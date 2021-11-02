High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 1, 2021
Monday, November 1, 2021 | 10:50 PM
High schools
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 12
Canon-McMillan/North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m.
Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
Woodland Hills/Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional/Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.
Peters Township/North Hills at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m.
Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m.
Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m.
Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
New Castle/Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.
Plum/Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Indiana winner
Laurel Highlands/Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)
Montour/Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Friday’s games
East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m.
Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m.
South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m.
Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
East Allegheny/Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Ambridge/Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.
South Allegheny/Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.
Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m.
New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m.
Western Beaver (7-2) vs. Beaver Falls (6-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy (4-5) vs. Sto-Rox (10-0) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m.
McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m.
Neshannock (7-3) vs. Serra Catholic (10-1) at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m.
Mapletown (6-4) vs. Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m.
Monessen (4-6) vs. Cornell (7-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m.
Burgettstown (5-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
OLSH/Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.
Springdale/West Greene vs. Mapletown/Rochester
Monessen/Cornell vs. California/Leechburg
Burgetttown/Bishop Canevin vs. Shenango/Carmichaels
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon 5, Baldwin 2
Class 2A
Armstrong 10, Butler 3
Hempfield 5, Indiana 4
Meadville 5, Montour 1
Class A
Wheeling Park 5, Chartiers Valley 4
Freeport 5, Moon 4
Kiski Area 9, Hampton 1
North Hills 5, Norwin 4
Quaker Valley 7, Greensburg Salem 3
Class B
Avonworth 2, Burrell 1
Carrick 10, Connellsville 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
North Allegheny at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
West Allegheny at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Mars at Penn Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
North Catholic at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.
Class B
Bishop Canevin at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (16-0-1) vs. Fox Chapel (15-3-1) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Peters Township (15-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-5) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
West Allegheny 2, Plum 1
Hampton 1, Franklin Regional 0
Finals
Saturday’s schedule
West Allegheny (21-0) vs. Hampton (17-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Plum (17-3-1) vs. Franklin Regional (15-3)
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
North Catholic 4, Charleroi 2
Quaker Valley 3, Ambridge 2
Finals
Thursday’s schedule
North Catholic (12-7) vs. Quaker Valley (17-2) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Consolation finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Charleroi (15-3-1) vs. Ambridge (12-5)
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) vs. Eden Christian (17-2-1) at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston (17-0-1) vs. Riverside (9-9) at Ambridge, 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Seneca Valley 1, Fox Chapel 0
Moon 1, Peters Township 0
Finals
Thursday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (15-3-2) vs. Moon (14-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Mars (14-0-1) vs. Montour (14-6) at Ambridge, 8 p.m.
Plum (18-1-1) vs. South Fayette (13-7) at West Mifflin, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Catholic (16-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-1-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland (14-1-2) vs. Avonworth (14-3-1) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Freedom 3
Steel Valley 1, Springdale 0
Finals
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Steel Valley (16-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Consolation finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Freedom (14-4) vs. Springdale (18-1)
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Allegheny (14-1) vs. Moon (15-1) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler (15-2) vs. Oakland Catholic (14-2) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Freeport (13-2) vs. Armstrong (12-4) at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Plum (16-2) vs. Hampton (16-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Catholic (16-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (13-6) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth (15-2) vs. Laurel (16-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (23-1) vs. Leechburg (13-1) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
California (12-6) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
