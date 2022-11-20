TribLIVE Logo
HIgh school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 19, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, November 19, 2022 | 11:38 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Saturday’s results

At Cumberland Valley

Class 3A

Lower Dauphin 3, Wilson 2 (OT)

Class 2A

Mechanicsburg 1, Palmyra 0 (OT)

Class A

Boiling Springs 1, Wyoming Area 0

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s result

North Allegheny 35, Central Catholic 21

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Pine-Richland 34, Upper St. Clair 3

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Aliquippa (11-0) vs. Central Valley (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3) at Acrisure Stadium, 11 a.m.

Saturday’s summaries

Class 6A

North Allegheny 35, Central Catholic 21

Central Catholic 0 21 0 0 —21

North Allegheny 13 8 7 7 —35

NA: Daniel Sellers 15 fumble recovery (Nick Van Winkle kick)

NA: Khiryn Boyd 51 pass from Logan Kushner (kick failed)

CC: Vernon Settles 16 run (Billy Lech kick)

CC: Settles 19 pass from Payton Wehner (Lech kick)

NA: Boyd 68 pass from Logan Kushner (Logan Kushner run)

CC: Wehner 2 run (Lech kick)

NA: Logan Kushner 45 run (Van Winkle kick)

NA: Andrew Gavlik 18 run (Van Winkle kick)

Rushing leaders: NA, Logan Kushner 15-184, TD.

Passing leaders: CC, Payton Wehner 18-30-257-1TD-0INT. NA, Logan Kushner 3-8-130-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: CC, Peter Gonzalez 7-105. NA, Khiryn Boyd 2-119, 2 TDs.

Class 5A

Pine-Richland 34, Upper St. Clair 3

Pine-Richland 7 6 0 21 —34

Upper St. Clair 0 3 0 0 —3

P-R: Ryan Palmieri 4 run (Grant Argrio kick)

USC: Bennett Henderson 33 field goal

P-R: Vasile Balouris 20 pass from Palmieri (run failed)

P-R: Ethan Pillar 3 run (Argrio kick)

P-R: Palmieri 1 run (Argrio kick)

P-R: Luke Rudolph 18 run (Argrio kick)

Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Hellmann 10-14-146-0TD-0INT.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Saturday’s results

At Eagle View Middle School

Class 4A

Seneca Valley 6, Lower Merion 0

Class 2A

Northwestern Lehigh 2, Lancaster Catholic 1

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Saturday’s results

At Eagle View Middle School

Class 4A

Central Dauphin 2, Pennridge 1

Class 2A

Central Columbia 4, General McLane 1

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Saturday’s results

At Cumberland Valley

Class 4A

North Allegheny 3, Garnet Valley 1

Class 3A

Pope John Paul II 3, North Catholic 2

Class 2A

Freeport 3, York Catholic 0

Class A

Maplewood 3, West Branch 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

