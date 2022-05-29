High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 28, 2022

By:

Sunday, May 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (15-7) vs. Upper St. Clair (12-8) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (21-1) vs. West Allegheny (18-4) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson (15-7) vs. Bethel Park (16-3) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Montour (17-5) vs. West Mifflin (17-3) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (14-7) vs. Knoch (13-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Mohawk (16-4) vs. South Park (17-5) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Hopewell (15-7) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (22-0) vs. Neshannock (17-6) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Riverside (15-6) vs. Burgettstown (14-4) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Eden Christian (17-0) vs. Union (11-4) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

OLSH (10-8) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Garnet Valley at LaSalle College, 3 p.m.; Unionville at Cumberland Valley, 5 p.m.; St. Joe’s Prep at Bethlehem Freedom, 5:30 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) at Downingtown East, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Manheim Township, 5 p.m.; Central York at Springfield Delco, 7 p.m.; Central Bucks East at Radnor, 7 p.m.; McDowell at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Crestwood at Marple Newtown, 7 p.m.; Devon Prep vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Muhlenberg College, 7:30 p.m.; Lewisburg vs. Wyoming Seminary at Lake-Lehman, 6 p.m.; Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Lansdale Catholic at LaSalle College, 5 p.m.; Trinity at Penncrest, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst University, 5 p.m.; South Fayette at Susquehannock, 5 p.m.; Cocalico at Mars, 5 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Downingtown East at Conestoga, 6 p.m.; Radnor at Emmaus, 6:30 p.m.; Garnet Valley at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Owen J. Roberts vs. Central at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Manheim Township, 3 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at State College, 4:30 p.m.; Wilson at Springfield Delco, 5 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) at Shady Side Academy, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Wyoming Area at Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m.; York Catholic at Danville, 6 p.m.; Mount St. Joseph vs. Crestwood at Lake-Lehman, 4 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy vs. Archbishop Carroll at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Southern Lehigh at Emmaus, 4:30 p.m.; Mars at Twin Valley, 5 p.m.; Susquehannock at Strath Haven, 6 p.m.; Conneaut at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (12-6) vs. North Allegheny (13-9) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Armstrong (19-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (18-2) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (15-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (15-5) at Mars, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Beaver (18-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (16-3) at Cal (Pa.), noon

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Montour (14-5) vs. Burrell (12-2) at Mars, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Avonworth (16-4) vs. Deer Lakes (13-3) at Cal (Pa.), noon

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Southmoreland (13-4) vs. South Allegheny (13-4) at Norwin, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Neshannock (21-0) vs. Frazier (17-0) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Laurel (16-4) vs. OLSH (10-4) at Mars, 5 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

West Greene (14-3) vs. Union (19-3) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

PIAA Championships

Saturday’s results

At Hershey

Class 3A

Singles

Semifinals

David Lindsay, Central Mountain d. Mikkel Zinder, Council Rock South, 6-3, 6-0; Jake Patterson, South Fayette d. Justin Xu, Conestoga, 6-1, 6-1.

Finals

David Lindsay, Central Mountain d. Jake Patterson, South Fayette, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Third place

Mikkel Zinder, Council Rock South d. Justin Xu, Conestoga, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Semifinals

Abhiraj Srivastava/Abhineet Srivastava, Downingtown East d. Hayden Koons/Daniel Wu, Dallastown, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; Aidan Mahaffey/Tyler Mahaffey, Palmyra d. David Mnuskin/Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-1.

Finals

Aidan Mahaffey/Tyler Mahaffey, Palmyra d. Abhiraj Srivastava/Abhineet Srivastava, Downingtown East, 6-1, 7-6(3)

Third place

Hayden Koons/Daniel Wu, Dallastown d. David Mnuskin/Sam Bitzer, Shady Side Academy, 6-3, 6-3

Class 2A

Singles

Semifinals

Toby Frantz, Faith Christian Academy d. Nile Abadir, Lancaster County Day, 7-6(4), 7-5; Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic d. Jonah Ng, Cathedral Prep, 6-0, 6-2.

Finals

Scheller, North Catholic d. Frantz, Faith Christian Academy, 6-0, 6-0

Third place

Abadir, Lancaster County Day d. Ng, Cathedral Prep, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

Semifinals

Kyle Chesman/Tucker Chesman, Dallas d. Daniel Li/Kevin McHale, Masterman, 6-1, 7-5; Brody Golla/Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. Aravind Turaga/Nathan Kisiel, Fairview, 6-4, 6-1.

Finals

Chesman/Chesman, Dallas d. Golla/Garvey, North Catholic, 6-1, 6-1

Third place

Li/McHale, Masterman d. Turaga/Kisiel, Fairview, 6-2, 6-3

Volleyball

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Washington (District 12) at Neshaminy, 7 p.m.; Warwick at Northampton, 6 p.m.; Parkland vs. Abington Heights at University of Scranton, 7 p.m.; Upper Dublin at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at McDowell, 5 p.m.; Pennridge at LaSalle College, 7 p.m.; Palmyra at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Shaler at Cumberland Valley, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Frankford at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.; Blue Ridge vs. Palumbo at Lincoln HS, 5 p.m.; Manheim Central at Lansdale Catholic, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Christopher Dock at Dock Mennonite, 7 p.m.; Southern Lehigh at York Suburban, 7 p.m.; Cochranton vs. Montour at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; OLSH at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Ambridge at Meadville, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.