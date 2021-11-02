High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 | 10:50 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Canon-McMillan/North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m.

Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Woodland Hills/Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional/Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Peters Township/North Hills at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m.

Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m.

Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m.

Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

New Castle/Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.

Plum/Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Indiana winner

Laurel Highlands/Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)

Montour/Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s games

East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m.

Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m.

Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

East Allegheny/Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Ambridge/Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny/Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.

Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m.

New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m.

Western Beaver (7-2) vs. Beaver Falls (6-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (4-5) vs. Sto-Rox (10-0) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m.

McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m.

Neshannock (7-3) vs. Serra Catholic (10-1) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m.

Mapletown (6-4) vs. Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m.

Monessen (4-6) vs. Cornell (7-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m.

Burgettstown (5-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

OLSH/Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.

Springdale/West Greene vs. Mapletown/Rochester

Monessen/Cornell vs. California/Leechburg

Burgetttown/Bishop Canevin vs. Shenango/Carmichaels

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon 5, Baldwin 2

Class 2A

Armstrong 10, Butler 3

Hempfield 5, Indiana 4

Meadville 5, Montour 1

Class A

Wheeling Park 5, Chartiers Valley 4

Freeport 5, Moon 4

Kiski Area 9, Hampton 1

North Hills 5, Norwin 4

Quaker Valley 7, Greensburg Salem 3

Class B

Avonworth 2, Burrell 1

Carrick 10, Connellsville 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

North Allegheny at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

West Allegheny at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Mars at Penn Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

North Catholic at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.

Class B

Bishop Canevin at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-0-1) vs. Fox Chapel (15-3-1) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Peters Township (15-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-5) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

West Allegheny 2, Plum 1

Hampton 1, Franklin Regional 0

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

West Allegheny (21-0) vs. Hampton (17-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Plum (17-3-1) vs. Franklin Regional (15-3)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

North Catholic 4, Charleroi 2

Quaker Valley 3, Ambridge 2

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (12-7) vs. Quaker Valley (17-2) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Consolation finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Charleroi (15-3-1) vs. Ambridge (12-5)

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) vs. Eden Christian (17-2-1) at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston (17-0-1) vs. Riverside (9-9) at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Seneca Valley 1, Fox Chapel 0

Moon 1, Peters Township 0

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (15-3-2) vs. Moon (14-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mars (14-0-1) vs. Montour (14-6) at Ambridge, 8 p.m.

Plum (18-1-1) vs. South Fayette (13-7) at West Mifflin, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (16-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-1-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland (14-1-2) vs. Avonworth (14-3-1) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Freedom 3

Steel Valley 1, Springdale 0

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Steel Valley (16-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Consolation finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Freedom (14-4) vs. Springdale (18-1)

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (14-1) vs. Moon (15-1) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler (15-2) vs. Oakland Catholic (14-2) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Freeport (13-2) vs. Armstrong (12-4) at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Plum (16-2) vs. Hampton (16-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (16-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (13-6) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth (15-2) vs. Laurel (16-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (23-1) vs. Leechburg (13-1) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

California (12-6) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.