HIgh school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 19, 2022
By:
Saturday, November 19, 2022 | 11:38 PM
High schools
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Saturday’s results
At Cumberland Valley
Class 3A
Lower Dauphin 3, Wilson 2 (OT)
Class 2A
Mechanicsburg 1, Palmyra 0 (OT)
Class A
Boiling Springs 1, Wyoming Area 0
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s result
North Allegheny 35, Central Catholic 21
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Pine-Richland 34, Upper St. Clair 3
Class 4A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Aliquippa (11-0) vs. Central Valley (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 2 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3) at Acrisure Stadium, 11 a.m.
Saturday’s summaries
Class 6A
North Allegheny 35, Central Catholic 21
Central Catholic 0 21 0 0 —21
North Allegheny 13 8 7 7 —35
NA: Daniel Sellers 15 fumble recovery (Nick Van Winkle kick)
NA: Khiryn Boyd 51 pass from Logan Kushner (kick failed)
CC: Vernon Settles 16 run (Billy Lech kick)
CC: Settles 19 pass from Payton Wehner (Lech kick)
NA: Boyd 68 pass from Logan Kushner (Logan Kushner run)
CC: Wehner 2 run (Lech kick)
NA: Logan Kushner 45 run (Van Winkle kick)
NA: Andrew Gavlik 18 run (Van Winkle kick)
Rushing leaders: NA, Logan Kushner 15-184, TD.
Passing leaders: CC, Payton Wehner 18-30-257-1TD-0INT. NA, Logan Kushner 3-8-130-2TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: CC, Peter Gonzalez 7-105. NA, Khiryn Boyd 2-119, 2 TDs.
Class 5A
Pine-Richland 34, Upper St. Clair 3
Pine-Richland 7 6 0 21 —34
Upper St. Clair 0 3 0 0 —3
P-R: Ryan Palmieri 4 run (Grant Argrio kick)
USC: Bennett Henderson 33 field goal
P-R: Vasile Balouris 20 pass from Palmieri (run failed)
P-R: Ethan Pillar 3 run (Argrio kick)
P-R: Palmieri 1 run (Argrio kick)
P-R: Luke Rudolph 18 run (Argrio kick)
Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Hellmann 10-14-146-0TD-0INT.
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Saturday’s results
At Eagle View Middle School
Class 4A
Seneca Valley 6, Lower Merion 0
Class 2A
Northwestern Lehigh 2, Lancaster Catholic 1
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Saturday’s results
At Eagle View Middle School
Class 4A
Central Dauphin 2, Pennridge 1
Class 2A
Central Columbia 4, General McLane 1
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Saturday’s results
At Cumberland Valley
Class 4A
North Allegheny 3, Garnet Valley 1
Class 3A
Pope John Paul II 3, North Catholic 2
Class 2A
Freeport 3, York Catholic 0
Class A
Maplewood 3, West Branch 0
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
