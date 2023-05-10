High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 9, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 12:05 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum 7, Fox Chapel 6
Penn-Trafford 10, Franklin Regional 9
Gateway 10, Penn Hills 7
Class 4A
Section 1
Blackhawk 11, Beaver 3
Section 4
Class 3A
Section 1
Shenango 14, Ellwood City 1
Neshannock 10, Quaker Valley 0
Section 3
Valley 3, Deer Lakes 0
Shady Side Academy 9, Derry 3
Freeport 7, East Allegheny 2
Section 4
Yough 10, Greensburg Salem 5
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center 9, Washington 6
Charleroi 11, Chartiers-Houston 1
Section 2
Laurel 15, Aliquippa 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Section 3
Serra Catholic 12, Brentwood 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Riverview 2
Ligonier Valley 15, Jeannette 1
Ligonier Valley 9, Jeannette 0
Class A
Section 1
California at West Greene, ppd.
Carmichaels at Mapletown, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Section 2
Rochester 19, Western Beaver 4
Union 13, Springdale 2
St. Joseph 18, Summit Academy 8
Section 3
Eden Christian 24, Cornell 4
Nonsection
Armstrong 11, North Catholic 6
Canon-McMillan 11, Ringgold 10
Carrick at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Chartiers Valley 5, Mt. Lebanon 2
Connellsville at Uniontown, ppd.
Laurel Highlands 6, Upper St. Clair 3
Peters Township 5, South Park 0
South Allegheny 5, Elizabeth Forward 2
West Allegheny 6, Hopewell 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Freeport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Frazier, 2 p.m.
Burgettstown at Washington, 7 p.m.
Section 2
South Side at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Fort Cherry at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at California, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Monessen, doubleheader, 2 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Butler at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
California at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Hollidaysburg, 4:30 p.m.
McKeesport at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 2
Quaker Valley 5, Indiana 4
Girls
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 10, Quaker Valley 7
Knoch 13, Freeport 1
Mars 17, Seneca Valley 6
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 10, Butler 0
Baldwin 7, Mt. Lebanon 5
Seneca Valley 1, North Allegheny 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum 11, Penn Hills 0
Section 3
Western Beaver 13, New Castle 2
Section 4
Peters Township 10, Upper St. Clair 7
Class 4A
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 19, Ringgold 0
Section 3
Montour 6, Chartiers Valley 2
Blackhawk 13, North Catholic 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 11, Valley 3
Section 2
Central Valley 3, Ellwood City 2
Section 3
Yough 13, Mt. Pleasant 5
Section 4
McGuffey 11, Keystone Oaks 0
Waynesburg 4, Seton LaSalle 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 4, Riverside 0
Neshannock 19, New Brighton 0
Section 2
Serra Catholic 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Steel Valley 16, Ellis School 4
Section 3
Burgettstown 17, Washington 2
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 20, Cornell 4
Section 2
Avella at California, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston 10, Mapletown 0
Section 3
Frazier 20, Springdale 1
Frazier 13, St. Joseph 0
Leechburg 19, Bishop Canevin 2
Nonsection
Brownsville at Monessen, ppd.
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Gateway 20, Woodland Hills 4
Highlands 16, Apollo-Ridge 6
Indiana 12, Cambria Heights 5
Latrobe 5, Ligonier Valley 1
Mars 12, Fox Chapel 2
South Park 13, Shady Side Academy 0
West Allegheny 13, Hopewell 12
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Frazier at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 4:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
California at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 5 p.m.
Highlands at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
McGuffey at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Moniteau at Ellwood City, 5:30 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Riverside at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Yough, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL Team Championship
Class 3A
Tuesday’s results
Semifinals
North Allegheny 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Gateway 3, Fox Chapel 2
Wednesday’s schedule
Championship
North Allegheny vs. Gateway at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s results
Semifinals
Sewickley Academy 5, North Catholic 0
Winchester Thurston 4, Chartiers Valley 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Championship
Sewickley Academy vs. Winchester Thurston at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Third place
North Catholic vs. Chartiers Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL Team Championship
Finals
Tuesday’s results
Boys
North Allegheny 84, Seneca Valley 66; North Allegheny 84.5, Mt. Lebanon 65.5; North Allegheny 94, Butler 56; Mt. Lebanon 78, Seneca Valley 72; Mt. Lebanon 87, Butler 63; Butler 77.5, Seneca Valley 72.5
Girls
North Allegheny 87, Norwin 63; North Allegheny 87, Canon-McMillan 63; North Allegheny 107, South Fayette 43; Norwin 78, Canon-McMillan 72; Norwin 103, South Fayette 47; Canon-McMillan 96, South Fayette 54
Class 2A
Boys
Greensburg Central Catholic 80, Quaker Valley 70; Greensburg Central Catholic 91, Shenango 59; Greensburg Central Catholic 92, South Park 58; Quaker Valley 97, South Park 53; Quaker Valley 98, Shenango 52; South Park 76, Shenango 73
Girls
Quaker Valley 92, Winchester Thurston 57; Quaker Valley 100, Knoch 50; Quaker Valley 100.5, Derry 49.5; Winchester Thurston 77, Knoch 75; Winchester Thurston 86, Derry 60; Knoch 94, Derry 56
Volleyball
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Baldwin, (n)
Moon 3, Peters Township 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Section 2
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 0
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 2
Section 3
Central Catholic 3, Plum 0
Norwin 3, Penn Hills 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Beaver County Christian 0
North Catholic 3, Hopewell 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, (n)
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Armstrong, (n)
Latrobe 3, Gateway 1
Mars 3, Derry 2
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Thomas Jefferson at South Park, (n)
South Fayette 3, Trinity 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Upper St. Clair at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
