clarion Valley, 171-5; 2. Brady Cooper, Laurel, 167-8; 3. Michael Othites, Shenango, 167-5; 4. Gian Greggo, Pen Argyl, 165-8; 5. Alex Polenik, Penns Manor, 165-3; 6. Cam Wagner, Redbank Valley, 164-8; 7. Cam Crocker, Oil City, 162-11; 8. Kyle Kapichok, Canton, 159-6
Javelin: 1. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia, 205-4; 2. Bronson Krainak, Danville, 197-10; 3. Joseph Reed, Riverside, 195-6; 4. Lincoln Huber, Central Columbia, 186-11; 5. Ryan Hummell, Clarion Limestone, 184-8; 6. Collin Niedrowski, Wyomissing, 176-2; 7. Aiden Grieneisen, DuBois Central Catholic, 176-0; 8. Kade Rhule, Central (Martinsburg), 171-1
Girls
Class 3A
1,600: 1. Olivia Cieslak, Haverford Township, 4:49.01; 2. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 4:50.45; 3. Ella Woehlcke, Mount Saint Joseph, 4:50.79; 4. Emily Simko, Hatboro Horsham, 4:51.01; 5. Harley Kletz, Montour, 4:52.21; 6. Logan St. Kletter, Mt. Lebanon, 4:5388; 7. Camryn Kiser, Chambersburg, 4:53.96; 8. Wren Kucler, North Allegheny, 4:55.40
Triple jump: 1. Ava Alexander, West Chester Rustin, 41-5.5; 2. Rose Kuchera, Canon-McMillan, 40-6.25; 3. Megan Baggetta, Butler, 39-8.75; 4. Taylor Forbes, North Penn, 39-1.25; 5. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 38-1; 6. Madison Gee, North Penn, 37-9.75; 7. Shaniyah Weidler, Susquehanna Township, 37-8.75; 8. Brooke Lobban, Upper Moreland, 37-7.75
Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Tapper, Hempfield, 45-2; 2. Alexa Brown, Strath Haven, 43-2.5; 3. Ericka Jackson, Harrisburg, 43-2; 4. Erin Miles, Milton Hershey, 41-2.75; 5. Mollie Carpenter, Haverford Township, 40-6.75; 6. Sophia Rivera, Ephrata, 39-7.25; 7. Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley, 38-8.75; 8. Savannah Schneck, Norwin, 37-10
Pole vault: 1. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 13-9; 2. Veronica Vacca, Mount Saint Joseph, 13-3; 3. Kristin Hoffman, Kennett, 1209; 4t. Mary Cate Doughty, Villa Maria, 12-3; 4t. Hannah Shaw, Norwin, 12-3; 6. Maddy Kelley, Villa Maria, 12-3; 7. Anna Rank, Elizabethtown, 12-3; 8. Nadia Constantakis, Pine-Richland, 11-9
Class 2A
1,600: 1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 4:55.45; 2. Addie Cohen, Wyomissing, 5:00.51; 3. Delaney Dumm, Forest Hills, 5:04.79; 4. Hope Haring, Eden Christian, 5:05.00; 5. Willow Myers, Mercer, 5:05.30; 6. Karis McElhaney, 5:06.81; 7. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 5:08.48; 8. Chelsea Harman, Shady Side Academy, 5:11.01
High jump: 1. Faith Yost, Northwestern Lehigh, 5-5; 2. Ava Koski, Neshannock, 5-5; 3. Sara McConnell, River Valley, 5-4; 4. Paige Casterline, Palisades, 5-4; 5t. Mia Gartley, Quaker Valley, 5-2; 5t. Emma Snyder, Palmerton, 5-2; 5t. Hope Jacob, DuBois Central Catholic, 5-2; 8. Delaney Sturgeon, Ellwood City, 5-2
Long jump: 1. Nataly Walters, Palmerton, 18-5.5; 2. Alison Watts, Bermudian Springs, 17-9.25; 3. Samantha Wechsler, Susquenita, 17-3.5; 4. Tatum Noris, Susquehanna Community, 17-3; 5. DaShae Cochran, Winchester Thurston, 17-2.25; 6. Lara Defazio, Eden Christian, 17-2; 7. Sydney Rush, Somerset, 16-11.75; 8. Faith Yost, Northwestern Lehigh, 16-10
Discus: 1. Justley Sharp, Homer-Center, 148-5; 2. Sasha Garnett, Richland, 126-7; 3. Tiffany Zelmore, Mt. Pleasant, 123-4; 4. Randi Wood, Shenandoah Valley, 118-10; 5. Reese Skiba, Freeport, 118-3; 6. Margaret Bila, Lancaster Catholic, 116-4; 7. Delani Berkson, Sharon, 114-6; 8. Evezi Omuyeh, Delaware County Christian, 113-9
Javelin: 1. Evelyn Bliss, Union-Allegheny Clarion Valley, 170-2; 2. Sophia Mazzoni, Derry, 143-6; 3. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 143-2; 4. Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 142-3; 5. Regan Atkins, Laurel, 131-9; 6. Karlee Buterbaugh, Knoch, 131-4; 7. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 128-1; 8. Alivia Huffman, Redbank Valley, 127-1
Volleyball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan vs. Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
