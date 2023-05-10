High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 9, 2023

By:

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 12:05 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 7, Fox Chapel 6

Penn-Trafford 10, Franklin Regional 9

Gateway 10, Penn Hills 7

Class 4A

Section 1

Blackhawk 11, Beaver 3

Section 4

Hampton 10, Knoch 4

Class 3A

Section 1

Shenango 14, Ellwood City 1

Riverside 10, Mohawk 0

Neshannock 10, Quaker Valley 0

Section 3

Valley 3, Deer Lakes 0

Shady Side Academy 9, Derry 3

Freeport 7, East Allegheny 2

Section 4

Yough 10, Greensburg Salem 5

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center 9, Washington 6

Charleroi 11, Chartiers-Houston 1

Section 2

Laurel 15, Aliquippa 0

Freedom 12, Northgate 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Section 3

Serra Catholic 12, Brentwood 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Riverview 2

Ligonier Valley 15, Jeannette 1

Ligonier Valley 9, Jeannette 0

Class A

Section 1

California at West Greene, ppd.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Section 2

Rochester 19, Western Beaver 4

Union 13, Springdale 2

St. Joseph 18, Summit Academy 8

Section 3

Clairton at Monessen, ppd.

Eden Christian 24, Cornell 4

Nonsection

Ambridge at Avonworth, ppd.

Armstrong 11, North Catholic 6

Canon-McMillan 11, Ringgold 10

Carrick at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Chartiers Valley 5, Mt. Lebanon 2

Connellsville at Uniontown, ppd.

Laurel Highlands 6, Upper St. Clair 3

Peters Township 5, South Park 0

South Allegheny 5, Elizabeth Forward 2

West Allegheny 6, Hopewell 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Freeport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Frazier, 2 p.m.

Burgettstown at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 2

South Side at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Fort Cherry at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at California, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Monessen, doubleheader, 2 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Bentworth at Avella, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at Moon, 4 p.m.

Butler at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

California at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Hollidaysburg, 4:30 p.m.

McKeesport at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 2

Quaker Valley 5, Indiana 4

Girls

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 10, Quaker Valley 7

Knoch 13, Freeport 1

Mars 17, Seneca Valley 6

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 10, Butler 0

Baldwin 7, Mt. Lebanon 5

Seneca Valley 1, North Allegheny 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 11, Penn Hills 0

Section 3

Western Beaver 13, New Castle 2

Section 4

Peters Township 10, Upper St. Clair 7

Class 4A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 19, Ringgold 0

Section 3

Montour 6, Chartiers Valley 2

Blackhawk 13, North Catholic 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 2, Burrell 1

Deer Lakes 11, Valley 3

Section 2

Central Valley 3, Ellwood City 2

Section 3

Yough 13, Mt. Pleasant 5

Section 4

McGuffey 11, Keystone Oaks 0

Waynesburg 4, Seton LaSalle 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 15, Freedom 1

Laurel 4, Riverside 0

Neshannock 19, New Brighton 0

Section 2

Serra Catholic 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Steel Valley 16, Ellis School 4

Section 3

Charleroi 11, Bentworth 1

Burgettstown 17, Washington 2

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 20, Cornell 4

Section 2

Avella at California, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 10, Mapletown 0

Section 3

Frazier 20, Springdale 1

Frazier 13, St. Joseph 0

Leechburg 19, Bishop Canevin 2

Nonsection

Brownsville at Monessen, ppd.

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Gateway 20, Woodland Hills 4

Highlands 16, Apollo-Ridge 6

Indiana 12, Cambria Heights 5

Latrobe 5, Ligonier Valley 1

Mars 12, Fox Chapel 2

South Park 13, Shady Side Academy 0

West Allegheny 13, Hopewell 12

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Frazier at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 4:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

California at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 5 p.m.

Highlands at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

McGuffey at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Moniteau at Ellwood City, 5:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Riverside at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Yough, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

Tuesday’s results

Semifinals

North Allegheny 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Gateway 3, Fox Chapel 2

Wednesday’s schedule

Championship

North Allegheny vs. Gateway at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s results

Semifinals

Sewickley Academy 5, North Catholic 0

Winchester Thurston 4, Chartiers Valley 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Championship

Sewickley Academy vs. Winchester Thurston at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Third place

North Catholic vs. Chartiers Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championship

Finals

Tuesday’s results

Boys

North Allegheny 84, Seneca Valley 66; North Allegheny 84.5, Mt. Lebanon 65.5; North Allegheny 94, Butler 56; Mt. Lebanon 78, Seneca Valley 72; Mt. Lebanon 87, Butler 63; Butler 77.5, Seneca Valley 72.5

Girls

North Allegheny 87, Norwin 63; North Allegheny 87, Canon-McMillan 63; North Allegheny 107, South Fayette 43; Norwin 78, Canon-McMillan 72; Norwin 103, South Fayette 47; Canon-McMillan 96, South Fayette 54

Class 2A

Boys

Greensburg Central Catholic 80, Quaker Valley 70; Greensburg Central Catholic 91, Shenango 59; Greensburg Central Catholic 92, South Park 58; Quaker Valley 97, South Park 53; Quaker Valley 98, Shenango 52; South Park 76, Shenango 73

Girls

Quaker Valley 92, Winchester Thurston 57; Quaker Valley 100, Knoch 50; Quaker Valley 100.5, Derry 49.5; Winchester Thurston 77, Knoch 75; Winchester Thurston 86, Derry 60; Knoch 94, Derry 56

Volleyball

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Baldwin, (n)

Moon 3, Peters Township 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Section 2

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 0

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 2

Section 3

Central Catholic 3, Plum 0

Norwin 3, Penn Hills 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Beaver County Christian 0

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, (n)

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Armstrong, (n)

Latrobe 3, Gateway 1

Mars 3, Derry 2

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Thomas Jefferson at South Park, (n)

South Fayette 3, Trinity 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Upper St. Clair at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.